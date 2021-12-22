Inflatable SUP Boards Market Growing Popularity and Trends in the Global Industry 2021 | SUP ATX, Naish Surfing, BIC Sport

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Inflatable SUP Boards Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Inflatable SUP Boards report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Inflatable SUP Boards market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Inflatable SUP Boards market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Inflatable SUP Boards market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Inflatable SUP Boards market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Inflatable SUP Boards market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

SUP ATX, Naish Surfing, BIC Sport, Boardworks, C4 Waterman, Tower Paddle Boards, Sun Dolphin, Rave Sports Inc, RED Paddle, EXOCET-ORIGINAL, Coreban, NRS, F-one SUP, Clear Blue Hawaii, SlingShot, Hobie., Laird StandUp, Sea Eagle, Airhead

Market Segmentation by Product:

Paddle Included Type

No Paddle Type



Market Segmentation by Application:

For Surf

For Allround

For Flatwater or Touring

For Racing

Others



The Inflatable SUP Boards Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Inflatable SUP Boards market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Inflatable SUP Boards market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Inflatable SUP Boards Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Inflatable SUP Boards

1.2 Inflatable SUP Boards Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Inflatable SUP Boards Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Paddle Included Type

1.2.3 No Paddle Type

1.3 Inflatable SUP Boards Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Inflatable SUP Boards Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 For Surf

1.3.3 For Allround

1.3.4 For Flatwater or Touring

1.3.5 For Racing

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Inflatable SUP Boards Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Inflatable SUP Boards Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Inflatable SUP Boards Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Inflatable SUP Boards Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Inflatable SUP Boards Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Inflatable SUP Boards Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Inflatable SUP Boards Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Inflatable SUP Boards Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Inflatable SUP Boards Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Inflatable SUP Boards Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Inflatable SUP Boards Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Inflatable SUP Boards Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Inflatable SUP Boards Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Inflatable SUP Boards Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Inflatable SUP Boards Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Inflatable SUP Boards Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Inflatable SUP Boards Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Inflatable SUP Boards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Inflatable SUP Boards Production

3.4.1 North America Inflatable SUP Boards Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Inflatable SUP Boards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Inflatable SUP Boards Production

3.5.1 Europe Inflatable SUP Boards Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Inflatable SUP Boards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Inflatable SUP Boards Production

3.6.1 China Inflatable SUP Boards Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Inflatable SUP Boards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Inflatable SUP Boards Production

3.7.1 Japan Inflatable SUP Boards Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Inflatable SUP Boards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Inflatable SUP Boards Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Inflatable SUP Boards Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Inflatable SUP Boards Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Inflatable SUP Boards Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Inflatable SUP Boards Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Inflatable SUP Boards Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Inflatable SUP Boards Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Inflatable SUP Boards Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Inflatable SUP Boards Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Inflatable SUP Boards Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Inflatable SUP Boards Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Inflatable SUP Boards Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Inflatable SUP Boards Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 SUP ATX

7.1.1 SUP ATX Inflatable SUP Boards Corporation Information

7.1.2 SUP ATX Inflatable SUP Boards Product Portfolio

7.1.3 SUP ATX Inflatable SUP Boards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 SUP ATX Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 SUP ATX Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Naish Surfing

7.2.1 Naish Surfing Inflatable SUP Boards Corporation Information

7.2.2 Naish Surfing Inflatable SUP Boards Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Naish Surfing Inflatable SUP Boards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Naish Surfing Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Naish Surfing Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 BIC Sport

7.3.1 BIC Sport Inflatable SUP Boards Corporation Information

7.3.2 BIC Sport Inflatable SUP Boards Product Portfolio

7.3.3 BIC Sport Inflatable SUP Boards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 BIC Sport Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 BIC Sport Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Boardworks

7.4.1 Boardworks Inflatable SUP Boards Corporation Information

7.4.2 Boardworks Inflatable SUP Boards Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Boardworks Inflatable SUP Boards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Boardworks Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Boardworks Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 C4 Waterman

7.5.1 C4 Waterman Inflatable SUP Boards Corporation Information

7.5.2 C4 Waterman Inflatable SUP Boards Product Portfolio

7.5.3 C4 Waterman Inflatable SUP Boards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 C4 Waterman Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 C4 Waterman Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Tower Paddle Boards

7.6.1 Tower Paddle Boards Inflatable SUP Boards Corporation Information

7.6.2 Tower Paddle Boards Inflatable SUP Boards Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Tower Paddle Boards Inflatable SUP Boards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Tower Paddle Boards Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Tower Paddle Boards Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Sun Dolphin

7.7.1 Sun Dolphin Inflatable SUP Boards Corporation Information

7.7.2 Sun Dolphin Inflatable SUP Boards Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Sun Dolphin Inflatable SUP Boards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Sun Dolphin Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Sun Dolphin Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Rave Sports Inc

7.8.1 Rave Sports Inc Inflatable SUP Boards Corporation Information

7.8.2 Rave Sports Inc Inflatable SUP Boards Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Rave Sports Inc Inflatable SUP Boards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Rave Sports Inc Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Rave Sports Inc Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 RED Paddle

7.9.1 RED Paddle Inflatable SUP Boards Corporation Information

7.9.2 RED Paddle Inflatable SUP Boards Product Portfolio

7.9.3 RED Paddle Inflatable SUP Boards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 RED Paddle Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 RED Paddle Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 EXOCET-ORIGINAL

7.10.1 EXOCET-ORIGINAL Inflatable SUP Boards Corporation Information

7.10.2 EXOCET-ORIGINAL Inflatable SUP Boards Product Portfolio

7.10.3 EXOCET-ORIGINAL Inflatable SUP Boards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 EXOCET-ORIGINAL Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 EXOCET-ORIGINAL Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Coreban

7.11.1 Coreban Inflatable SUP Boards Corporation Information

7.11.2 Coreban Inflatable SUP Boards Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Coreban Inflatable SUP Boards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Coreban Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Coreban Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 NRS

7.12.1 NRS Inflatable SUP Boards Corporation Information

7.12.2 NRS Inflatable SUP Boards Product Portfolio

7.12.3 NRS Inflatable SUP Boards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 NRS Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 NRS Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 F-one SUP

7.13.1 F-one SUP Inflatable SUP Boards Corporation Information

7.13.2 F-one SUP Inflatable SUP Boards Product Portfolio

7.13.3 F-one SUP Inflatable SUP Boards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 F-one SUP Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 F-one SUP Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Clear Blue Hawaii

7.14.1 Clear Blue Hawaii Inflatable SUP Boards Corporation Information

7.14.2 Clear Blue Hawaii Inflatable SUP Boards Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Clear Blue Hawaii Inflatable SUP Boards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Clear Blue Hawaii Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Clear Blue Hawaii Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 SlingShot

7.15.1 SlingShot Inflatable SUP Boards Corporation Information

7.15.2 SlingShot Inflatable SUP Boards Product Portfolio

7.15.3 SlingShot Inflatable SUP Boards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 SlingShot Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 SlingShot Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Hobie.

7.16.1 Hobie. Inflatable SUP Boards Corporation Information

7.16.2 Hobie. Inflatable SUP Boards Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Hobie. Inflatable SUP Boards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Hobie. Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Hobie. Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Laird StandUp

7.17.1 Laird StandUp Inflatable SUP Boards Corporation Information

7.17.2 Laird StandUp Inflatable SUP Boards Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Laird StandUp Inflatable SUP Boards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Laird StandUp Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Laird StandUp Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Sea Eagle

7.18.1 Sea Eagle Inflatable SUP Boards Corporation Information

7.18.2 Sea Eagle Inflatable SUP Boards Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Sea Eagle Inflatable SUP Boards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Sea Eagle Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Sea Eagle Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Airhead

7.19.1 Airhead Inflatable SUP Boards Corporation Information

7.19.2 Airhead Inflatable SUP Boards Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Airhead Inflatable SUP Boards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Airhead Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Airhead Recent Developments/Updates

8 Inflatable SUP Boards Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Inflatable SUP Boards Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Inflatable SUP Boards

8.4 Inflatable SUP Boards Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Inflatable SUP Boards Distributors List

9.3 Inflatable SUP Boards Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Inflatable SUP Boards Industry Trends

10.2 Inflatable SUP Boards Growth Drivers

10.3 Inflatable SUP Boards Market Challenges

10.4 Inflatable SUP Boards Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Inflatable SUP Boards by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Inflatable SUP Boards Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Inflatable SUP Boards Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Inflatable SUP Boards Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Inflatable SUP Boards Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Inflatable SUP Boards

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Inflatable SUP Boards by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Inflatable SUP Boards by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Inflatable SUP Boards by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Inflatable SUP Boards by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Inflatable SUP Boards by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Inflatable SUP Boards by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Inflatable SUP Boards by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Inflatable SUP Boards by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

