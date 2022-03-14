Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Market Analysis, Trends, Top Manufacturers, Share, Growth, Statistics, Opportunities & Forecast to 2028 | F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott Laboratories

“
Market Summary
A newly published report titled “Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.
Covid-19 Impact Outlook
This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
F. Hoffmann-La Roche
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Abbott Laboratories
Quest Diagnostics
BD
bioMérieux
Cardinal Health
Cepheid
Trinity Biotech
Quidel Corporation
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Market Segmentation by Product:
Lateral Flow Immunoassay
Agglutination Test
Flow-Through Test
Molecular Diagnostics
Others
Market Segmentation by Application:
Hospital Bedside
Urgent Care and Retail Clinics
Home and Self-Testing
Others
The Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Frequently Asked Questions
- At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?
- Which factors will lead to the Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic market expansion?
- What will be the global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic market size by 2028?
- What are the key constraints in the Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic market growth?
- Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?
- Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?
- Which companies are the key innovators in the Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic market?
- What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?
- Who are the key leaders in the global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic market?
- Which technological advancements will influence the Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic market growth?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Lateral Flow Immunoassay
1.2.3 Agglutination Test
1.2.4 Flow-Through Test
1.2.5 Molecular Diagnostics
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Hospital Bedside
1.3.3 Urgent Care and Retail Clinics
1.3.4 Home and Self-Testing
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic in 2021
3.2 Global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.2.2 Global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Revenue in 2021
3.3 Global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.4.3 Global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Sales by Type
4.1.1 Global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)
4.1.2 Global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)
4.1.3 Global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
4.2 Global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Revenue by Type
4.2.1 Global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)
4.2.2 Global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)
4.2.3 Global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
4.3 Global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Price by Type
4.3.1 Global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Price by Type (2017-2022)
4.3.2 Global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)
5 Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Sales by Application
5.1.1 Global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)
5.1.2 Global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)
5.1.3 Global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
5.2 Global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Revenue by Application
5.2.1 Global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)
5.2.2 Global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)
5.2.3 Global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
5.3 Global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Price by Application
5.3.1 Global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Price by Application (2017-2022)
5.3.2 Global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)
6 North America
6.1 North America Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Market Size by Type
6.1.1 North America Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Sales by Type (2017-2028)
6.1.2 North America Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
6.2 North America Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Market Size by Application
6.2.1 North America Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Sales by Application (2017-2028)
6.2.2 North America Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
6.3 North America Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Market Size by Country
6.3.1 North America Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Sales by Country (2017-2028)
6.3.2 North America Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
6.3.3 United States
6.3.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Market Size by Type
7.1.1 Europe Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Sales by Type (2017-2028)
7.1.2 Europe Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
7.2 Europe Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Market Size by Application
7.2.1 Europe Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Sales by Application (2017-2028)
7.2.2 Europe Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
7.3 Europe Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Market Size by Country
7.3.1 Europe Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Sales by Country (2017-2028)
7.3.2 Europe Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
7.3.3 Germany
7.3.4 France
7.3.5 U.K.
7.3.6 Italy
7.3.7 Russia
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Sales by Type (2017-2028)
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
8.2 Asia Pacific Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Sales by Application (2017-2028)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
8.3 Asia Pacific Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Market Size by Region
8.3.1 Asia Pacific Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Sales by Region (2017-2028)
8.3.2 Asia Pacific Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Revenue by Region (2017-2028)
8.3.3 China
8.3.4 Japan
8.3.5 South Korea
8.3.6 India
8.3.7 Australia
8.3.8 China Taiwan
8.3.9 Indonesia
8.3.10 Thailand
8.3.11 Malaysia
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Latin America Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Sales by Type (2017-2028)
9.1.2 Latin America Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
9.2 Latin America Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Latin America Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Sales by Application (2017-2028)
9.2.2 Latin America Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
9.3 Latin America Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Market Size by Country
9.3.1 Latin America Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Sales by Country (2017-2028)
9.3.2 Latin America Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
9.3.3 Mexico
9.3.4 Brazil
9.3.5 Argentina
9.3.6 Colombia
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Sales by Type (2017-2028)
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
10.2 Middle East and Africa Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Sales by Application (2017-2028)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
10.3 Middle East and Africa Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Market Size by Country
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Sales by Country (2017-2028)
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
10.3.3 Turkey
10.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11 Company Profiles
11.1 F. Hoffmann-La Roche
11.1.1 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Corporation Information
11.1.2 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Overview
11.1.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.1.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.1.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Recent Developments
11.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific
11.2.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation Information
11.2.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Overview
11.2.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.2.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.2.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Developments
11.3 Abbott Laboratories
11.3.1 Abbott Laboratories Corporation Information
11.3.2 Abbott Laboratories Overview
11.3.3 Abbott Laboratories Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.3.4 Abbott Laboratories Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.3.5 Abbott Laboratories Recent Developments
11.4 Quest Diagnostics
11.4.1 Quest Diagnostics Corporation Information
11.4.2 Quest Diagnostics Overview
11.4.3 Quest Diagnostics Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.4.4 Quest Diagnostics Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.4.5 Quest Diagnostics Recent Developments
11.5 BD
11.5.1 BD Corporation Information
11.5.2 BD Overview
11.5.3 BD Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.5.4 BD Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.5.5 BD Recent Developments
11.6 bioMérieux
11.6.1 bioMérieux Corporation Information
11.6.2 bioMérieux Overview
11.6.3 bioMérieux Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.6.4 bioMérieux Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.6.5 bioMérieux Recent Developments
11.7 Cardinal Health
11.7.1 Cardinal Health Corporation Information
11.7.2 Cardinal Health Overview
11.7.3 Cardinal Health Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.7.4 Cardinal Health Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.7.5 Cardinal Health Recent Developments
11.8 Cepheid
11.8.1 Cepheid Corporation Information
11.8.2 Cepheid Overview
11.8.3 Cepheid Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.8.4 Cepheid Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.8.5 Cepheid Recent Developments
11.9 Trinity Biotech
11.9.1 Trinity Biotech Corporation Information
11.9.2 Trinity Biotech Overview
11.9.3 Trinity Biotech Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.9.4 Trinity Biotech Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.9.5 Trinity Biotech Recent Developments
11.10 Quidel Corporation
11.10.1 Quidel Corporation Corporation Information
11.10.2 Quidel Corporation Overview
11.10.3 Quidel Corporation Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.10.4 Quidel Corporation Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.10.5 Quidel Corporation Recent Developments
11.11 Bio-Rad Laboratories
11.11.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories Corporation Information
11.11.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories Overview
11.11.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.11.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.11.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories Recent Developments
12 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Industry Chain Analysis
12.2 Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Key Raw Materials
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
12.3 Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Production Mode & Process
12.4 Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Sales and Marketing
12.4.1 Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Sales Channels
12.4.2 Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Distributors
12.5 Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Customers
13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
13.1 Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Industry Trends
13.2 Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Market Drivers
13.3 Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Market Challenges
13.4 Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Market Restraints
14 Key Findings in The Global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Study
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
