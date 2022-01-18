Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Market Recent Trends, Opportunities, key drivers and Restraints over the Forecast Period 2022-2028 | Nordson, Robatech, Graco

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Industrial Hot-melt Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Industrial Hot-melt Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Industrial Hot-melt Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Industrial Hot-melt Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Industrial Hot-melt Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Industrial Hot-melt Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Nordson

Robatech

Graco

Glue Machinery

Astro Packaging

Shenzhen KAMIS

ITW Dynatec

Valco Melton

Shenzhen Nuosheng

Reka Klebetechnik

Bühnen



Market Segmentation by Product:

Glue Guns

Benchtop Hot-melt Equipment



Market Segmentation by Application:

Packaging

Hygiene Products

Automotive

Others



The Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Industrial Hot-melt Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Industrial Hot-melt Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Product Introduction

1.2 Global Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Industrial Hot-melt Equipment in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Industry Trends

1.5.2 Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Market Drivers

1.5.3 Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Market Challenges

1.5.4 Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Glue Guns

2.1.2 Benchtop Hot-melt Equipment

2.2 Global Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Packaging

3.1.2 Hygiene Products

3.1.3 Automotive

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Industrial Hot-melt Equipment in 2021

4.2.3 Global Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Nordson

7.1.1 Nordson Corporation Information

7.1.2 Nordson Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Nordson Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Nordson Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Products Offered

7.1.5 Nordson Recent Development

7.2 Robatech

7.2.1 Robatech Corporation Information

7.2.2 Robatech Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Robatech Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Robatech Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Products Offered

7.2.5 Robatech Recent Development

7.3 Graco

7.3.1 Graco Corporation Information

7.3.2 Graco Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Graco Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Graco Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Products Offered

7.3.5 Graco Recent Development

7.4 Glue Machinery

7.4.1 Glue Machinery Corporation Information

7.4.2 Glue Machinery Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Glue Machinery Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Glue Machinery Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Products Offered

7.4.5 Glue Machinery Recent Development

7.5 Astro Packaging

7.5.1 Astro Packaging Corporation Information

7.5.2 Astro Packaging Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Astro Packaging Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Astro Packaging Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Products Offered

7.5.5 Astro Packaging Recent Development

7.6 Shenzhen KAMIS

7.6.1 Shenzhen KAMIS Corporation Information

7.6.2 Shenzhen KAMIS Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Shenzhen KAMIS Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Shenzhen KAMIS Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Products Offered

7.6.5 Shenzhen KAMIS Recent Development

7.7 ITW Dynatec

7.7.1 ITW Dynatec Corporation Information

7.7.2 ITW Dynatec Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 ITW Dynatec Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 ITW Dynatec Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Products Offered

7.7.5 ITW Dynatec Recent Development

7.8 Valco Melton

7.8.1 Valco Melton Corporation Information

7.8.2 Valco Melton Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Valco Melton Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Valco Melton Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Products Offered

7.8.5 Valco Melton Recent Development

7.9 Shenzhen Nuosheng

7.9.1 Shenzhen Nuosheng Corporation Information

7.9.2 Shenzhen Nuosheng Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Shenzhen Nuosheng Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Shenzhen Nuosheng Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Products Offered

7.9.5 Shenzhen Nuosheng Recent Development

7.10 Reka Klebetechnik

7.10.1 Reka Klebetechnik Corporation Information

7.10.2 Reka Klebetechnik Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Reka Klebetechnik Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Reka Klebetechnik Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Products Offered

7.10.5 Reka Klebetechnik Recent Development

7.11 Bühnen

7.11.1 Bühnen Corporation Information

7.11.2 Bühnen Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Bühnen Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Bühnen Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Products Offered

7.11.5 Bühnen Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Distributors

8.3 Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Production Mode & Process

8.4 Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Sales Channels

8.4.2 Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Distributors

8.5 Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

”