Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Market 2021- Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027 | Velcro, 3M, APLIX

The global Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Market.

Leading players of the global Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Market.

Final Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Market competition by top manufacturers/Key player Profiled:

Velcro, 3M, APLIX, Kuraray Group, YKK, Paiho, Jianli, Heyi, Binder, Shingyi, Lovetex, Essentra Components, HALCO, Krahnen＆Gobbers, Dunlap, DirecTex, Jieji, ISHI-INDUSTRIES, Tesa, Magic Fastners, Siddharth Filaments Pvt. Ltd.

Competitive Analysis:

Global Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Scope of the Report:

The all-encompassing research weighs up on various aspects including but not limited to important industry definition, product applications, and product types. The pro-active approach towards analysis of investment feasibility, significant return on investment, supply chain management, import and export status, consumption volume and end-use offers more value to the overall statistics on the Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Market. All factors that help business owners identify the next leg for growth are presented through self-explanatory resources such as charts, tables, and graphic images.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener market in important countries (regions), including:

North America(United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Our industry professionals are working reluctantly to understand, assemble and timely deliver assessment on impact of COVID-19 disaster on many corporations and their clients to help them in taking excellent business decisions. We acknowledge everyone who is doing their part in this financial and healthcare crisis.

Table of Contents

1 Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener

1.2 Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Nylon

1.2.3 Polyester

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Footwear & Apparel

1.3.3 Transportation

1.3.4 Industrial Manufacturing

1.3.5 Medical

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027 2 Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 3 Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Revenue by Country

3.3.3 United States

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 China Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.6 Latin America Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.6.6 Colombia

3.7 Middle East and Africa Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE 4 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Price by Type (2016-2021) 5 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Price by Application (2016-2021) 6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Velcro

6.1.1 Velcro Corporation Information

6.1.2 Velcro Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Velcro Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Velcro Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Velcro Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 3M

6.2.1 3M Corporation Information

6.2.2 3M Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 3M Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 3M Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Product Portfolio

6.2.5 3M Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 APLIX

6.3.1 APLIX Corporation Information

6.3.2 APLIX Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 APLIX Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 APLIX Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Product Portfolio

6.3.5 APLIX Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Kuraray Group

6.4.1 Kuraray Group Corporation Information

6.4.2 Kuraray Group Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Kuraray Group Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Kuraray Group Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Kuraray Group Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 YKK

6.5.1 YKK Corporation Information

6.5.2 YKK Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 YKK Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 YKK Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Product Portfolio

6.5.5 YKK Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Paiho

6.6.1 Paiho Corporation Information

6.6.2 Paiho Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Paiho Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Paiho Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Paiho Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Jianli

6.6.1 Jianli Corporation Information

6.6.2 Jianli Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Jianli Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Jianli Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Jianli Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Heyi

6.8.1 Heyi Corporation Information

6.8.2 Heyi Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Heyi Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Heyi Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Heyi Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Binder

6.9.1 Binder Corporation Information

6.9.2 Binder Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Binder Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Binder Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Binder Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Shingyi

6.10.1 Shingyi Corporation Information

6.10.2 Shingyi Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Shingyi Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Shingyi Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Shingyi Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Lovetex

6.11.1 Lovetex Corporation Information

6.11.2 Lovetex Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Lovetex Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Lovetex Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Lovetex Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 Essentra Components

6.12.1 Essentra Components Corporation Information

6.12.2 Essentra Components Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 Essentra Components Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Essentra Components Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Product Portfolio

6.12.5 Essentra Components Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 HALCO

6.13.1 HALCO Corporation Information

6.13.2 HALCO Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 HALCO Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 HALCO Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Product Portfolio

6.13.5 HALCO Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 Krahnen＆Gobbers

6.14.1 Krahnen＆Gobbers Corporation Information

6.14.2 Krahnen＆Gobbers Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 Krahnen＆Gobbers Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Krahnen＆Gobbers Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Product Portfolio

6.14.5 Krahnen＆Gobbers Recent Developments/Updates

6.15 Dunlap

6.15.1 Dunlap Corporation Information

6.15.2 Dunlap Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Description and Business Overview

6.15.3 Dunlap Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.15.4 Dunlap Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Product Portfolio

6.15.5 Dunlap Recent Developments/Updates

6.16 DirecTex

6.16.1 DirecTex Corporation Information

6.16.2 DirecTex Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Description and Business Overview

6.16.3 DirecTex Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.16.4 DirecTex Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Product Portfolio

6.16.5 DirecTex Recent Developments/Updates

6.17 Jieji

6.17.1 Jieji Corporation Information

6.17.2 Jieji Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Description and Business Overview

6.17.3 Jieji Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.17.4 Jieji Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Product Portfolio

6.17.5 Jieji Recent Developments/Updates

6.18 ISHI-INDUSTRIES

6.18.1 ISHI-INDUSTRIES Corporation Information

6.18.2 ISHI-INDUSTRIES Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Description and Business Overview

6.18.3 ISHI-INDUSTRIES Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.18.4 ISHI-INDUSTRIES Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Product Portfolio

6.18.5 ISHI-INDUSTRIES Recent Developments/Updates

6.19 Tesa

6.19.1 Tesa Corporation Information

6.19.2 Tesa Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Description and Business Overview

6.19.3 Tesa Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.19.4 Tesa Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Product Portfolio

6.19.5 Tesa Recent Developments/Updates

6.20 Magic Fastners

6.20.1 Magic Fastners Corporation Information

6.20.2 Magic Fastners Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Description and Business Overview

6.20.3 Magic Fastners Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.20.4 Magic Fastners Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Product Portfolio

6.20.5 Magic Fastners Recent Developments/Updates

6.21 Siddharth Filaments Pvt. Ltd.

6.21.1 Siddharth Filaments Pvt. Ltd. Corporation Information

6.21.2 Siddharth Filaments Pvt. Ltd. Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Description and Business Overview

6.21.3 Siddharth Filaments Pvt. Ltd. Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.21.4 Siddharth Filaments Pvt. Ltd. Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Product Portfolio

6.21.5 Siddharth Filaments Pvt. Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates 7 Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener

7.4 Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Industrial Chain Analysis 8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Distributors List

8.3 Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Customers 9 Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Market Dynamics

9.1 Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Industry Trends

9.2 Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Growth Drivers

9.3 Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Market Challenges

9.4 Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Market Restraints 10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener by Region (2022-2027) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion 12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

Report Overview: It includes major players of the global Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Market covered in the research study, research scope, and Market segments by type, market segments by application, years considered for the research study, and objectives of the report.

Global Growth Trends: This section focuses on industry trends where market drivers and top market trends are shed light upon. It also provides growth rates of key producers operating in the global Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Market. Furthermore, it offers production and capacity analysis where marketing pricing trends, capacity, production, and production value of the global Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Market are discussed.

Market Share by Manufacturers: Here, the report provides details about revenue by manufacturers, production and capacity by manufacturers, price by manufacturers, expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and products, market entry dates, distribution, and market areas of key manufacturers.

Market Size by Type: This section concentrates on product type segments where production value market share, price, and production market share by product type are discussed.

Market Size by Application: Besides an overview of the global Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Market by application, it gives a study on the consumption in the global Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Market by application.

Production by Region: Here, the production value growth rate, production growth rate, import and export, and key players of each regional market are provided.

Consumption by Region: This section provides information on the consumption in each regional market studied in the report. The consumption is discussed on the basis of country, application, and product type.

Company Profiles: Almost all leading players of the global Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Market are profiled in this section. The analysts have provided information about their recent developments in the global Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Market, products, revenue, production, business, and company.

Market Forecast by Production: The production and production value forecasts included in this section are for the global Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Market as well as for key regional markets.

Market Forecast by Consumption: The consumption and consumption value forecasts included in this section are for the global Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Market as well as for key regional markets.

Value Chain and Sales Analysis: It deeply analyzes customers, distributors, sales channels, and value chain of the global Industrial Hook & Loop Fastener Market.

Key Findings: This section gives a quick look at important findings of the research study.

