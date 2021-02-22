Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Market Size, Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027 | FLIR, Fluke, Satir

“

The report titled Global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2752449/global-infrared-thermal-imaging-equipment-sales-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: FLIR, Fluke, Satir, Ulis, Guide Infrared, DALI Technology, LAUNCH, Thales Group, Honeywell, Danaher Corporation, BAE Systems, L3 Technologies, Dahua Technology, Micro-Epsilon, Megvii, HikVision, Shenzhen MZ Rfid Technology, Raytek, Raytheon Company, Leonardo, Lockheed Martin, Elbit Systems, Opgal

Market Segmentation by Product: Hot Type

Quantum Type



Market Segmentation by Application: Railway Station

Bus Station

Airport Terminal

Industrial Enterprise

Office and Community

High-end Office Building

Medical

Military

Other



The Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2752449/global-infrared-thermal-imaging-equipment-sales-market

Table of Contents:

1 Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Product Scope

1.2 Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Hot Type

1.2.3 Quantum Type

1.3 Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Railway Station

1.3.3 Bus Station

1.3.4 Airport Terminal

1.3.5 Industrial Enterprise

1.3.6 Office and Community

1.3.7 High-end Office Building

1.3.8 Medical

1.3.9 Military

1.3.10 Other

1.4 Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment as of 2020)

3.4 Global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 148 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 148 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 314 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 314 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Business

12.1 FLIR

12.1.1 FLIR Corporation Information

12.1.2 FLIR Business Overview

12.1.3 FLIR Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 FLIR Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Products Offered

12.1.5 FLIR Recent Development

12.2 Fluke

12.2.1 Fluke Corporation Information

12.2.2 Fluke Business Overview

12.2.3 Fluke Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Fluke Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Products Offered

12.2.5 Fluke Recent Development

12.3 Satir

12.3.1 Satir Corporation Information

12.3.2 Satir Business Overview

12.3.3 Satir Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Satir Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Products Offered

12.3.5 Satir Recent Development

12.4 Ulis

12.4.1 Ulis Corporation Information

12.4.2 Ulis Business Overview

12.4.3 Ulis Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Ulis Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Products Offered

12.4.5 Ulis Recent Development

12.5 Guide Infrared

12.5.1 Guide Infrared Corporation Information

12.5.2 Guide Infrared Business Overview

12.5.3 Guide Infrared Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Guide Infrared Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Products Offered

12.5.5 Guide Infrared Recent Development

12.6 DALI Technology

12.6.1 DALI Technology Corporation Information

12.6.2 DALI Technology Business Overview

12.6.3 DALI Technology Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 DALI Technology Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Products Offered

12.6.5 DALI Technology Recent Development

12.7 LAUNCH

12.7.1 LAUNCH Corporation Information

12.7.2 LAUNCH Business Overview

12.7.3 LAUNCH Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 LAUNCH Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Products Offered

12.7.5 LAUNCH Recent Development

12.8 Thales Group

12.8.1 Thales Group Corporation Information

12.8.2 Thales Group Business Overview

12.8.3 Thales Group Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Thales Group Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Products Offered

12.8.5 Thales Group Recent Development

12.9 Honeywell

12.9.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

12.9.2 Honeywell Business Overview

12.9.3 Honeywell Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Honeywell Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Products Offered

12.9.5 Honeywell Recent Development

12.10 Danaher Corporation

12.10.1 Danaher Corporation Corporation Information

12.10.2 Danaher Corporation Business Overview

12.10.3 Danaher Corporation Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Danaher Corporation Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Products Offered

12.10.5 Danaher Corporation Recent Development

12.11 BAE Systems

12.11.1 BAE Systems Corporation Information

12.11.2 BAE Systems Business Overview

12.11.3 BAE Systems Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 BAE Systems Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Products Offered

12.11.5 BAE Systems Recent Development

12.12 L3 Technologies

12.12.1 L3 Technologies Corporation Information

12.12.2 L3 Technologies Business Overview

12.12.3 L3 Technologies Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 L3 Technologies Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Products Offered

12.12.5 L3 Technologies Recent Development

12.13 Dahua Technology

12.13.1 Dahua Technology Corporation Information

12.13.2 Dahua Technology Business Overview

12.13.3 Dahua Technology Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Dahua Technology Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Products Offered

12.13.5 Dahua Technology Recent Development

12.14 Micro-Epsilon

12.14.1 Micro-Epsilon Corporation Information

12.14.2 Micro-Epsilon Business Overview

12.14.3 Micro-Epsilon Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Micro-Epsilon Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Products Offered

12.14.5 Micro-Epsilon Recent Development

12.15 Megvii

12.15.1 Megvii Corporation Information

12.15.2 Megvii Business Overview

12.15.3 Megvii Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Megvii Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Products Offered

12.15.5 Megvii Recent Development

12.16 HikVision

12.16.1 HikVision Corporation Information

12.16.2 HikVision Business Overview

12.16.3 HikVision Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 HikVision Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Products Offered

12.16.5 HikVision Recent Development

12.17 Shenzhen MZ Rfid Technology

12.17.1 Shenzhen MZ Rfid Technology Corporation Information

12.17.2 Shenzhen MZ Rfid Technology Business Overview

12.17.3 Shenzhen MZ Rfid Technology Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Shenzhen MZ Rfid Technology Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Products Offered

12.17.5 Shenzhen MZ Rfid Technology Recent Development

12.18 Raytek

12.18.1 Raytek Corporation Information

12.18.2 Raytek Business Overview

12.18.3 Raytek Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Raytek Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Products Offered

12.18.5 Raytek Recent Development

12.19 Raytheon Company

12.19.1 Raytheon Company Corporation Information

12.19.2 Raytheon Company Business Overview

12.19.3 Raytheon Company Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Raytheon Company Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Products Offered

12.19.5 Raytheon Company Recent Development

12.20 Leonardo

12.20.1 Leonardo Corporation Information

12.20.2 Leonardo Business Overview

12.20.3 Leonardo Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Leonardo Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Products Offered

12.20.5 Leonardo Recent Development

12.21 Lockheed Martin

12.21.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation Information

12.21.2 Lockheed Martin Business Overview

12.21.3 Lockheed Martin Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Lockheed Martin Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Products Offered

12.21.5 Lockheed Martin Recent Development

12.22 Elbit Systems

12.22.1 Elbit Systems Corporation Information

12.22.2 Elbit Systems Business Overview

12.22.3 Elbit Systems Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Elbit Systems Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Products Offered

12.22.5 Elbit Systems Recent Development

12.23 Opgal

12.23.1 Opgal Corporation Information

12.23.2 Opgal Business Overview

12.23.3 Opgal Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Opgal Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Products Offered

12.23.5 Opgal Recent Development

13 Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment

13.4 Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Distributors List

14.3 Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Market Trends

15.2 Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Drivers

15.3 Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Market Challenges

15.4 Infrared Thermal Imaging Equipment Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2752449/global-infrared-thermal-imaging-equipment-sales-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”