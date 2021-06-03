Influenza Virus Vector Vaccine Market Size and Share 2021 | Global Industry Analysis By Trends, Future Demands, Growth Factors 2027|This report focuses on demand and consumption of Influenza Virus Vector Vaccine in key countries, like U.S., Spain

Los Angeles, United State: The global Influenza Virus Vector Vaccine market is elaborately discussed in the report so as to help readers to gain sound understanding of key trends, top strategies, and potential growth opportunities. The Influenza Virus Vector Vaccine report offers Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PESTEL analysis, and qualitative and quantitative analysis to give a complete and accurate picture of the current and future market situations. The analysts have carefully forecast the market size, CAGR, market share, revenue, production, and other vital factors with the help of industry-best primary and secondary research tools and methodologies. Players can use the Influenza Virus Vector Vaccine report to build effective strategies for concentrating on key segments and regions and boosting their business in the global Influenza Virus Vector Vaccine market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Influenza Virus Vector Vaccine Market Research Report: This report focuses on demand and consumption of Influenza Virus Vector Vaccine in key countries, like U.S., Spain, Italy, France, UK, Germany, China and Japan, etc.Key Findings 1: The Technology Principle of Influenza Virus Vector VaccineThe vector technology of attenuated influenza virus has the same basic principle as that of adenovirus. It inserts the gene sequence of the target antigen into the genome of influenza virus, infects the human body with attenuated influenza virus, and expresses the relevant antigen through human cells. Attenuated influenza virus vector is a relatively new virus vector vaccine preparation technology which is not widely used in current vaccine development. It is considered an attractive vaccine carrier because of its ability to induce long-term mucosal, humoral and cellular immune responses.Figure 1. Distribution of Gene-based Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products in Development Based on Viral or Plasmid Platform Used to Express Gene of InterestSource: https://bioprocessintl.com/manufacturing/emerging-therapeutics-manufacturing/capacity-analysis-for-viral-vector-manufacturing-is-there-enough/Key Findings 2: The Research and Development Progress of Influenza Virus Vector VaccineThe university of Hong Kong attenuated influenza virus vector project is expected to conclude the pre-clinical study and apply for clinical trial by the end of April; The Russian company BiOCAD has also carried out the research on the new coronavirus vector vaccine, which is currently in the pre-clinical research stage.Key Influenza Virus Vector Vaccine Developers and Suppliers Covered in This reportTable 1. Global Representative Influenza Virus Vector Vaccine Developers/Suppliers and R&D StageCompanyHeadquarter/CountryR&D StageGREFFEXthe United StatesClinical Stage ICanSino BiologicsChinaClinical IIAcademy of Military Medical SciencesIndiaPreclinicalXMUChinazooperyHKUChinazooperyHualan Biological EngineeringChinazooperyBravoBioChinaBeing developedSource: Above companies and QYResearch, 2020 l GREFFEXl CanSino Biologicsl Academy of Military Medical Sciencesl XMUl HKUl Hualan Biological Engineeringl BravoBiol Type Sevenl Type Eight Key Findings 3: Evaluation of Influenza Virus Vector Technology RouteThe current influenza virus culture technology is relatively mature. China issues about 30 million doses of influenza vaccine in batches every year, and the global annual production capacity of influenza vaccine is over 1.5 billion doses. The new influenza virus vector vaccine is expected to achieve mass production based on the existing influenza virus culture platform. In the development of influenza virus vector vaccine to be administered by nasal spray, compared with the traditional injection delivery method is more convenient, which is conducive to the rapid expansion of the vaccination scope. If successful, the novel coronavirus vector vaccine can prevent both novel coronavirus infection and influenza virus infection, with multiple advantages. Disadvantages: the exploration of adenovirus, vesicular stomatitis virus and other vectors has been relatively mature, compared with the research of influenza virus vectors is still in the early stage, its safety and immunogenicity are still uncertain. Key Countries Considered in This Report:l North American U.S.n Canadan Mexicol Europen Italyn Spainn Francen UKn Germanyn Belgiumn Netherlandsn Switzerlandn Russian Portugaln Austrian Irelandn Swedenn Turkeyn Rest of Europel Asia-Pacificn Chinan Japann South Korean Indian Philippinesn Malaysian Australian Indonesian Singaporen Thailandn Pakistann Rest of Asia-Pacificl South American Braziln Perun Chilel Middle East and African Irann Israeln Saudi Arabian Turkey

