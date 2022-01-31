Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market To Witness Stunning Growth To Generate Massive Revenue Forecast to2028| Abbott, Siemens, GE Healthcare

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented in this report offers a complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics market. The authors of the report have segmented the global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Research Report: Abbott, Siemens, GE Healthcare, Accriva, Terumo, BioMerieux, Diasorin, Roche, Danaher Corporation, BD, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Cavidi, Cepheid, Diaxonhit, Eiken Chemical, EMD Millipore, Epitope Diagnostic, Euroimmun, Gold Standard Diagnostics, Hologic, Immunetics, InBios International

Global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market by Type: Over-the-counter (OTC) Testing Kits, Prescription-based Testing Kits Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics

Global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market by Application: Bacterial Infections, Fungal Infection, Virus Infection, Cardiovascular Infection, Gastrointestinal Infection, Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Infection, Central Nervous System Infection, Other

The global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics market is segmented as per the type of product, application, and geography. All of the segments of the global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics market are carefully analyzed based on their market share, CAGR, value and volume growth, and other important factors. The report also provides accurate estimations about the CAGR, revenue, production, sales, and other calculations for the global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics market. Each regional market is extensively studied in the report to explain why some regions are progressing at a high rate while others at a low rate. We have also provided Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis for a deeper study on the global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics market.

Key Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics market growth and competition?

TOC

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Over-the-counter (OTC) Testing Kits

1.2.3 Prescription-based Testing Kits

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Bacterial Infections

1.3.3 Fungal Infection

1.3.4 Virus Infection

1.3.5 Cardiovascular Infection

1.3.6 Gastrointestinal Infection

1.3.7 Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Infection

1.3.8 Central Nervous System Infection

1.3.9 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Industry Trends

2.3.2 Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Drivers

2.3.3 Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Challenges

2.3.4 Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Revenue

3.4 Global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Revenue in 2021

3.5 Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 5 Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 6 North America

6.1 North America Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size (2017-2028)

6.2 North America Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

6.2.2 North America Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

6.2.3 North America Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

6.3 North America Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

6.3.2 North America Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

6.3.3 North America Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.4 North America Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

6.4.2 North America Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size (2017-2028)

7.2 Europe Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

7.2.2 Europe Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

7.2.3 Europe Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

7.3 Europe Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

7.3.2 Europe Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

7.3.3 Europe Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

7.4 Europe Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

7.4.2 Europe Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic Countries 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size (2017-2028)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size (2017-2028)

9.2 Latin America Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

9.2.2 Latin America Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

9.2.3 Latin America Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

9.3 Latin America Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

9.3.2 Latin America Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

9.3.3 Latin America Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

9.4 Latin America Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

9.4.2 Latin America Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size (2017-2028)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Abbott

11.1.1 Abbott Company Details

11.1.2 Abbott Business Overview

11.1.3 Abbott Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Introduction

11.1.4 Abbott Revenue in Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Business (2017-2022)

11.1.5 Abbott Recent Developments

11.2 Siemens

11.2.1 Siemens Company Details

11.2.2 Siemens Business Overview

11.2.3 Siemens Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Introduction

11.2.4 Siemens Revenue in Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Business (2017-2022)

11.2.5 Siemens Recent Developments

11.3 GE Healthcare

11.3.1 GE Healthcare Company Details

11.3.2 GE Healthcare Business Overview

11.3.3 GE Healthcare Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Introduction

11.3.4 GE Healthcare Revenue in Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Business (2017-2022)

11.3.5 GE Healthcare Recent Developments

11.4 Accriva

11.4.1 Accriva Company Details

11.4.2 Accriva Business Overview

11.4.3 Accriva Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Introduction

11.4.4 Accriva Revenue in Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Business (2017-2022)

11.4.5 Accriva Recent Developments

11.5 Terumo

11.5.1 Terumo Company Details

11.5.2 Terumo Business Overview

11.5.3 Terumo Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Introduction

11.5.4 Terumo Revenue in Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Business (2017-2022)

11.5.5 Terumo Recent Developments

11.6 BioMerieux

11.6.1 BioMerieux Company Details

11.6.2 BioMerieux Business Overview

11.6.3 BioMerieux Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Introduction

11.6.4 BioMerieux Revenue in Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Business (2017-2022)

11.6.5 BioMerieux Recent Developments

11.7 Diasorin

11.7.1 Diasorin Company Details

11.7.2 Diasorin Business Overview

11.7.3 Diasorin Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Introduction

11.7.4 Diasorin Revenue in Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Business (2017-2022)

11.7.5 Diasorin Recent Developments

11.8 Roche

11.8.1 Roche Company Details

11.8.2 Roche Business Overview

11.8.3 Roche Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Introduction

11.8.4 Roche Revenue in Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Business (2017-2022)

11.8.5 Roche Recent Developments

11.9 Danaher Corporation

11.9.1 Danaher Corporation Company Details

11.9.2 Danaher Corporation Business Overview

11.9.3 Danaher Corporation Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Introduction

11.9.4 Danaher Corporation Revenue in Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Business (2017-2022)

11.9.5 Danaher Corporation Recent Developments

11.10 BD

11.10.1 BD Company Details

11.10.2 BD Business Overview

11.10.3 BD Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Introduction

11.10.4 BD Revenue in Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Business (2017-2022)

11.10.5 BD Recent Developments

11.11 Bio-Rad Laboratories

11.11.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Details

11.11.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories Business Overview

11.11.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Introduction

11.11.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories Revenue in Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Business (2017-2022)

11.11.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories Recent Developments

11.12 Cavidi

11.12.1 Cavidi Company Details

11.12.2 Cavidi Business Overview

11.12.3 Cavidi Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Introduction

11.12.4 Cavidi Revenue in Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Business (2017-2022)

11.12.5 Cavidi Recent Developments

11.13 Cepheid

11.13.1 Cepheid Company Details

11.13.2 Cepheid Business Overview

11.13.3 Cepheid Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Introduction

11.13.4 Cepheid Revenue in Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Business (2017-2022)

11.13.5 Cepheid Recent Developments

11.14 Diaxonhit

11.14.1 Diaxonhit Company Details

11.14.2 Diaxonhit Business Overview

11.14.3 Diaxonhit Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Introduction

11.14.4 Diaxonhit Revenue in Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Business (2017-2022)

11.14.5 Diaxonhit Recent Developments

11.15 Eiken Chemical

11.15.1 Eiken Chemical Company Details

11.15.2 Eiken Chemical Business Overview

11.15.3 Eiken Chemical Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Introduction

11.15.4 Eiken Chemical Revenue in Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Business (2017-2022)

11.15.5 Eiken Chemical Recent Developments

11.16 EMD Millipore

11.16.1 EMD Millipore Company Details

11.16.2 EMD Millipore Business Overview

11.16.3 EMD Millipore Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Introduction

11.16.4 EMD Millipore Revenue in Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Business (2017-2022)

11.16.5 EMD Millipore Recent Developments

11.17 Epitope Diagnostic

11.17.1 Epitope Diagnostic Company Details

11.17.2 Epitope Diagnostic Business Overview

11.17.3 Epitope Diagnostic Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Introduction

11.17.4 Epitope Diagnostic Revenue in Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Business (2017-2022)

11.17.5 Epitope Diagnostic Recent Developments

11.18 Euroimmun

11.18.1 Euroimmun Company Details

11.18.2 Euroimmun Business Overview

11.18.3 Euroimmun Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Introduction

11.18.4 Euroimmun Revenue in Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Business (2017-2022)

11.18.5 Euroimmun Recent Developments

11.19 Gold Standard Diagnostics

11.19.1 Gold Standard Diagnostics Company Details

11.19.2 Gold Standard Diagnostics Business Overview

11.19.3 Gold Standard Diagnostics Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Introduction

11.19.4 Gold Standard Diagnostics Revenue in Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Business (2017-2022)

11.19.5 Gold Standard Diagnostics Recent Developments

11.20 Hologic

11.20.1 Hologic Company Details

11.20.2 Hologic Business Overview

11.20.3 Hologic Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Introduction

11.20.4 Hologic Revenue in Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Business (2017-2022)

11.20.5 Hologic Recent Developments

11.21 Immunetics

11.21.1 Immunetics Company Details

11.21.2 Immunetics Business Overview

11.21.3 Immunetics Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Introduction

11.21.4 Immunetics Revenue in Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Business (2017-2022)

11.21.5 Immunetics Recent Developments

11.22 InBios International

11.22.1 InBios International Company Details

11.22.2 InBios International Business Overview

11.22.3 InBios International Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Introduction

11.22.4 InBios International Revenue in Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Business (2017-2022)

11.22.5 InBios International Recent Developments 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

