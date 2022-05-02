Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Market 2022 By Industry Trends & Regional Forecast To 2028 | Velcro, 3M, APLIX

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2022-2028 and historical period 2017-2021. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the global Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

With an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, the authors of the Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners market report have made a brilliant attempt to explore key developments, pricing and business tactics, and future plans of leading companies. Besides the Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners market performance of players in terms of revenue and sales, the analysts shed light on their production, areas served, gross margin, and other important factors. In addition, the Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners report helps players to gain an upper hand in the market competition as it deeply analyzes the market positioning, market growth, and product portfolio of their competitors.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Market Research Report: Velcro

3M

APLIX

Kuraray Group

YKK

Paiho

Jianli

Heyi

Binder

Shingyi

Lovetex

Essentra Components

HALCO

Krahnen＆Gobbers

Dunlap

DirecTex

Jieji

ISHI-INDUSTRIES

Tesa

Magic Fastners



Global Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Market Segmentation by Product: Nylon

Polyester

Others



Global Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Market Segmentation by Application: Footwear and Apparel

Transportation

Industrial Manufacturing

Medical

Other



The report is the best compilation of different types of segmental analysis of the global Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners market conducted from different angles. The pragmatic approach taken by analysts to study various market segments and the top-down and bottom-up approaches adopted to forecast their market sizes make Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners research study unique and accurate. For validation and revalidation of market figures and other findings, reliable primary sources such as technology and innovation directors, MDs, VPs, CEOs, and supply-side and demand-side industry experts were consulted. Secondary sources such as Bloomberg, databases, white papers, press releases, and company reports were used to collect market information and data.

This research study can be used by all participants of the global Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners market as it covers every major and minor aspect of the current and future market competition. Even for stakeholders, it can prove highly beneficial, considering the range of studies offered along with detailed analysis of growth strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years. New entrants or players looking to make a foray into the global Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners market can gather useful information and effective advice from the report. On the other hand, established companies can use the Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners report to stay updated about current and future market scenarios and plan out their future business moves.

Table of Content

1 Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners

1.2 Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 Nylon

1.2.3 Polyester

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Footwear and Apparel

1.3.3 Transportation

1.3.4 Industrial Manufacturing

1.3.5 Medical

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Japan Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.5 Manufacturers Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.4 North America Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Production

3.4.1 North America Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.4.2 North America Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.5 Europe Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Production

3.5.1 Europe Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Europe Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.6 China Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Production

3.6.1 China Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.6.2 China Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.7 Japan Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Production

3.7.1 Japan Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.7.2 Japan Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

4 Global Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 China Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Segment by Type

5.1 Global Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Production Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.3 Global Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Price by Type (2017-2022)

6 Segment by Application

6.1 Global Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Production Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.2 Global Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.3 Global Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Price by Application (2017-2022)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Velcro

7.1.1 Velcro Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Corporation Information

7.1.2 Velcro Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Velcro Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Velcro Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Velcro Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 3M

7.2.1 3M Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Corporation Information

7.2.2 3M Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Product Portfolio

7.2.3 3M Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 3M Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 3M Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 APLIX

7.3.1 APLIX Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Corporation Information

7.3.2 APLIX Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Product Portfolio

7.3.3 APLIX Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 APLIX Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 APLIX Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Kuraray Group

7.4.1 Kuraray Group Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Corporation Information

7.4.2 Kuraray Group Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Kuraray Group Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Kuraray Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Kuraray Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 YKK

7.5.1 YKK Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Corporation Information

7.5.2 YKK Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Product Portfolio

7.5.3 YKK Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 YKK Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 YKK Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Paiho

7.6.1 Paiho Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Corporation Information

7.6.2 Paiho Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Paiho Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Paiho Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Paiho Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Jianli

7.7.1 Jianli Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Corporation Information

7.7.2 Jianli Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Jianli Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Jianli Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Jianli Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Heyi

7.8.1 Heyi Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Corporation Information

7.8.2 Heyi Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Heyi Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Heyi Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Heyi Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Binder

7.9.1 Binder Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Corporation Information

7.9.2 Binder Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Binder Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Binder Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Binder Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Shingyi

7.10.1 Shingyi Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Corporation Information

7.10.2 Shingyi Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Shingyi Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Shingyi Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Shingyi Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Lovetex

7.11.1 Lovetex Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Corporation Information

7.11.2 Lovetex Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Lovetex Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Lovetex Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Lovetex Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Essentra Components

7.12.1 Essentra Components Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Corporation Information

7.12.2 Essentra Components Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Essentra Components Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Essentra Components Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Essentra Components Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 HALCO

7.13.1 HALCO Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Corporation Information

7.13.2 HALCO Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Product Portfolio

7.13.3 HALCO Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 HALCO Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 HALCO Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Krahnen＆Gobbers

7.14.1 Krahnen＆Gobbers Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Corporation Information

7.14.2 Krahnen＆Gobbers Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Krahnen＆Gobbers Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Krahnen＆Gobbers Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Krahnen＆Gobbers Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Dunlap

7.15.1 Dunlap Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Corporation Information

7.15.2 Dunlap Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Dunlap Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Dunlap Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Dunlap Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 DirecTex

7.16.1 DirecTex Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Corporation Information

7.16.2 DirecTex Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Product Portfolio

7.16.3 DirecTex Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 DirecTex Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 DirecTex Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Jieji

7.17.1 Jieji Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Corporation Information

7.17.2 Jieji Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Jieji Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Jieji Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Jieji Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 ISHI-INDUSTRIES

7.18.1 ISHI-INDUSTRIES Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Corporation Information

7.18.2 ISHI-INDUSTRIES Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Product Portfolio

7.18.3 ISHI-INDUSTRIES Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 ISHI-INDUSTRIES Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 ISHI-INDUSTRIES Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Tesa

7.19.1 Tesa Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Corporation Information

7.19.2 Tesa Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Tesa Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Tesa Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Tesa Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Magic Fastners

7.20.1 Magic Fastners Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Corporation Information

7.20.2 Magic Fastners Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Magic Fastners Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Magic Fastners Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Magic Fastners Recent Developments/Updates

8 Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners

8.4 Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Distributors List

9.3 Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Industry Trends

10.2 Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Market Drivers

10.3 Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Market Challenges

10.4 Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners by Region (2023-2028)

11.2 North America Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.3 Europe Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.4 China Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.5 Japan Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2023-2028)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners by Type (2023-2028)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.1 Global Forecasted Production of Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.3 Global Forecasted Price of Industrial Hook and Loop Fasteners by Application (2023-2028)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

