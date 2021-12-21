Influenza Vaccines Market Trend, Future Demand, Analysis by Top Leading Player and Forecast Till 2027| , AstraZeneca, CSL, GlaxoSmithKline

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented in this report offers a complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Influenza Vaccines market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Influenza Vaccines market. The authors of the report have segmented the global Influenza Vaccines market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Influenza Vaccines market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Influenza Vaccines market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global Influenza Vaccines market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Influenza Vaccines market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Influenza Vaccines Market Research Report: , AstraZeneca, CSL, GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi, Altimmune, BionVax, FluGen, FOLIA BIOTECH, Genentech, Green Cross, Medicago, Moderna Therapeutics, Novavax, Shijiazhuang Yiling Pharmaceutical, SK Chemicals, UNM Pharma, Vaccitech, Vaxart, Vaxine Pty, Visterra

Global Influenza Vaccines Market by Type: ,, Trivalent Flu Vaccines, Quadrivalent Flu Vaccines

Global Influenza Vaccines Market by Application: , Adults, Pediatrics

The global Influenza Vaccines market is segmented as per the type of product, application, and geography. All of the segments of the global Influenza Vaccines market are carefully analyzed based on their market share, CAGR, value and volume growth, and other important factors. The report also provides accurate estimations about the CAGR, revenue, production, sales, and other calculations for the global Influenza Vaccines market. Each regional market is extensively studied in the report to explain why some regions are progressing at a high rate while others at a low rate. We have also provided Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis for a deeper study on the global Influenza Vaccines market.

Key Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global Influenza Vaccines market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Influenza Vaccines market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Influenza Vaccines market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Influenza Vaccines market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Influenza Vaccines market growth and competition?

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Influenza Vaccines Market Overview

1.1 Influenza Vaccines Product Overview

1.2 Influenza Vaccines Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Trivalent Flu Vaccines

1.2.2 Quadrivalent Flu Vaccines

1.3 Global Influenza Vaccines Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Influenza Vaccines Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Influenza Vaccines Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Influenza Vaccines Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Influenza Vaccines Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Influenza Vaccines Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Influenza Vaccines Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Influenza Vaccines Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Influenza Vaccines Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Influenza Vaccines Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Influenza Vaccines Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Influenza Vaccines Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Influenza Vaccines Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Influenza Vaccines Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Influenza Vaccines Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Influenza Vaccines Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Influenza Vaccines Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Influenza Vaccines Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Influenza Vaccines Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Influenza Vaccines Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Influenza Vaccines Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Influenza Vaccines Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Influenza Vaccines Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Influenza Vaccines as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Influenza Vaccines Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Influenza Vaccines Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Influenza Vaccines Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Influenza Vaccines Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Influenza Vaccines Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Influenza Vaccines Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Influenza Vaccines Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Influenza Vaccines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Influenza Vaccines Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Influenza Vaccines Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Influenza Vaccines Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Influenza Vaccines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Influenza Vaccines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Influenza Vaccines Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Influenza Vaccines Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Influenza Vaccines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Influenza Vaccines Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Influenza Vaccines Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Influenza Vaccines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Influenza Vaccines Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Influenza Vaccines Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Influenza Vaccines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Influenza Vaccines Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Influenza Vaccines Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Influenza Vaccines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Influenza Vaccines Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Influenza Vaccines Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Influenza Vaccines by Application

4.1 Influenza Vaccines Segment by Application

4.1.1 Adults

4.1.2 Pediatrics

4.2 Global Influenza Vaccines Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Influenza Vaccines Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Influenza Vaccines Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Influenza Vaccines Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Influenza Vaccines by Application

4.5.2 Europe Influenza Vaccines by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Influenza Vaccines by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Influenza Vaccines by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Influenza Vaccines by Application 5 North America Influenza Vaccines Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Influenza Vaccines Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Influenza Vaccines Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Influenza Vaccines Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Influenza Vaccines Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Influenza Vaccines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Influenza Vaccines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Influenza Vaccines Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Influenza Vaccines Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Influenza Vaccines Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Influenza Vaccines Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Influenza Vaccines Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Influenza Vaccines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Influenza Vaccines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Influenza Vaccines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Influenza Vaccines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Influenza Vaccines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Influenza Vaccines Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Influenza Vaccines Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Influenza Vaccines Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Influenza Vaccines Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Influenza Vaccines Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Influenza Vaccines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Influenza Vaccines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Influenza Vaccines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Influenza Vaccines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Influenza Vaccines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Influenza Vaccines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Influenza Vaccines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Influenza Vaccines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Influenza Vaccines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Influenza Vaccines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Influenza Vaccines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Influenza Vaccines Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Influenza Vaccines Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Influenza Vaccines Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Influenza Vaccines Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Influenza Vaccines Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Influenza Vaccines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Influenza Vaccines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Influenza Vaccines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Influenza Vaccines Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Influenza Vaccines Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Influenza Vaccines Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Influenza Vaccines Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Influenza Vaccines Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Influenza Vaccines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Influenza Vaccines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Influenza Vaccines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Influenza Vaccines Business

10.1 AstraZeneca

10.1.1 AstraZeneca Corporation Information

10.1.2 AstraZeneca Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 AstraZeneca Influenza Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 AstraZeneca Influenza Vaccines Products Offered

10.1.5 AstraZeneca Recent Development

10.2 CSL

10.2.1 CSL Corporation Information

10.2.2 CSL Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 CSL Influenza Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 CSL Recent Development

10.3 GlaxoSmithKline

10.3.1 GlaxoSmithKline Corporation Information

10.3.2 GlaxoSmithKline Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 GlaxoSmithKline Influenza Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 GlaxoSmithKline Influenza Vaccines Products Offered

10.3.5 GlaxoSmithKline Recent Development

10.4 Sanofi

10.4.1 Sanofi Corporation Information

10.4.2 Sanofi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Sanofi Influenza Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Sanofi Influenza Vaccines Products Offered

10.4.5 Sanofi Recent Development

10.5 Altimmune

10.5.1 Altimmune Corporation Information

10.5.2 Altimmune Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Altimmune Influenza Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Altimmune Influenza Vaccines Products Offered

10.5.5 Altimmune Recent Development

10.6 BionVax

10.6.1 BionVax Corporation Information

10.6.2 BionVax Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 BionVax Influenza Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 BionVax Influenza Vaccines Products Offered

10.6.5 BionVax Recent Development

10.7 FluGen

10.7.1 FluGen Corporation Information

10.7.2 FluGen Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 FluGen Influenza Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 FluGen Influenza Vaccines Products Offered

10.7.5 FluGen Recent Development

10.8 FOLIA BIOTECH

10.8.1 FOLIA BIOTECH Corporation Information

10.8.2 FOLIA BIOTECH Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 FOLIA BIOTECH Influenza Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 FOLIA BIOTECH Influenza Vaccines Products Offered

10.8.5 FOLIA BIOTECH Recent Development

10.9 Genentech

10.9.1 Genentech Corporation Information

10.9.2 Genentech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Genentech Influenza Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Genentech Influenza Vaccines Products Offered

10.9.5 Genentech Recent Development

10.10 Green Cross

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Influenza Vaccines Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Green Cross Influenza Vaccines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Green Cross Recent Development

10.11 Medicago

10.11.1 Medicago Corporation Information

10.11.2 Medicago Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Medicago Influenza Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Medicago Influenza Vaccines Products Offered

10.11.5 Medicago Recent Development

10.12 Moderna Therapeutics

10.12.1 Moderna Therapeutics Corporation Information

10.12.2 Moderna Therapeutics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Moderna Therapeutics Influenza Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Moderna Therapeutics Influenza Vaccines Products Offered

10.12.5 Moderna Therapeutics Recent Development

10.13 Novavax

10.13.1 Novavax Corporation Information

10.13.2 Novavax Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Novavax Influenza Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Novavax Influenza Vaccines Products Offered

10.13.5 Novavax Recent Development

10.14 Shijiazhuang Yiling Pharmaceutical

10.14.1 Shijiazhuang Yiling Pharmaceutical Corporation Information

10.14.2 Shijiazhuang Yiling Pharmaceutical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Shijiazhuang Yiling Pharmaceutical Influenza Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Shijiazhuang Yiling Pharmaceutical Influenza Vaccines Products Offered

10.14.5 Shijiazhuang Yiling Pharmaceutical Recent Development

10.15 SK Chemicals

10.15.1 SK Chemicals Corporation Information

10.15.2 SK Chemicals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 SK Chemicals Influenza Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 SK Chemicals Influenza Vaccines Products Offered

10.15.5 SK Chemicals Recent Development

10.16 UNM Pharma

10.16.1 UNM Pharma Corporation Information

10.16.2 UNM Pharma Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 UNM Pharma Influenza Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 UNM Pharma Influenza Vaccines Products Offered

10.16.5 UNM Pharma Recent Development

10.17 Vaccitech

10.17.1 Vaccitech Corporation Information

10.17.2 Vaccitech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Vaccitech Influenza Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Vaccitech Influenza Vaccines Products Offered

10.17.5 Vaccitech Recent Development

10.18 Vaxart

10.18.1 Vaxart Corporation Information

10.18.2 Vaxart Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Vaxart Influenza Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Vaxart Influenza Vaccines Products Offered

10.18.5 Vaxart Recent Development

10.19 Vaxine Pty

10.19.1 Vaxine Pty Corporation Information

10.19.2 Vaxine Pty Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Vaxine Pty Influenza Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Vaxine Pty Influenza Vaccines Products Offered

10.19.5 Vaxine Pty Recent Development

10.20 Visterra

10.20.1 Visterra Corporation Information

10.20.2 Visterra Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 Visterra Influenza Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Visterra Influenza Vaccines Products Offered

10.20.5 Visterra Recent Development 11 Influenza Vaccines Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Influenza Vaccines Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Influenza Vaccines Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

