Industrial Hood Ventilation Market 2021: Industry Research, Regional Outlook, Leading Companies, Product, End Users for the Forecast Period 2021-2027 | CaptiveAire, Zibo Shenhua Industry Electric Stove, Systemair

Report Scope and Segmentation:
|Study Period
|2014 – 2027
|Base Year
|2021
|Forecast Period
|2021 – 2027
|Unit
|Value(USD million)
|Segmentation
|By Manufacturers:
CaptiveAire, Zibo Shenhua Industry Electric Stove, Systemair, VES, Airflow Developments, Kruger
By Types:
Closed Exhaust Hood
Cabinet Exhaust Hood
External Exhaust Hood
Receiving Exhaust Hood
Grooved Exhaust Hood
Blow Suction Hood
Other
By Applications:
Metallurgy
Mine
Mechanical
Chemical Industry
Building Materials
Medicine
Other
Table of Contents:
1 Industrial Hood Ventilation Market Overview
1.1 Industrial Hood Ventilation Product Overview
1.2 Industrial Hood Ventilation Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Closed Exhaust Hood
1.2.2 Cabinet Exhaust Hood
1.2.3 External Exhaust Hood
1.2.4 Receiving Exhaust Hood
1.2.5 Grooved Exhaust Hood
1.2.6 Blow Suction Hood
1.2.7 Other
1.3 Global Industrial Hood Ventilation Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Industrial Hood Ventilation Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Industrial Hood Ventilation Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Industrial Hood Ventilation Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Industrial Hood Ventilation Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Industrial Hood Ventilation Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Industrial Hood Ventilation Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Industrial Hood Ventilation Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Industrial Hood Ventilation Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Industrial Hood Ventilation Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Industrial Hood Ventilation Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Industrial Hood Ventilation Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Industrial Hood Ventilation Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Industrial Hood Ventilation Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Industrial Hood Ventilation Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Industrial Hood Ventilation Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Industrial Hood Ventilation Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Industrial Hood Ventilation Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Industrial Hood Ventilation Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Industrial Hood Ventilation Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Industrial Hood Ventilation Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Industrial Hood Ventilation Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Industrial Hood Ventilation Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Industrial Hood Ventilation as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Industrial Hood Ventilation Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Industrial Hood Ventilation Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Industrial Hood Ventilation Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Industrial Hood Ventilation Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Industrial Hood Ventilation Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Industrial Hood Ventilation Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Industrial Hood Ventilation Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Industrial Hood Ventilation Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Industrial Hood Ventilation Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Industrial Hood Ventilation Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Industrial Hood Ventilation Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Industrial Hood Ventilation Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Industrial Hood Ventilation by Application
4.1 Industrial Hood Ventilation Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Metallurgy
4.1.2 Mine
4.1.3 Mechanical
4.1.4 Chemical Industry
4.1.5 Building Materials
4.1.6 Medicine
4.1.7 Other
4.2 Global Industrial Hood Ventilation Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Industrial Hood Ventilation Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Industrial Hood Ventilation Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Industrial Hood Ventilation Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Industrial Hood Ventilation Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Industrial Hood Ventilation Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Industrial Hood Ventilation Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Industrial Hood Ventilation Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Industrial Hood Ventilation Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Industrial Hood Ventilation Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Industrial Hood Ventilation Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Industrial Hood Ventilation Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Industrial Hood Ventilation Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Industrial Hood Ventilation Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Industrial Hood Ventilation Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Industrial Hood Ventilation by Country
5.1 North America Industrial Hood Ventilation Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Industrial Hood Ventilation Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Industrial Hood Ventilation Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Industrial Hood Ventilation Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Industrial Hood Ventilation Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Industrial Hood Ventilation Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Industrial Hood Ventilation by Country
6.1 Europe Industrial Hood Ventilation Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Industrial Hood Ventilation Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Industrial Hood Ventilation Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Industrial Hood Ventilation Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Industrial Hood Ventilation Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Industrial Hood Ventilation Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Industrial Hood Ventilation by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Hood Ventilation Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Hood Ventilation Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Hood Ventilation Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Hood Ventilation Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Hood Ventilation Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Hood Ventilation Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Industrial Hood Ventilation by Country
8.1 Latin America Industrial Hood Ventilation Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Industrial Hood Ventilation Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Industrial Hood Ventilation Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Industrial Hood Ventilation Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Industrial Hood Ventilation Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Industrial Hood Ventilation Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Industrial Hood Ventilation by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Hood Ventilation Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Hood Ventilation Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Hood Ventilation Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Hood Ventilation Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Hood Ventilation Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Hood Ventilation Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Industrial Hood Ventilation Business
10.1 CaptiveAire
10.1.1 CaptiveAire Corporation Information
10.1.2 CaptiveAire Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 CaptiveAire Industrial Hood Ventilation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 CaptiveAire Industrial Hood Ventilation Products Offered
10.1.5 CaptiveAire Recent Development
10.2 Zibo Shenhua Industry Electric Stove
10.2.1 Zibo Shenhua Industry Electric Stove Corporation Information
10.2.2 Zibo Shenhua Industry Electric Stove Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Zibo Shenhua Industry Electric Stove Industrial Hood Ventilation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 CaptiveAire Industrial Hood Ventilation Products Offered
10.2.5 Zibo Shenhua Industry Electric Stove Recent Development
10.3 Systemair
10.3.1 Systemair Corporation Information
10.3.2 Systemair Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Systemair Industrial Hood Ventilation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Systemair Industrial Hood Ventilation Products Offered
10.3.5 Systemair Recent Development
10.4 VES
10.4.1 VES Corporation Information
10.4.2 VES Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 VES Industrial Hood Ventilation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 VES Industrial Hood Ventilation Products Offered
10.4.5 VES Recent Development
10.5 Airflow Developments
10.5.1 Airflow Developments Corporation Information
10.5.2 Airflow Developments Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Airflow Developments Industrial Hood Ventilation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Airflow Developments Industrial Hood Ventilation Products Offered
10.5.5 Airflow Developments Recent Development
10.6 Kruger
10.6.1 Kruger Corporation Information
10.6.2 Kruger Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Kruger Industrial Hood Ventilation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Kruger Industrial Hood Ventilation Products Offered
10.6.5 Kruger Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Industrial Hood Ventilation Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Industrial Hood Ventilation Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Industrial Hood Ventilation Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Industrial Hood Ventilation Distributors
12.3 Industrial Hood Ventilation Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
