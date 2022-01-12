Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Market 2022 by New Market Opportunities, Production Cost Analysis, Market Development and Market Dynamics Forces | Solvay, Honeywell, Stella Chemifa

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Solvay, Honeywell, Stella Chemifa, MoricaChemical, Dongyue Group Limited, Fluorine Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd., Shaowu Huaxin Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Yongfei Chemical, Jiangxi Dongyan Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Wuning Synthetic Chemical Plant, Fujian Kings Fluoride Industry Co., Ltd

Market Segmentation by Product:

Above 98%

97%-98%

Below 97%



Market Segmentation by Application:

Glass Etching

Rare Element Extraction

Detergent

Others



The Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride

1.2 Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Segment by Ammonium Bifluoride Content

1.2.1 Global Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Ammonium Bifluoride Content 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 Above 98%

1.2.3 97%-98%

1.2.4 Below 97%

1.3 Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Glass Etching

1.3.3 Rare Element Extraction

1.3.4 Detergent

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Japan Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.5 Manufacturers Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.4 North America Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Production

3.4.1 North America Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.4.2 North America Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.5 Europe Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Production

3.5.1 Europe Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Europe Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.6 China Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Production

3.6.1 China Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.6.2 China Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.7 Japan Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Production

3.7.1 Japan Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.7.2 Japan Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

4 Global Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 China Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Segment by Ammonium Bifluoride Content

5.1 Global Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Production Market Share by Ammonium Bifluoride Content (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Revenue Market Share by Ammonium Bifluoride Content (2017-2022)

5.3 Global Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Price by Ammonium Bifluoride Content (2017-2022)

6 Segment by Application

6.1 Global Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Production Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.2 Global Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.3 Global Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Price by Application (2017-2022)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Solvay

7.1.1 Solvay Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Corporation Information

7.1.2 Solvay Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Solvay Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Solvay Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Solvay Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Honeywell

7.2.1 Honeywell Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Corporation Information

7.2.2 Honeywell Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Honeywell Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Honeywell Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Honeywell Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Stella Chemifa

7.3.1 Stella Chemifa Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Corporation Information

7.3.2 Stella Chemifa Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Stella Chemifa Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Stella Chemifa Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Stella Chemifa Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 MoricaChemical

7.4.1 MoricaChemical Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Corporation Information

7.4.2 MoricaChemical Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Product Portfolio

7.4.3 MoricaChemical Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 MoricaChemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 MoricaChemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Dongyue Group Limited

7.5.1 Dongyue Group Limited Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Corporation Information

7.5.2 Dongyue Group Limited Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Dongyue Group Limited Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Dongyue Group Limited Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Dongyue Group Limited Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Fluorine Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd.

7.6.1 Fluorine Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd. Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Corporation Information

7.6.2 Fluorine Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd. Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Fluorine Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd. Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Fluorine Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Fluorine Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Shaowu Huaxin Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

7.7.1 Shaowu Huaxin Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Corporation Information

7.7.2 Shaowu Huaxin Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Shaowu Huaxin Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Shaowu Huaxin Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Shaowu Huaxin Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Yongfei Chemical

7.8.1 Yongfei Chemical Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Corporation Information

7.8.2 Yongfei Chemical Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Yongfei Chemical Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Yongfei Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Yongfei Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Jiangxi Dongyan Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

7.9.1 Jiangxi Dongyan Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Corporation Information

7.9.2 Jiangxi Dongyan Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Jiangxi Dongyan Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Jiangxi Dongyan Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Jiangxi Dongyan Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Wuning Synthetic Chemical Plant

7.10.1 Wuning Synthetic Chemical Plant Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Corporation Information

7.10.2 Wuning Synthetic Chemical Plant Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Wuning Synthetic Chemical Plant Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Wuning Synthetic Chemical Plant Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Wuning Synthetic Chemical Plant Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Fujian Kings Fluoride Industry Co., Ltd

7.11.1 Fujian Kings Fluoride Industry Co., Ltd Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Corporation Information

7.11.2 Fujian Kings Fluoride Industry Co., Ltd Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Fujian Kings Fluoride Industry Co., Ltd Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Fujian Kings Fluoride Industry Co., Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Fujian Kings Fluoride Industry Co., Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

8 Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride

8.4 Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Distributors List

9.3 Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Industry Trends

10.2 Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Market Drivers

10.3 Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Market Challenges

10.4 Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride by Region (2023-2028)

11.2 North America Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.3 Europe Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.4 China Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.5 Japan Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride by Country

13 Forecast by Ammonium Bifluoride Content and by Application (2023-2028)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Ammonium Bifluoride Content (2023-2028)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride by Ammonium Bifluoride Content (2023-2028)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride by Ammonium Bifluoride Content (2023-2028)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride by Ammonium Bifluoride Content (2023-2028)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.1 Global Forecasted Production of Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.3 Global Forecasted Price of Industrial Grade Ammonium Bifluoride by Application (2023-2028)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”