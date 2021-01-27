Industrial Warning Lights Market Development,Size,Type ,Application,Important Companies With Growth Drivers By 2027PATLITE Corporation, Hella, ECCO Safety Group (ESG)

Industrial warning lights are used in industrial lighting to keep workers safe and alert by means of heavy machinery or industrial vehicles and to provide visual signals to persons in hazardous conditions. Industrial warning lights have different shapes, colors, beam patterns and light intensity, and each color has a different meaning, usually red, blue, green, color and other colors. For example, red indicators are often used to warn workers of dangerous processes performed in industrial facilities, while green indicates safety. There are LED incandescent bulbs, xenon tubes. In 2019, North America has the largest market share of Industrial Warning Lights, accounting for about 45%, while Europe is the second-largest region-wise market (about 25%). The main manufacturers are Edwards Signaling & Security Systems, PATLITE Corporation, Hella, ECCO Safety Group (ESG) and Federal Signal Corporation. The Top 5 took up about 65% of the global market in 2019. Industrial Warning Lights are mainly classified into the following types: Rotating Lamp, Strongpoint and Flashing Lights. Flashing Lights accounted for the largest part of the Sales revenue market, with above 46% in 2019. Industrial Warning Lights have wide range of applications: Oil and Gas Industrial, Mining, Construction Industrial, Automobile Industrial and Manufacturing Industrial. Oil and Gas Industrial consumed the largest part, with about 29% of the market share by sales volume in 2019, followed by Construction Industrial (about 25%).

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Industrial Warning Lights Market The global Industrial Warning Lights market size is projected to reach US$ 128.9 million by 2026, from US$ 365.9 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2026.

Global Industrial Warning Lights Scope and Segment Industrial Warning Lights market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Warning Lights market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Edwards Signaling & Security Systems, PATLITE Corporation, Hella, ECCO Safety Group (ESG), Federal Signal Corporation, MOFLASH, Guangzhou Forda Signal Co, North American Signal Company, R. STAHL, SIRENA, E2S, NANHUA, Qlight, Juluen Enterprise, Qisen, Sicoreddy, Tomar Electronics, LED Autolamps

Industrial Warning Lights Breakdown Data by Type

Rotating Lamp, Strongpoint, Flashing Lights

Industrial Warning Lights Breakdown Data by Application

Oil and Gas Industrial, Mining, Construction Industrial, Automobile Industrial, Manufacturing Industrial Regional and Country-level Analysis The Industrial Warning Lights market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Industrial Warning Lights market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, North Korea, Australia and Taiwan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Industrial Warning Lights Market Share Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Industrial Warning Lights Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Industrial Warning Lights Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Rotating Lamp

1.2.3 Strongpoint

1.2.4 Flashing Lights 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Industrial Warning Lights Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Oil and Gas Industrial

1.3.3 Mining

1.3.4 Construction Industrial

1.3.5 Automobile Industrial

1.3.6 Manufacturing Industrial 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Industrial Warning Lights Production 2.1 Global Industrial Warning Lights Production Capacity (2016-2027) 2.2 Global Industrial Warning Lights Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Global Industrial Warning Lights Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Industrial Warning Lights Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Industrial Warning Lights Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 2.4 North America 2.5 Europe 2.6 China 2.7 Japan 2.8 North Korea 2.9 Australia 2.10 Taiwan 3 Global Industrial Warning Lights Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 3.1 Global Industrial Warning Lights Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.2 Global Industrial Warning Lights Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.3 Global Industrial Warning Lights Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.4 Global Top Industrial Warning Lights Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Industrial Warning Lights Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Industrial Warning Lights Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 3.5 Global Top Industrial Warning Lights Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Industrial Warning Lights Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Industrial Warning Lights Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 3.6 North America 3.7 Europe 3.8 Asia-Pacific 3.9 Latin America 3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures 4.1 Global Industrial Warning Lights Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Industrial Warning Lights Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Industrial Warning Lights Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Industrial Warning Lights Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Industrial Warning Lights Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Industrial Warning Lights Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Industrial Warning Lights Sales in 2020 4.3 Global Industrial Warning Lights Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Industrial Warning Lights Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Industrial Warning Lights Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Industrial Warning Lights Revenue in 2020 4.4 Global Industrial Warning Lights Sales Price by Manufacturers 4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Industrial Warning Lights Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Industrial Warning Lights Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type 5.1 Global Industrial Warning Lights Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Industrial Warning Lights Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Industrial Warning Lights Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Industrial Warning Lights Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Industrial Warning Lights Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Industrial Warning Lights Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Industrial Warning Lights Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Industrial Warning Lights Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Industrial Warning Lights Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Industrial Warning Lights Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Industrial Warning Lights Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application 6.1 Global Industrial Warning Lights Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Industrial Warning Lights Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Industrial Warning Lights Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Industrial Warning Lights Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.2 Global Industrial Warning Lights Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Industrial Warning Lights Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Industrial Warning Lights Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Industrial Warning Lights Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Global Industrial Warning Lights Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Industrial Warning Lights Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Industrial Warning Lights Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America Industrial Warning Lights Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Industrial Warning Lights Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Industrial Warning Lights Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.2 North America Industrial Warning Lights Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Industrial Warning Lights Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Industrial Warning Lights Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.3 North America Industrial Warning Lights Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Industrial Warning Lights Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Industrial Warning Lights Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Industrial Warning Lights Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Industrial Warning Lights Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Industrial Warning Lights Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.2 Europe Industrial Warning Lights Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Industrial Warning Lights Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Industrial Warning Lights Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.3 Europe Industrial Warning Lights Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Industrial Warning Lights Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Industrial Warning Lights Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Warning Lights Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Warning Lights Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Warning Lights Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Warning Lights Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Warning Lights Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Warning Lights Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.3 Asia Pacific Industrial Warning Lights Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Warning Lights Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Warning Lights Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Industrial Warning Lights Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Industrial Warning Lights Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Industrial Warning Lights Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.2 Latin America Industrial Warning Lights Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Industrial Warning Lights Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Industrial Warning Lights Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.3 Latin America Industrial Warning Lights Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Industrial Warning Lights Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Industrial Warning Lights Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Warning Lights Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Warning Lights Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Warning Lights Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 11.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Warning Lights Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Warning Lights Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Warning Lights Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 11.3 Middle East and Africa Industrial Warning Lights Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Warning Lights Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Warning Lights Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE 12 Corporate Profiles 12.1 Edwards Signaling & Security Systems

12.1.1 Edwards Signaling & Security Systems Corporation Information

12.1.2 Edwards Signaling & Security Systems Overview

12.1.3 Edwards Signaling & Security Systems Industrial Warning Lights Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Edwards Signaling & Security Systems Industrial Warning Lights Product Description

12.1.5 Edwards Signaling & Security Systems Related Developments 12.2 PATLITE Corporation

12.2.1 PATLITE Corporation Corporation Information

12.2.2 PATLITE Corporation Overview

12.2.3 PATLITE Corporation Industrial Warning Lights Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 PATLITE Corporation Industrial Warning Lights Product Description

12.2.5 PATLITE Corporation Related Developments 12.3 Hella

12.3.1 Hella Corporation Information

12.3.2 Hella Overview

12.3.3 Hella Industrial Warning Lights Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Hella Industrial Warning Lights Product Description

12.3.5 Hella Related Developments 12.4 ECCO Safety Group (ESG)

12.4.1 ECCO Safety Group (ESG) Corporation Information

12.4.2 ECCO Safety Group (ESG) Overview

12.4.3 ECCO Safety Group (ESG) Industrial Warning Lights Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 ECCO Safety Group (ESG) Industrial Warning Lights Product Description

12.4.5 ECCO Safety Group (ESG) Related Developments 12.5 Federal Signal Corporation

12.5.1 Federal Signal Corporation Corporation Information

12.5.2 Federal Signal Corporation Overview

12.5.3 Federal Signal Corporation Industrial Warning Lights Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Federal Signal Corporation Industrial Warning Lights Product Description

12.5.5 Federal Signal Corporation Related Developments 12.6 MOFLASH

12.6.1 MOFLASH Corporation Information

12.6.2 MOFLASH Overview

12.6.3 MOFLASH Industrial Warning Lights Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 MOFLASH Industrial Warning Lights Product Description

12.6.5 MOFLASH Related Developments 12.7 Guangzhou Forda Signal Co

12.7.1 Guangzhou Forda Signal Co Corporation Information

12.7.2 Guangzhou Forda Signal Co Overview

12.7.3 Guangzhou Forda Signal Co Industrial Warning Lights Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Guangzhou Forda Signal Co Industrial Warning Lights Product Description

12.7.5 Guangzhou Forda Signal Co Related Developments 12.8 North American Signal Company

12.8.1 North American Signal Company Corporation Information

12.8.2 North American Signal Company Overview

12.8.3 North American Signal Company Industrial Warning Lights Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 North American Signal Company Industrial Warning Lights Product Description

12.8.5 North American Signal Company Related Developments 12.9 R. STAHL

12.9.1 R. STAHL Corporation Information

12.9.2 R. STAHL Overview

12.9.3 R. STAHL Industrial Warning Lights Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 R. STAHL Industrial Warning Lights Product Description

12.9.5 R. STAHL Related Developments 12.10 SIRENA

12.10.1 SIRENA Corporation Information

12.10.2 SIRENA Overview

12.10.3 SIRENA Industrial Warning Lights Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 SIRENA Industrial Warning Lights Product Description

12.10.5 SIRENA Related Developments 12.11 E2S

12.11.1 E2S Corporation Information

12.11.2 E2S Overview

12.11.3 E2S Industrial Warning Lights Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 E2S Industrial Warning Lights Product Description

12.11.5 E2S Related Developments 12.12 NANHUA

12.12.1 NANHUA Corporation Information

12.12.2 NANHUA Overview

12.12.3 NANHUA Industrial Warning Lights Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 NANHUA Industrial Warning Lights Product Description

12.12.5 NANHUA Related Developments 12.13 Qlight

12.13.1 Qlight Corporation Information

12.13.2 Qlight Overview

12.13.3 Qlight Industrial Warning Lights Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Qlight Industrial Warning Lights Product Description

12.13.5 Qlight Related Developments 12.14 Juluen Enterprise

12.14.1 Juluen Enterprise Corporation Information

12.14.2 Juluen Enterprise Overview

12.14.3 Juluen Enterprise Industrial Warning Lights Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Juluen Enterprise Industrial Warning Lights Product Description

12.14.5 Juluen Enterprise Related Developments 12.15 Qisen

12.15.1 Qisen Corporation Information

12.15.2 Qisen Overview

12.15.3 Qisen Industrial Warning Lights Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Qisen Industrial Warning Lights Product Description

12.15.5 Qisen Related Developments 12.16 Sicoreddy

12.16.1 Sicoreddy Corporation Information

12.16.2 Sicoreddy Overview

12.16.3 Sicoreddy Industrial Warning Lights Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Sicoreddy Industrial Warning Lights Product Description

12.16.5 Sicoreddy Related Developments 12.17 Tomar Electronics

12.17.1 Tomar Electronics Corporation Information

12.17.2 Tomar Electronics Overview

12.17.3 Tomar Electronics Industrial Warning Lights Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Tomar Electronics Industrial Warning Lights Product Description

12.17.5 Tomar Electronics Related Developments 12.18 LED Autolamps

12.18.1 LED Autolamps Corporation Information

12.18.2 LED Autolamps Overview

12.18.3 LED Autolamps Industrial Warning Lights Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 LED Autolamps Industrial Warning Lights Product Description

12.18.5 LED Autolamps Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 13.1 Industrial Warning Lights Industry Chain Analysis 13.2 Industrial Warning Lights Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 13.3 Industrial Warning Lights Production Mode & Process 13.4 Industrial Warning Lights Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Industrial Warning Lights Sales Channels

13.4.2 Industrial Warning Lights Distributors 13.5 Industrial Warning Lights Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 14.1 Industrial Warning Lights Industry Trends 14.2 Industrial Warning Lights Market Drivers 14.3 Industrial Warning Lights Market Challenges 14.4 Industrial Warning Lights Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Industrial Warning Lights Study 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details

