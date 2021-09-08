Industrial Repair Adhesives Market Growth and Status Explored in a New Research Report 2021 | Henkel, H.B. Fuller, 3M

“

The report titled Global Industrial Repair Adhesives Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Industrial Repair Adhesives market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Industrial Repair Adhesives market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Industrial Repair Adhesives market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Industrial Repair Adhesives market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Industrial Repair Adhesives report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Industrial Repair Adhesives report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Industrial Repair Adhesives market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Industrial Repair Adhesives market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Industrial Repair Adhesives market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Industrial Repair Adhesives market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Industrial Repair Adhesives market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Henkel, H.B. Fuller, 3M, Dow, Sika, Bostik (Arkema), Belzona, ARC Industrial Coatings (Chesterton), Enecon, Hernon, Permabond, Krylex (Chemence), Alvin Products (Dampney), Chester Molecular, Unique Polymer Systems, Devcon(ITW), Abatron, Resimac, Momentive (KCC), Sharp Chemical, SealXpert Products, Hubei Huitian, Shanghai Kangda, Darbond

Market Segmentation by Product:

Metal Repair

Rubber Repair

Concrete Repair

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

General Manufacturing

Metallurgy

Automotive

Oil and Gas

Power Plant

Water Treatment

Mining

Marine

Others



The Industrial Repair Adhesives Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Industrial Repair Adhesives market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Industrial Repair Adhesives market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Industrial Repair Adhesives market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Industrial Repair Adhesives industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Industrial Repair Adhesives market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Industrial Repair Adhesives market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Industrial Repair Adhesives market?

Table of Contents:

1 Industrial Repair Adhesives Market Overview

1.1 Industrial Repair Adhesives Product Overview

1.2 Industrial Repair Adhesives Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Metal Repair

1.2.2 Rubber Repair

1.2.3 Concrete Repair

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Industrial Repair Adhesives Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Industrial Repair Adhesives Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Industrial Repair Adhesives Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Industrial Repair Adhesives Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Industrial Repair Adhesives Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Industrial Repair Adhesives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Industrial Repair Adhesives Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Industrial Repair Adhesives Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Industrial Repair Adhesives Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Industrial Repair Adhesives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Industrial Repair Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Industrial Repair Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Industrial Repair Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Industrial Repair Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Industrial Repair Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Industrial Repair Adhesives Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Industrial Repair Adhesives Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Industrial Repair Adhesives Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Industrial Repair Adhesives Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Industrial Repair Adhesives Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Industrial Repair Adhesives Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Industrial Repair Adhesives Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Industrial Repair Adhesives Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Industrial Repair Adhesives as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Industrial Repair Adhesives Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Industrial Repair Adhesives Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Industrial Repair Adhesives Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Industrial Repair Adhesives Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Industrial Repair Adhesives Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Industrial Repair Adhesives Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Industrial Repair Adhesives Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Industrial Repair Adhesives Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Industrial Repair Adhesives Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Industrial Repair Adhesives Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Industrial Repair Adhesives Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Industrial Repair Adhesives Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Industrial Repair Adhesives by Application

4.1 Industrial Repair Adhesives Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 General Manufacturing

4.1.2 Metallurgy

4.1.3 Automotive

4.1.4 Oil and Gas

4.1.5 Power Plant

4.1.6 Water Treatment

4.1.7 Mining

4.1.8 Marine

4.1.9 Others

4.2 Global Industrial Repair Adhesives Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Industrial Repair Adhesives Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Industrial Repair Adhesives Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Industrial Repair Adhesives Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Industrial Repair Adhesives Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Industrial Repair Adhesives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Industrial Repair Adhesives Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Industrial Repair Adhesives Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Industrial Repair Adhesives Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Industrial Repair Adhesives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Industrial Repair Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Industrial Repair Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Industrial Repair Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Industrial Repair Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Industrial Repair Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Industrial Repair Adhesives by Country

5.1 North America Industrial Repair Adhesives Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Industrial Repair Adhesives Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Industrial Repair Adhesives Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Industrial Repair Adhesives Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Industrial Repair Adhesives Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Industrial Repair Adhesives Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Industrial Repair Adhesives by Country

6.1 Europe Industrial Repair Adhesives Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Industrial Repair Adhesives Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Industrial Repair Adhesives Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Industrial Repair Adhesives Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Industrial Repair Adhesives Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Industrial Repair Adhesives Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Industrial Repair Adhesives by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Repair Adhesives Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Repair Adhesives Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Repair Adhesives Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Repair Adhesives Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Repair Adhesives Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Repair Adhesives Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Industrial Repair Adhesives by Country

8.1 Latin America Industrial Repair Adhesives Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Industrial Repair Adhesives Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Industrial Repair Adhesives Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Industrial Repair Adhesives Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Industrial Repair Adhesives Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Industrial Repair Adhesives Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Industrial Repair Adhesives by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Repair Adhesives Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Repair Adhesives Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Repair Adhesives Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Repair Adhesives Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Repair Adhesives Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Repair Adhesives Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Industrial Repair Adhesives Business

10.1 Henkel

10.1.1 Henkel Corporation Information

10.1.2 Henkel Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Henkel Industrial Repair Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Henkel Industrial Repair Adhesives Products Offered

10.1.5 Henkel Recent Development

10.2 H.B. Fuller

10.2.1 H.B. Fuller Corporation Information

10.2.2 H.B. Fuller Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 H.B. Fuller Industrial Repair Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 H.B. Fuller Industrial Repair Adhesives Products Offered

10.2.5 H.B. Fuller Recent Development

10.3 3M

10.3.1 3M Corporation Information

10.3.2 3M Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 3M Industrial Repair Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 3M Industrial Repair Adhesives Products Offered

10.3.5 3M Recent Development

10.4 Dow

10.4.1 Dow Corporation Information

10.4.2 Dow Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Dow Industrial Repair Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Dow Industrial Repair Adhesives Products Offered

10.4.5 Dow Recent Development

10.5 Sika

10.5.1 Sika Corporation Information

10.5.2 Sika Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Sika Industrial Repair Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Sika Industrial Repair Adhesives Products Offered

10.5.5 Sika Recent Development

10.6 Bostik (Arkema)

10.6.1 Bostik (Arkema) Corporation Information

10.6.2 Bostik (Arkema) Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Bostik (Arkema) Industrial Repair Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Bostik (Arkema) Industrial Repair Adhesives Products Offered

10.6.5 Bostik (Arkema) Recent Development

10.7 Belzona

10.7.1 Belzona Corporation Information

10.7.2 Belzona Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Belzona Industrial Repair Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Belzona Industrial Repair Adhesives Products Offered

10.7.5 Belzona Recent Development

10.8 ARC Industrial Coatings (Chesterton)

10.8.1 ARC Industrial Coatings (Chesterton) Corporation Information

10.8.2 ARC Industrial Coatings (Chesterton) Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 ARC Industrial Coatings (Chesterton) Industrial Repair Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 ARC Industrial Coatings (Chesterton) Industrial Repair Adhesives Products Offered

10.8.5 ARC Industrial Coatings (Chesterton) Recent Development

10.9 Enecon

10.9.1 Enecon Corporation Information

10.9.2 Enecon Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Enecon Industrial Repair Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Enecon Industrial Repair Adhesives Products Offered

10.9.5 Enecon Recent Development

10.10 Hernon

10.10.1 Hernon Corporation Information

10.10.2 Hernon Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Hernon Industrial Repair Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Hernon Industrial Repair Adhesives Products Offered

10.10.5 Hernon Recent Development

10.11 Permabond

10.11.1 Permabond Corporation Information

10.11.2 Permabond Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Permabond Industrial Repair Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Permabond Industrial Repair Adhesives Products Offered

10.11.5 Permabond Recent Development

10.12 Krylex (Chemence)

10.12.1 Krylex (Chemence) Corporation Information

10.12.2 Krylex (Chemence) Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Krylex (Chemence) Industrial Repair Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Krylex (Chemence) Industrial Repair Adhesives Products Offered

10.12.5 Krylex (Chemence) Recent Development

10.13 Alvin Products (Dampney)

10.13.1 Alvin Products (Dampney) Corporation Information

10.13.2 Alvin Products (Dampney) Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Alvin Products (Dampney) Industrial Repair Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Alvin Products (Dampney) Industrial Repair Adhesives Products Offered

10.13.5 Alvin Products (Dampney) Recent Development

10.14 Chester Molecular

10.14.1 Chester Molecular Corporation Information

10.14.2 Chester Molecular Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Chester Molecular Industrial Repair Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Chester Molecular Industrial Repair Adhesives Products Offered

10.14.5 Chester Molecular Recent Development

10.15 Unique Polymer Systems

10.15.1 Unique Polymer Systems Corporation Information

10.15.2 Unique Polymer Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Unique Polymer Systems Industrial Repair Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Unique Polymer Systems Industrial Repair Adhesives Products Offered

10.15.5 Unique Polymer Systems Recent Development

10.16 Devcon(ITW)

10.16.1 Devcon(ITW) Corporation Information

10.16.2 Devcon(ITW) Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Devcon(ITW) Industrial Repair Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Devcon(ITW) Industrial Repair Adhesives Products Offered

10.16.5 Devcon(ITW) Recent Development

10.17 Abatron

10.17.1 Abatron Corporation Information

10.17.2 Abatron Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Abatron Industrial Repair Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Abatron Industrial Repair Adhesives Products Offered

10.17.5 Abatron Recent Development

10.18 Resimac

10.18.1 Resimac Corporation Information

10.18.2 Resimac Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Resimac Industrial Repair Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Resimac Industrial Repair Adhesives Products Offered

10.18.5 Resimac Recent Development

10.19 Momentive (KCC)

10.19.1 Momentive (KCC) Corporation Information

10.19.2 Momentive (KCC) Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Momentive (KCC) Industrial Repair Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Momentive (KCC) Industrial Repair Adhesives Products Offered

10.19.5 Momentive (KCC) Recent Development

10.20 Sharp Chemical

10.20.1 Sharp Chemical Corporation Information

10.20.2 Sharp Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Sharp Chemical Industrial Repair Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Sharp Chemical Industrial Repair Adhesives Products Offered

10.20.5 Sharp Chemical Recent Development

10.21 SealXpert Products

10.21.1 SealXpert Products Corporation Information

10.21.2 SealXpert Products Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 SealXpert Products Industrial Repair Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 SealXpert Products Industrial Repair Adhesives Products Offered

10.21.5 SealXpert Products Recent Development

10.22 Hubei Huitian

10.22.1 Hubei Huitian Corporation Information

10.22.2 Hubei Huitian Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Hubei Huitian Industrial Repair Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 Hubei Huitian Industrial Repair Adhesives Products Offered

10.22.5 Hubei Huitian Recent Development

10.23 Shanghai Kangda

10.23.1 Shanghai Kangda Corporation Information

10.23.2 Shanghai Kangda Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 Shanghai Kangda Industrial Repair Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 Shanghai Kangda Industrial Repair Adhesives Products Offered

10.23.5 Shanghai Kangda Recent Development

10.24 Darbond

10.24.1 Darbond Corporation Information

10.24.2 Darbond Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 Darbond Industrial Repair Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 Darbond Industrial Repair Adhesives Products Offered

10.24.5 Darbond Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Industrial Repair Adhesives Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Industrial Repair Adhesives Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Industrial Repair Adhesives Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Industrial Repair Adhesives Distributors

12.3 Industrial Repair Adhesives Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”