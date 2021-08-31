Industrial Hook & Loop Market Dynamics, Production, Supply And Demand Forecast Covered In The Latest Research Report 2021-2027 | Velcro, 3M, APLIX

“

The report titled Global Industrial Hook & Loop Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Industrial Hook & Loop market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Industrial Hook & Loop market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Industrial Hook & Loop market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Industrial Hook & Loop market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Industrial Hook & Loop report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Industrial Hook & Loop report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Industrial Hook & Loop market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Industrial Hook & Loop market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Industrial Hook & Loop market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Industrial Hook & Loop market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Industrial Hook & Loop market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Velcro, 3M, APLIX, Kuraray Group, YKK, Paiho, Jianli, Heyi, Binder, Shingyi, Lovetex, Essentra Components, HALCO, Krahnen＆Gobbers, Dunlap, DirecTex, Jieji, ISHI-INDUSTRIES, Tesa, Magic Fastners, Siddharth Filaments Pvt. Ltd.

Market Segmentation by Product: Nylon

Polyester

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Footwear & Apparel

Transportation

Industrial Manufacturing

Medical

Other



The Industrial Hook & Loop Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Industrial Hook & Loop market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Industrial Hook & Loop market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Industrial Hook & Loop market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Industrial Hook & Loop industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Industrial Hook & Loop market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Industrial Hook & Loop market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Industrial Hook & Loop market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Industrial Hook & Loop Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Nylon

1.2.3 Polyester

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Footwear & Apparel

1.3.3 Transportation

1.3.4 Industrial Manufacturing

1.3.5 Medical

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Industrial Hook & Loop, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Industrial Hook & Loop Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Industrial Hook & Loop Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Industrial Hook & Loop Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Industrial Hook & Loop Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Industrial Hook & Loop Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Industrial Hook & Loop Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Industrial Hook & Loop Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Industrial Hook & Loop Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Industrial Hook & Loop Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Industrial Hook & Loop Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Industrial Hook & Loop Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Industrial Hook & Loop Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Industrial Hook & Loop Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Industrial Hook & Loop Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Industrial Hook & Loop Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Industrial Hook & Loop Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Industrial Hook & Loop Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Industrial Hook & Loop Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Industrial Hook & Loop Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Industrial Hook & Loop Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Industrial Hook & Loop Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Industrial Hook & Loop Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Industrial Hook & Loop Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Industrial Hook & Loop Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Industrial Hook & Loop Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Industrial Hook & Loop Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Industrial Hook & Loop Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Industrial Hook & Loop Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Industrial Hook & Loop Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Industrial Hook & Loop Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Industrial Hook & Loop Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Industrial Hook & Loop Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Industrial Hook & Loop Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Industrial Hook & Loop Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Industrial Hook & Loop Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Industrial Hook & Loop Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Industrial Hook & Loop Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Industrial Hook & Loop Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Industrial Hook & Loop Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Industrial Hook & Loop Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 United States

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Hook & Loop Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Hook & Loop Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Hook & Loop Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Hook & Loop Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Industrial Hook & Loop Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Industrial Hook & Loop Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Industrial Hook & Loop Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Industrial Hook & Loop Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Industrial Hook & Loop Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Industrial Hook & Loop Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Industrial Hook & Loop Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Industrial Hook & Loop Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Hook & Loop Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Hook & Loop Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Hook & Loop Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Hook & Loop Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Velcro

12.1.1 Velcro Corporation Information

12.1.2 Velcro Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Velcro Industrial Hook & Loop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Velcro Industrial Hook & Loop Products Offered

12.1.5 Velcro Recent Development

12.2 3M

12.2.1 3M Corporation Information

12.2.2 3M Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 3M Industrial Hook & Loop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 3M Industrial Hook & Loop Products Offered

12.2.5 3M Recent Development

12.3 APLIX

12.3.1 APLIX Corporation Information

12.3.2 APLIX Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 APLIX Industrial Hook & Loop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 APLIX Industrial Hook & Loop Products Offered

12.3.5 APLIX Recent Development

12.4 Kuraray Group

12.4.1 Kuraray Group Corporation Information

12.4.2 Kuraray Group Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Kuraray Group Industrial Hook & Loop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Kuraray Group Industrial Hook & Loop Products Offered

12.4.5 Kuraray Group Recent Development

12.5 YKK

12.5.1 YKK Corporation Information

12.5.2 YKK Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 YKK Industrial Hook & Loop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 YKK Industrial Hook & Loop Products Offered

12.5.5 YKK Recent Development

12.6 Paiho

12.6.1 Paiho Corporation Information

12.6.2 Paiho Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Paiho Industrial Hook & Loop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Paiho Industrial Hook & Loop Products Offered

12.6.5 Paiho Recent Development

12.7 Jianli

12.7.1 Jianli Corporation Information

12.7.2 Jianli Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Jianli Industrial Hook & Loop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Jianli Industrial Hook & Loop Products Offered

12.7.5 Jianli Recent Development

12.8 Heyi

12.8.1 Heyi Corporation Information

12.8.2 Heyi Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Heyi Industrial Hook & Loop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Heyi Industrial Hook & Loop Products Offered

12.8.5 Heyi Recent Development

12.9 Binder

12.9.1 Binder Corporation Information

12.9.2 Binder Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Binder Industrial Hook & Loop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Binder Industrial Hook & Loop Products Offered

12.9.5 Binder Recent Development

12.10 Shingyi

12.10.1 Shingyi Corporation Information

12.10.2 Shingyi Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Shingyi Industrial Hook & Loop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Shingyi Industrial Hook & Loop Products Offered

12.10.5 Shingyi Recent Development

12.12 Essentra Components

12.12.1 Essentra Components Corporation Information

12.12.2 Essentra Components Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Essentra Components Industrial Hook & Loop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Essentra Components Products Offered

12.12.5 Essentra Components Recent Development

12.13 HALCO

12.13.1 HALCO Corporation Information

12.13.2 HALCO Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 HALCO Industrial Hook & Loop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 HALCO Products Offered

12.13.5 HALCO Recent Development

12.14 Krahnen＆Gobbers

12.14.1 Krahnen＆Gobbers Corporation Information

12.14.2 Krahnen＆Gobbers Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Krahnen＆Gobbers Industrial Hook & Loop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Krahnen＆Gobbers Products Offered

12.14.5 Krahnen＆Gobbers Recent Development

12.15 Dunlap

12.15.1 Dunlap Corporation Information

12.15.2 Dunlap Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Dunlap Industrial Hook & Loop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Dunlap Products Offered

12.15.5 Dunlap Recent Development

12.16 DirecTex

12.16.1 DirecTex Corporation Information

12.16.2 DirecTex Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 DirecTex Industrial Hook & Loop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 DirecTex Products Offered

12.16.5 DirecTex Recent Development

12.17 Jieji

12.17.1 Jieji Corporation Information

12.17.2 Jieji Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Jieji Industrial Hook & Loop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Jieji Products Offered

12.17.5 Jieji Recent Development

12.18 ISHI-INDUSTRIES

12.18.1 ISHI-INDUSTRIES Corporation Information

12.18.2 ISHI-INDUSTRIES Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 ISHI-INDUSTRIES Industrial Hook & Loop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 ISHI-INDUSTRIES Products Offered

12.18.5 ISHI-INDUSTRIES Recent Development

12.19 Tesa

12.19.1 Tesa Corporation Information

12.19.2 Tesa Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Tesa Industrial Hook & Loop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Tesa Products Offered

12.19.5 Tesa Recent Development

12.20 Magic Fastners

12.20.1 Magic Fastners Corporation Information

12.20.2 Magic Fastners Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 Magic Fastners Industrial Hook & Loop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Magic Fastners Products Offered

12.20.5 Magic Fastners Recent Development

12.21 Siddharth Filaments Pvt. Ltd.

12.21.1 Siddharth Filaments Pvt. Ltd. Corporation Information

12.21.2 Siddharth Filaments Pvt. Ltd. Description and Business Overview

12.21.3 Siddharth Filaments Pvt. Ltd. Industrial Hook & Loop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Siddharth Filaments Pvt. Ltd. Products Offered

12.21.5 Siddharth Filaments Pvt. Ltd. Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Industrial Hook & Loop Industry Trends

13.2 Industrial Hook & Loop Market Drivers

13.3 Industrial Hook & Loop Market Challenges

13.4 Industrial Hook & Loop Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Industrial Hook & Loop Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”