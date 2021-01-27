Industrial Ethernet Market Growth And Share Analysis By 2027Belden, Siemens, Moxa

Industrial Ethernet is Industrial Ethernet is the use of Ethernet in an industrial environment with protocols that provide determinism and real-time control. Protocols for Industrial Ethernet include Ethernet/IP, PROFINET, EtherCAT, Modbus TCP/IP, POWERLINK, Other. Industrial Ethernet are composed of Transmission media converter module, Hubs, Switches and Routers, etc. Belden accounted for 16.45% of the Industrial Ethernet revenue market share in 2015. Siemens accounted for 13.79% of the Industrial Ethernet revenue market share in 2015. The Industrial Ethernet switches of the two companies are very famous.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Industrial Ethernet Market The global Industrial Ethernet market size is projected to reach US$ 3012 million by 2026, from US$ 1994.2 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2021-2026.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2634551/global-industrial-ethernet-market

:

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Industrial Ethernet market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Industrial Ethernet market in terms of revenue. On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Industrial Ethernet market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Industrial Ethernet market.

Industrial Ethernet Breakdown Data by Type

Ethemet/IP, PROFINET, EtherCAT, Mobbus TCP/IP, POWERLINK, Other

Industrial Ethernet Breakdown Data by Application

Electric Power, Transportation, Oil & Gas, Others Based on regional and country-level analysis,

the Industrial Ethernet market has been segmented as follows:,

North America, United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Industrial Ethernet market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2016-2021.

The following players are covered in this report:

, Belden, Siemens, Moxa, Phoenix Contact, Red Lion Controls, Cisco, Schneider Electric, Rockwell Automation, Beckhoff automation, Phoenix Contact, Red Lion Controls, WAGO Corporation, Advantech, Transcend

Get Full Report In Your Inbox Within 24 Hours at USD(3900):

https://www.https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/24d12ce348792db3a0ab62f9b9e5f717,0,1,global-industrial-ethernet-market

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 1.1 Study Scope 1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Industrial Ethernet Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Ethemet/IP

1.2.3 PROFINET

1.2.4 EtherCAT

1.2.5 Mobbus TCP/IP

1.2.6 POWERLINK

1.2.7 Other 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Industrial Ethernet Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Electric Power

1.3.3 Transportation

1.3.4 Oil & Gas

1.3.5 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends 2.1 Global Industrial Ethernet Market Perspective (2016-2027) 2.2 Industrial Ethernet Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Industrial Ethernet Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Industrial Ethernet Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Industrial Ethernet Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027) 2.3 Industrial Ethernet Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Industrial Ethernet Market Trends

2.3.2 Industrial Ethernet Market Drivers

2.3.3 Industrial Ethernet Market Challenges

2.3.4 Industrial Ethernet Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 3.1 Global Top Industrial Ethernet Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Industrial Ethernet Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Industrial Ethernet Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021) 3.2 Global Industrial Ethernet Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Industrial Ethernet Revenue 3.4 Global Industrial Ethernet Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Industrial Ethernet Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Industrial Ethernet Revenue in 2020 3.5 Industrial Ethernet Key Players Head office and Area Served 3.6 Key Players Industrial Ethernet Product Solution and Service 3.7 Date of Enter into Industrial Ethernet Market 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Industrial Ethernet Breakdown Data by Type 4.1 Global Industrial Ethernet Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Industrial Ethernet Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Industrial Ethernet Breakdown Data by Application 5.1 Global Industrial Ethernet Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 5.2 Global Industrial Ethernet Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America Industrial Ethernet Market Size (2016-2027) 6.2 North America Industrial Ethernet Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Industrial Ethernet Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Industrial Ethernet Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Industrial Ethernet Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 6.3 North America Industrial Ethernet Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Industrial Ethernet Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Industrial Ethernet Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Industrial Ethernet Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 6.4 North America Industrial Ethernet Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Industrial Ethernet Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Industrial Ethernet Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.3 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Industrial Ethernet Market Size (2016-2027) 7.2 Europe Industrial Ethernet Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Industrial Ethernet Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Industrial Ethernet Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Industrial Ethernet Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 7.3 Europe Industrial Ethernet Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Industrial Ethernet Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Industrial Ethernet Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Industrial Ethernet Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 7.4 Europe Industrial Ethernet Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Industrial Ethernet Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Industrial Ethernet Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific 8.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Ethernet Market Size (2016-2027) 8.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Ethernet Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Ethernet Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Ethernet Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Industrial Ethernet Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 8.3 Asia-Pacific Industrial Ethernet Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Ethernet Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Ethernet Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Industrial Ethernet Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 8.4 Asia-Pacific Industrial Ethernet Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Ethernet Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Ethernet Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Industrial Ethernet Market Size (2016-2027) 9.2 Latin America Industrial Ethernet Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Industrial Ethernet Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Industrial Ethernet Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Industrial Ethernet Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 9.3 Latin America Industrial Ethernet Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Industrial Ethernet Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Industrial Ethernet Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Industrial Ethernet Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 9.4 Latin America Industrial Ethernet Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Industrial Ethernet Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Industrial Ethernet Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa 10.1 Middle East & Africa Industrial Ethernet Market Size (2016-2027) 10.2 Middle East & Africa Industrial Ethernet Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Industrial Ethernet Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Industrial Ethernet Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Industrial Ethernet Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 10.3 Middle East & Africa Industrial Ethernet Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Industrial Ethernet Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Industrial Ethernet Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Industrial Ethernet Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 10.4 Middle East & Africa Industrial Ethernet Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Industrial Ethernet Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Industrial Ethernet Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles 11.1 Belden

11.1.1 Belden Company Details

11.1.2 Belden Business Overview

11.1.3 Belden Industrial Ethernet Introduction

11.1.4 Belden Revenue in Industrial Ethernet Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Belden Recent Development 11.2 Siemens

11.2.1 Siemens Company Details

11.2.2 Siemens Business Overview

11.2.3 Siemens Industrial Ethernet Introduction

11.2.4 Siemens Revenue in Industrial Ethernet Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Siemens Recent Development 11.3 Moxa

11.3.1 Moxa Company Details

11.3.2 Moxa Business Overview

11.3.3 Moxa Industrial Ethernet Introduction

11.3.4 Moxa Revenue in Industrial Ethernet Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Moxa Recent Development 11.4 Phoenix Contact

11.4.1 Phoenix Contact Company Details

11.4.2 Phoenix Contact Business Overview

11.4.3 Phoenix Contact Industrial Ethernet Introduction

11.4.4 Phoenix Contact Revenue in Industrial Ethernet Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Phoenix Contact Recent Development 11.5 Red Lion Controls

11.5.1 Red Lion Controls Company Details

11.5.2 Red Lion Controls Business Overview

11.5.3 Red Lion Controls Industrial Ethernet Introduction

11.5.4 Red Lion Controls Revenue in Industrial Ethernet Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Red Lion Controls Recent Development 11.6 Cisco

11.6.1 Cisco Company Details

11.6.2 Cisco Business Overview

11.6.3 Cisco Industrial Ethernet Introduction

11.6.4 Cisco Revenue in Industrial Ethernet Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Cisco Recent Development 11.7 Schneider Electric

11.7.1 Schneider Electric Company Details

11.7.2 Schneider Electric Business Overview

11.7.3 Schneider Electric Industrial Ethernet Introduction

11.7.4 Schneider Electric Revenue in Industrial Ethernet Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development 11.8 Rockwell Automation

11.8.1 Rockwell Automation Company Details

11.8.2 Rockwell Automation Business Overview

11.8.3 Rockwell Automation Industrial Ethernet Introduction

11.8.4 Rockwell Automation Revenue in Industrial Ethernet Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Rockwell Automation Recent Development 11.9 Beckhoff automation

11.9.1 Beckhoff automation Company Details

11.9.2 Beckhoff automation Business Overview

11.9.3 Beckhoff automation Industrial Ethernet Introduction

11.9.4 Beckhoff automation Revenue in Industrial Ethernet Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Beckhoff automation Recent Development 11.10 Westermo

11.10.1 Westermo Company Details

11.10.2 Westermo Business Overview

11.10.3 Westermo Industrial Ethernet Introduction

11.10.4 Westermo Revenue in Industrial Ethernet Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Westermo Recent Development 11.11 Kyland

11.11.1 Kyland Company Details

11.11.2 Kyland Business Overview

11.11.3 Kyland Industrial Ethernet Introduction

11.11.4 Kyland Revenue in Industrial Ethernet Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Kyland Recent Development 11.12 WAGO Corporation

11.12.1 WAGO Corporation Company Details

11.12.2 WAGO Corporation Business Overview

11.12.3 WAGO Corporation Industrial Ethernet Introduction

11.12.4 WAGO Corporation Revenue in Industrial Ethernet Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 WAGO Corporation Recent Development 11.13 Advantech

11.13.1 Advantech Company Details

11.13.2 Advantech Business Overview

11.13.3 Advantech Industrial Ethernet Introduction

11.13.4 Advantech Revenue in Industrial Ethernet Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Advantech Recent Development 11.14 Transcend

11.14.1 Transcend Company Details

11.14.2 Transcend Business Overview

11.14.3 Transcend Industrial Ethernet Introduction

11.14.4 Transcend Revenue in Industrial Ethernet Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 Transcend Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix 13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source 13.2 Disclaimer 13.3 Author Details

About Us