Infrared Receivers Market Forecast By Type And By Application With Detailed Development History 2021-2027 |Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Panasonic, Vishay

The report titled Global Infrared Receivers Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Infrared Receivers market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Infrared Receivers market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Infrared Receivers market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Infrared Receivers market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Infrared Receivers report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Infrared Receivers report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Infrared Receivers market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Infrared Receivers market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Infrared Receivers market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Infrared Receivers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Infrared Receivers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Panasonic, Vishay, LG Innotek, Optek, Infineon, Microchip Technology, ROHM, TXC, Viking Electronics, Hirose Electric, Tadiran Batteries, Bivar, Hongfa, Grayhill, American Zettler, Carclo Optics

Market Segmentation by Product: , by Industry Vertical, , Automobile, , Millitary and Aerospace, , Consumer Electronics, , Telecommunication, , Industrial, , Healthcare, , Security and surveillance, by Spectral Range, , Near Infrared, , Short-Wavelength Infrared, , Middle-Wavelength Infrared, , Long-Wavelength Infrared, , Far IR



Market Segmentation by Application: Thermal Heating, Sensing, Monitoring and Detection, Imiging, Other



The Infrared Receivers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Infrared Receivers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Infrared Receivers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Infrared Receivers Market Overview

1.1 Infrared Receivers Product Scope

1.2 Infrared Receivers Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Infrared Receivers Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Automobile

1.2.3 Millitary and Aerospace

1.2.4 Consumer Electronics

1.2.5 Telecommunication

1.2.6 Industrial

1.2.7 Healthcare

1.2.8 Security and surveillance

1.3 Infrared Receivers Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Infrared Receivers Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Thermal Heating

1.3.3 Sensing

1.3.4 Monitoring and Detection

1.3.5 Imiging

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Infrared Receivers Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Infrared Receivers Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Infrared Receivers Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Infrared Receivers Price Trends (2016-2027) 2 Infrared Receivers Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Infrared Receivers Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Infrared Receivers Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Infrared Receivers Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Infrared Receivers Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Infrared Receivers Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Infrared Receivers Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Infrared Receivers Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Infrared Receivers Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Infrared Receivers Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Infrared Receivers Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Infrared Receivers Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Infrared Receivers Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Infrared Receivers Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 3 Global Infrared Receivers Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Infrared Receivers Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Infrared Receivers Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Infrared Receivers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Infrared Receivers as of 2020)

3.4 Global Infrared Receivers Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Infrared Receivers Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Infrared Receivers Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Infrared Receivers Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Infrared Receivers Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Infrared Receivers Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Infrared Receivers Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Infrared Receivers Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Infrared Receivers Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Infrared Receivers Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Infrared Receivers Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global Infrared Receivers Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Infrared Receivers Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Infrared Receivers Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Infrared Receivers Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Infrared Receivers Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Infrared Receivers Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Infrared Receivers Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Infrared Receivers Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Infrared Receivers Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America Infrared Receivers Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Infrared Receivers Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Infrared Receivers Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Infrared Receivers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Infrared Receivers Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Infrared Receivers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Infrared Receivers Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Infrared Receivers Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Infrared Receivers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Infrared Receivers Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 7 Europe Infrared Receivers Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Infrared Receivers Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Infrared Receivers Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Infrared Receivers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Infrared Receivers Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Infrared Receivers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Infrared Receivers Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Infrared Receivers Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 137 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 137 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 8 China Infrared Receivers Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Infrared Receivers Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Infrared Receivers Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Infrared Receivers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Infrared Receivers Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Infrared Receivers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Infrared Receivers Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Infrared Receivers Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 167 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 167 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 9 Japan Infrared Receivers Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Infrared Receivers Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Infrared Receivers Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Infrared Receivers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Infrared Receivers Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Infrared Receivers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Infrared Receivers Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Infrared Receivers Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 10 Southeast Asia Infrared Receivers Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Infrared Receivers Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Infrared Receivers Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Infrared Receivers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Infrared Receivers Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Infrared Receivers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Infrared Receivers Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Infrared Receivers Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 11 India Infrared Receivers Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Infrared Receivers Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Infrared Receivers Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Infrared Receivers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Infrared Receivers Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Infrared Receivers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Infrared Receivers Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Infrared Receivers Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Infrared Receivers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Infrared Receivers Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Infrared Receivers Business

12.1 Samsung Electro-Mechanics

12.1.1 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Corporation Information

12.1.2 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Business Overview

12.1.3 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Infrared Receivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Infrared Receivers Products Offered

12.1.5 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Recent Development

12.2 Panasonic

12.2.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

12.2.2 Panasonic Business Overview

12.2.3 Panasonic Infrared Receivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Panasonic Infrared Receivers Products Offered

12.2.5 Panasonic Recent Development

12.3 Vishay

12.3.1 Vishay Corporation Information

12.3.2 Vishay Business Overview

12.3.3 Vishay Infrared Receivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Vishay Infrared Receivers Products Offered

12.3.5 Vishay Recent Development

12.4 LG Innotek

12.4.1 LG Innotek Corporation Information

12.4.2 LG Innotek Business Overview

12.4.3 LG Innotek Infrared Receivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 LG Innotek Infrared Receivers Products Offered

12.4.5 LG Innotek Recent Development

12.5 Optek

12.5.1 Optek Corporation Information

12.5.2 Optek Business Overview

12.5.3 Optek Infrared Receivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Optek Infrared Receivers Products Offered

12.5.5 Optek Recent Development

12.6 Infineon

12.6.1 Infineon Corporation Information

12.6.2 Infineon Business Overview

12.6.3 Infineon Infrared Receivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Infineon Infrared Receivers Products Offered

12.6.5 Infineon Recent Development

12.7 Microchip Technology

12.7.1 Microchip Technology Corporation Information

12.7.2 Microchip Technology Business Overview

12.7.3 Microchip Technology Infrared Receivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Microchip Technology Infrared Receivers Products Offered

12.7.5 Microchip Technology Recent Development

12.8 ROHM

12.8.1 ROHM Corporation Information

12.8.2 ROHM Business Overview

12.8.3 ROHM Infrared Receivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 ROHM Infrared Receivers Products Offered

12.8.5 ROHM Recent Development

12.9 TXC

12.9.1 TXC Corporation Information

12.9.2 TXC Business Overview

12.9.3 TXC Infrared Receivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 TXC Infrared Receivers Products Offered

12.9.5 TXC Recent Development

12.10 Viking Electronics

12.10.1 Viking Electronics Corporation Information

12.10.2 Viking Electronics Business Overview

12.10.3 Viking Electronics Infrared Receivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Viking Electronics Infrared Receivers Products Offered

12.10.5 Viking Electronics Recent Development

12.11 Hirose Electric

12.11.1 Hirose Electric Corporation Information

12.11.2 Hirose Electric Business Overview

12.11.3 Hirose Electric Infrared Receivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Hirose Electric Infrared Receivers Products Offered

12.11.5 Hirose Electric Recent Development

12.12 Tadiran Batteries

12.12.1 Tadiran Batteries Corporation Information

12.12.2 Tadiran Batteries Business Overview

12.12.3 Tadiran Batteries Infrared Receivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Tadiran Batteries Infrared Receivers Products Offered

12.12.5 Tadiran Batteries Recent Development

12.13 Bivar

12.13.1 Bivar Corporation Information

12.13.2 Bivar Business Overview

12.13.3 Bivar Infrared Receivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Bivar Infrared Receivers Products Offered

12.13.5 Bivar Recent Development

12.14 Hongfa

12.14.1 Hongfa Corporation Information

12.14.2 Hongfa Business Overview

12.14.3 Hongfa Infrared Receivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Hongfa Infrared Receivers Products Offered

12.14.5 Hongfa Recent Development

12.15 Grayhill

12.15.1 Grayhill Corporation Information

12.15.2 Grayhill Business Overview

12.15.3 Grayhill Infrared Receivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Grayhill Infrared Receivers Products Offered

12.15.5 Grayhill Recent Development

12.16 American Zettler

12.16.1 American Zettler Corporation Information

12.16.2 American Zettler Business Overview

12.16.3 American Zettler Infrared Receivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 American Zettler Infrared Receivers Products Offered

12.16.5 American Zettler Recent Development

12.17 Carclo Optics

12.17.1 Carclo Optics Corporation Information

12.17.2 Carclo Optics Business Overview

12.17.3 Carclo Optics Infrared Receivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Carclo Optics Infrared Receivers Products Offered

12.17.5 Carclo Optics Recent Development 13 Infrared Receivers Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Infrared Receivers Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Infrared Receivers

13.4 Infrared Receivers Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Infrared Receivers Distributors List

14.3 Infrared Receivers Customers 15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Infrared Receivers Market Trends

15.2 Infrared Receivers Drivers

15.3 Infrared Receivers Market Challenges

15.4 Infrared Receivers Market Restraints 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

