Industrial Paints Market 2021 Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Size, Historic Growth, Trends, Strategies and Key Competitor | AkzoNobel N.V., BASF, PPG Industries

The report titled Global Industrial Paints Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Industrial Paints market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Industrial Paints market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Industrial Paints market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Industrial Paints market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Industrial Paints report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Industrial Paints report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Industrial Paints market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Industrial Paints market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Industrial Paints market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Industrial Paints market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Industrial Paints market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

AkzoNobel N.V., BASF, PPG Industries, Nippon Paint Holdings, RPM International, The Sherwin-Williams, Kansai Paint, The Valspar, Axalta Coating Systems, Jotun A/S, Roto Polymers And Chemicals, NOROO Paint & Coatings, Weilburger Coatings GmbH, The Chemours Company, Milliken & Company, Whitford Corporation

Market Segmentation by Product:

Water-based

Solvent-based

Powder

Pre-treatmen



Market Segmentation by Application:

Automotive Industry

Shipping Industry

Transportation Industry

Metallurgical Industry

Other



The Industrial Paints Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Industrial Paints market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Industrial Paints market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Industrial Paints market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Industrial Paints industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Industrial Paints market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Industrial Paints market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Industrial Paints market?

Table of Contents:

1 Industrial Paints Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Industrial Paints

1.2 Industrial Paints Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Industrial Paints Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Water-based

1.2.3 Solvent-based

1.2.4 Powder

1.2.5 Pre-treatmen

1.3 Industrial Paints Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Industrial Paints Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Automotive Industry

1.3.3 Shipping Industry

1.3.4 Transportation Industry

1.3.5 Metallurgical Industry

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Industrial Paints Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Industrial Paints Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Industrial Paints Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Industrial Paints Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Industrial Paints Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Industrial Paints Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Industrial Paints Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Industrial Paints Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Industrial Paints Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Industrial Paints Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Industrial Paints Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Industrial Paints Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Industrial Paints Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Industrial Paints Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Industrial Paints Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Industrial Paints Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Industrial Paints Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Industrial Paints Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Industrial Paints Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Industrial Paints Production

3.4.1 North America Industrial Paints Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Industrial Paints Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Industrial Paints Production

3.5.1 Europe Industrial Paints Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Industrial Paints Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Industrial Paints Production

3.6.1 China Industrial Paints Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Industrial Paints Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Industrial Paints Production

3.7.1 Japan Industrial Paints Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Industrial Paints Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Industrial Paints Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Industrial Paints Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Industrial Paints Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Industrial Paints Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Industrial Paints Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Industrial Paints Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Paints Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Industrial Paints Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Industrial Paints Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Industrial Paints Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Industrial Paints Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Industrial Paints Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Industrial Paints Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 AkzoNobel N.V.

7.1.1 AkzoNobel N.V. Industrial Paints Corporation Information

7.1.2 AkzoNobel N.V. Industrial Paints Product Portfolio

7.1.3 AkzoNobel N.V. Industrial Paints Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 AkzoNobel N.V. Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 AkzoNobel N.V. Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 BASF

7.2.1 BASF Industrial Paints Corporation Information

7.2.2 BASF Industrial Paints Product Portfolio

7.2.3 BASF Industrial Paints Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 BASF Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 PPG Industries

7.3.1 PPG Industries Industrial Paints Corporation Information

7.3.2 PPG Industries Industrial Paints Product Portfolio

7.3.3 PPG Industries Industrial Paints Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 PPG Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 PPG Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Nippon Paint Holdings

7.4.1 Nippon Paint Holdings Industrial Paints Corporation Information

7.4.2 Nippon Paint Holdings Industrial Paints Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Nippon Paint Holdings Industrial Paints Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Nippon Paint Holdings Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Nippon Paint Holdings Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 RPM International

7.5.1 RPM International Industrial Paints Corporation Information

7.5.2 RPM International Industrial Paints Product Portfolio

7.5.3 RPM International Industrial Paints Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 RPM International Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 RPM International Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 The Sherwin-Williams

7.6.1 The Sherwin-Williams Industrial Paints Corporation Information

7.6.2 The Sherwin-Williams Industrial Paints Product Portfolio

7.6.3 The Sherwin-Williams Industrial Paints Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 The Sherwin-Williams Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 The Sherwin-Williams Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Kansai Paint

7.7.1 Kansai Paint Industrial Paints Corporation Information

7.7.2 Kansai Paint Industrial Paints Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Kansai Paint Industrial Paints Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Kansai Paint Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Kansai Paint Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 The Valspar

7.8.1 The Valspar Industrial Paints Corporation Information

7.8.2 The Valspar Industrial Paints Product Portfolio

7.8.3 The Valspar Industrial Paints Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 The Valspar Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 The Valspar Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Axalta Coating Systems

7.9.1 Axalta Coating Systems Industrial Paints Corporation Information

7.9.2 Axalta Coating Systems Industrial Paints Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Axalta Coating Systems Industrial Paints Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Axalta Coating Systems Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Axalta Coating Systems Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Jotun A/S

7.10.1 Jotun A/S Industrial Paints Corporation Information

7.10.2 Jotun A/S Industrial Paints Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Jotun A/S Industrial Paints Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Jotun A/S Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Jotun A/S Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Roto Polymers And Chemicals

7.11.1 Roto Polymers And Chemicals Industrial Paints Corporation Information

7.11.2 Roto Polymers And Chemicals Industrial Paints Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Roto Polymers And Chemicals Industrial Paints Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Roto Polymers And Chemicals Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Roto Polymers And Chemicals Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 NOROO Paint & Coatings

7.12.1 NOROO Paint & Coatings Industrial Paints Corporation Information

7.12.2 NOROO Paint & Coatings Industrial Paints Product Portfolio

7.12.3 NOROO Paint & Coatings Industrial Paints Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 NOROO Paint & Coatings Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 NOROO Paint & Coatings Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Weilburger Coatings GmbH

7.13.1 Weilburger Coatings GmbH Industrial Paints Corporation Information

7.13.2 Weilburger Coatings GmbH Industrial Paints Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Weilburger Coatings GmbH Industrial Paints Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Weilburger Coatings GmbH Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Weilburger Coatings GmbH Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 The Chemours Company

7.14.1 The Chemours Company Industrial Paints Corporation Information

7.14.2 The Chemours Company Industrial Paints Product Portfolio

7.14.3 The Chemours Company Industrial Paints Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 The Chemours Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 The Chemours Company Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Milliken & Company

7.15.1 Milliken & Company Industrial Paints Corporation Information

7.15.2 Milliken & Company Industrial Paints Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Milliken & Company Industrial Paints Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Milliken & Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Milliken & Company Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Whitford Corporation

7.16.1 Whitford Corporation Industrial Paints Corporation Information

7.16.2 Whitford Corporation Industrial Paints Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Whitford Corporation Industrial Paints Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Whitford Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Whitford Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

8 Industrial Paints Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Industrial Paints Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Industrial Paints

8.4 Industrial Paints Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Industrial Paints Distributors List

9.3 Industrial Paints Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Industrial Paints Industry Trends

10.2 Industrial Paints Growth Drivers

10.3 Industrial Paints Market Challenges

10.4 Industrial Paints Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Industrial Paints by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Industrial Paints Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Industrial Paints Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Industrial Paints Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Industrial Paints Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Industrial Paints

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Industrial Paints by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Industrial Paints by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Industrial Paints by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Industrial Paints by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Industrial Paints by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Industrial Paints by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Industrial Paints by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Industrial Paints by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

