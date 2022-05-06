Industrial Pigments Market Size By Grades, By Application, Regional Outlook, Application, Trend, Share & Forecast, 2022 – 2028 | BASF, Clariant, DIC

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Industrial Pigments market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Industrial Pigments market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2022-2028 and historical period 2017-2021. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the global Industrial Pigments market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Industrial Pigments market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

With an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, the authors of the Industrial Pigments market report have made a brilliant attempt to explore key developments, pricing and business tactics, and future plans of leading companies. Besides the Industrial Pigments market performance of players in terms of revenue and sales, the analysts shed light on their production, areas served, gross margin, and other important factors. In addition, the Industrial Pigments report helps players to gain an upper hand in the market competition as it deeply analyzes the market positioning, market growth, and product portfolio of their competitors.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Industrial Pigments Market Research Report: BASF

Clariant

DIC

Huntsman

Toyoink

North American Chemical

Lily Group

Heubach Group

Sudarshan

Jeco Group

Xinguang

Sanyo Color Works

Shuangle

Flint Group

Cappelle Pigment

DCC

Dainichiseika

Sunshine Pigment

Apollo Colors

FHI

Ruian Baoyuan

Yuhong New Plastic

Hongyan Pigment

PYOSA

KolorJet Chemicals

Everbright Pigment



Global Industrial Pigments Market Segmentation by Product: Azoic Pigments

Phthalocyanine Pigments

High-Performance Pigments

Others



Global Industrial Pigments Market Segmentation by Application: Printing Inks

Paints and Coatings

Plastics and Rubber

Others



The report is the best compilation of different types of segmental analysis of the global Industrial Pigments market conducted from different angles. The pragmatic approach taken by analysts to study various market segments and the top-down and bottom-up approaches adopted to forecast their market sizes make Industrial Pigments research study unique and accurate. For validation and revalidation of market figures and other findings, reliable primary sources such as technology and innovation directors, MDs, VPs, CEOs, and supply-side and demand-side industry experts were consulted. Secondary sources such as Bloomberg, databases, white papers, press releases, and company reports were used to collect market information and data.

This research study can be used by all participants of the global Industrial Pigments market as it covers every major and minor aspect of the current and future market competition. Even for stakeholders, it can prove highly beneficial, considering the range of studies offered along with detailed analysis of growth strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years. New entrants or players looking to make a foray into the global Industrial Pigments market can gather useful information and effective advice from the report. On the other hand, established companies can use the Industrial Pigments report to stay updated about current and future market scenarios and plan out their future business moves.

Reasons to Procure this Report: –

(A) The research would help top administration/policymakers/professionals/product advancements/sales managers and stakeholders in this market in the following ways.

(B) The report provides Industrial Pigments market revenues at the worldwide, regional, and country-level with a complete analysis to 2028 permitting companies to analyze their market share and analyze projections, and find new markets to aim.

(C) The research includes the Industrial Pigments market split by different types, applications, technologies, and end-uses. This segmentation helps leaders plan their products and finances based on the upcoming development rates of each segment.

(D) Industrial Pigments market analysis benefits investors by knowing the scope and position of the market giving them information on key drivers, challenges, restraints, and expansion chances of the market and moderate threats.

(E) This report would help to understand competition better with a detailed analysis and key strategies of their competitors and plan their position in the business.

(F) The study helps evaluate Industrial Pigments business predictions by region, key countries, and top companies’ information to channel their investments.

Key Questions Answered in the Report Include:

(1) This report gives all the information about the industry analysis, revenue, and overview, of this market.

(2) What will be the rate of increase in market size and growth rate by the end of the forecast period?

(3) What are the major global Industrial Pigments market trends influencing the development of the market?

(4) What are the vital results of SWOT analysis of the major players operating in the Industrial Pigments market?

(5) What are the potential growth opportunities and threats faced by Major competitors in the market?

(6) What are the market opportunities and threats faced by vendors in the Global Industrial Pigments market?

Table of Content

1 Industrial Pigments Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Industrial Pigments

1.2 Industrial Pigments Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Industrial Pigments Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 Azoic Pigments

1.2.3 Phthalocyanine Pigments

1.2.4 High-Performance Pigments

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Industrial Pigments Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Industrial Pigments Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Printing Inks

1.3.3 Paints and Coatings

1.3.4 Plastics and Rubber

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Industrial Pigments Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global Industrial Pigments Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global Industrial Pigments Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Industrial Pigments Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America Industrial Pigments Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe Industrial Pigments Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China Industrial Pigments Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Japan Industrial Pigments Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Industrial Pigments Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Industrial Pigments Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 Industrial Pigments Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Industrial Pigments Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.5 Manufacturers Industrial Pigments Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Industrial Pigments Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Industrial Pigments Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Industrial Pigments Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Industrial Pigments Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Industrial Pigments Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Industrial Pigments Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.4 North America Industrial Pigments Production

3.4.1 North America Industrial Pigments Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.4.2 North America Industrial Pigments Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.5 Europe Industrial Pigments Production

3.5.1 Europe Industrial Pigments Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Europe Industrial Pigments Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.6 China Industrial Pigments Production

3.6.1 China Industrial Pigments Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.6.2 China Industrial Pigments Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.7 Japan Industrial Pigments Production

3.7.1 Japan Industrial Pigments Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.7.2 Japan Industrial Pigments Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

4 Global Industrial Pigments Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Industrial Pigments Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Industrial Pigments Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Industrial Pigments Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Industrial Pigments Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Industrial Pigments Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Pigments Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 China Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Industrial Pigments Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Segment by Type

5.1 Global Industrial Pigments Production Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Industrial Pigments Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.3 Global Industrial Pigments Price by Type (2017-2022)

6 Segment by Application

6.1 Global Industrial Pigments Production Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.2 Global Industrial Pigments Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.3 Global Industrial Pigments Price by Application (2017-2022)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 BASF Industrial Pigments Corporation Information

7.1.2 BASF Industrial Pigments Product Portfolio

7.1.3 BASF Industrial Pigments Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 BASF Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Clariant

7.2.1 Clariant Industrial Pigments Corporation Information

7.2.2 Clariant Industrial Pigments Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Clariant Industrial Pigments Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Clariant Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Clariant Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 DIC

7.3.1 DIC Industrial Pigments Corporation Information

7.3.2 DIC Industrial Pigments Product Portfolio

7.3.3 DIC Industrial Pigments Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 DIC Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 DIC Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Huntsman

7.4.1 Huntsman Industrial Pigments Corporation Information

7.4.2 Huntsman Industrial Pigments Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Huntsman Industrial Pigments Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Huntsman Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Huntsman Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Toyoink

7.5.1 Toyoink Industrial Pigments Corporation Information

7.5.2 Toyoink Industrial Pigments Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Toyoink Industrial Pigments Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Toyoink Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Toyoink Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 North American Chemical

7.6.1 North American Chemical Industrial Pigments Corporation Information

7.6.2 North American Chemical Industrial Pigments Product Portfolio

7.6.3 North American Chemical Industrial Pigments Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 North American Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 North American Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Lily Group

7.7.1 Lily Group Industrial Pigments Corporation Information

7.7.2 Lily Group Industrial Pigments Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Lily Group Industrial Pigments Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Lily Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Lily Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Heubach Group

7.8.1 Heubach Group Industrial Pigments Corporation Information

7.8.2 Heubach Group Industrial Pigments Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Heubach Group Industrial Pigments Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Heubach Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Heubach Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Sudarshan

7.9.1 Sudarshan Industrial Pigments Corporation Information

7.9.2 Sudarshan Industrial Pigments Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Sudarshan Industrial Pigments Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Sudarshan Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Sudarshan Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Jeco Group

7.10.1 Jeco Group Industrial Pigments Corporation Information

7.10.2 Jeco Group Industrial Pigments Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Jeco Group Industrial Pigments Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Jeco Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Jeco Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Xinguang

7.11.1 Xinguang Industrial Pigments Corporation Information

7.11.2 Xinguang Industrial Pigments Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Xinguang Industrial Pigments Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Xinguang Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Xinguang Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Sanyo Color Works

7.12.1 Sanyo Color Works Industrial Pigments Corporation Information

7.12.2 Sanyo Color Works Industrial Pigments Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Sanyo Color Works Industrial Pigments Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Sanyo Color Works Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Sanyo Color Works Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Shuangle

7.13.1 Shuangle Industrial Pigments Corporation Information

7.13.2 Shuangle Industrial Pigments Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Shuangle Industrial Pigments Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Shuangle Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Shuangle Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Flint Group

7.14.1 Flint Group Industrial Pigments Corporation Information

7.14.2 Flint Group Industrial Pigments Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Flint Group Industrial Pigments Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Flint Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Flint Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Cappelle Pigment

7.15.1 Cappelle Pigment Industrial Pigments Corporation Information

7.15.2 Cappelle Pigment Industrial Pigments Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Cappelle Pigment Industrial Pigments Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Cappelle Pigment Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Cappelle Pigment Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 DCC

7.16.1 DCC Industrial Pigments Corporation Information

7.16.2 DCC Industrial Pigments Product Portfolio

7.16.3 DCC Industrial Pigments Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 DCC Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 DCC Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Dainichiseika

7.17.1 Dainichiseika Industrial Pigments Corporation Information

7.17.2 Dainichiseika Industrial Pigments Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Dainichiseika Industrial Pigments Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Dainichiseika Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Dainichiseika Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Sunshine Pigment

7.18.1 Sunshine Pigment Industrial Pigments Corporation Information

7.18.2 Sunshine Pigment Industrial Pigments Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Sunshine Pigment Industrial Pigments Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Sunshine Pigment Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Sunshine Pigment Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Apollo Colors

7.19.1 Apollo Colors Industrial Pigments Corporation Information

7.19.2 Apollo Colors Industrial Pigments Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Apollo Colors Industrial Pigments Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Apollo Colors Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Apollo Colors Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 FHI

7.20.1 FHI Industrial Pigments Corporation Information

7.20.2 FHI Industrial Pigments Product Portfolio

7.20.3 FHI Industrial Pigments Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 FHI Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 FHI Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 Ruian Baoyuan

7.21.1 Ruian Baoyuan Industrial Pigments Corporation Information

7.21.2 Ruian Baoyuan Industrial Pigments Product Portfolio

7.21.3 Ruian Baoyuan Industrial Pigments Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Ruian Baoyuan Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 Ruian Baoyuan Recent Developments/Updates

7.22 Yuhong New Plastic

7.22.1 Yuhong New Plastic Industrial Pigments Corporation Information

7.22.2 Yuhong New Plastic Industrial Pigments Product Portfolio

7.22.3 Yuhong New Plastic Industrial Pigments Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Yuhong New Plastic Main Business and Markets Served

7.22.5 Yuhong New Plastic Recent Developments/Updates

7.23 Hongyan Pigment

7.23.1 Hongyan Pigment Industrial Pigments Corporation Information

7.23.2 Hongyan Pigment Industrial Pigments Product Portfolio

7.23.3 Hongyan Pigment Industrial Pigments Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Hongyan Pigment Main Business and Markets Served

7.23.5 Hongyan Pigment Recent Developments/Updates

7.24 PYOSA

7.24.1 PYOSA Industrial Pigments Corporation Information

7.24.2 PYOSA Industrial Pigments Product Portfolio

7.24.3 PYOSA Industrial Pigments Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 PYOSA Main Business and Markets Served

7.24.5 PYOSA Recent Developments/Updates

7.25 KolorJet Chemicals

7.25.1 KolorJet Chemicals Industrial Pigments Corporation Information

7.25.2 KolorJet Chemicals Industrial Pigments Product Portfolio

7.25.3 KolorJet Chemicals Industrial Pigments Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.25.4 KolorJet Chemicals Main Business and Markets Served

7.25.5 KolorJet Chemicals Recent Developments/Updates

7.26 Everbright Pigment

7.26.1 Everbright Pigment Industrial Pigments Corporation Information

7.26.2 Everbright Pigment Industrial Pigments Product Portfolio

7.26.3 Everbright Pigment Industrial Pigments Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.26.4 Everbright Pigment Main Business and Markets Served

7.26.5 Everbright Pigment Recent Developments/Updates

8 Industrial Pigments Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Industrial Pigments Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Industrial Pigments

8.4 Industrial Pigments Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Industrial Pigments Distributors List

9.3 Industrial Pigments Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Industrial Pigments Industry Trends

10.2 Industrial Pigments Market Drivers

10.3 Industrial Pigments Market Challenges

10.4 Industrial Pigments Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Industrial Pigments by Region (2023-2028)

11.2 North America Industrial Pigments Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.3 Europe Industrial Pigments Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.4 China Industrial Pigments Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.5 Japan Industrial Pigments Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Industrial Pigments

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Industrial Pigments by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Industrial Pigments by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Industrial Pigments by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Industrial Pigments by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2023-2028)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Industrial Pigments by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Industrial Pigments by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Industrial Pigments by Type (2023-2028)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Industrial Pigments by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.1 Global Forecasted Production of Industrial Pigments by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Industrial Pigments by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.3 Global Forecasted Price of Industrial Pigments by Application (2023-2028)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

