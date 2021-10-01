Industrial Hook & Loop Market 2021-2027: Key Vendor Landscape By Regional Output, Demand By Countries And Future Growth | Velcro, 3M, APLIX

“
The report titled Global Industrial Hook & Loop Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Industrial Hook & Loop market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Industrial Hook & Loop market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Industrial Hook & Loop market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Industrial Hook & Loop market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Industrial Hook & Loop report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Industrial Hook & Loop report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Industrial Hook & Loop market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Industrial Hook & Loop market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Industrial Hook & Loop market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Industrial Hook & Loop market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Industrial Hook & Loop market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Velcro, 3M, APLIX, Kuraray Group, YKK, Paiho, Jianli, Heyi, Binder, Shingyi, Lovetex, Essentra Components, HALCO, Krahnen＆Gobbers, Dunlap, DirecTex, Jieji, ISHI-INDUSTRIES, Tesa, Magic Fastners, Siddharth Filaments Pvt. Ltd.
Market Segmentation by Product:
Standard Hook and Loop
Mushroom-shaped Hook and Loop
Others
Market Segmentation by Application:
Footwear and Apparel
Transportation
Industrial Manufacturing
Medical
Others
The Industrial Hook & Loop Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Industrial Hook & Loop market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Industrial Hook & Loop market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Industrial Hook & Loop market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Industrial Hook & Loop industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Industrial Hook & Loop market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Industrial Hook & Loop market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Industrial Hook & Loop market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Industrial Hook & Loop Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Standard Hook and Loop
1.2.3 Mushroom-shaped Hook and Loop
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Footwear and Apparel
1.3.3 Transportation
1.3.4 Industrial Manufacturing
1.3.5 Medical
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Production
2.1 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 India
2.9 China (Taiwan)
3 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Industrial Hook & Loop Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Industrial Hook & Loop Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Industrial Hook & Loop Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Industrial Hook & Loop Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Industrial Hook & Loop Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Industrial Hook & Loop Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Industrial Hook & Loop Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Industrial Hook & Loop Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Industrial Hook & Loop Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Industrial Hook & Loop Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Industrial Hook & Loop Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Industrial Hook & Loop Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Industrial Hook & Loop Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Industrial Hook & Loop Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Industrial Hook & Loop Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 North America Industrial Hook & Loop Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Industrial Hook & Loop Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Industrial Hook & Loop Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Industrial Hook & Loop Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Industrial Hook & Loop Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Industrial Hook & Loop Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 United States
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Industrial Hook & Loop Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Industrial Hook & Loop Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Industrial Hook & Loop Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Europe Industrial Hook & Loop Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Industrial Hook & Loop Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Industrial Hook & Loop Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Industrial Hook & Loop Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Industrial Hook & Loop Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Industrial Hook & Loop Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Hook & Loop Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Hook & Loop Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Hook & Loop Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Hook & Loop Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Hook & Loop Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Hook & Loop Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Industrial Hook & Loop Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Hook & Loop Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Hook & Loop Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 China Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Industrial Hook & Loop Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Industrial Hook & Loop Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Industrial Hook & Loop Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Latin America Industrial Hook & Loop Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Industrial Hook & Loop Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Industrial Hook & Loop Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Industrial Hook & Loop Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Industrial Hook & Loop Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Industrial Hook & Loop Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Hook & Loop Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Hook & Loop Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Hook & Loop Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Hook & Loop Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Hook & Loop Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Hook & Loop Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Industrial Hook & Loop Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Hook & Loop Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Hook & Loop Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 UAE
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 Velcro
12.1.1 Velcro Corporation Information
12.1.2 Velcro Overview
12.1.3 Velcro Industrial Hook & Loop Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Velcro Industrial Hook & Loop Product Description
12.1.5 Velcro Recent Developments
12.2 3M
12.2.1 3M Corporation Information
12.2.2 3M Overview
12.2.3 3M Industrial Hook & Loop Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 3M Industrial Hook & Loop Product Description
12.2.5 3M Recent Developments
12.3 APLIX
12.3.1 APLIX Corporation Information
12.3.2 APLIX Overview
12.3.3 APLIX Industrial Hook & Loop Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 APLIX Industrial Hook & Loop Product Description
12.3.5 APLIX Recent Developments
12.4 Kuraray Group
12.4.1 Kuraray Group Corporation Information
12.4.2 Kuraray Group Overview
12.4.3 Kuraray Group Industrial Hook & Loop Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Kuraray Group Industrial Hook & Loop Product Description
12.4.5 Kuraray Group Recent Developments
12.5 YKK
12.5.1 YKK Corporation Information
12.5.2 YKK Overview
12.5.3 YKK Industrial Hook & Loop Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 YKK Industrial Hook & Loop Product Description
12.5.5 YKK Recent Developments
12.6 Paiho
12.6.1 Paiho Corporation Information
12.6.2 Paiho Overview
12.6.3 Paiho Industrial Hook & Loop Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Paiho Industrial Hook & Loop Product Description
12.6.5 Paiho Recent Developments
12.7 Jianli
12.7.1 Jianli Corporation Information
12.7.2 Jianli Overview
12.7.3 Jianli Industrial Hook & Loop Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Jianli Industrial Hook & Loop Product Description
12.7.5 Jianli Recent Developments
12.8 Heyi
12.8.1 Heyi Corporation Information
12.8.2 Heyi Overview
12.8.3 Heyi Industrial Hook & Loop Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Heyi Industrial Hook & Loop Product Description
12.8.5 Heyi Recent Developments
12.9 Binder
12.9.1 Binder Corporation Information
12.9.2 Binder Overview
12.9.3 Binder Industrial Hook & Loop Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Binder Industrial Hook & Loop Product Description
12.9.5 Binder Recent Developments
12.10 Shingyi
12.10.1 Shingyi Corporation Information
12.10.2 Shingyi Overview
12.10.3 Shingyi Industrial Hook & Loop Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Shingyi Industrial Hook & Loop Product Description
12.10.5 Shingyi Recent Developments
12.11 Lovetex
12.11.1 Lovetex Corporation Information
12.11.2 Lovetex Overview
12.11.3 Lovetex Industrial Hook & Loop Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Lovetex Industrial Hook & Loop Product Description
12.11.5 Lovetex Recent Developments
12.12 Essentra Components
12.12.1 Essentra Components Corporation Information
12.12.2 Essentra Components Overview
12.12.3 Essentra Components Industrial Hook & Loop Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Essentra Components Industrial Hook & Loop Product Description
12.12.5 Essentra Components Recent Developments
12.13 HALCO
12.13.1 HALCO Corporation Information
12.13.2 HALCO Overview
12.13.3 HALCO Industrial Hook & Loop Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 HALCO Industrial Hook & Loop Product Description
12.13.5 HALCO Recent Developments
12.14 Krahnen＆Gobbers
12.14.1 Krahnen＆Gobbers Corporation Information
12.14.2 Krahnen＆Gobbers Overview
12.14.3 Krahnen＆Gobbers Industrial Hook & Loop Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Krahnen＆Gobbers Industrial Hook & Loop Product Description
12.14.5 Krahnen＆Gobbers Recent Developments
12.15 Dunlap
12.15.1 Dunlap Corporation Information
12.15.2 Dunlap Overview
12.15.3 Dunlap Industrial Hook & Loop Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Dunlap Industrial Hook & Loop Product Description
12.15.5 Dunlap Recent Developments
12.16 DirecTex
12.16.1 DirecTex Corporation Information
12.16.2 DirecTex Overview
12.16.3 DirecTex Industrial Hook & Loop Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 DirecTex Industrial Hook & Loop Product Description
12.16.5 DirecTex Recent Developments
12.17 Jieji
12.17.1 Jieji Corporation Information
12.17.2 Jieji Overview
12.17.3 Jieji Industrial Hook & Loop Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Jieji Industrial Hook & Loop Product Description
12.17.5 Jieji Recent Developments
12.18 ISHI-INDUSTRIES
12.18.1 ISHI-INDUSTRIES Corporation Information
12.18.2 ISHI-INDUSTRIES Overview
12.18.3 ISHI-INDUSTRIES Industrial Hook & Loop Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 ISHI-INDUSTRIES Industrial Hook & Loop Product Description
12.18.5 ISHI-INDUSTRIES Recent Developments
12.19 Tesa
12.19.1 Tesa Corporation Information
12.19.2 Tesa Overview
12.19.3 Tesa Industrial Hook & Loop Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Tesa Industrial Hook & Loop Product Description
12.19.5 Tesa Recent Developments
12.20 Magic Fastners
12.20.1 Magic Fastners Corporation Information
12.20.2 Magic Fastners Overview
12.20.3 Magic Fastners Industrial Hook & Loop Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Magic Fastners Industrial Hook & Loop Product Description
12.20.5 Magic Fastners Recent Developments
12.21 Siddharth Filaments Pvt. Ltd.
12.21.1 Siddharth Filaments Pvt. Ltd. Corporation Information
12.21.2 Siddharth Filaments Pvt. Ltd. Overview
12.21.3 Siddharth Filaments Pvt. Ltd. Industrial Hook & Loop Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 Siddharth Filaments Pvt. Ltd. Industrial Hook & Loop Product Description
12.21.5 Siddharth Filaments Pvt. Ltd. Recent Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Industrial Hook & Loop Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Industrial Hook & Loop Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Industrial Hook & Loop Production Mode & Process
13.4 Industrial Hook & Loop Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Industrial Hook & Loop Sales Channels
13.4.2 Industrial Hook & Loop Distributors
13.5 Industrial Hook & Loop Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 Industrial Hook & Loop Industry Trends
14.2 Industrial Hook & Loop Market Drivers
14.3 Industrial Hook & Loop Market Challenges
14.4 Industrial Hook & Loop Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global Industrial Hook & Loop Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
”