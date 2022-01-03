Industrial Enzymes Market Overview, Suppliers, Sales Volume, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2027 | Novozymes, DuPont, DSM

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Industrial Enzymes Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Industrial Enzymes report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Industrial Enzymes market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Industrial Enzymes market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Industrial Enzymes market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Industrial Enzymes market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Industrial Enzymes market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Novozymes, DuPont, DSM, Longda Bio-products, Guangdong VTR Bio-Tech, Vland, SunHY, Challenge Group, Sunson, Amano Enzyme, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Nanning Doing-Higher Bio-Tech, Godo Shusei, Jiangyin BSDZYME Bio-Engineering, Beijing Smistyle Sci. & Tech

Market Segmentation by Product:

Saccharifying Enzyme

Amylase

Protease

Lipases

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Food and Beverage

Detergents

Animal Feed

Textile

Pulp and Paper

Bioenergy

Others



The Industrial Enzymes Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Industrial Enzymes market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Industrial Enzymes market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Industrial Enzymes Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Industrial Enzymes

1.2 Industrial Enzymes Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Industrial Enzymes Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Saccharifying Enzyme

1.2.3 Amylase

1.2.4 Protease

1.2.5 Lipases

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Industrial Enzymes Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Industrial Enzymes Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Food and Beverage

1.3.3 Detergents

1.3.4 Animal Feed

1.3.5 Textile

1.3.6 Pulp and Paper

1.3.7 Bioenergy

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Industrial Enzymes Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Industrial Enzymes Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Industrial Enzymes Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Industrial Enzymes Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Industrial Enzymes Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Industrial Enzymes Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Industrial Enzymes Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Industrial Enzymes Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Industrial Enzymes Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Industrial Enzymes Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Industrial Enzymes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Industrial Enzymes Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Industrial Enzymes Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Industrial Enzymes Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Industrial Enzymes Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Industrial Enzymes Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Industrial Enzymes Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Industrial Enzymes Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Industrial Enzymes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Industrial Enzymes Production

3.4.1 North America Industrial Enzymes Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Industrial Enzymes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Industrial Enzymes Production

3.5.1 Europe Industrial Enzymes Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Industrial Enzymes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Industrial Enzymes Production

3.6.1 China Industrial Enzymes Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Industrial Enzymes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Industrial Enzymes Production

3.7.1 Japan Industrial Enzymes Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Industrial Enzymes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Industrial Enzymes Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Industrial Enzymes Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Industrial Enzymes Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Industrial Enzymes Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Industrial Enzymes Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Industrial Enzymes Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Enzymes Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Industrial Enzymes Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Industrial Enzymes Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Industrial Enzymes Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Industrial Enzymes Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Industrial Enzymes Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Industrial Enzymes Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Novozymes

7.1.1 Novozymes Industrial Enzymes Corporation Information

7.1.2 Novozymes Industrial Enzymes Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Novozymes Industrial Enzymes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Novozymes Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Novozymes Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 DuPont

7.2.1 DuPont Industrial Enzymes Corporation Information

7.2.2 DuPont Industrial Enzymes Product Portfolio

7.2.3 DuPont Industrial Enzymes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 DuPont Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 DuPont Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 DSM

7.3.1 DSM Industrial Enzymes Corporation Information

7.3.2 DSM Industrial Enzymes Product Portfolio

7.3.3 DSM Industrial Enzymes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 DSM Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 DSM Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Longda Bio-products

7.4.1 Longda Bio-products Industrial Enzymes Corporation Information

7.4.2 Longda Bio-products Industrial Enzymes Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Longda Bio-products Industrial Enzymes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Longda Bio-products Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Longda Bio-products Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Guangdong VTR Bio-Tech

7.5.1 Guangdong VTR Bio-Tech Industrial Enzymes Corporation Information

7.5.2 Guangdong VTR Bio-Tech Industrial Enzymes Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Guangdong VTR Bio-Tech Industrial Enzymes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Guangdong VTR Bio-Tech Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Guangdong VTR Bio-Tech Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Vland

7.6.1 Vland Industrial Enzymes Corporation Information

7.6.2 Vland Industrial Enzymes Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Vland Industrial Enzymes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Vland Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Vland Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 SunHY

7.7.1 SunHY Industrial Enzymes Corporation Information

7.7.2 SunHY Industrial Enzymes Product Portfolio

7.7.3 SunHY Industrial Enzymes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 SunHY Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 SunHY Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Challenge Group

7.8.1 Challenge Group Industrial Enzymes Corporation Information

7.8.2 Challenge Group Industrial Enzymes Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Challenge Group Industrial Enzymes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Challenge Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Challenge Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Sunson

7.9.1 Sunson Industrial Enzymes Corporation Information

7.9.2 Sunson Industrial Enzymes Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Sunson Industrial Enzymes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Sunson Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Sunson Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Amano Enzyme

7.10.1 Amano Enzyme Industrial Enzymes Corporation Information

7.10.2 Amano Enzyme Industrial Enzymes Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Amano Enzyme Industrial Enzymes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Amano Enzyme Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Amano Enzyme Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Advanced Enzyme Technologies

7.11.1 Advanced Enzyme Technologies Industrial Enzymes Corporation Information

7.11.2 Advanced Enzyme Technologies Industrial Enzymes Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Advanced Enzyme Technologies Industrial Enzymes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Advanced Enzyme Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Advanced Enzyme Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Nanning Doing-Higher Bio-Tech

7.12.1 Nanning Doing-Higher Bio-Tech Industrial Enzymes Corporation Information

7.12.2 Nanning Doing-Higher Bio-Tech Industrial Enzymes Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Nanning Doing-Higher Bio-Tech Industrial Enzymes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Nanning Doing-Higher Bio-Tech Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Nanning Doing-Higher Bio-Tech Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Godo Shusei

7.13.1 Godo Shusei Industrial Enzymes Corporation Information

7.13.2 Godo Shusei Industrial Enzymes Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Godo Shusei Industrial Enzymes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Godo Shusei Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Godo Shusei Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Jiangyin BSDZYME Bio-Engineering

7.14.1 Jiangyin BSDZYME Bio-Engineering Industrial Enzymes Corporation Information

7.14.2 Jiangyin BSDZYME Bio-Engineering Industrial Enzymes Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Jiangyin BSDZYME Bio-Engineering Industrial Enzymes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Jiangyin BSDZYME Bio-Engineering Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Jiangyin BSDZYME Bio-Engineering Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Beijing Smistyle Sci. & Tech

7.15.1 Beijing Smistyle Sci. & Tech Industrial Enzymes Corporation Information

7.15.2 Beijing Smistyle Sci. & Tech Industrial Enzymes Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Beijing Smistyle Sci. & Tech Industrial Enzymes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Beijing Smistyle Sci. & Tech Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Beijing Smistyle Sci. & Tech Recent Developments/Updates

8 Industrial Enzymes Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Industrial Enzymes Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Industrial Enzymes

8.4 Industrial Enzymes Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Industrial Enzymes Distributors List

9.3 Industrial Enzymes Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Industrial Enzymes Industry Trends

10.2 Industrial Enzymes Growth Drivers

10.3 Industrial Enzymes Market Challenges

10.4 Industrial Enzymes Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Industrial Enzymes by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Industrial Enzymes Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Industrial Enzymes Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Industrial Enzymes Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Industrial Enzymes Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Industrial Enzymes

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Industrial Enzymes by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Industrial Enzymes by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Industrial Enzymes by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Industrial Enzymes by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Industrial Enzymes by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Industrial Enzymes by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Industrial Enzymes by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Industrial Enzymes by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”