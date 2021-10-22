Industrial Gas Containers Market Rapid Growth,Industry Competition Outlook And Future Scope 2027 | Hexagon Composites, Luxfer Group, Quantum Technologies

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Industrial Gas Containers Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Industrial Gas Containers report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Industrial Gas Containers market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Industrial Gas Containers market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Industrial Gas Containers market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Industrial Gas Containers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Industrial Gas Containers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Hexagon Composites, Luxfer Group, Quantum Technologies, Praxair Technologies, Faber Industrie, CIMC Enric, Chart Industries, FURUISE, Bewellcn Shanghai, Air Water Plant & Engineering, Rootselaar Group, Cryeng Group, Corban Energy Group, M1 Engineering, INOXCVA, CRYOCAN, Airgas

Market Segmentation by Product:

Argon

Helium

Hydrogen

Neon

Nitrogen

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Chemical

Logistics

Energy

Others



The Industrial Gas Containers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Industrial Gas Containers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Industrial Gas Containers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Industrial Gas Containers Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Industrial Gas Containers

1.2 Industrial Gas Containers Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Industrial Gas Containers Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Argon

1.2.3 Helium

1.2.4 Hydrogen

1.2.5 Neon

1.2.6 Nitrogen

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Industrial Gas Containers Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Industrial Gas Containers Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Chemical

1.3.3 Logistics

1.3.4 Energy

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Industrial Gas Containers Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Industrial Gas Containers Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Industrial Gas Containers Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Industrial Gas Containers Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Industrial Gas Containers Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Industrial Gas Containers Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Industrial Gas Containers Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Industrial Gas Containers Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Industrial Gas Containers Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Industrial Gas Containers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Industrial Gas Containers Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Industrial Gas Containers Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Industrial Gas Containers Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Industrial Gas Containers Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Industrial Gas Containers Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Industrial Gas Containers Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Industrial Gas Containers Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Industrial Gas Containers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Industrial Gas Containers Production

3.4.1 North America Industrial Gas Containers Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Industrial Gas Containers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Industrial Gas Containers Production

3.5.1 Europe Industrial Gas Containers Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Industrial Gas Containers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Industrial Gas Containers Production

3.6.1 China Industrial Gas Containers Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Industrial Gas Containers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Industrial Gas Containers Production

3.7.1 Japan Industrial Gas Containers Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Industrial Gas Containers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Industrial Gas Containers Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Industrial Gas Containers Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Industrial Gas Containers Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Industrial Gas Containers Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Industrial Gas Containers Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Industrial Gas Containers Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Gas Containers Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Industrial Gas Containers Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Industrial Gas Containers Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Industrial Gas Containers Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Industrial Gas Containers Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Industrial Gas Containers Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Industrial Gas Containers Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Hexagon Composites

7.1.1 Hexagon Composites Industrial Gas Containers Corporation Information

7.1.2 Hexagon Composites Industrial Gas Containers Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Hexagon Composites Industrial Gas Containers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Hexagon Composites Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Hexagon Composites Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Luxfer Group

7.2.1 Luxfer Group Industrial Gas Containers Corporation Information

7.2.2 Luxfer Group Industrial Gas Containers Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Luxfer Group Industrial Gas Containers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Luxfer Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Luxfer Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Quantum Technologies

7.3.1 Quantum Technologies Industrial Gas Containers Corporation Information

7.3.2 Quantum Technologies Industrial Gas Containers Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Quantum Technologies Industrial Gas Containers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Quantum Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Quantum Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Praxair Technologies

7.4.1 Praxair Technologies Industrial Gas Containers Corporation Information

7.4.2 Praxair Technologies Industrial Gas Containers Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Praxair Technologies Industrial Gas Containers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Praxair Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Praxair Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Faber Industrie

7.5.1 Faber Industrie Industrial Gas Containers Corporation Information

7.5.2 Faber Industrie Industrial Gas Containers Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Faber Industrie Industrial Gas Containers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Faber Industrie Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Faber Industrie Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 CIMC Enric

7.6.1 CIMC Enric Industrial Gas Containers Corporation Information

7.6.2 CIMC Enric Industrial Gas Containers Product Portfolio

7.6.3 CIMC Enric Industrial Gas Containers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 CIMC Enric Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 CIMC Enric Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Chart Industries

7.7.1 Chart Industries Industrial Gas Containers Corporation Information

7.7.2 Chart Industries Industrial Gas Containers Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Chart Industries Industrial Gas Containers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Chart Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Chart Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 FURUISE

7.8.1 FURUISE Industrial Gas Containers Corporation Information

7.8.2 FURUISE Industrial Gas Containers Product Portfolio

7.8.3 FURUISE Industrial Gas Containers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 FURUISE Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 FURUISE Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Bewellcn Shanghai

7.9.1 Bewellcn Shanghai Industrial Gas Containers Corporation Information

7.9.2 Bewellcn Shanghai Industrial Gas Containers Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Bewellcn Shanghai Industrial Gas Containers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Bewellcn Shanghai Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Bewellcn Shanghai Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Air Water Plant & Engineering

7.10.1 Air Water Plant & Engineering Industrial Gas Containers Corporation Information

7.10.2 Air Water Plant & Engineering Industrial Gas Containers Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Air Water Plant & Engineering Industrial Gas Containers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Air Water Plant & Engineering Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Air Water Plant & Engineering Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Rootselaar Group

7.11.1 Rootselaar Group Industrial Gas Containers Corporation Information

7.11.2 Rootselaar Group Industrial Gas Containers Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Rootselaar Group Industrial Gas Containers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Rootselaar Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Rootselaar Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Cryeng Group

7.12.1 Cryeng Group Industrial Gas Containers Corporation Information

7.12.2 Cryeng Group Industrial Gas Containers Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Cryeng Group Industrial Gas Containers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Cryeng Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Cryeng Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Corban Energy Group

7.13.1 Corban Energy Group Industrial Gas Containers Corporation Information

7.13.2 Corban Energy Group Industrial Gas Containers Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Corban Energy Group Industrial Gas Containers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Corban Energy Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Corban Energy Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 M1 Engineering

7.14.1 M1 Engineering Industrial Gas Containers Corporation Information

7.14.2 M1 Engineering Industrial Gas Containers Product Portfolio

7.14.3 M1 Engineering Industrial Gas Containers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 M1 Engineering Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 M1 Engineering Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 INOXCVA

7.15.1 INOXCVA Industrial Gas Containers Corporation Information

7.15.2 INOXCVA Industrial Gas Containers Product Portfolio

7.15.3 INOXCVA Industrial Gas Containers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 INOXCVA Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 INOXCVA Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 CRYOCAN

7.16.1 CRYOCAN Industrial Gas Containers Corporation Information

7.16.2 CRYOCAN Industrial Gas Containers Product Portfolio

7.16.3 CRYOCAN Industrial Gas Containers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 CRYOCAN Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 CRYOCAN Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Airgas

7.17.1 Airgas Industrial Gas Containers Corporation Information

7.17.2 Airgas Industrial Gas Containers Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Airgas Industrial Gas Containers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Airgas Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Airgas Recent Developments/Updates

8 Industrial Gas Containers Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Industrial Gas Containers Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Industrial Gas Containers

8.4 Industrial Gas Containers Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Industrial Gas Containers Distributors List

9.3 Industrial Gas Containers Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Industrial Gas Containers Industry Trends

10.2 Industrial Gas Containers Growth Drivers

10.3 Industrial Gas Containers Market Challenges

10.4 Industrial Gas Containers Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Industrial Gas Containers by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Industrial Gas Containers Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Industrial Gas Containers Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Industrial Gas Containers Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Industrial Gas Containers Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Industrial Gas Containers

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Industrial Gas Containers by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Industrial Gas Containers by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Industrial Gas Containers by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Industrial Gas Containers by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Industrial Gas Containers by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Industrial Gas Containers by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Industrial Gas Containers by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Industrial Gas Containers by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

