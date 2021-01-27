Industrial Ethernet Market Growth And Share Analysis By 2027Belden, Siemens, Moxa

Industrial Ethernet is Industrial Ethernet is the use of Ethernet in an industrial environment with protocols that provide determinism and real-time control. Protocols for Industrial Ethernet include Ethernet/IP, PROFINET, EtherCAT, Modbus TCP/IP, POWERLINK, Other. Industrial Ethernet are composed of Transmission media converter module, Hubs, Switches and Routers, etc. Belden accounted for 16.45% of the Industrial Ethernet revenue market share in 2015. Siemens accounted for 13.79% of the Industrial Ethernet revenue market share in 2015. The Industrial Ethernet switches of the two companies are very famous.
Market Analysis and Insights:
Global Industrial Ethernet Market The global Industrial Ethernet market size is projected to reach US$ 3012 million by 2026, from US$ 1994.2 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2021-2026.
Industrial Ethernet Breakdown Data by Type
Ethemet/IP, PROFINET, EtherCAT, Mobbus TCP/IP, POWERLINK, Other
Industrial Ethernet Breakdown Data by Application
Electric Power, Transportation, Oil & Gas, Others Based on regional and country-level analysis,
the Industrial Ethernet market has been segmented as follows:,
North America, United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Industrial Ethernet market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2016-2021.
The following players are covered in this report:
, Belden, Siemens, Moxa, Phoenix Contact, Red Lion Controls, Cisco, Schneider Electric, Rockwell Automation, Beckhoff automation, Phoenix Contact, Red Lion Controls, WAGO Corporation, Advantech, Transcend
Table of Contents
