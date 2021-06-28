Industrial Hook & Loop Market Growth Analysis, Recent Trends and Regional Forecast 2021-2027| Velcro, 3M, APLIX, Kuraray Group

Los Angeles, United State: Complete study of the global Industrial Hook & Loop market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Industrial Hook & Loop industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Industrial Hook & Loop production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Leading players of the global Industrial Hook & Loop market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Industrial Hook & Loop market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Industrial Hook & Loop market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Industrial Hook & Loop market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Industrial Hook & Loop Market Research Report: Velcro, 3M, APLIX, Kuraray Group, YKK, Paiho, Jianli, Heyi, Binder, Shingyi, Lovetex, Essentra Components, HALCO, Krahnen＆Gobbers, Dunlap, DirecTex, Jieji, ISHI-INDUSTRIES, Tesa, Magic Fastners, Siddharth Filaments Pvt. Ltd.

Global Industrial Hook & Loop Market Segmentation by Product: Standard Hook and Loop, Mushroom-shaped Hook and Loop, Others

Global Industrial Hook & Loop Market Segmentation by Application: Footwear and Apparel, Transportation, Industrial Manufacturing, Medical, Others

Under the segmentation section, the report shows how leading segments are increasing their share of the global Industrial Hook & Loop industry with the help of key supporting factors. Both application and product segments of the global Industrial Hook & Loop industry are comprehensively researched about by the analysts. Players can use this analysis to select specific segments to focus on in the next few years and plan effective strategies to gain maximum growth. Buyers of the report will have access to accurate share, CAGR, and size forecasts for different product and application segments of the global Industrial Hook & Loop industry.

As part of regional analysis, the report throws light on high-growth regions and factors strengthening their growth in the global Industrial Hook & Loop industry. Each important region and country is deeply looked into to identify lucrative growth opportunities available across the globe. The regional analysis will help players to expand their footprint, increase their knowledge of specific regulatory scenarios in important countries, and explore new opportunities in different regions.

Few of the Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global Industrial Hook & Loop market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Industrial Hook & Loop market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Industrial Hook & Loop market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Industrial Hook & Loop market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Industrial Hook & Loop market growth and competition?

Table od Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Industrial Hook & Loop Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Standard Hook and Loop

1.2.3 Mushroom-shaped Hook and Loop

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Footwear and Apparel

1.3.3 Transportation

1.3.4 Industrial Manufacturing

1.3.5 Medical

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Industrial Hook & Loop, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Industrial Hook & Loop Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Industrial Hook & Loop Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Industrial Hook & Loop Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Industrial Hook & Loop Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Industrial Hook & Loop Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Industrial Hook & Loop Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Industrial Hook & Loop Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Industrial Hook & Loop Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Industrial Hook & Loop Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Industrial Hook & Loop Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Industrial Hook & Loop Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Industrial Hook & Loop Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Industrial Hook & Loop Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Industrial Hook & Loop Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Industrial Hook & Loop Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Industrial Hook & Loop Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Industrial Hook & Loop Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Industrial Hook & Loop Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Industrial Hook & Loop Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Industrial Hook & Loop Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Industrial Hook & Loop Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Industrial Hook & Loop Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Industrial Hook & Loop Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Industrial Hook & Loop Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Industrial Hook & Loop Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Industrial Hook & Loop Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Industrial Hook & Loop Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Industrial Hook & Loop Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Industrial Hook & Loop Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Industrial Hook & Loop Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Industrial Hook & Loop Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Industrial Hook & Loop Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Industrial Hook & Loop Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Industrial Hook & Loop Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Industrial Hook & Loop Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Industrial Hook & Loop Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Industrial Hook & Loop Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Industrial Hook & Loop Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Industrial Hook & Loop Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Industrial Hook & Loop Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 United States

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Hook & Loop Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Hook & Loop Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Hook & Loop Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Hook & Loop Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Industrial Hook & Loop Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Industrial Hook & Loop Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Industrial Hook & Loop Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Industrial Hook & Loop Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Industrial Hook & Loop Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Industrial Hook & Loop Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Industrial Hook & Loop Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Industrial Hook & Loop Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Hook & Loop Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Hook & Loop Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Hook & Loop Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Hook & Loop Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Velcro

12.1.1 Velcro Corporation Information

12.1.2 Velcro Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Velcro Industrial Hook & Loop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Velcro Industrial Hook & Loop Products Offered

12.1.5 Velcro Recent Development

12.2 3M

12.2.1 3M Corporation Information

12.2.2 3M Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 3M Industrial Hook & Loop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 3M Industrial Hook & Loop Products Offered

12.2.5 3M Recent Development

12.3 APLIX

12.3.1 APLIX Corporation Information

12.3.2 APLIX Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 APLIX Industrial Hook & Loop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 APLIX Industrial Hook & Loop Products Offered

12.3.5 APLIX Recent Development

12.4 Kuraray Group

12.4.1 Kuraray Group Corporation Information

12.4.2 Kuraray Group Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Kuraray Group Industrial Hook & Loop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Kuraray Group Industrial Hook & Loop Products Offered

12.4.5 Kuraray Group Recent Development

12.5 YKK

12.5.1 YKK Corporation Information

12.5.2 YKK Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 YKK Industrial Hook & Loop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 YKK Industrial Hook & Loop Products Offered

12.5.5 YKK Recent Development

12.6 Paiho

12.6.1 Paiho Corporation Information

12.6.2 Paiho Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Paiho Industrial Hook & Loop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Paiho Industrial Hook & Loop Products Offered

12.6.5 Paiho Recent Development

12.7 Jianli

12.7.1 Jianli Corporation Information

12.7.2 Jianli Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Jianli Industrial Hook & Loop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Jianli Industrial Hook & Loop Products Offered

12.7.5 Jianli Recent Development

12.8 Heyi

12.8.1 Heyi Corporation Information

12.8.2 Heyi Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Heyi Industrial Hook & Loop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Heyi Industrial Hook & Loop Products Offered

12.8.5 Heyi Recent Development

12.9 Binder

12.9.1 Binder Corporation Information

12.9.2 Binder Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Binder Industrial Hook & Loop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Binder Industrial Hook & Loop Products Offered

12.9.5 Binder Recent Development

12.10 Shingyi

12.10.1 Shingyi Corporation Information

12.10.2 Shingyi Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Shingyi Industrial Hook & Loop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Shingyi Industrial Hook & Loop Products Offered

12.10.5 Shingyi Recent Development

12.12 Essentra Components

12.12.1 Essentra Components Corporation Information

12.12.2 Essentra Components Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Essentra Components Industrial Hook & Loop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Essentra Components Products Offered

12.12.5 Essentra Components Recent Development

12.13 HALCO

12.13.1 HALCO Corporation Information

12.13.2 HALCO Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 HALCO Industrial Hook & Loop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 HALCO Products Offered

12.13.5 HALCO Recent Development

12.14 Krahnen＆Gobbers

12.14.1 Krahnen＆Gobbers Corporation Information

12.14.2 Krahnen＆Gobbers Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Krahnen＆Gobbers Industrial Hook & Loop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Krahnen＆Gobbers Products Offered

12.14.5 Krahnen＆Gobbers Recent Development

12.15 Dunlap

12.15.1 Dunlap Corporation Information

12.15.2 Dunlap Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Dunlap Industrial Hook & Loop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Dunlap Products Offered

12.15.5 Dunlap Recent Development

12.16 DirecTex

12.16.1 DirecTex Corporation Information

12.16.2 DirecTex Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 DirecTex Industrial Hook & Loop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 DirecTex Products Offered

12.16.5 DirecTex Recent Development

12.17 Jieji

12.17.1 Jieji Corporation Information

12.17.2 Jieji Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Jieji Industrial Hook & Loop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Jieji Products Offered

12.17.5 Jieji Recent Development

12.18 ISHI-INDUSTRIES

12.18.1 ISHI-INDUSTRIES Corporation Information

12.18.2 ISHI-INDUSTRIES Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 ISHI-INDUSTRIES Industrial Hook & Loop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 ISHI-INDUSTRIES Products Offered

12.18.5 ISHI-INDUSTRIES Recent Development

12.19 Tesa

12.19.1 Tesa Corporation Information

12.19.2 Tesa Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Tesa Industrial Hook & Loop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Tesa Products Offered

12.19.5 Tesa Recent Development

12.20 Magic Fastners

12.20.1 Magic Fastners Corporation Information

12.20.2 Magic Fastners Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 Magic Fastners Industrial Hook & Loop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Magic Fastners Products Offered

12.20.5 Magic Fastners Recent Development

12.21 Siddharth Filaments Pvt. Ltd.

12.21.1 Siddharth Filaments Pvt. Ltd. Corporation Information

12.21.2 Siddharth Filaments Pvt. Ltd. Description and Business Overview

12.21.3 Siddharth Filaments Pvt. Ltd. Industrial Hook & Loop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Siddharth Filaments Pvt. Ltd. Products Offered

12.21.5 Siddharth Filaments Pvt. Ltd. Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Industrial Hook & Loop Industry Trends

13.2 Industrial Hook & Loop Market Drivers

13.3 Industrial Hook & Loop Market Challenges

13.4 Industrial Hook & Loop Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Industrial Hook & Loop Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

