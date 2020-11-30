Industrial Ventilation Equipment Market size, Demand, Growth Innovation, Trends, Region, Forecasts to 2026 | Greenheck, Ebm-Papst, Systemair

“

The report titled Global Industrial Ventilation Equipment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Industrial Ventilation Equipment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Industrial Ventilation Equipment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Industrial Ventilation Equipment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Industrial Ventilation Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Industrial Ventilation Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Industrial Ventilation Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Industrial Ventilation Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Industrial Ventilation Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Industrial Ventilation Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Industrial Ventilation Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Industrial Ventilation Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Greenheck, Ebm-Papst, Systemair, Twin City Fan, Air Systems Components, FläktGroup, Soler & Palau, Johnson Controls, Loren Cook, Howden, Zhejiang Shangfeng, Acme Fans, Yilida, New York Blower, Nortek Air Solutions, Polypipe Ventilation, Mitsubishi Electric, Mitsui Miike Machinery, Hitachi, Delta Electronics, Nanfang Ventilator, Cofimco, Cincinnati Fan, Vent-Axia

Market Segmentation by Product: Centrifugal Fans

Axial Fans

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Building Applications

Chemical

General Manufacturing

Metals & Mining

Oil & Gas

Others



The Industrial Ventilation Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Industrial Ventilation Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Industrial Ventilation Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Industrial Ventilation Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Industrial Ventilation Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Industrial Ventilation Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Industrial Ventilation Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Industrial Ventilation Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Industrial Ventilation Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Industrial Ventilation Equipment Product Overview

1.2 Industrial Ventilation Equipment Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Centrifugal Fans

1.2.2 Axial Fans

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Industrial Ventilation Equipment Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Industrial Ventilation Equipment Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Industrial Ventilation Equipment Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Industrial Ventilation Equipment Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Industrial Ventilation Equipment Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Industrial Ventilation Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Industrial Ventilation Equipment Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Industrial Ventilation Equipment Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Industrial Ventilation Equipment Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Industrial Ventilation Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Industrial Ventilation Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Industrial Ventilation Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Industrial Ventilation Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Industrial Ventilation Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Industrial Ventilation Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Industrial Ventilation Equipment Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Industrial Ventilation Equipment Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Industrial Ventilation Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Industrial Ventilation Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Industrial Ventilation Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Industrial Ventilation Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Industrial Ventilation Equipment Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Industrial Ventilation Equipment Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Industrial Ventilation Equipment as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Industrial Ventilation Equipment Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Industrial Ventilation Equipment Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Industrial Ventilation Equipment by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Industrial Ventilation Equipment Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Industrial Ventilation Equipment Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Industrial Ventilation Equipment Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Industrial Ventilation Equipment Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Industrial Ventilation Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Industrial Ventilation Equipment Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Industrial Ventilation Equipment Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Industrial Ventilation Equipment Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Industrial Ventilation Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Industrial Ventilation Equipment by Application

4.1 Industrial Ventilation Equipment Segment by Application

4.1.1 Building Applications

4.1.2 Chemical

4.1.3 General Manufacturing

4.1.4 Metals & Mining

4.1.5 Oil & Gas

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global Industrial Ventilation Equipment Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Industrial Ventilation Equipment Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Industrial Ventilation Equipment Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Industrial Ventilation Equipment Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Industrial Ventilation Equipment by Application

4.5.2 Europe Industrial Ventilation Equipment by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Industrial Ventilation Equipment by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Industrial Ventilation Equipment by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Industrial Ventilation Equipment by Application

5 North America Industrial Ventilation Equipment Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Industrial Ventilation Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Industrial Ventilation Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Industrial Ventilation Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Industrial Ventilation Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Industrial Ventilation Equipment Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Industrial Ventilation Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Industrial Ventilation Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Industrial Ventilation Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Industrial Ventilation Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Industrial Ventilation Equipment Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Ventilation Equipment Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Ventilation Equipment Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Ventilation Equipment Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Ventilation Equipment Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Industrial Ventilation Equipment Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Industrial Ventilation Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Industrial Ventilation Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Industrial Ventilation Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Industrial Ventilation Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Industrial Ventilation Equipment Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Ventilation Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Ventilation Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Ventilation Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Ventilation Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Industrial Ventilation Equipment Business

10.1 Greenheck

10.1.1 Greenheck Corporation Information

10.1.2 Greenheck Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Greenheck Industrial Ventilation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Greenheck Industrial Ventilation Equipment Products Offered

10.1.5 Greenheck Recent Developments

10.2 Ebm-Papst

10.2.1 Ebm-Papst Corporation Information

10.2.2 Ebm-Papst Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Ebm-Papst Industrial Ventilation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Greenheck Industrial Ventilation Equipment Products Offered

10.2.5 Ebm-Papst Recent Developments

10.3 Systemair

10.3.1 Systemair Corporation Information

10.3.2 Systemair Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Systemair Industrial Ventilation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Systemair Industrial Ventilation Equipment Products Offered

10.3.5 Systemair Recent Developments

10.4 Twin City Fan

10.4.1 Twin City Fan Corporation Information

10.4.2 Twin City Fan Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Twin City Fan Industrial Ventilation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Twin City Fan Industrial Ventilation Equipment Products Offered

10.4.5 Twin City Fan Recent Developments

10.5 Air Systems Components

10.5.1 Air Systems Components Corporation Information

10.5.2 Air Systems Components Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Air Systems Components Industrial Ventilation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Air Systems Components Industrial Ventilation Equipment Products Offered

10.5.5 Air Systems Components Recent Developments

10.6 FläktGroup

10.6.1 FläktGroup Corporation Information

10.6.2 FläktGroup Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 FläktGroup Industrial Ventilation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 FläktGroup Industrial Ventilation Equipment Products Offered

10.6.5 FläktGroup Recent Developments

10.7 Soler & Palau

10.7.1 Soler & Palau Corporation Information

10.7.2 Soler & Palau Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Soler & Palau Industrial Ventilation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Soler & Palau Industrial Ventilation Equipment Products Offered

10.7.5 Soler & Palau Recent Developments

10.8 Johnson Controls

10.8.1 Johnson Controls Corporation Information

10.8.2 Johnson Controls Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Johnson Controls Industrial Ventilation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Johnson Controls Industrial Ventilation Equipment Products Offered

10.8.5 Johnson Controls Recent Developments

10.9 Loren Cook

10.9.1 Loren Cook Corporation Information

10.9.2 Loren Cook Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Loren Cook Industrial Ventilation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Loren Cook Industrial Ventilation Equipment Products Offered

10.9.5 Loren Cook Recent Developments

10.10 Howden

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Industrial Ventilation Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Howden Industrial Ventilation Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Howden Recent Developments

10.11 Zhejiang Shangfeng

10.11.1 Zhejiang Shangfeng Corporation Information

10.11.2 Zhejiang Shangfeng Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Zhejiang Shangfeng Industrial Ventilation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Zhejiang Shangfeng Industrial Ventilation Equipment Products Offered

10.11.5 Zhejiang Shangfeng Recent Developments

10.12 Acme Fans

10.12.1 Acme Fans Corporation Information

10.12.2 Acme Fans Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Acme Fans Industrial Ventilation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Acme Fans Industrial Ventilation Equipment Products Offered

10.12.5 Acme Fans Recent Developments

10.13 Yilida

10.13.1 Yilida Corporation Information

10.13.2 Yilida Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Yilida Industrial Ventilation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Yilida Industrial Ventilation Equipment Products Offered

10.13.5 Yilida Recent Developments

10.14 New York Blower

10.14.1 New York Blower Corporation Information

10.14.2 New York Blower Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 New York Blower Industrial Ventilation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 New York Blower Industrial Ventilation Equipment Products Offered

10.14.5 New York Blower Recent Developments

10.15 Nortek Air Solutions

10.15.1 Nortek Air Solutions Corporation Information

10.15.2 Nortek Air Solutions Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 Nortek Air Solutions Industrial Ventilation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Nortek Air Solutions Industrial Ventilation Equipment Products Offered

10.15.5 Nortek Air Solutions Recent Developments

10.16 Polypipe Ventilation

10.16.1 Polypipe Ventilation Corporation Information

10.16.2 Polypipe Ventilation Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 Polypipe Ventilation Industrial Ventilation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Polypipe Ventilation Industrial Ventilation Equipment Products Offered

10.16.5 Polypipe Ventilation Recent Developments

10.17 Mitsubishi Electric

10.17.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Information

10.17.2 Mitsubishi Electric Description, Business Overview

10.17.3 Mitsubishi Electric Industrial Ventilation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Mitsubishi Electric Industrial Ventilation Equipment Products Offered

10.17.5 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Developments

10.18 Mitsui Miike Machinery

10.18.1 Mitsui Miike Machinery Corporation Information

10.18.2 Mitsui Miike Machinery Description, Business Overview

10.18.3 Mitsui Miike Machinery Industrial Ventilation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Mitsui Miike Machinery Industrial Ventilation Equipment Products Offered

10.18.5 Mitsui Miike Machinery Recent Developments

10.19 Hitachi

10.19.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

10.19.2 Hitachi Description, Business Overview

10.19.3 Hitachi Industrial Ventilation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Hitachi Industrial Ventilation Equipment Products Offered

10.19.5 Hitachi Recent Developments

10.20 Delta Electronics

10.20.1 Delta Electronics Corporation Information

10.20.2 Delta Electronics Description, Business Overview

10.20.3 Delta Electronics Industrial Ventilation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Delta Electronics Industrial Ventilation Equipment Products Offered

10.20.5 Delta Electronics Recent Developments

10.21 Nanfang Ventilator

10.21.1 Nanfang Ventilator Corporation Information

10.21.2 Nanfang Ventilator Description, Business Overview

10.21.3 Nanfang Ventilator Industrial Ventilation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 Nanfang Ventilator Industrial Ventilation Equipment Products Offered

10.21.5 Nanfang Ventilator Recent Developments

10.22 Cofimco

10.22.1 Cofimco Corporation Information

10.22.2 Cofimco Description, Business Overview

10.22.3 Cofimco Industrial Ventilation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 Cofimco Industrial Ventilation Equipment Products Offered

10.22.5 Cofimco Recent Developments

10.23 Cincinnati Fan

10.23.1 Cincinnati Fan Corporation Information

10.23.2 Cincinnati Fan Description, Business Overview

10.23.3 Cincinnati Fan Industrial Ventilation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.23.4 Cincinnati Fan Industrial Ventilation Equipment Products Offered

10.23.5 Cincinnati Fan Recent Developments

10.24 Vent-Axia

10.24.1 Vent-Axia Corporation Information

10.24.2 Vent-Axia Description, Business Overview

10.24.3 Vent-Axia Industrial Ventilation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.24.4 Vent-Axia Industrial Ventilation Equipment Products Offered

10.24.5 Vent-Axia Recent Developments

11 Industrial Ventilation Equipment Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Industrial Ventilation Equipment Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Industrial Ventilation Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Industrial Ventilation Equipment Industry Trends

11.4.2 Industrial Ventilation Equipment Market Drivers

11.4.3 Industrial Ventilation Equipment Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

