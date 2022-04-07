Infrared Microbolometer Market Analysis, Applications, Sale, Growth Insight, Trends by 2028 | FLIR Systems, Sofradir (ULIS), Leonardo DRS

Los Angeles, United State: The research study on the global Infrared Microbolometer market equips you with detailed and accurate analysis that will help you to strengthen your market position. It provides latest updates and powerful insights about the Infrared Microbolometer industry so you could improve your business tactics and ensure strong sales growth in the coming years. It throws light on the current and future market scenarios and helps you to understand competitive dynamics of the global Infrared Microbolometer market. The market segmentation analysis offered in the research study shows how different product, application, and regional segments are faring in the global Infrared Microbolometer market.



Infrared Microbolometer Market Leading Players

FLIR Systems, Sofradir (ULIS), Leonardo DRS, BAE Systems, Raytheon, L-3, NEC, SCD, Zhejiang Dali, Yantai Raytron, North GuangWei

Infrared Microbolometer Segmentation by Product

Vanadium Oxide (VOx), Amorphous Silicon (A-Si), Others

Infrared Microbolometer Segmentation by Application

Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Video Surveillance, Thermography, Others

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Infrared Microbolometer market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Infrared Microbolometer market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Infrared Microbolometer market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Infrared Microbolometer market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Infrared Microbolometer market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Infrared Microbolometer market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Infrared Microbolometer Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Infrared Microbolometer Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Vanadium Oxide (VOx)

1.2.3 Amorphous Silicon (A-Si)

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Infrared Microbolometer Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Aerospace & Defense

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Video Surveillance

1.3.5 Thermography

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Infrared Microbolometer Production

2.1 Global Infrared Microbolometer Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Infrared Microbolometer Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Infrared Microbolometer Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Infrared Microbolometer Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Infrared Microbolometer Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan 3 Global Infrared Microbolometer Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Infrared Microbolometer Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Infrared Microbolometer Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Infrared Microbolometer Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Infrared Microbolometer Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Infrared Microbolometer Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Infrared Microbolometer by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global Infrared Microbolometer Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global Infrared Microbolometer Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Global Infrared Microbolometer Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Infrared Microbolometer Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Infrared Microbolometer Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Infrared Microbolometer Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Infrared Microbolometer Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Infrared Microbolometer in 2021

4.3 Global Infrared Microbolometer Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Infrared Microbolometer Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Global Infrared Microbolometer Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Infrared Microbolometer Revenue in 2021

4.4 Global Infrared Microbolometer Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Infrared Microbolometer Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Infrared Microbolometer Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Infrared Microbolometer Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Infrared Microbolometer Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Global Infrared Microbolometer Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)

5.1.3 Global Infrared Microbolometer Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Infrared Microbolometer Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Infrared Microbolometer Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)

5.2.2 Global Infrared Microbolometer Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)

5.2.3 Global Infrared Microbolometer Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Infrared Microbolometer Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Infrared Microbolometer Price by Type (2017-2022)

5.3.2 Global Infrared Microbolometer Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Infrared Microbolometer Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Infrared Microbolometer Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Global Infrared Microbolometer Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)

6.1.3 Global Infrared Microbolometer Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.2 Global Infrared Microbolometer Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Infrared Microbolometer Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)

6.2.2 Global Infrared Microbolometer Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)

6.2.3 Global Infrared Microbolometer Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 Global Infrared Microbolometer Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Infrared Microbolometer Price by Application (2017-2022)

6.3.2 Global Infrared Microbolometer Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 7 North America

7.1 North America Infrared Microbolometer Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Infrared Microbolometer Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.1.2 North America Infrared Microbolometer Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 North America Infrared Microbolometer Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Infrared Microbolometer Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.2.2 North America Infrared Microbolometer Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 North America Infrared Microbolometer Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Infrared Microbolometer Sales by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 North America Infrared Microbolometer Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Infrared Microbolometer Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Infrared Microbolometer Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.1.2 Europe Infrared Microbolometer Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Europe Infrared Microbolometer Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Infrared Microbolometer Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Infrared Microbolometer Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Europe Infrared Microbolometer Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Infrared Microbolometer Sales by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Infrared Microbolometer Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Infrared Microbolometer Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Infrared Microbolometer Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Infrared Microbolometer Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Asia Pacific Infrared Microbolometer Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Infrared Microbolometer Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Infrared Microbolometer Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Asia Pacific Infrared Microbolometer Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Infrared Microbolometer Sales by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Infrared Microbolometer Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Infrared Microbolometer Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Infrared Microbolometer Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.1.2 Latin America Infrared Microbolometer Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 Latin America Infrared Microbolometer Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Infrared Microbolometer Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.2.2 Latin America Infrared Microbolometer Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Latin America Infrared Microbolometer Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Infrared Microbolometer Sales by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Latin America Infrared Microbolometer Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Infrared Microbolometer Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Infrared Microbolometer Sales by Type (2017-2028)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Infrared Microbolometer Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Infrared Microbolometer Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Infrared Microbolometer Sales by Application (2017-2028)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Infrared Microbolometer Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Infrared Microbolometer Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Infrared Microbolometer Sales by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Infrared Microbolometer Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE 12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 FLIR Systems

12.1.1 FLIR Systems Corporation Information

12.1.2 FLIR Systems Overview

12.1.3 FLIR Systems Infrared Microbolometer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.1.4 FLIR Systems Infrared Microbolometer Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.1.5 FLIR Systems Recent Developments

12.2 Sofradir (ULIS)

12.2.1 Sofradir (ULIS) Corporation Information

12.2.2 Sofradir (ULIS) Overview

12.2.3 Sofradir (ULIS) Infrared Microbolometer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.2.4 Sofradir (ULIS) Infrared Microbolometer Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.2.5 Sofradir (ULIS) Recent Developments

12.3 Leonardo DRS

12.3.1 Leonardo DRS Corporation Information

12.3.2 Leonardo DRS Overview

12.3.3 Leonardo DRS Infrared Microbolometer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.3.4 Leonardo DRS Infrared Microbolometer Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.3.5 Leonardo DRS Recent Developments

12.4 BAE Systems

12.4.1 BAE Systems Corporation Information

12.4.2 BAE Systems Overview

12.4.3 BAE Systems Infrared Microbolometer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.4.4 BAE Systems Infrared Microbolometer Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.4.5 BAE Systems Recent Developments

12.5 Raytheon

12.5.1 Raytheon Corporation Information

12.5.2 Raytheon Overview

12.5.3 Raytheon Infrared Microbolometer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.5.4 Raytheon Infrared Microbolometer Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.5.5 Raytheon Recent Developments

12.6 L-3

12.6.1 L-3 Corporation Information

12.6.2 L-3 Overview

12.6.3 L-3 Infrared Microbolometer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.6.4 L-3 Infrared Microbolometer Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.6.5 L-3 Recent Developments

12.7 NEC

12.7.1 NEC Corporation Information

12.7.2 NEC Overview

12.7.3 NEC Infrared Microbolometer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.7.4 NEC Infrared Microbolometer Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.7.5 NEC Recent Developments

12.8 SCD

12.8.1 SCD Corporation Information

12.8.2 SCD Overview

12.8.3 SCD Infrared Microbolometer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.8.4 SCD Infrared Microbolometer Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.8.5 SCD Recent Developments

12.9 Zhejiang Dali

12.9.1 Zhejiang Dali Corporation Information

12.9.2 Zhejiang Dali Overview

12.9.3 Zhejiang Dali Infrared Microbolometer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.9.4 Zhejiang Dali Infrared Microbolometer Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.9.5 Zhejiang Dali Recent Developments

12.10 Yantai Raytron

12.10.1 Yantai Raytron Corporation Information

12.10.2 Yantai Raytron Overview

12.10.3 Yantai Raytron Infrared Microbolometer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.10.4 Yantai Raytron Infrared Microbolometer Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.10.5 Yantai Raytron Recent Developments

12.11 North GuangWei

12.11.1 North GuangWei Corporation Information

12.11.2 North GuangWei Overview

12.11.3 North GuangWei Infrared Microbolometer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.11.4 North GuangWei Infrared Microbolometer Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.11.5 North GuangWei Recent Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Infrared Microbolometer Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Infrared Microbolometer Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Infrared Microbolometer Production Mode & Process

13.4 Infrared Microbolometer Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Infrared Microbolometer Sales Channels

13.4.2 Infrared Microbolometer Distributors

13.5 Infrared Microbolometer Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Infrared Microbolometer Industry Trends

14.2 Infrared Microbolometer Market Drivers

14.3 Infrared Microbolometer Market Challenges

14.4 Infrared Microbolometer Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Infrared Microbolometer Study 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

