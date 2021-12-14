Infrared Fireplace Market Is Thriving Worldwide with the Outstanding Key players by 2021 | GlenDimplex, Hearth & Home Technologies, Twin-Star International

“

The report titled Global Infrared Fireplace Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Infrared Fireplace market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Infrared Fireplace market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Infrared Fireplace market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Infrared Fireplace market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Infrared Fireplace report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Infrared Fireplace report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Infrared Fireplace market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Infrared Fireplace market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Infrared Fireplace market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Infrared Fireplace market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Infrared Fireplace market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

GlenDimplex, Hearth & Home Technologies, Twin-Star International, Napoleon, Amantii, Adam, Fuerjia, Ruolin Electrical Technology, Allen, Paite, Modern Flame, Boge Technology, European Home, Kalfire

Market Segmentation by Product:

Built-In Electric Fireplaces

Wall Mount Electric Fireplaces

Freestanding Electric Fireplaces



Market Segmentation by Application:

Residential

Commercial



The Infrared Fireplace Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Infrared Fireplace market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Infrared Fireplace market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Infrared Fireplace market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Infrared Fireplace industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Infrared Fireplace market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Infrared Fireplace market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Infrared Fireplace market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Infrared Fireplace Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Infrared Fireplace Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Built-In Electric Fireplaces

1.2.3 Wall Mount Electric Fireplaces

1.2.4 Freestanding Electric Fireplaces

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Infrared Fireplace Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Infrared Fireplace Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Infrared Fireplace Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Infrared Fireplace Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Infrared Fireplace Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Infrared Fireplace Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Infrared Fireplace Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Infrared Fireplace Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Infrared Fireplace Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Infrared Fireplace Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Infrared Fireplace Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Infrared Fireplace Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Infrared Fireplace Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Infrared Fireplace Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Infrared Fireplace Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Infrared Fireplace Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Infrared Fireplace Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Infrared Fireplace Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Infrared Fireplace Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Infrared Fireplace Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Infrared Fireplace Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Infrared Fireplace Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Infrared Fireplace Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Infrared Fireplace Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Infrared Fireplace Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Infrared Fireplace Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Infrared Fireplace Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Infrared Fireplace Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Infrared Fireplace Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Infrared Fireplace Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Infrared Fireplace Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Infrared Fireplace Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Infrared Fireplace Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Infrared Fireplace Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Infrared Fireplace Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Infrared Fireplace Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Infrared Fireplace Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Infrared Fireplace Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Infrared Fireplace Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Infrared Fireplace Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Infrared Fireplace Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Infrared Fireplace Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Infrared Fireplace Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Infrared Fireplace Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Infrared Fireplace Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Infrared Fireplace Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Infrared Fireplace Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Infrared Fireplace Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Infrared Fireplace Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Infrared Fireplace Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Infrared Fireplace Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Infrared Fireplace Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 United States

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Infrared Fireplace Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Infrared Fireplace Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Infrared Fireplace Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Infrared Fireplace Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Infrared Fireplace Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Infrared Fireplace Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Infrared Fireplace Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Infrared Fireplace Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Infrared Fireplace Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Infrared Fireplace Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Infrared Fireplace Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Infrared Fireplace Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Infrared Fireplace Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Infrared Fireplace Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Infrared Fireplace Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Infrared Fireplace Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Infrared Fireplace Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Infrared Fireplace Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 China Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Infrared Fireplace Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Infrared Fireplace Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Infrared Fireplace Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Infrared Fireplace Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Infrared Fireplace Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Infrared Fireplace Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Infrared Fireplace Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Infrared Fireplace Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Infrared Fireplace Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Infrared Fireplace Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Infrared Fireplace Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Infrared Fireplace Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Infrared Fireplace Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Infrared Fireplace Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Infrared Fireplace Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Infrared Fireplace Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Infrared Fireplace Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Infrared Fireplace Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 GlenDimplex

11.1.1 GlenDimplex Corporation Information

11.1.2 GlenDimplex Overview

11.1.3 GlenDimplex Infrared Fireplace Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 GlenDimplex Infrared Fireplace Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.1.5 GlenDimplex Recent Developments

11.2 Hearth & Home Technologies

11.2.1 Hearth & Home Technologies Corporation Information

11.2.2 Hearth & Home Technologies Overview

11.2.3 Hearth & Home Technologies Infrared Fireplace Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Hearth & Home Technologies Infrared Fireplace Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.2.5 Hearth & Home Technologies Recent Developments

11.3 Twin-Star International

11.3.1 Twin-Star International Corporation Information

11.3.2 Twin-Star International Overview

11.3.3 Twin-Star International Infrared Fireplace Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Twin-Star International Infrared Fireplace Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.3.5 Twin-Star International Recent Developments

11.4 Napoleon

11.4.1 Napoleon Corporation Information

11.4.2 Napoleon Overview

11.4.3 Napoleon Infrared Fireplace Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Napoleon Infrared Fireplace Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.4.5 Napoleon Recent Developments

11.5 Amantii

11.5.1 Amantii Corporation Information

11.5.2 Amantii Overview

11.5.3 Amantii Infrared Fireplace Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Amantii Infrared Fireplace Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.5.5 Amantii Recent Developments

11.6 Adam

11.6.1 Adam Corporation Information

11.6.2 Adam Overview

11.6.3 Adam Infrared Fireplace Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Adam Infrared Fireplace Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.6.5 Adam Recent Developments

11.7 Fuerjia

11.7.1 Fuerjia Corporation Information

11.7.2 Fuerjia Overview

11.7.3 Fuerjia Infrared Fireplace Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Fuerjia Infrared Fireplace Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.7.5 Fuerjia Recent Developments

11.8 Ruolin Electrical Technology

11.8.1 Ruolin Electrical Technology Corporation Information

11.8.2 Ruolin Electrical Technology Overview

11.8.3 Ruolin Electrical Technology Infrared Fireplace Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Ruolin Electrical Technology Infrared Fireplace Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.8.5 Ruolin Electrical Technology Recent Developments

11.9 Allen

11.9.1 Allen Corporation Information

11.9.2 Allen Overview

11.9.3 Allen Infrared Fireplace Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Allen Infrared Fireplace Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.9.5 Allen Recent Developments

11.10 Paite

11.10.1 Paite Corporation Information

11.10.2 Paite Overview

11.10.3 Paite Infrared Fireplace Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Paite Infrared Fireplace Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.10.5 Paite Recent Developments

11.11 Modern Flame

11.11.1 Modern Flame Corporation Information

11.11.2 Modern Flame Overview

11.11.3 Modern Flame Infrared Fireplace Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Modern Flame Infrared Fireplace Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.11.5 Modern Flame Recent Developments

11.12 Boge Technology

11.12.1 Boge Technology Corporation Information

11.12.2 Boge Technology Overview

11.12.3 Boge Technology Infrared Fireplace Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Boge Technology Infrared Fireplace Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.12.5 Boge Technology Recent Developments

11.13 European Home

11.13.1 European Home Corporation Information

11.13.2 European Home Overview

11.13.3 European Home Infrared Fireplace Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 European Home Infrared Fireplace Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.13.5 European Home Recent Developments

11.14 Kalfire

11.14.1 Kalfire Corporation Information

11.14.2 Kalfire Overview

11.14.3 Kalfire Infrared Fireplace Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Kalfire Infrared Fireplace Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.14.5 Kalfire Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Infrared Fireplace Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Infrared Fireplace Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Infrared Fireplace Production Mode & Process

12.4 Infrared Fireplace Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Infrared Fireplace Sales Channels

12.4.2 Infrared Fireplace Distributors

12.5 Infrared Fireplace Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Infrared Fireplace Industry Trends

13.2 Infrared Fireplace Market Drivers

13.3 Infrared Fireplace Market Challenges

13.4 Infrared Fireplace Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Infrared Fireplace Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”