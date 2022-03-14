Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Market Analysis, Trends, Top Manufacturers, Share, Growth, Statistics, Opportunities & Forecast to 2028 | F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott Laboratories

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Abbott Laboratories

Quest Diagnostics

BD

bioMérieux

Cardinal Health

Cepheid

Trinity Biotech

Quidel Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories



Market Segmentation by Product:

Lateral Flow Immunoassay

Agglutination Test

Flow-Through Test

Molecular Diagnostics

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Hospital Bedside

Urgent Care and Retail Clinics

Home and Self-Testing

Others



The Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Lateral Flow Immunoassay

1.2.3 Agglutination Test

1.2.4 Flow-Through Test

1.2.5 Molecular Diagnostics

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Hospital Bedside

1.3.3 Urgent Care and Retail Clinics

1.3.4 Home and Self-Testing

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.2 Global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.3 Global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.4 Global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Sales by Region

2.4.1 Global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Sales by Region (2017-2022)

2.4.2 Global Sales Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic by Region (2023-2028)

2.5 Global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Revenue by Region

2.5.1 Global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic in 2021

3.2 Global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Revenue in 2021

3.3 Global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)

4.1.2 Global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)

4.1.3 Global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

4.2 Global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)

4.2.3 Global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

4.3 Global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Price by Type (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)

5.1.3 Global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)

5.2.2 Global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)

5.2.3 Global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Price by Application (2017-2022)

5.3.2 Global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

6 North America

6.1 North America Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Sales by Type (2017-2028)

6.1.2 North America Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

6.2 North America Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Sales by Application (2017-2028)

6.2.2 North America Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 North America Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Sales by Country (2017-2028)

6.3.2 North America Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

6.3.3 United States

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.1.2 Europe Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 Europe Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.2.2 Europe Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 Europe Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Sales by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 Europe Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Asia Pacific Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Asia Pacific Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Sales by Region (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 China Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.1.2 Latin America Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Latin America Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.2.2 Latin America Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Latin America Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Sales by Country (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Latin America Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

9.3.6 Colombia

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Sales by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 F. Hoffmann-La Roche

11.1.1 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Corporation Information

11.1.2 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Overview

11.1.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.1.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.1.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Recent Developments

11.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific

11.2.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation Information

11.2.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Overview

11.2.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.2.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.2.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Developments

11.3 Abbott Laboratories

11.3.1 Abbott Laboratories Corporation Information

11.3.2 Abbott Laboratories Overview

11.3.3 Abbott Laboratories Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.3.4 Abbott Laboratories Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.3.5 Abbott Laboratories Recent Developments

11.4 Quest Diagnostics

11.4.1 Quest Diagnostics Corporation Information

11.4.2 Quest Diagnostics Overview

11.4.3 Quest Diagnostics Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.4.4 Quest Diagnostics Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.4.5 Quest Diagnostics Recent Developments

11.5 BD

11.5.1 BD Corporation Information

11.5.2 BD Overview

11.5.3 BD Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.5.4 BD Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.5.5 BD Recent Developments

11.6 bioMérieux

11.6.1 bioMérieux Corporation Information

11.6.2 bioMérieux Overview

11.6.3 bioMérieux Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.6.4 bioMérieux Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.6.5 bioMérieux Recent Developments

11.7 Cardinal Health

11.7.1 Cardinal Health Corporation Information

11.7.2 Cardinal Health Overview

11.7.3 Cardinal Health Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.7.4 Cardinal Health Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.7.5 Cardinal Health Recent Developments

11.8 Cepheid

11.8.1 Cepheid Corporation Information

11.8.2 Cepheid Overview

11.8.3 Cepheid Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.8.4 Cepheid Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.8.5 Cepheid Recent Developments

11.9 Trinity Biotech

11.9.1 Trinity Biotech Corporation Information

11.9.2 Trinity Biotech Overview

11.9.3 Trinity Biotech Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.9.4 Trinity Biotech Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.9.5 Trinity Biotech Recent Developments

11.10 Quidel Corporation

11.10.1 Quidel Corporation Corporation Information

11.10.2 Quidel Corporation Overview

11.10.3 Quidel Corporation Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.10.4 Quidel Corporation Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.10.5 Quidel Corporation Recent Developments

11.11 Bio-Rad Laboratories

11.11.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories Corporation Information

11.11.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories Overview

11.11.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.11.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.11.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories Recent Developments

12 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Industry Chain Analysis

12.2 Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Production Mode & Process

12.4 Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Sales Channels

12.4.2 Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Distributors

12.5 Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Industry Trends

13.2 Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Market Drivers

13.3 Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Market Challenges

13.4 Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Infectious Disease POC Diagnostic Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”