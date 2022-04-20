Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market Size, Growth Trends, Top Players, Application Potential and Forecast to 2028 |ARM Holding (UK), Cisco (US), GE (US)

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Industrial IoT (IIoT) market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Industrial IoT (IIoT) market. The authors of the report have segmented the global Industrial IoT (IIoT) market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Industrial IoT (IIoT) market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Industrial IoT (IIoT) market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

Some of The Important Companies Covered in this Report Are: ARM Holding (UK), Cisco (US), GE (US), Intel (US), Rockwell Automation (US), ABB (Switzerland), Texas Instruments (US), Dassault Systèmes (France), Honeywell (US), Huawei Technologies (China), IBM (US), KUKA AG(Germany), NEC Corporation (Japan), Bosch (Germany), Siemens AG (Germany), PTC (US)

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart)

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/Industrial+IoT+(IIoT)

The global Industrial IoT (IIoT) market is segmented as per type of product, application, and geography. All of the segments of the global Industrial IoT (IIoT) market are carefully analyzed based on their market share, CAGR, value and volume growth, and other important factors. The report also provides accurate estimations about the CAGR, revenue, production, sales, and other calculations for the global Industrial IoT (IIoT) market. Each regional market is extensively studied in the report to explain why some regions are progressing at a high rate while others at a low rate. We have also provided Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis for a deeper study on the global Industrial IoT (IIoT) market.

Global Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market by Type: Wired Technology

Wireless Technology

Field Technology



Global Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market by Application: Manufacturing

Energy

Oil &Gas

Metal & Mining

Healthcare

Retail

Transportation

Medical

Other



The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global Industrial IoT (IIoT) market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Industrial IoT (IIoT) market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market Research Report: ARM Holding (UK), Cisco (US), GE (US), Intel (US), Rockwell Automation (US), ABB (Switzerland), Texas Instruments (US), Dassault Systèmes (France), Honeywell (US), Huawei Technologies (China), IBM (US), KUKA AG(Germany), NEC Corporation (Japan), Bosch (Germany), Siemens AG (Germany), PTC (US)

Key Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global Industrial IoT (IIoT) market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Industrial IoT (IIoT) market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Industrial IoT (IIoT) market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Industrial IoT (IIoT) market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Industrial IoT (IIoT) market growth and competition?

Request for customization in Report:

https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/Industrial+IoT+(IIoT)

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Industrial IoT (IIoT) Revenue in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Industrial IoT (IIoT) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Industrial IoT (IIoT) in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Industrial IoT (IIoT) Industry Trends

1.4.2 Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market Drivers

1.4.3 Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market Challenges

1.4.4 Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Industrial IoT (IIoT) by Type

2.1 Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Wired Technology

2.1.2 Wireless Technology

2.1.3 Field Technology

2.2 Global Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Industrial IoT (IIoT) by Application

3.1 Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Manufacturing

3.1.2 Energy

3.1.3 Oil &Gas

3.1.4 Metal & Mining

3.1.5 Healthcare

3.1.6 Retail

3.1.7 Transportation

3.1.8 Medical

3.1.9 Other

3.2 Global Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Industrial IoT (IIoT) Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Industrial IoT (IIoT) Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Industrial IoT (IIoT) Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Industrial IoT (IIoT) Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Industrial IoT (IIoT) in 2021

4.2.3 Global Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Industrial IoT (IIoT) Headquarters, Revenue in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Industrial IoT (IIoT) Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Industrial IoT (IIoT) Companies Revenue in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Industrial IoT (IIoT) Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Industrial IoT (IIoT) Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 ARM Holding (UK)

7.1.1 ARM Holding (UK) Company Details

7.1.2 ARM Holding (UK) Business Overview

7.1.3 ARM Holding (UK) Industrial IoT (IIoT) Introduction

7.1.4 ARM Holding (UK) Revenue in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 ARM Holding (UK) Recent Development

7.2 Cisco (US)

7.2.1 Cisco (US) Company Details

7.2.2 Cisco (US) Business Overview

7.2.3 Cisco (US) Industrial IoT (IIoT) Introduction

7.2.4 Cisco (US) Revenue in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Cisco (US) Recent Development

7.3 GE (US)

7.3.1 GE (US) Company Details

7.3.2 GE (US) Business Overview

7.3.3 GE (US) Industrial IoT (IIoT) Introduction

7.3.4 GE (US) Revenue in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 GE (US) Recent Development

7.4 Intel (US)

7.4.1 Intel (US) Company Details

7.4.2 Intel (US) Business Overview

7.4.3 Intel (US) Industrial IoT (IIoT) Introduction

7.4.4 Intel (US) Revenue in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Intel (US) Recent Development

7.5 Rockwell Automation (US)

7.5.1 Rockwell Automation (US) Company Details

7.5.2 Rockwell Automation (US) Business Overview

7.5.3 Rockwell Automation (US) Industrial IoT (IIoT) Introduction

7.5.4 Rockwell Automation (US) Revenue in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Rockwell Automation (US) Recent Development

7.6 ABB (Switzerland)

7.6.1 ABB (Switzerland) Company Details

7.6.2 ABB (Switzerland) Business Overview

7.6.3 ABB (Switzerland) Industrial IoT (IIoT) Introduction

7.6.4 ABB (Switzerland) Revenue in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 ABB (Switzerland) Recent Development

7.7 Texas Instruments (US)

7.7.1 Texas Instruments (US) Company Details

7.7.2 Texas Instruments (US) Business Overview

7.7.3 Texas Instruments (US) Industrial IoT (IIoT) Introduction

7.7.4 Texas Instruments (US) Revenue in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Texas Instruments (US) Recent Development

7.8 Dassault Systèmes (France)

7.8.1 Dassault Systèmes (France) Company Details

7.8.2 Dassault Systèmes (France) Business Overview

7.8.3 Dassault Systèmes (France) Industrial IoT (IIoT) Introduction

7.8.4 Dassault Systèmes (France) Revenue in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Dassault Systèmes (France) Recent Development

7.9 Honeywell (US)

7.9.1 Honeywell (US) Company Details

7.9.2 Honeywell (US) Business Overview

7.9.3 Honeywell (US) Industrial IoT (IIoT) Introduction

7.9.4 Honeywell (US) Revenue in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Honeywell (US) Recent Development

7.10 Huawei Technologies (China)

7.10.1 Huawei Technologies (China) Company Details

7.10.2 Huawei Technologies (China) Business Overview

7.10.3 Huawei Technologies (China) Industrial IoT (IIoT) Introduction

7.10.4 Huawei Technologies (China) Revenue in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Huawei Technologies (China) Recent Development

7.11 IBM (US)

7.11.1 IBM (US) Company Details

7.11.2 IBM (US) Business Overview

7.11.3 IBM (US) Industrial IoT (IIoT) Introduction

7.11.4 IBM (US) Revenue in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 IBM (US) Recent Development

7.12 KUKA AG(Germany)

7.12.1 KUKA AG(Germany) Company Details

7.12.2 KUKA AG(Germany) Business Overview

7.12.3 KUKA AG(Germany) Industrial IoT (IIoT) Introduction

7.12.4 KUKA AG(Germany) Revenue in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 KUKA AG(Germany) Recent Development

7.13 NEC Corporation (Japan)

7.13.1 NEC Corporation (Japan) Company Details

7.13.2 NEC Corporation (Japan) Business Overview

7.13.3 NEC Corporation (Japan) Industrial IoT (IIoT) Introduction

7.13.4 NEC Corporation (Japan) Revenue in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 NEC Corporation (Japan) Recent Development

7.14 Bosch (Germany)

7.14.1 Bosch (Germany) Company Details

7.14.2 Bosch (Germany) Business Overview

7.14.3 Bosch (Germany) Industrial IoT (IIoT) Introduction

7.14.4 Bosch (Germany) Revenue in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Bosch (Germany) Recent Development

7.15 Siemens AG (Germany)

7.15.1 Siemens AG (Germany) Company Details

7.15.2 Siemens AG (Germany) Business Overview

7.15.3 Siemens AG (Germany) Industrial IoT (IIoT) Introduction

7.15.4 Siemens AG (Germany) Revenue in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Siemens AG (Germany) Recent Development

7.16 PTC (US)

7.16.1 PTC (US) Company Details

7.16.2 PTC (US) Business Overview

7.16.3 PTC (US) Industrial IoT (IIoT) Introduction

7.16.4 PTC (US) Revenue in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 PTC (US) Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

For More Related Industrial IoT (IIoT) Report Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/search?q=Industrial+IoT+(IIoT)

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.