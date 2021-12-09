Infrared Imaging Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2027-Nova Metrix, Geokon, Campbell Scientific

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented in this report offers a complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Infrared Imaging market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Infrared Imaging market. The authors of the report have segmented the global Infrared Imaging market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Infrared Imaging market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Infrared Imaging market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global Infrared Imaging market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Infrared Imaging market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Infrared Imaging Market Research Report: Flir Systems, Fluke, Sensors Unlimited, Leonardo, Axis Communications, Xenics, Opgal Optronic Industries, New Imaging Technologies, Allied Vision Technologies, Sofradir, Cox, C-Thermal, Ircameras, Princeton Infrared Technologies, Dali Technology, Tonbo Imaging, L3 Technologies, Raptor Photonics, Episenors, Princeton Instruments

Global Infrared Imaging Market by Type: Cooled Infrared Imaging

Uncooled Infrared Imaging

Global Infrared Imaging Market by Application: Security & Surveillance

Monitoring & Inspection

Detection

The global Infrared Imaging market is segmented as per the type of product, application, and geography. All of the segments of the global Infrared Imaging market are carefully analyzed based on their market share, CAGR, value and volume growth, and other important factors. The report also provides accurate estimations about the CAGR, revenue, production, sales, and other calculations for the global Infrared Imaging market. Each regional market is extensively studied in the report to explain why some regions are progressing at a high rate while others at a low rate. We have also provided Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis for a deeper study on the global Infrared Imaging market.

Key Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global Infrared Imaging market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Infrared Imaging market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Infrared Imaging market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Infrared Imaging market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Infrared Imaging market growth and competition?

TOC

Table of Contents

Infrared Imaging Market Report by Company, Regions, Types and Applications, Global Status and Forecast to 2025

1 Industry Overview of Infrared Imaging

1.1 Infrared Imaging Market Overview

1.1.1 Infrared Imaging Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Infrared Imaging Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1 North America

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

1.2.5 Central & South America

1.2.6 Middle East & Africa

1.3 Infrared Imaging Market by Type

1.3.1 Cooled Infrared Imaging

1.3.2 Uncooled Infrared Imaging

1.4 Infrared Imaging Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Security & Surveillance

1.4.2 Monitoring & Inspection

1.4.3 Detection

2 Global Infrared Imaging Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Infrared Imaging Market Size (Value) by Players (2018 and 2019)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Flir Systems

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Infrared Imaging Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Fluke

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Infrared Imaging Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Sensors Unlimited

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Infrared Imaging Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 Leonardo

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Infrared Imaging Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 Axis Communications

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Infrared Imaging Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 Xenics

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Infrared Imaging Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 Opgal Optronic Industries

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Infrared Imaging Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 New Imaging Technologies

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Infrared Imaging Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 Allied Vision Technologies

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Infrared Imaging Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 Sofradir

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Infrared Imaging Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

3.11 Cox

3.12 C-Thermal

3.13 Ircameras

3.14 Princeton Infrared Technologies

3.15 Dali Technology

3.16 Tonbo Imaging

3.17 L3 Technologies

3.18 Raptor Photonics

3.19 Episenors

3.20 Princeton Instruments

4 Global Infrared Imaging Market Size by Type and Application (2014-2019)

4.1 Global Infrared Imaging Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Infrared Imaging Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

4.3 Potential Application of Infrared Imaging in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Infrared Imaging

5 North America Infrared Imaging Development Status and Outlook

5.1 North America Infrared Imaging Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 North America Infrared Imaging Market Size and Market Share by Players (2018 and 2019)

6 Europe Infrared Imaging Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe Infrared Imaging Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Europe Infrared Imaging Market Size and Market Share by Players (2018 and 2019)

7 China Infrared Imaging Development Status and Outlook

7.1 China Infrared Imaging Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 China Infrared Imaging Market Size and Market Share by Players (2018 and 2019)

8 Rest of Asia Pacific Infrared Imaging Development Status and Outlook

8.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Infrared Imaging Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Infrared Imaging Market Size and Market Share by Players (2018 and 2019)

9 Central & South America Infrared Imaging Development Status and Outlook

9.1 Central & South America Infrared Imaging Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Central & South America Infrared Imaging Market Size and Market Share by Players (2018 and 2019)

10 Middle East & Africa Infrared Imaging Development Status and Outlook

10.1 Middle East & Africa Infrared Imaging Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Infrared Imaging Market Size and Market Share by Players (2018 and 2019)

11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2019-2025)

11.1 Global Infrared Imaging Market Size (Value) by Regions (2019-2025)

11.1.1 North America Infrared Imaging Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Europe Infrared Imaging Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.3 China Infrared Imaging Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Infrared Imaging Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.5 Central & South America Infrared Imaging Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.6 Middle East & Africa Infrared Imaging Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Infrared Imaging Market Size (Value) by Type (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Infrared Imaging Market Size by Application (2019-2025)

12 Infrared Imaging Market Dynamics

12.1 Infrared Imaging Market Opportunities

12.2 Infrared Imaging Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Infrared Imaging Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Infrared Imaging Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

14 Research Finding/Conclusion

15 Appendix

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

