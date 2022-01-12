Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Market Analysis, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast 2022–2028 | Kuraray Co. Ltd, Evonik Industries AG, Royal Adhesives & Sealants

“

A newly published report titled “(Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Kuraray Co. Ltd, Evonik Industries AG, Royal Adhesives & Sealants, Synthomer PLC, Kumho Petrochemicals Co. Ltd., Puyang Linshi Chemical New Material Co., Ltd., Ter Hell & Co. GmbH, Efremov Synthetic Rubber, Nippon Soda Co., Ltd.

Market Segmentation by Product:

Liquid Isoprene

Liquid Butadiene

Liquid Styrene Butadiene



Market Segmentation by Application:

Tire Manufacturing

Adhesives & Sealants

Paints and Coatings

Others



The Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) market expansion?

What will be the global Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR)

1.2 Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 Liquid Isoprene

1.2.3 Liquid Butadiene

1.2.4 Liquid Styrene Butadiene

1.3 Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Tire Manufacturing

1.3.3 Adhesives & Sealants

1.3.4 Paints and Coatings

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Japan Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.5 Manufacturers Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.4 North America Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Production

3.4.1 North America Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.4.2 North America Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.5 Europe Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Production

3.5.1 Europe Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Europe Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.6 China Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Production

3.6.1 China Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.6.2 China Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.7 Japan Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Production

3.7.1 Japan Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.7.2 Japan Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

4 Global Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 China Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Segment by Type

5.1 Global Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Production Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.3 Global Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Price by Type (2017-2022)

6 Segment by Application

6.1 Global Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Production Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.2 Global Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.3 Global Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Price by Application (2017-2022)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Kuraray Co. Ltd

7.1.1 Kuraray Co. Ltd Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Corporation Information

7.1.2 Kuraray Co. Ltd Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Kuraray Co. Ltd Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Kuraray Co. Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Kuraray Co. Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Evonik Industries AG

7.2.1 Evonik Industries AG Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Corporation Information

7.2.2 Evonik Industries AG Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Evonik Industries AG Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Evonik Industries AG Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Evonik Industries AG Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Royal Adhesives & Sealants

7.3.1 Royal Adhesives & Sealants Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Corporation Information

7.3.2 Royal Adhesives & Sealants Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Royal Adhesives & Sealants Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Royal Adhesives & Sealants Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Royal Adhesives & Sealants Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Synthomer PLC

7.4.1 Synthomer PLC Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Corporation Information

7.4.2 Synthomer PLC Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Synthomer PLC Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Synthomer PLC Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Synthomer PLC Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Kumho Petrochemicals Co. Ltd.

7.5.1 Kumho Petrochemicals Co. Ltd. Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Corporation Information

7.5.2 Kumho Petrochemicals Co. Ltd. Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Kumho Petrochemicals Co. Ltd. Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Kumho Petrochemicals Co. Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Kumho Petrochemicals Co. Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Puyang Linshi Chemical New Material Co., Ltd.

7.6.1 Puyang Linshi Chemical New Material Co., Ltd. Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Corporation Information

7.6.2 Puyang Linshi Chemical New Material Co., Ltd. Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Puyang Linshi Chemical New Material Co., Ltd. Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Puyang Linshi Chemical New Material Co., Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Puyang Linshi Chemical New Material Co., Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Ter Hell & Co. GmbH

7.7.1 Ter Hell & Co. GmbH Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Corporation Information

7.7.2 Ter Hell & Co. GmbH Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Ter Hell & Co. GmbH Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Ter Hell & Co. GmbH Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Ter Hell & Co. GmbH Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Efremov Synthetic Rubber

7.8.1 Efremov Synthetic Rubber Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Corporation Information

7.8.2 Efremov Synthetic Rubber Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Efremov Synthetic Rubber Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Efremov Synthetic Rubber Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Efremov Synthetic Rubber Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Nippon Soda Co., Ltd.

7.9.1 Nippon Soda Co., Ltd. Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Corporation Information

7.9.2 Nippon Soda Co., Ltd. Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Nippon Soda Co., Ltd. Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Nippon Soda Co., Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Nippon Soda Co., Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

8 Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR)

8.4 Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Distributors List

9.3 Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Industry Trends

10.2 Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Market Drivers

10.3 Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Market Challenges

10.4 Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) by Region (2023-2028)

11.2 North America Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.3 Europe Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.4 China Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.5 Japan Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR)

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2023-2028)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) by Type (2023-2028)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.1 Global Forecasted Production of Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.3 Global Forecasted Price of Industrial Grade Liquid Synthetic Rubber (LSR) by Application (2023-2028)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”