Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Market Overview, Suppliers, Sales Volume, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2028 | Taoglas, Nearson, Molex

A newly published report titled “(Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Taoglas, Nearson, Molex, AVX, SECTRON, Farnell Electronics, Texas Instrument, TTI, Mipro, Maxtena

Market Segmentation by Product:

Base Station Antennas

Two-Way Radio Antennas

Panel Antennas

Internal Antennas

Whip Antennas



Market Segmentation by Application:

Industrial

Science Study

Medical



The Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Base Station Antennas

1.2.3 Two-Way Radio Antennas

1.2.4 Panel Antennas

1.2.5 Internal Antennas

1.2.6 Whip Antennas

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Industrial

1.3.3 Science Study

1.3.4 Medical

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Production

2.1 Global Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Global Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas in 2021

4.3 Global Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Global Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Revenue in 2021

4.4 Global Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Global Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)

5.1.3 Global Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)

5.2.2 Global Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)

5.2.3 Global Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Price by Type (2017-2022)

5.3.2 Global Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Global Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)

6.1.3 Global Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.2 Global Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)

6.2.2 Global Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)

6.2.3 Global Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 Global Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Price by Application (2017-2022)

6.3.2 Global Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

7 North America

7.1 North America Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.1.2 North America Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 North America Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.2.2 North America Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 North America Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Sales by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 North America Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.1.2 Europe Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Europe Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Europe Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Sales by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Asia Pacific Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Asia Pacific Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Sales by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.1.2 Latin America Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 Latin America Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.2.2 Latin America Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Latin America Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Sales by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Latin America Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Sales by Type (2017-2028)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Sales by Application (2017-2028)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Sales by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Taoglas

12.1.1 Taoglas Corporation Information

12.1.2 Taoglas Overview

12.1.3 Taoglas Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.1.4 Taoglas Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.1.5 Taoglas Recent Developments

12.2 Nearson

12.2.1 Nearson Corporation Information

12.2.2 Nearson Overview

12.2.3 Nearson Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.2.4 Nearson Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.2.5 Nearson Recent Developments

12.3 Molex

12.3.1 Molex Corporation Information

12.3.2 Molex Overview

12.3.3 Molex Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.3.4 Molex Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.3.5 Molex Recent Developments

12.4 AVX

12.4.1 AVX Corporation Information

12.4.2 AVX Overview

12.4.3 AVX Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.4.4 AVX Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.4.5 AVX Recent Developments

12.5 SECTRON

12.5.1 SECTRON Corporation Information

12.5.2 SECTRON Overview

12.5.3 SECTRON Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.5.4 SECTRON Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.5.5 SECTRON Recent Developments

12.6 Farnell Electronics

12.6.1 Farnell Electronics Corporation Information

12.6.2 Farnell Electronics Overview

12.6.3 Farnell Electronics Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.6.4 Farnell Electronics Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.6.5 Farnell Electronics Recent Developments

12.7 Texas Instrument

12.7.1 Texas Instrument Corporation Information

12.7.2 Texas Instrument Overview

12.7.3 Texas Instrument Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.7.4 Texas Instrument Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.7.5 Texas Instrument Recent Developments

12.8 TTI

12.8.1 TTI Corporation Information

12.8.2 TTI Overview

12.8.3 TTI Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.8.4 TTI Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.8.5 TTI Recent Developments

12.9 Mipro

12.9.1 Mipro Corporation Information

12.9.2 Mipro Overview

12.9.3 Mipro Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.9.4 Mipro Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.9.5 Mipro Recent Developments

12.10 Maxtena

12.10.1 Maxtena Corporation Information

12.10.2 Maxtena Overview

12.10.3 Maxtena Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.10.4 Maxtena Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.10.5 Maxtena Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Production Mode & Process

13.4 Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Sales Channels

13.4.2 Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Distributors

13.5 Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Industry Trends

14.2 Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Market Drivers

14.3 Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Market Challenges

14.4 Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) Antennas Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

