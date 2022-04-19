Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Market Growth Factors, Demand and Trends Forecast to 2028 | Toray, ZOLTEK (Toray), Mitsubishi Rayon

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2022-2028 and historical period 2017-2021. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the global Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

With an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, the authors of the Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber market report have made a brilliant attempt to explore key developments, pricing and business tactics, and future plans of leading companies. Besides the Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber market performance of players in terms of revenue and sales, the analysts shed light on their production, areas served, gross margin, and other important factors. In addition, the Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber report helps players to gain an upper hand in the market competition as it deeply analyzes the market positioning, market growth, and product portfolio of their competitors.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Market Research Report: Toray

ZOLTEK (Toray)

Mitsubishi Rayon

Toho Tenax (Teijin)

Hexcel

Formosa Plastics Corp

SGL

Cytec Solvay

DuPont

Hyosung

Taekwang Industrial

Zhongfu Shenying

Jiangsu Hengshen

Weihai Tuozhan Fiber

Bluestar Fibres



Global Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Market Segmentation by Product: Regular-Tow Carbon Fiber

Large-Tow Carbon Fiber



Global Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Market Segmentation by Application: Sports Equipment

Wind Turbine Blades

Construction

Automobile

Aerospace

Others



The report is the best compilation of different types of segmental analysis of the global Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber market conducted from different angles. The pragmatic approach taken by analysts to study various market segments and the top-down and bottom-up approaches adopted to forecast their market sizes make Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber research study unique and accurate. For validation and revalidation of market figures and other findings, reliable primary sources such as technology and innovation directors, MDs, VPs, CEOs, and supply-side and demand-side industry experts were consulted. Secondary sources such as Bloomberg, databases, white papers, press releases, and company reports were used to collect market information and data.

This research study can be used by all participants of the global Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber market as it covers every major and minor aspect of the current and future market competition. Even for stakeholders, it can prove highly beneficial, considering the range of studies offered along with detailed analysis of growth strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years. New entrants or players looking to make a foray into the global Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber market can gather useful information and effective advice from the report. On the other hand, established companies can use the Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber report to stay updated about current and future market scenarios and plan out their future business moves.

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Regular-Tow Carbon Fiber

1.2.3 Large-Tow Carbon Fiber

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Sports Equipment

1.3.3 Wind Turbine Blades

1.3.4 Construction

1.3.5 Automobile

1.3.6 Aerospace

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Production

2.1 Global Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Global Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber in 2021

4.3 Global Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Global Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Revenue in 2021

4.4 Global Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Global Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)

5.1.3 Global Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)

5.2.2 Global Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)

5.2.3 Global Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Price by Type (2017-2022)

5.3.2 Global Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Global Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)

6.1.3 Global Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.2 Global Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)

6.2.2 Global Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)

6.2.3 Global Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 Global Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Price by Application (2017-2022)

6.3.2 Global Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

7 North America

7.1 North America Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.1.2 North America Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 North America Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.2.2 North America Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 North America Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Sales by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 North America Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.1.2 Europe Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Europe Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Europe Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Sales by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Asia Pacific Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Sales by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.1.2 Latin America Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 Latin America Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.2.2 Latin America Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Latin America Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Sales by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Latin America Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

10.3.6 Colombia

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Sales by Type (2017-2028)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Sales by Application (2017-2028)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Sales by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Toray

12.1.1 Toray Corporation Information

12.1.2 Toray Overview

12.1.3 Toray Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.1.4 Toray Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.1.5 Toray Recent Developments

12.2 ZOLTEK (Toray)

12.2.1 ZOLTEK (Toray) Corporation Information

12.2.2 ZOLTEK (Toray) Overview

12.2.3 ZOLTEK (Toray) Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.2.4 ZOLTEK (Toray) Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.2.5 ZOLTEK (Toray) Recent Developments

12.3 Mitsubishi Rayon

12.3.1 Mitsubishi Rayon Corporation Information

12.3.2 Mitsubishi Rayon Overview

12.3.3 Mitsubishi Rayon Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.3.4 Mitsubishi Rayon Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.3.5 Mitsubishi Rayon Recent Developments

12.4 Toho Tenax (Teijin)

12.4.1 Toho Tenax (Teijin) Corporation Information

12.4.2 Toho Tenax (Teijin) Overview

12.4.3 Toho Tenax (Teijin) Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.4.4 Toho Tenax (Teijin) Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.4.5 Toho Tenax (Teijin) Recent Developments

12.5 Hexcel

12.5.1 Hexcel Corporation Information

12.5.2 Hexcel Overview

12.5.3 Hexcel Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.5.4 Hexcel Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.5.5 Hexcel Recent Developments

12.6 Formosa Plastics Corp

12.6.1 Formosa Plastics Corp Corporation Information

12.6.2 Formosa Plastics Corp Overview

12.6.3 Formosa Plastics Corp Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.6.4 Formosa Plastics Corp Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.6.5 Formosa Plastics Corp Recent Developments

12.7 SGL

12.7.1 SGL Corporation Information

12.7.2 SGL Overview

12.7.3 SGL Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.7.4 SGL Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.7.5 SGL Recent Developments

12.8 Cytec Solvay

12.8.1 Cytec Solvay Corporation Information

12.8.2 Cytec Solvay Overview

12.8.3 Cytec Solvay Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.8.4 Cytec Solvay Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.8.5 Cytec Solvay Recent Developments

12.9 DuPont

12.9.1 DuPont Corporation Information

12.9.2 DuPont Overview

12.9.3 DuPont Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.9.4 DuPont Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.9.5 DuPont Recent Developments

12.10 Hyosung

12.10.1 Hyosung Corporation Information

12.10.2 Hyosung Overview

12.10.3 Hyosung Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.10.4 Hyosung Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.10.5 Hyosung Recent Developments

12.11 Taekwang Industrial

12.11.1 Taekwang Industrial Corporation Information

12.11.2 Taekwang Industrial Overview

12.11.3 Taekwang Industrial Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.11.4 Taekwang Industrial Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.11.5 Taekwang Industrial Recent Developments

12.12 Zhongfu Shenying

12.12.1 Zhongfu Shenying Corporation Information

12.12.2 Zhongfu Shenying Overview

12.12.3 Zhongfu Shenying Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.12.4 Zhongfu Shenying Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.12.5 Zhongfu Shenying Recent Developments

12.13 Jiangsu Hengshen

12.13.1 Jiangsu Hengshen Corporation Information

12.13.2 Jiangsu Hengshen Overview

12.13.3 Jiangsu Hengshen Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.13.4 Jiangsu Hengshen Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.13.5 Jiangsu Hengshen Recent Developments

12.14 Weihai Tuozhan Fiber

12.14.1 Weihai Tuozhan Fiber Corporation Information

12.14.2 Weihai Tuozhan Fiber Overview

12.14.3 Weihai Tuozhan Fiber Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.14.4 Weihai Tuozhan Fiber Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.14.5 Weihai Tuozhan Fiber Recent Developments

12.15 Bluestar Fibres

12.15.1 Bluestar Fibres Corporation Information

12.15.2 Bluestar Fibres Overview

12.15.3 Bluestar Fibres Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.15.4 Bluestar Fibres Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.15.5 Bluestar Fibres Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Production Mode & Process

13.4 Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Sales Channels

13.4.2 Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Distributors

13.5 Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Industry Trends

14.2 Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Market Drivers

14.3 Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Market Challenges

14.4 Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Industrial Grade Carbon Fiber Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

