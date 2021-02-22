Industrial Power Tools Market Size, Key Players, Economic Impact and Forecast to 2027 | Stanley Black＆Decker (DeWalt), Bosch, TTI

“

The report titled Global Industrial Power Tools Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Industrial Power Tools market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Industrial Power Tools market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Industrial Power Tools market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Industrial Power Tools market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Industrial Power Tools report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Industrial Power Tools report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Industrial Power Tools market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Industrial Power Tools market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Industrial Power Tools market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Industrial Power Tools market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Industrial Power Tools market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Stanley Black＆Decker (DeWalt), Bosch, TTI, Makita, HiKOKI, Hilti, Einhell, Snap-on, DEVON (Chevron Group), Festool, Apex Tool Group, Dongcheng, C. & E. Fein, Zhejiang Crown, Positec Group, Jiangsu Jinding, KEN

Market Segmentation by Product: Lithium-Ion Battery

Ni-Cad Battery

NiMH Battery

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Construction

Industry

Others



The Industrial Power Tools Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Industrial Power Tools market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Industrial Power Tools market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Industrial Power Tools market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Industrial Power Tools industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Industrial Power Tools market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Industrial Power Tools market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Industrial Power Tools market?

Table of Contents:

1 Industrial Power Tools Market Overview

1.1 Industrial Power Tools Product Scope

1.2 Industrial Power Tools Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Industrial Power Tools Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Lithium-Ion Battery

1.2.3 Ni-Cad Battery

1.2.4 NiMH Battery

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Industrial Power Tools Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Industrial Power Tools Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Construction

1.3.3 Industry

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Industrial Power Tools Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Industrial Power Tools Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Industrial Power Tools Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Industrial Power Tools Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Industrial Power Tools Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Industrial Power Tools Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Industrial Power Tools Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Industrial Power Tools Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Industrial Power Tools Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Industrial Power Tools Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Industrial Power Tools Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Industrial Power Tools Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Industrial Power Tools Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Industrial Power Tools Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Industrial Power Tools Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Industrial Power Tools Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Industrial Power Tools Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Industrial Power Tools Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Industrial Power Tools Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Industrial Power Tools Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Industrial Power Tools Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Industrial Power Tools Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Industrial Power Tools as of 2020)

3.4 Global Industrial Power Tools Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Industrial Power Tools Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Industrial Power Tools Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Industrial Power Tools Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Industrial Power Tools Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Industrial Power Tools Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Industrial Power Tools Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Industrial Power Tools Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Industrial Power Tools Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Industrial Power Tools Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Industrial Power Tools Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Industrial Power Tools Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Industrial Power Tools Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Industrial Power Tools Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Industrial Power Tools Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Industrial Power Tools Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Industrial Power Tools Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Industrial Power Tools Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Industrial Power Tools Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Industrial Power Tools Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America Industrial Power Tools Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Industrial Power Tools Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Industrial Power Tools Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Industrial Power Tools Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Industrial Power Tools Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Industrial Power Tools Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Industrial Power Tools Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Industrial Power Tools Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Industrial Power Tools Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Industrial Power Tools Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe Industrial Power Tools Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Industrial Power Tools Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Industrial Power Tools Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Industrial Power Tools Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Industrial Power Tools Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Industrial Power Tools Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Industrial Power Tools Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Industrial Power Tools Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 148 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 148 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China Industrial Power Tools Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Industrial Power Tools Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Industrial Power Tools Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Industrial Power Tools Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Industrial Power Tools Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Industrial Power Tools Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Industrial Power Tools Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Industrial Power Tools Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 312 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 312 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan Industrial Power Tools Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Industrial Power Tools Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Industrial Power Tools Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Industrial Power Tools Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Industrial Power Tools Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Industrial Power Tools Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Industrial Power Tools Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Industrial Power Tools Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Industrial Power Tools Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Industrial Power Tools Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Industrial Power Tools Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Industrial Power Tools Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Industrial Power Tools Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Industrial Power Tools Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Industrial Power Tools Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Industrial Power Tools Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia M Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia M Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India Industrial Power Tools Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Industrial Power Tools Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Industrial Power Tools Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Industrial Power Tools Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Industrial Power Tools Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Industrial Power Tools Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Industrial Power Tools Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Industrial Power Tools Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Industrial Power Tools Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Industrial Power Tools Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Industrial Power Tools Business

12.1 Stanley Black＆Decker (DeWalt)

12.1.1 Stanley Black＆Decker (DeWalt) Corporation Information

12.1.2 Stanley Black＆Decker (DeWalt) Business Overview

12.1.3 Stanley Black＆Decker (DeWalt) Industrial Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Stanley Black＆Decker (DeWalt) Industrial Power Tools Products Offered

12.1.5 Stanley Black＆Decker (DeWalt) Recent Development

12.2 Bosch

12.2.1 Bosch Corporation Information

12.2.2 Bosch Business Overview

12.2.3 Bosch Industrial Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Bosch Industrial Power Tools Products Offered

12.2.5 Bosch Recent Development

12.3 TTI

12.3.1 TTI Corporation Information

12.3.2 TTI Business Overview

12.3.3 TTI Industrial Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 TTI Industrial Power Tools Products Offered

12.3.5 TTI Recent Development

12.4 Makita

12.4.1 Makita Corporation Information

12.4.2 Makita Business Overview

12.4.3 Makita Industrial Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Makita Industrial Power Tools Products Offered

12.4.5 Makita Recent Development

12.5 HiKOKI

12.5.1 HiKOKI Corporation Information

12.5.2 HiKOKI Business Overview

12.5.3 HiKOKI Industrial Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 HiKOKI Industrial Power Tools Products Offered

12.5.5 HiKOKI Recent Development

12.6 Hilti

12.6.1 Hilti Corporation Information

12.6.2 Hilti Business Overview

12.6.3 Hilti Industrial Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Hilti Industrial Power Tools Products Offered

12.6.5 Hilti Recent Development

12.7 Einhell

12.7.1 Einhell Corporation Information

12.7.2 Einhell Business Overview

12.7.3 Einhell Industrial Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Einhell Industrial Power Tools Products Offered

12.7.5 Einhell Recent Development

12.8 Snap-on

12.8.1 Snap-on Corporation Information

12.8.2 Snap-on Business Overview

12.8.3 Snap-on Industrial Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Snap-on Industrial Power Tools Products Offered

12.8.5 Snap-on Recent Development

12.9 DEVON (Chevron Group)

12.9.1 DEVON (Chevron Group) Corporation Information

12.9.2 DEVON (Chevron Group) Business Overview

12.9.3 DEVON (Chevron Group) Industrial Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 DEVON (Chevron Group) Industrial Power Tools Products Offered

12.9.5 DEVON (Chevron Group) Recent Development

12.10 Festool

12.10.1 Festool Corporation Information

12.10.2 Festool Business Overview

12.10.3 Festool Industrial Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Festool Industrial Power Tools Products Offered

12.10.5 Festool Recent Development

12.11 Apex Tool Group

12.11.1 Apex Tool Group Corporation Information

12.11.2 Apex Tool Group Business Overview

12.11.3 Apex Tool Group Industrial Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Apex Tool Group Industrial Power Tools Products Offered

12.11.5 Apex Tool Group Recent Development

12.12 Dongcheng

12.12.1 Dongcheng Corporation Information

12.12.2 Dongcheng Business Overview

12.12.3 Dongcheng Industrial Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Dongcheng Industrial Power Tools Products Offered

12.12.5 Dongcheng Recent Development

12.13 C. & E. Fein

12.13.1 C. & E. Fein Corporation Information

12.13.2 C. & E. Fein Business Overview

12.13.3 C. & E. Fein Industrial Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 C. & E. Fein Industrial Power Tools Products Offered

12.13.5 C. & E. Fein Recent Development

12.14 Zhejiang Crown

12.14.1 Zhejiang Crown Corporation Information

12.14.2 Zhejiang Crown Business Overview

12.14.3 Zhejiang Crown Industrial Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Zhejiang Crown Industrial Power Tools Products Offered

12.14.5 Zhejiang Crown Recent Development

12.15 Positec Group

12.15.1 Positec Group Corporation Information

12.15.2 Positec Group Business Overview

12.15.3 Positec Group Industrial Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Positec Group Industrial Power Tools Products Offered

12.15.5 Positec Group Recent Development

12.16 Jiangsu Jinding

12.16.1 Jiangsu Jinding Corporation Information

12.16.2 Jiangsu Jinding Business Overview

12.16.3 Jiangsu Jinding Industrial Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Jiangsu Jinding Industrial Power Tools Products Offered

12.16.5 Jiangsu Jinding Recent Development

12.17 KEN

12.17.1 KEN Corporation Information

12.17.2 KEN Business Overview

12.17.3 KEN Industrial Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 KEN Industrial Power Tools Products Offered

12.17.5 KEN Recent Development

13 Industrial Power Tools Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Industrial Power Tools Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Industrial Power Tools

13.4 Industrial Power Tools Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Industrial Power Tools Distributors List

14.3 Industrial Power Tools Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Industrial Power Tools Market Trends

15.2 Industrial Power Tools Drivers

15.3 Industrial Power Tools Market Challenges

15.4 Industrial Power Tools Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

”