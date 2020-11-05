Infrared (IR) LED Sales Market size to reach US$ 1113.4 million by 2026, from US$ 596.9 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 11.0% during 2021-2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Infrared (IR) LED Sales Market Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Infrared (IR) LED Sales market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Infrared (IR) LED Sales market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Infrared (IR) LED Sales market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, EVERLIGHT, Epistar, Osram, DOWA, Lite-On Technology, Vishay Intertechnology, Luminus, Ushio, AU Optronics (Lextar), Showa Denko (SDK), Lumileds, Kingbright, HPLighting, ON Semiconducts, Rohm Semiconductor Market Segment by Product Type: 700nm-850nm, 850nm-940nm, 940nm-1020nm, 1020nm-1720nm Segment by Downstream Industry, Security and Surveillance, Iris & Facial Recognition, Automotive, Computer and Office, VR Device, Others Competitive Landscape: Factors such as cost analysis, marketing strategy, factor analysis, distributors, sourcing strategy, and industrial chain are all the parts of the global Infrared (IR) LED market. The report also includes the analysis of the return on investment (ROI) feasibility with the estimated SWOT analysis. The report covers the following objectives: • Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Infrared (IR) LED market. • The market share of the global Infrared (IR) LED market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview. • Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Infrared (IR) LED market. • Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Infrared (IR) LED market. Market Segment by Application: A recently published report by QY Research titled Global Infrared (IR) LED Sales Market Report 2020 is designed in a way that helps the readers to acquire a complete knowledge about the overall market scenario and it’s most lucrative sectors. The research report also statistically provides accurate data in a statistical manner. It examines the historic accomplishments and recent opportunities present in the global Infrared (IR) LED market. QY Research report focuses on the consumption, geography, by type, by application, and the competitive landscape. The 4000 version of the report mainly splits the data for each region to analyze the leading companies, applications, and product types. QY Research aims to provide a complete knowledgeable report so that the readers will benefit from it. The report is properly examined and compiled by industry experts and will shed light on the key information that requires from the clients. Report Overview: Infrared rays are electromagnetic radiations in the nonvisible spectrum of white light, which range from 1300 to 1700 nm. Infrared light emitting diode (IR LED) is a solid-state lighting (SSL) device, which emits light in the infrared range. It spreads the light on a vast area rather than concentrating it or in other words IR LED’s have a wide field of view. These LED’s find their extensive use in security and surveillance cameras, along with automated driving vehicles. The global Infrared (IR) LED market size is projected to reach US$ 1113.4 million by 2026, from US$ 596.9 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 11.0% during 2021-2026. The global Infrared (IR) LED market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Infrared (IR) LED market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2203548/global-infrared-ir-led-sales-market For Customization in the Report Drop Your Query Here: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2203548/global-infrared-ir-led-sales-market Buy Now: https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/c0701f2ee0adaa11bfde2a42f6ac771f,0,1,global-infrared-ir-led-sales-market

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Infrared (IR) LED Sales market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Infrared (IR) LED Sales market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Infrared (IR) LED Sales industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Infrared (IR) LED Sales market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Infrared (IR) LED Sales market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Infrared (IR) LED Sales market

TOC

1 Infrared (IR) LED Market Overview

1.1 Infrared (IR) LED Product Scope

1.2 Infrared (IR) LED Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Infrared (IR) LED Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 700nm-850nm

1.2.3 850nm-940nm

1.2.4 940nm-1020nm

1.2.5 1020nm-1720nm

1.3 Infrared (IR) LED Segment by Downstream Industry

1.3.1 Global Infrared (IR) LED Sales Comparison by Downstream Industry (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Security and Surveillance

1.3.3 Iris & Facial Recognition

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Computer and Office

1.3.6 VR Device

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Infrared (IR) LED Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Infrared (IR) LED Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Infrared (IR) LED Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Infrared (IR) LED Price Trends (2015-2026) 2 Infrared (IR) LED Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Infrared (IR) LED Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Infrared (IR) LED Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Infrared (IR) LED Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Infrared (IR) LED Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Infrared (IR) LED Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Infrared (IR) LED Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Infrared (IR) LED Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Infrared (IR) LED Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Infrared (IR) LED Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Infrared (IR) LED Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Infrared (IR) LED Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Infrared (IR) LED Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Infrared (IR) LED Estimates and Projections (2015-2026) 3 Global Infrared (IR) LED Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Infrared (IR) LED Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Infrared (IR) LED Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Infrared (IR) LED Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Infrared (IR) LED as of 2019)

3.4 Global Infrared (IR) LED Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Infrared (IR) LED Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Infrared (IR) LED Players (Opinion Leaders) 4 Global Infrared (IR) LED Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Infrared (IR) LED Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Infrared (IR) LED Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Infrared (IR) LED Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Infrared (IR) LED Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Infrared (IR) LED Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Infrared (IR) LED Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Infrared (IR) LED Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Infrared (IR) LED Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global Infrared (IR) LED Market Size by Downstream Industry

5.1 Global Infrared (IR) LED Historic Market Review by Downstream Industry (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Infrared (IR) LED Sales Market Share by Downstream Industry (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Infrared (IR) LED Revenue Market Share by Downstream Industry (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Infrared (IR) LED Price by Downstream Industry (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Infrared (IR) LED Market Estimates and Forecasts by Downstream Industry (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Infrared (IR) LED Sales Forecast by Downstream Industry (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Infrared (IR) LED Revenue Forecast by Downstream Industry (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Infrared (IR) LED Price Forecast by Downstream Industry (2021-2026) 6 United States Infrared (IR) LED Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Infrared (IR) LED Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Infrared (IR) LED Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Infrared (IR) LED Sales Market Share by Downstream Industry (2015-2020) 7 Europe Infrared (IR) LED Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Infrared (IR) LED Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Infrared (IR) LED Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Infrared (IR) LED Sales Market Share by Downstream Industry (2015-2020) 8 China Infrared (IR) LED Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Infrared (IR) LED Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Infrared (IR) LED Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Infrared (IR) LED Sales Market Share by Downstream Industry (2015-2020) 9 Japan Infrared (IR) LED Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Infrared (IR) LED Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Infrared (IR) LED Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Infrared (IR) LED Sales Market Share by Downstream Industry (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia Infrared (IR) LED Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Infrared (IR) LED Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Infrared (IR) LED Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Infrared (IR) LED Sales Market Share by Downstream Industry (2015-2020) 11 India Infrared (IR) LED Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Infrared (IR) LED Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Infrared (IR) LED Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Infrared (IR) LED Sales Market Share by Downstream Industry (2015-2020) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Infrared (IR) LED Business

12.1 EVERLIGHT

12.1.1 EVERLIGHT Corporation Information

12.1.2 EVERLIGHT Business Overview

12.1.3 EVERLIGHT Infrared (IR) LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 EVERLIGHT Infrared (IR) LED Products Offered

12.1.5 EVERLIGHT Recent Development

12.2 Epistar

12.2.1 Epistar Corporation Information

12.2.2 Epistar Business Overview

12.2.3 Epistar Infrared (IR) LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Epistar Infrared (IR) LED Products Offered

12.2.5 Epistar Recent Development

12.3 Osram

12.3.1 Osram Corporation Information

12.3.2 Osram Business Overview

12.3.3 Osram Infrared (IR) LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Osram Infrared (IR) LED Products Offered

12.3.5 Osram Recent Development

12.4 DOWA

12.4.1 DOWA Corporation Information

12.4.2 DOWA Business Overview

12.4.3 DOWA Infrared (IR) LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 DOWA Infrared (IR) LED Products Offered

12.4.5 DOWA Recent Development

12.5 Lite-On Technology

12.5.1 Lite-On Technology Corporation Information

12.5.2 Lite-On Technology Business Overview

12.5.3 Lite-On Technology Infrared (IR) LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Lite-On Technology Infrared (IR) LED Products Offered

12.5.5 Lite-On Technology Recent Development

12.6 Vishay Intertechnology

12.6.1 Vishay Intertechnology Corporation Information

12.6.2 Vishay Intertechnology Business Overview

12.6.3 Vishay Intertechnology Infrared (IR) LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Vishay Intertechnology Infrared (IR) LED Products Offered

12.6.5 Vishay Intertechnology Recent Development

12.7 Luminus

12.7.1 Luminus Corporation Information

12.7.2 Luminus Business Overview

12.7.3 Luminus Infrared (IR) LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Luminus Infrared (IR) LED Products Offered

12.7.5 Luminus Recent Development

12.8 Ushio

12.8.1 Ushio Corporation Information

12.8.2 Ushio Business Overview

12.8.3 Ushio Infrared (IR) LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Ushio Infrared (IR) LED Products Offered

12.8.5 Ushio Recent Development

12.9 AU Optronics (Lextar)

12.9.1 AU Optronics (Lextar) Corporation Information

12.9.2 AU Optronics (Lextar) Business Overview

12.9.3 AU Optronics (Lextar) Infrared (IR) LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 AU Optronics (Lextar) Infrared (IR) LED Products Offered

12.9.5 AU Optronics (Lextar) Recent Development

12.10 Showa Denko (SDK)

12.10.1 Showa Denko (SDK) Corporation Information

12.10.2 Showa Denko (SDK) Business Overview

12.10.3 Showa Denko (SDK) Infrared (IR) LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Showa Denko (SDK) Infrared (IR) LED Products Offered

12.10.5 Showa Denko (SDK) Recent Development

12.11 Lumileds

12.11.1 Lumileds Corporation Information

12.11.2 Lumileds Business Overview

12.11.3 Lumileds Infrared (IR) LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Lumileds Infrared (IR) LED Products Offered

12.11.5 Lumileds Recent Development

12.12 Kingbright

12.12.1 Kingbright Corporation Information

12.12.2 Kingbright Business Overview

12.12.3 Kingbright Infrared (IR) LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Kingbright Infrared (IR) LED Products Offered

12.12.5 Kingbright Recent Development

12.13 HPLighting

12.13.1 HPLighting Corporation Information

12.13.2 HPLighting Business Overview

12.13.3 HPLighting Infrared (IR) LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 HPLighting Infrared (IR) LED Products Offered

12.13.5 HPLighting Recent Development

12.14 ON Semiconducts

12.14.1 ON Semiconducts Corporation Information

12.14.2 ON Semiconducts Business Overview

12.14.3 ON Semiconducts Infrared (IR) LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 ON Semiconducts Infrared (IR) LED Products Offered

12.14.5 ON Semiconducts Recent Development

12.15 Rohm Semiconductor

12.15.1 Rohm Semiconductor Corporation Information

12.15.2 Rohm Semiconductor Business Overview

12.15.3 Rohm Semiconductor Infrared (IR) LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Rohm Semiconductor Infrared (IR) LED Products Offered

12.15.5 Rohm Semiconductor Recent Development 13 Infrared (IR) LED Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Infrared (IR) LED Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Infrared (IR) LED

13.4 Infrared (IR) LED Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Infrared (IR) LED Distributors List

14.3 Infrared (IR) LED Customers 15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Infrared (IR) LED Market Trends

15.2 Infrared (IR) LED Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Infrared (IR) LED Market Challenges

15.4 Infrared (IR) LED Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.