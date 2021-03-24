Industrial Refractory Materials Market Size, Global industry analysis, Recent Developments, Opportunities and Forecast 2021–2027 | RHI Magnesita, VESUVIUS, KROSAKI

“

The report titled Global Industrial Refractory Materials Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Industrial Refractory Materials market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Industrial Refractory Materials market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Industrial Refractory Materials market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Industrial Refractory Materials market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Industrial Refractory Materials report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Industrial Refractory Materials report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Industrial Refractory Materials market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Industrial Refractory Materials market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Industrial Refractory Materials market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Industrial Refractory Materials market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Industrial Refractory Materials market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: RHI Magnesita, VESUVIUS, KROSAKI, SHINAGAWA, Imerys, HWI, MORGAN CRUCIBLE, SAINT-GOBAIN, Minteq, Resco, Qinghua, Puyang Refractory, Sinosteel, Lier, Jinlong, Sujia

Market Segmentation by Product: Shaped Industrial Refractory Materials

Unshaped Industrial Refractory Materials



Market Segmentation by Application: Iron & Steel

Cement/Lime

Nonferrous Metals

Glass

Ceramics

Other



The Industrial Refractory Materials Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Industrial Refractory Materials market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Industrial Refractory Materials market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Industrial Refractory Materials market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Industrial Refractory Materials industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Industrial Refractory Materials market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Industrial Refractory Materials market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Industrial Refractory Materials market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Industrial Refractory Materials Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Shaped Industrial Refractory Materials

1.2.3 Unshaped Industrial Refractory Materials

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Iron & Steel

1.3.3 Cement/Lime

1.3.4 Nonferrous Metals

1.3.5 Glass

1.3.6 Ceramics

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Industrial Refractory Materials Industry Trends

2.4.2 Industrial Refractory Materials Market Drivers

2.4.3 Industrial Refractory Materials Market Challenges

2.4.4 Industrial Refractory Materials Market Restraints

3 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Sales

3.1 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Industrial Refractory Materials Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Industrial Refractory Materials Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Industrial Refractory Materials Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Industrial Refractory Materials Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Industrial Refractory Materials Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Industrial Refractory Materials Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Industrial Refractory Materials Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Industrial Refractory Materials Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Industrial Refractory Materials Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Industrial Refractory Materials Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Industrial Refractory Materials Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Industrial Refractory Materials Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Industrial Refractory Materials Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Industrial Refractory Materials Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Industrial Refractory Materials Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Industrial Refractory Materials Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Industrial Refractory Materials Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Industrial Refractory Materials Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Industrial Refractory Materials Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Industrial Refractory Materials Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Industrial Refractory Materials Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Industrial Refractory Materials Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Industrial Refractory Materials Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Industrial Refractory Materials Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Industrial Refractory Materials Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Industrial Refractory Materials Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Industrial Refractory Materials Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Industrial Refractory Materials Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Industrial Refractory Materials Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Industrial Refractory Materials Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Industrial Refractory Materials Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Industrial Refractory Materials Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Industrial Refractory Materials Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Industrial Refractory Materials Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Industrial Refractory Materials Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Industrial Refractory Materials Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Refractory Materials Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Refractory Materials Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Refractory Materials Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Refractory Materials Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Refractory Materials Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Refractory Materials Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Industrial Refractory Materials Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Refractory Materials Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Refractory Materials Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Industrial Refractory Materials Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Refractory Materials Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Refractory Materials Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Industrial Refractory Materials Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Industrial Refractory Materials Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Industrial Refractory Materials Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Industrial Refractory Materials Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Industrial Refractory Materials Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Industrial Refractory Materials Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Industrial Refractory Materials Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Industrial Refractory Materials Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Industrial Refractory Materials Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Industrial Refractory Materials Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Industrial Refractory Materials Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Industrial Refractory Materials Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Refractory Materials Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Refractory Materials Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Refractory Materials Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Refractory Materials Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Refractory Materials Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Refractory Materials Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Industrial Refractory Materials Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Refractory Materials Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Refractory Materials Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Industrial Refractory Materials Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Refractory Materials Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Refractory Materials Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 RHI Magnesita

12.1.1 RHI Magnesita Corporation Information

12.1.2 RHI Magnesita Overview

12.1.3 RHI Magnesita Industrial Refractory Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 RHI Magnesita Industrial Refractory Materials Products and Services

12.1.5 RHI Magnesita Industrial Refractory Materials SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 RHI Magnesita Recent Developments

12.2 VESUVIUS

12.2.1 VESUVIUS Corporation Information

12.2.2 VESUVIUS Overview

12.2.3 VESUVIUS Industrial Refractory Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 VESUVIUS Industrial Refractory Materials Products and Services

12.2.5 VESUVIUS Industrial Refractory Materials SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 VESUVIUS Recent Developments

12.3 KROSAKI

12.3.1 KROSAKI Corporation Information

12.3.2 KROSAKI Overview

12.3.3 KROSAKI Industrial Refractory Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 KROSAKI Industrial Refractory Materials Products and Services

12.3.5 KROSAKI Industrial Refractory Materials SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 KROSAKI Recent Developments

12.4 SHINAGAWA

12.4.1 SHINAGAWA Corporation Information

12.4.2 SHINAGAWA Overview

12.4.3 SHINAGAWA Industrial Refractory Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 SHINAGAWA Industrial Refractory Materials Products and Services

12.4.5 SHINAGAWA Industrial Refractory Materials SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 SHINAGAWA Recent Developments

12.5 Imerys

12.5.1 Imerys Corporation Information

12.5.2 Imerys Overview

12.5.3 Imerys Industrial Refractory Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Imerys Industrial Refractory Materials Products and Services

12.5.5 Imerys Industrial Refractory Materials SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Imerys Recent Developments

12.6 HWI

12.6.1 HWI Corporation Information

12.6.2 HWI Overview

12.6.3 HWI Industrial Refractory Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 HWI Industrial Refractory Materials Products and Services

12.6.5 HWI Industrial Refractory Materials SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 HWI Recent Developments

12.7 MORGAN CRUCIBLE

12.7.1 MORGAN CRUCIBLE Corporation Information

12.7.2 MORGAN CRUCIBLE Overview

12.7.3 MORGAN CRUCIBLE Industrial Refractory Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 MORGAN CRUCIBLE Industrial Refractory Materials Products and Services

12.7.5 MORGAN CRUCIBLE Industrial Refractory Materials SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 MORGAN CRUCIBLE Recent Developments

12.8 SAINT-GOBAIN

12.8.1 SAINT-GOBAIN Corporation Information

12.8.2 SAINT-GOBAIN Overview

12.8.3 SAINT-GOBAIN Industrial Refractory Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 SAINT-GOBAIN Industrial Refractory Materials Products and Services

12.8.5 SAINT-GOBAIN Industrial Refractory Materials SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 SAINT-GOBAIN Recent Developments

12.9 Minteq

12.9.1 Minteq Corporation Information

12.9.2 Minteq Overview

12.9.3 Minteq Industrial Refractory Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Minteq Industrial Refractory Materials Products and Services

12.9.5 Minteq Industrial Refractory Materials SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Minteq Recent Developments

12.10 Resco

12.10.1 Resco Corporation Information

12.10.2 Resco Overview

12.10.3 Resco Industrial Refractory Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Resco Industrial Refractory Materials Products and Services

12.10.5 Resco Industrial Refractory Materials SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Resco Recent Developments

12.11 Qinghua

12.11.1 Qinghua Corporation Information

12.11.2 Qinghua Overview

12.11.3 Qinghua Industrial Refractory Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Qinghua Industrial Refractory Materials Products and Services

12.11.5 Qinghua Recent Developments

12.12 Puyang Refractory

12.12.1 Puyang Refractory Corporation Information

12.12.2 Puyang Refractory Overview

12.12.3 Puyang Refractory Industrial Refractory Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Puyang Refractory Industrial Refractory Materials Products and Services

12.12.5 Puyang Refractory Recent Developments

12.13 Sinosteel

12.13.1 Sinosteel Corporation Information

12.13.2 Sinosteel Overview

12.13.3 Sinosteel Industrial Refractory Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Sinosteel Industrial Refractory Materials Products and Services

12.13.5 Sinosteel Recent Developments

12.14 Lier

12.14.1 Lier Corporation Information

12.14.2 Lier Overview

12.14.3 Lier Industrial Refractory Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Lier Industrial Refractory Materials Products and Services

12.14.5 Lier Recent Developments

12.15 Jinlong

12.15.1 Jinlong Corporation Information

12.15.2 Jinlong Overview

12.15.3 Jinlong Industrial Refractory Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Jinlong Industrial Refractory Materials Products and Services

12.15.5 Jinlong Recent Developments

12.16 Sujia

12.16.1 Sujia Corporation Information

12.16.2 Sujia Overview

12.16.3 Sujia Industrial Refractory Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Sujia Industrial Refractory Materials Products and Services

12.16.5 Sujia Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Industrial Refractory Materials Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Industrial Refractory Materials Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Industrial Refractory Materials Production Mode & Process

13.4 Industrial Refractory Materials Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Industrial Refractory Materials Sales Channels

13.4.2 Industrial Refractory Materials Distributors

13.5 Industrial Refractory Materials Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”