Infrared Imaging Market is Estimated to Rising at a Significant CAGR During 2021 to 2027 | Flir Systems, Fluke, Sensors Unlimited

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Infrared Imaging Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Infrared Imaging data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Infrared Imaging Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Infrared Imaging Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Infrared Imaging market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Infrared Imaging market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Flir Systems, Fluke, Sensors Unlimited, Leonardo, Axis Communications, Xenics, Opgal Optronic Industries, New Imaging Technologies, Allied Vision Technologies, Sofradir, Cox, C-Thermal, Ircameras, Princeton Infrared Technologies, Dali Technology, Tonbo Imaging, L3 Technologies, Raptor Photonics, Episenors, Princeton Instruments Market Segment by Product Type:

Cooled Infrared Imaging

Uncooled Infrared Imaging Market Segment by Application:

Security & Surveillance

Monitoring & Inspection

Detection

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Infrared Imaging market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Infrared Imaging market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Infrared Imaging industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Infrared Imaging market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Infrared Imaging market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Infrared Imaging market

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Infrared Imaging

1.1 Infrared Imaging Market Overview

1.1.1 Infrared Imaging Product Scope

1.1.2 Infrared Imaging Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Infrared Imaging Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Infrared Imaging Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Infrared Imaging Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Infrared Imaging Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Infrared Imaging Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Infrared Imaging Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Infrared Imaging Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Infrared Imaging Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Infrared Imaging Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Infrared Imaging Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Infrared Imaging Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Infrared Imaging Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Infrared Imaging Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Infrared Imaging Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Cooled Infrared Imaging

2.5 Uncooled Infrared Imaging 3 Infrared Imaging Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Infrared Imaging Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Infrared Imaging Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Infrared Imaging Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Security & Surveillance

3.5 Monitoring & Inspection

3.6 Detection 4 Infrared Imaging Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Infrared Imaging Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Infrared Imaging as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Infrared Imaging Market

4.4 Global Top Players Infrared Imaging Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Infrared Imaging Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Infrared Imaging Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Flir Systems

5.1.1 Flir Systems Profile

5.1.2 Flir Systems Main Business

5.1.3 Flir Systems Infrared Imaging Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Flir Systems Infrared Imaging Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Flir Systems Recent Developments

5.2 Fluke

5.2.1 Fluke Profile

5.2.2 Fluke Main Business

5.2.3 Fluke Infrared Imaging Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Fluke Infrared Imaging Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Fluke Recent Developments

5.3 Sensors Unlimited

5.3.1 Sensors Unlimited Profile

5.3.2 Sensors Unlimited Main Business

5.3.3 Sensors Unlimited Infrared Imaging Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Sensors Unlimited Infrared Imaging Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Leonardo Recent Developments

5.4 Leonardo

5.4.1 Leonardo Profile

5.4.2 Leonardo Main Business

5.4.3 Leonardo Infrared Imaging Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Leonardo Infrared Imaging Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Leonardo Recent Developments

5.5 Axis Communications

5.5.1 Axis Communications Profile

5.5.2 Axis Communications Main Business

5.5.3 Axis Communications Infrared Imaging Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Axis Communications Infrared Imaging Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Axis Communications Recent Developments

5.6 Xenics

5.6.1 Xenics Profile

5.6.2 Xenics Main Business

5.6.3 Xenics Infrared Imaging Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Xenics Infrared Imaging Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Xenics Recent Developments

5.7 Opgal Optronic Industries

5.7.1 Opgal Optronic Industries Profile

5.7.2 Opgal Optronic Industries Main Business

5.7.3 Opgal Optronic Industries Infrared Imaging Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Opgal Optronic Industries Infrared Imaging Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Opgal Optronic Industries Recent Developments

5.8 New Imaging Technologies

5.8.1 New Imaging Technologies Profile

5.8.2 New Imaging Technologies Main Business

5.8.3 New Imaging Technologies Infrared Imaging Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 New Imaging Technologies Infrared Imaging Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 New Imaging Technologies Recent Developments

5.9 Allied Vision Technologies

5.9.1 Allied Vision Technologies Profile

5.9.2 Allied Vision Technologies Main Business

5.9.3 Allied Vision Technologies Infrared Imaging Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Allied Vision Technologies Infrared Imaging Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Allied Vision Technologies Recent Developments

5.10 Sofradir

5.10.1 Sofradir Profile

5.10.2 Sofradir Main Business

5.10.3 Sofradir Infrared Imaging Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Sofradir Infrared Imaging Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Sofradir Recent Developments

5.11 Cox

5.11.1 Cox Profile

5.11.2 Cox Main Business

5.11.3 Cox Infrared Imaging Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Cox Infrared Imaging Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Cox Recent Developments

5.12 C-Thermal

5.12.1 C-Thermal Profile

5.12.2 C-Thermal Main Business

5.12.3 C-Thermal Infrared Imaging Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 C-Thermal Infrared Imaging Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 C-Thermal Recent Developments

5.13 Ircameras

5.13.1 Ircameras Profile

5.13.2 Ircameras Main Business

5.13.3 Ircameras Infrared Imaging Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Ircameras Infrared Imaging Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 Ircameras Recent Developments

5.14 Princeton Infrared Technologies

5.14.1 Princeton Infrared Technologies Profile

5.14.2 Princeton Infrared Technologies Main Business

5.14.3 Princeton Infrared Technologies Infrared Imaging Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Princeton Infrared Technologies Infrared Imaging Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 Princeton Infrared Technologies Recent Developments

5.15 Dali Technology

5.15.1 Dali Technology Profile

5.15.2 Dali Technology Main Business

5.15.3 Dali Technology Infrared Imaging Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Dali Technology Infrared Imaging Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 Dali Technology Recent Developments

5.16 Tonbo Imaging

5.16.1 Tonbo Imaging Profile

5.16.2 Tonbo Imaging Main Business

5.16.3 Tonbo Imaging Infrared Imaging Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Tonbo Imaging Infrared Imaging Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.16.5 Tonbo Imaging Recent Developments

5.17 L3 Technologies

5.17.1 L3 Technologies Profile

5.17.2 L3 Technologies Main Business

5.17.3 L3 Technologies Infrared Imaging Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 L3 Technologies Infrared Imaging Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.17.5 L3 Technologies Recent Developments

5.18 Raptor Photonics

5.18.1 Raptor Photonics Profile

5.18.2 Raptor Photonics Main Business

5.18.3 Raptor Photonics Infrared Imaging Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Raptor Photonics Infrared Imaging Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.18.5 Raptor Photonics Recent Developments

5.19 Episenors

5.19.1 Episenors Profile

5.19.2 Episenors Main Business

5.19.3 Episenors Infrared Imaging Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 Episenors Infrared Imaging Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.19.5 Episenors Recent Developments

5.20 Princeton Instruments

5.20.1 Princeton Instruments Profile

5.20.2 Princeton Instruments Main Business

5.20.3 Princeton Instruments Infrared Imaging Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 Princeton Instruments Infrared Imaging Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.20.5 Princeton Instruments Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Infrared Imaging Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Infrared Imaging Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Infrared Imaging Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Infrared Imaging Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Infrared Imaging Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Infrared Imaging Market Dynamics

11.1 Infrared Imaging Industry Trends

11.2 Infrared Imaging Market Drivers

11.3 Infrared Imaging Market Challenges

11.4 Infrared Imaging Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

