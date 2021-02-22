Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Market Size, Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027 | FLIR, Fluke, Satir

“
The report titled Global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: FLIR, Fluke, Satir, Ulis, Guide Infrared, DALI Technology, LAUNCH, Thales Group, Honeywell, Danaher Corporation, BAE Systems, L3 Technologies, Dahua Technology, Micro-Epsilon, Megvii, HikVision, Shenzhen MZ Rfid Technology, Raytek, Raytheon Company, Leonardo, Lockheed Martin, Elbit Systems, Opgal
Market Segmentation by Product: Hot Type
Quantum Type
Market Segmentation by Application: Railway Station
Bus Station
Airport Terminal
Industrial Enterprise
Office and Community
High-end Office Building
Medical
Military
Other
The Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment market?
Table of Contents:
1 Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Market Overview
1.1 Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Product Scope
1.2 Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.2.2 Hot Type
1.2.3 Quantum Type
1.3 Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.3.2 Railway Station
1.3.3 Bus Station
1.3.4 Airport Terminal
1.3.5 Industrial Enterprise
1.3.6 Office and Community
1.3.7 High-end Office Building
1.3.8 Medical
1.3.9 Military
1.3.10 Other
1.4 Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.1 Global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Price Trends (2016-2027)
2 Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Estimates and Forecasts by Region
2.1 Global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.1 Global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.1 Global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 North America Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.2 Europe Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.3 China Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.4 Japan Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.6 India Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
3 Global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Players by Sales (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment as of 2020)
3.4 Global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Average Price by Company (2016-2021)
3.5 Manufacturers Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Market Facts & Figures
6.1 North America Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales by Company
6.1.1 North America Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)
6.1.2 North America Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
6.2 North America Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type
6.2.1 North America Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
6.3 North America Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application
6.3.1 North America Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
7 Europe Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales by Company
7.1.1 Europe Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Europe Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 Europe Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type
7.2.1 Europe Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
7.3 Europe Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application
7.3.1 Europe 148 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe 148 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
8 China Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales by Company
8.1.1 China Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 China Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 China Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type
8.2.1 China Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 China Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
8.3 China Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application
8.3.1 China 314 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 China 314 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
9 Japan Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales by Company
9.1.1 Japan Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Japan Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Japan Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type
9.2.1 Japan Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Japan Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
9.3 Japan Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application
9.3.1 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
10 Southeast Asia Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales by Company
10.1.1 Southeast Asia Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Southeast Asia Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Southeast Asia Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type
10.2.1 Southeast Asia Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Southeast Asia Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
10.3 Southeast Asia Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application
10.3.1 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
11 India Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales by Company
11.1.1 India Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 India Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 India Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type
11.2.1 India Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
11.2.2 India Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
11.3 India Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application
11.3.1 India Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
11.3.2 India Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Business
12.1 FLIR
12.1.1 FLIR Corporation Information
12.1.2 FLIR Business Overview
12.1.3 FLIR Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 FLIR Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Products Offered
12.1.5 FLIR Recent Development
12.2 Fluke
12.2.1 Fluke Corporation Information
12.2.2 Fluke Business Overview
12.2.3 Fluke Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Fluke Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Products Offered
12.2.5 Fluke Recent Development
12.3 Satir
12.3.1 Satir Corporation Information
12.3.2 Satir Business Overview
12.3.3 Satir Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Satir Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Products Offered
12.3.5 Satir Recent Development
12.4 Ulis
12.4.1 Ulis Corporation Information
12.4.2 Ulis Business Overview
12.4.3 Ulis Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Ulis Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Products Offered
12.4.5 Ulis Recent Development
12.5 Guide Infrared
12.5.1 Guide Infrared Corporation Information
12.5.2 Guide Infrared Business Overview
12.5.3 Guide Infrared Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Guide Infrared Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Products Offered
12.5.5 Guide Infrared Recent Development
12.6 DALI Technology
12.6.1 DALI Technology Corporation Information
12.6.2 DALI Technology Business Overview
12.6.3 DALI Technology Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 DALI Technology Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Products Offered
12.6.5 DALI Technology Recent Development
12.7 LAUNCH
12.7.1 LAUNCH Corporation Information
12.7.2 LAUNCH Business Overview
12.7.3 LAUNCH Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 LAUNCH Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Products Offered
12.7.5 LAUNCH Recent Development
12.8 Thales Group
12.8.1 Thales Group Corporation Information
12.8.2 Thales Group Business Overview
12.8.3 Thales Group Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Thales Group Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Products Offered
12.8.5 Thales Group Recent Development
12.9 Honeywell
12.9.1 Honeywell Corporation Information
12.9.2 Honeywell Business Overview
12.9.3 Honeywell Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Honeywell Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Products Offered
12.9.5 Honeywell Recent Development
12.10 Danaher Corporation
12.10.1 Danaher Corporation Corporation Information
12.10.2 Danaher Corporation Business Overview
12.10.3 Danaher Corporation Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Danaher Corporation Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Products Offered
12.10.5 Danaher Corporation Recent Development
12.11 BAE Systems
12.11.1 BAE Systems Corporation Information
12.11.2 BAE Systems Business Overview
12.11.3 BAE Systems Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 BAE Systems Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Products Offered
12.11.5 BAE Systems Recent Development
12.12 L3 Technologies
12.12.1 L3 Technologies Corporation Information
12.12.2 L3 Technologies Business Overview
12.12.3 L3 Technologies Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 L3 Technologies Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Products Offered
12.12.5 L3 Technologies Recent Development
12.13 Dahua Technology
12.13.1 Dahua Technology Corporation Information
12.13.2 Dahua Technology Business Overview
12.13.3 Dahua Technology Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Dahua Technology Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Products Offered
12.13.5 Dahua Technology Recent Development
12.14 Micro-Epsilon
12.14.1 Micro-Epsilon Corporation Information
12.14.2 Micro-Epsilon Business Overview
12.14.3 Micro-Epsilon Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Micro-Epsilon Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Products Offered
12.14.5 Micro-Epsilon Recent Development
12.15 Megvii
12.15.1 Megvii Corporation Information
12.15.2 Megvii Business Overview
12.15.3 Megvii Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Megvii Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Products Offered
12.15.5 Megvii Recent Development
12.16 HikVision
12.16.1 HikVision Corporation Information
12.16.2 HikVision Business Overview
12.16.3 HikVision Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 HikVision Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Products Offered
12.16.5 HikVision Recent Development
12.17 Shenzhen MZ Rfid Technology
12.17.1 Shenzhen MZ Rfid Technology Corporation Information
12.17.2 Shenzhen MZ Rfid Technology Business Overview
12.17.3 Shenzhen MZ Rfid Technology Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Shenzhen MZ Rfid Technology Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Products Offered
12.17.5 Shenzhen MZ Rfid Technology Recent Development
12.18 Raytek
12.18.1 Raytek Corporation Information
12.18.2 Raytek Business Overview
12.18.3 Raytek Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Raytek Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Products Offered
12.18.5 Raytek Recent Development
12.19 Raytheon Company
12.19.1 Raytheon Company Corporation Information
12.19.2 Raytheon Company Business Overview
12.19.3 Raytheon Company Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Raytheon Company Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Products Offered
12.19.5 Raytheon Company Recent Development
12.20 Leonardo
12.20.1 Leonardo Corporation Information
12.20.2 Leonardo Business Overview
12.20.3 Leonardo Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Leonardo Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Products Offered
12.20.5 Leonardo Recent Development
12.21 Lockheed Martin
12.21.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation Information
12.21.2 Lockheed Martin Business Overview
12.21.3 Lockheed Martin Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 Lockheed Martin Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Products Offered
12.21.5 Lockheed Martin Recent Development
12.22 Elbit Systems
12.22.1 Elbit Systems Corporation Information
12.22.2 Elbit Systems Business Overview
12.22.3 Elbit Systems Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.22.4 Elbit Systems Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Products Offered
12.22.5 Elbit Systems Recent Development
12.23 Opgal
12.23.1 Opgal Corporation Information
12.23.2 Opgal Business Overview
12.23.3 Opgal Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.23.4 Opgal Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Products Offered
12.23.5 Opgal Recent Development
13 Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment
13.4 Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis
14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Distributors List
14.3 Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Customers
15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Market Trends
15.2 Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Drivers
15.3 Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Market Challenges
15.4 Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Market Restraints
16 Research Findings and Conclusion
17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
