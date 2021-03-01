Industrial Ethernet Cables Market Trends Analysis and Growth Projection till 2027 | Prysmian, Panduit, Belden

“

The report titled Global Industrial Ethernet Cables Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Industrial Ethernet Cables market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Industrial Ethernet Cables market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Industrial Ethernet Cables market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Industrial Ethernet Cables market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Industrial Ethernet Cables report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Industrial Ethernet Cables report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Industrial Ethernet Cables market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Industrial Ethernet Cables market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Industrial Ethernet Cables market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Industrial Ethernet Cables market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Industrial Ethernet Cables market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Prysmian, Panduit, Belden, Nexans, Hitachi Cable, HELUKABEL, Rockwell Automation, Weidmüller, Schneider Electric, Gore, SAB Brockskes, L-com (Infinite), Premium-Line Systems, Siemon, B&B Electronics, Fastlink

Market Segmentation by Product: Copper Cables

Fiber Optic Cables



Market Segmentation by Application: EtherNet/IP

PROFINET

EtherCAT

Powerlink

Others



The Industrial Ethernet Cables Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Industrial Ethernet Cables market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Industrial Ethernet Cables market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Industrial Ethernet Cables market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Industrial Ethernet Cables industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Industrial Ethernet Cables market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Industrial Ethernet Cables market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Industrial Ethernet Cables market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Industrial Ethernet Cables Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Industrial Ethernet Cables Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Copper Cables

1.2.3 Fiber Optic Cables

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Industrial Ethernet Cables Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 EtherNet/IP

1.3.3 PROFINET

1.3.4 EtherCAT

1.3.5 Powerlink

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Industrial Ethernet Cables Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Industrial Ethernet Cables Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Industrial Ethernet Cables Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Industrial Ethernet Cables Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Industrial Ethernet Cables Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.36 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Industrial Ethernet Cables Industry Trends

2.4.2 Industrial Ethernet Cables Market Drivers

2.4.3 Industrial Ethernet Cables Market Challenges

2.4.4 Industrial Ethernet Cables Market Restraints

3 Global Industrial Ethernet Cables Sales

3.1 Global Industrial Ethernet Cables Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Industrial Ethernet Cables Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Industrial Ethernet Cables Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Industrial Ethernet Cables Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Industrial Ethernet Cables Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Industrial Ethernet Cables Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Industrial Ethernet Cables Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Industrial Ethernet Cables Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Industrial Ethernet Cables Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Industrial Ethernet Cables Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Industrial Ethernet Cables Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Industrial Ethernet Cables Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Industrial Ethernet Cables Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Industrial Ethernet Cables Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Industrial Ethernet Cables Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Industrial Ethernet Cables Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Industrial Ethernet Cables Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Industrial Ethernet Cables Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Industrial Ethernet Cables Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Industrial Ethernet Cables Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Industrial Ethernet Cables Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Industrial Ethernet Cables Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Industrial Ethernet Cables Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Industrial Ethernet Cables Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Industrial Ethernet Cables Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Industrial Ethernet Cables Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Industrial Ethernet Cables Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Industrial Ethernet Cables Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Industrial Ethernet Cables Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Industrial Ethernet Cables Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Industrial Ethernet Cables Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Industrial Ethernet Cables Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Industrial Ethernet Cables Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Industrial Ethernet Cables Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Industrial Ethernet Cables Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Industrial Ethernet Cables Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Industrial Ethernet Cables Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Industrial Ethernet Cables Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Industrial Ethernet Cables Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Industrial Ethernet Cables Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Industrial Ethernet Cables Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Industrial Ethernet Cables Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Industrial Ethernet Cables Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Industrial Ethernet Cables Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Industrial Ethernet Cables Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Industrial Ethernet Cables Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Industrial Ethernet Cables Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Industrial Ethernet Cables Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Industrial Ethernet Cables Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Industrial Ethernet Cables Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Industrial Ethernet Cables Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Industrial Ethernet Cables Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Industrial Ethernet Cables Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Industrial Ethernet Cables Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Industrial Ethernet Cables Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Industrial Ethernet Cables Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Industrial Ethernet Cables Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Industrial Ethernet Cables Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Industrial Ethernet Cables Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Industrial Ethernet Cables Sales by Type (2016-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Industrial Ethernet Cables Revenue by Type (2016-2028)

8.3 Europe Industrial Ethernet Cables Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Industrial Ethernet Cables Sales by Application (2016-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Industrial Ethernet Cables Revenue by Application (2016-2028)

8.4 Europe Industrial Ethernet Cables Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Industrial Ethernet Cables Sales by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.2 Europe Industrial Ethernet Cables Revenue by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Ethernet Cables Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Ethernet Cables Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Ethernet Cables Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Ethernet Cables Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Ethernet Cables Sales by Type (2016-2029)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Ethernet Cables Revenue by Type (2016-2029)

9.3 Asia Pacific Industrial Ethernet Cables Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Ethernet Cables Sales by Application (2016-2029)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Ethernet Cables Revenue by Application (2016-2029)

9.4 Asia Pacific Industrial Ethernet Cables Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Ethernet Cables Sales by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Ethernet Cables Revenue by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 China Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Industrial Ethernet Cables Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Industrial Ethernet Cables Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Industrial Ethernet Cables Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Industrial Ethernet Cables Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Industrial Ethernet Cables Sales by Type (2016-20210)

10.2.2 Latin America Industrial Ethernet Cables Revenue by Type (2016-20210)

10.3 Latin America Industrial Ethernet Cables Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Industrial Ethernet Cables Sales by Application (2016-20210)

10.3.2 Latin America Industrial Ethernet Cables Revenue by Application (2016-20210)

10.4 Latin America Industrial Ethernet Cables Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Industrial Ethernet Cables Sales by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.2 Latin America Industrial Ethernet Cables Revenue by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Ethernet Cables Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Ethernet Cables Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Ethernet Cables Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Ethernet Cables Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Ethernet Cables Sales by Type (2016-20211)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Ethernet Cables Revenue by Type (2016-20211)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Industrial Ethernet Cables Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Ethernet Cables Sales by Application (2016-20211)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Ethernet Cables Revenue by Application (2016-20211)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Industrial Ethernet Cables Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Ethernet Cables Sales by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Ethernet Cables Revenue by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Prysmian

12.1.1 Prysmian Corporation Information

12.1.2 Prysmian Overview

12.1.3 Prysmian Industrial Ethernet Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Prysmian Industrial Ethernet Cables Products and Services

12.1.5 Prysmian Industrial Ethernet Cables SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Prysmian Recent Developments

12.2 Panduit

12.2.1 Panduit Corporation Information

12.2.2 Panduit Overview

12.2.3 Panduit Industrial Ethernet Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Panduit Industrial Ethernet Cables Products and Services

12.2.5 Panduit Industrial Ethernet Cables SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Panduit Recent Developments

12.3 Belden

12.3.1 Belden Corporation Information

12.3.2 Belden Overview

12.3.3 Belden Industrial Ethernet Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Belden Industrial Ethernet Cables Products and Services

12.3.5 Belden Industrial Ethernet Cables SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Belden Recent Developments

12.4 Nexans

12.4.1 Nexans Corporation Information

12.4.2 Nexans Overview

12.4.3 Nexans Industrial Ethernet Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Nexans Industrial Ethernet Cables Products and Services

12.4.5 Nexans Industrial Ethernet Cables SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Nexans Recent Developments

12.5 Hitachi Cable

12.5.1 Hitachi Cable Corporation Information

12.5.2 Hitachi Cable Overview

12.5.3 Hitachi Cable Industrial Ethernet Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Hitachi Cable Industrial Ethernet Cables Products and Services

12.5.5 Hitachi Cable Industrial Ethernet Cables SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Hitachi Cable Recent Developments

12.6 HELUKABEL

12.6.1 HELUKABEL Corporation Information

12.6.2 HELUKABEL Overview

12.6.3 HELUKABEL Industrial Ethernet Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 HELUKABEL Industrial Ethernet Cables Products and Services

12.6.5 HELUKABEL Industrial Ethernet Cables SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 HELUKABEL Recent Developments

12.7 Rockwell Automation

12.7.1 Rockwell Automation Corporation Information

12.7.2 Rockwell Automation Overview

12.7.3 Rockwell Automation Industrial Ethernet Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Rockwell Automation Industrial Ethernet Cables Products and Services

12.7.5 Rockwell Automation Industrial Ethernet Cables SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Rockwell Automation Recent Developments

12.8 Weidmüller

12.8.1 Weidmüller Corporation Information

12.8.2 Weidmüller Overview

12.8.3 Weidmüller Industrial Ethernet Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Weidmüller Industrial Ethernet Cables Products and Services

12.8.5 Weidmüller Industrial Ethernet Cables SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Weidmüller Recent Developments

12.9 Schneider Electric

12.9.1 Schneider Electric Corporation Information

12.9.2 Schneider Electric Overview

12.9.3 Schneider Electric Industrial Ethernet Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Schneider Electric Industrial Ethernet Cables Products and Services

12.9.5 Schneider Electric Industrial Ethernet Cables SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Schneider Electric Recent Developments

12.10 Gore

12.10.1 Gore Corporation Information

12.10.2 Gore Overview

12.10.3 Gore Industrial Ethernet Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Gore Industrial Ethernet Cables Products and Services

12.10.5 Gore Industrial Ethernet Cables SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Gore Recent Developments

12.11 SAB Brockskes

12.11.1 SAB Brockskes Corporation Information

12.11.2 SAB Brockskes Overview

12.11.3 SAB Brockskes Industrial Ethernet Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 SAB Brockskes Industrial Ethernet Cables Products and Services

12.11.5 SAB Brockskes Recent Developments

12.12 L-com (Infinite)

12.12.1 L-com (Infinite) Corporation Information

12.12.2 L-com (Infinite) Overview

12.12.3 L-com (Infinite) Industrial Ethernet Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 L-com (Infinite) Industrial Ethernet Cables Products and Services

12.12.5 L-com (Infinite) Recent Developments

12.13 Premium-Line Systems

12.13.1 Premium-Line Systems Corporation Information

12.13.2 Premium-Line Systems Overview

12.13.3 Premium-Line Systems Industrial Ethernet Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Premium-Line Systems Industrial Ethernet Cables Products and Services

12.13.5 Premium-Line Systems Recent Developments

12.14 Siemon

12.14.1 Siemon Corporation Information

12.14.2 Siemon Overview

12.14.3 Siemon Industrial Ethernet Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Siemon Industrial Ethernet Cables Products and Services

12.14.5 Siemon Recent Developments

12.15 B&B Electronics

12.15.1 B&B Electronics Corporation Information

12.15.2 B&B Electronics Overview

12.15.3 B&B Electronics Industrial Ethernet Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 B&B Electronics Industrial Ethernet Cables Products and Services

12.15.5 B&B Electronics Recent Developments

12.16 Fastlink

12.16.1 Fastlink Corporation Information

12.16.2 Fastlink Overview

12.16.3 Fastlink Industrial Ethernet Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Fastlink Industrial Ethernet Cables Products and Services

12.16.5 Fastlink Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Industrial Ethernet Cables Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Industrial Ethernet Cables Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Industrial Ethernet Cables Production Mode & Process

13.4 Industrial Ethernet Cables Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Industrial Ethernet Cables Sales Channels

13.4.2 Industrial Ethernet Cables Distributors

13.5 Industrial Ethernet Cables Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”