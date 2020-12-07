Industrial Coating Powder Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2026 | PPG, Akzo Nobel NV, Lane Technical Coatings, Wright Coating Technologies, Teknos Group Oy (Teknos)

“

[Los Angeles], [United States], December 2020,– – The Industrial Coating Powder Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global Industrial Coating Powder Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Industrial Coating Powder report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Industrial Coating Powder market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Industrial Coating Powder specifications, and company profiles. The Industrial Coating Powder study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

The market size section gives the Industrial Coating Powder market revenue, covering both the historic growth of the market and the forecasting of the future. Moreover, the report covers a host of company profiles, who are making a mark in the industry or have the potential to do so. The profiling of the players includes their market size, key product launches, information regarding the strategies they employ, and others. The report identifies the total market sales generated by a particular firm over a period of time. Industry experts calculate share by taking into account the product sales over a period and then dividing it by the overall sales of the Industrial Coating Powder industry over a defined period.

Key Manufacturers of Industrial Coating Powder Market include: PPG, Akzo Nobel NV, Lane Technical Coatings, Wright Coating Technologies, Teknos Group Oy (Teknos), Kansai Paint, Axalta Coating Systems, Nippon Paint, RPM International Inc, Sherwin-Williams

The research covers the current market size of the [Global Industrial Coating Powder Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026] and its growth rates based on 5 year history data. It also covers various types of segmentation such as by geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc.,. The in-depth information by segments of Industrial Coating Powder market helps monitor performance & make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, focuses on markets and materials, capacities, technologies, CAPEX cycle and the changing structure of the [Global Industrial Coating Powder Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026].

This study also contains company profiling, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information of various international, regional, and local vendors of [Global Industrial Coating Powder Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026]. The market competition is constantly growing higher with the rise in technological innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Moreover, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new vendor entrants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Industrial Coating Powder in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Industrial Coating Powder Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type 1.2.1 Global Industrial Coating Powder Market Size Growth Rate by Type 1.2.2 General Industrial Coatings 1.2.3 Special Industrial Coatings 1.3 Market by Application 1.3.1 Global Industrial Coating Powder Market Size Growth Rate by Application 1.3.2 Vehicle 1.3.3 Architecture 1.3.4 Furniture 1.3.5 Steel 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global Industrial Coating Powder Market Size Estimates and Forecasts 2.1.1 Global Industrial Coating Powder Revenue 2015-2026 2.1.2 Global Industrial Coating Powder Sales 2015-2026 2.2 Industrial Coating Powder Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026 2.3 Industrial Coating Powder Sales by Region (2015-2026) 2.3.1 Global Industrial Coating Powder Sales by Region: 2015-2020 2.3.2 Global Industrial Coating Powder Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 2.3.3 Global Industrial Coating Powder Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2026) 2.4 Industrial Coating Powder Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026) 2.4.1 Global Industrial Coating Powder Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 2.4.2 Global Industrial Coating Powder Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 2.4.3 Global Industrial Coating Powder Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2026) 3 Global Industrial Coating Powder by Manufacturers 3.1 Global Top Industrial Coating Powder Manufacturers by Sales 3.1.1 Global Industrial Coating Powder Sales by Manufacturer (2015-2020) 3.1.2 Global Industrial Coating Powder Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2015-2019) 3.2 Global Top Industrial Coating Powder Manufacturers by Revenue 3.2.1 Global Industrial Coating Powder Revenue by Manufacturer (2015-2020) 3.2.2 Global Industrial Coating Powder Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2015-2020) 3.3 Global Industrial Coating Powder Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020) 3.4 Competitive Landscape 3.4.1 Key Industrial Coating Powder Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 3.4.2 Global Industrial Coating Powder Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) & (2015-2020) 3.4.3 Global Industrial Coating Powder Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.5 Global Industrial Coating Powder Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type 3.5.1 Industrial Coating Powder Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters 3.5.2 Manufacturers Industrial Coating Powder Product Type 3.5.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Industrial Coating Powder Market 3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Company Profiles 4.1 PPG 4.1.1 PPG Corporation Information 4.1.2 PPG Description, Business Overview 4.1.3 PPG Industrial Coating Powder Products Offered 4.1.4 PPG Industrial Coating Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 4.1.5 PPG Industrial Coating Powder Revenue by Product 4.1.6 PPG Industrial Coating Powder Revenue by Application 4.1.7 PPG Industrial Coating Powder Revenue by Geographic Area 4.1.8 PPG Industrial Coating Powder Revenue by Sales Channel 4.1.9 PPG Recent Development 4.2 Akzo Nobel NV 4.2.1 Akzo Nobel NV Corporation Information 4.2.2 Akzo Nobel NV Description, Business Overview 4.2.3 Akzo Nobel NV Industrial Coating Powder Products Offered 4.2.4 Akzo Nobel NV Industrial Coating Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 4.2.5 Akzo Nobel NV Industrial Coating Powder Revenue by Product 4.2.6 Akzo Nobel NV Industrial Coating Powder Revenue by Application 4.2.7 Akzo Nobel NV Industrial Coating Powder Revenue by Geographic Area 4.2.8 Akzo Nobel NV Industrial Coating Powder Revenue by Sales Channel 4.2.9 Akzo Nobel NV Recent Development 4.3 Lane Technical Coatings 4.3.1 Lane Technical Coatings Corporation Information 4.3.2 Lane Technical Coatings Description, Business Overview 4.3.3 Lane Technical Coatings Industrial Coating Powder Products Offered 4.3.4 Lane Technical Coatings Industrial Coating Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 4.3.5 Lane Technical Coatings Industrial Coating Powder Revenue by Product 4.3.6 Lane Technical Coatings Industrial Coating Powder Revenue by Application 4.3.7 Lane Technical Coatings Industrial Coating Powder Revenue by Geographic Area 4.3.8 Lane Technical Coatings Industrial Coating Powder Revenue by Sales Channel 4.3.9 Lane Technical Coatings Recent Development 4.4 Wright Coating Technologies 4.4.1 Wright Coating Technologies Corporation Information 4.4.2 Wright Coating Technologies Description, Business Overview 4.4.3 Wright Coating Technologies Industrial Coating Powder Products Offered 4.4.4 Wright Coating Technologies Industrial Coating Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 4.4.5 Wright Coating Technologies Industrial Coating Powder Revenue by Product 4.4.6 Wright Coating Technologies Industrial Coating Powder Revenue by Application 4.4.7 Wright Coating Technologies Industrial Coating Powder Revenue by Geographic Area 4.4.8 Wright Coating Technologies Industrial Coating Powder Revenue by Sales Channel 4.4.9 Wright Coating Technologies Recent Development 4.5 Teknos Group Oy (Teknos) 4.5.1 Teknos Group Oy (Teknos) Corporation Information 4.5.2 Teknos Group Oy (Teknos) Description, Business Overview 4.5.3 Teknos Group Oy (Teknos) Industrial Coating Powder Products Offered 4.5.4 Teknos Group Oy (Teknos) Industrial Coating Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 4.5.5 Teknos Group Oy (Teknos) Industrial Coating Powder Revenue by Product 4.5.6 Teknos Group Oy (Teknos) Industrial Coating Powder Revenue by Application 4.5.7 Teknos Group Oy (Teknos) Industrial Coating Powder Revenue by Geographic Area 4.5.8 Teknos Group Oy (Teknos) Industrial Coating Powder Revenue by Sales Channel 4.5.9 Teknos Group Oy (Teknos) Recent Development 4.6 Kansai Paint 4.6.1 Kansai Paint Corporation Information 4.6.2 Kansai Paint Description, Business Overview 4.6.3 Kansai Paint Industrial Coating Powder Products Offered 4.6.4 Kansai Paint Industrial Coating Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 4.6.5 Kansai Paint Industrial Coating Powder Revenue by Product 4.6.6 Kansai Paint Industrial Coating Powder Revenue by Application 4.6.7 Kansai Paint Industrial Coating Powder Revenue by Geographic Area 4.6.8 Kansai Paint Recent Development 4.7 Axalta Coating Systems 4.7.1 Axalta Coating Systems Corporation Information 4.7.2 Axalta Coating Systems Description, Business Overview 4.7.3 Axalta Coating Systems Industrial Coating Powder Products Offered 4.7.4 Axalta Coating Systems Industrial Coating Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 4.7.5 Axalta Coating Systems Industrial Coating Powder Revenue by Product 4.7.6 Axalta Coating Systems Industrial Coating Powder Revenue by Application 4.7.7 Axalta Coating Systems Industrial Coating Powder Revenue by Geographic Area 4.7.8 Axalta Coating Systems Recent Development 4.8 Nippon Paint 4.8.1 Nippon Paint Corporation Information 4.8.2 Nippon Paint Description, Business Overview 4.8.3 Nippon Paint Industrial Coating Powder Products Offered 4.8.4 Nippon Paint Industrial Coating Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 4.8.5 Nippon Paint Industrial Coating Powder Revenue by Product 4.8.6 Nippon Paint Industrial Coating Powder Revenue by Application 4.8.7 Nippon Paint Industrial Coating Powder Revenue by Geographic Area 4.8.8 Nippon Paint Recent Development 4.9 RPM International Inc 4.9.1 RPM International Inc Corporation Information 4.9.2 RPM International Inc Description, Business Overview 4.9.3 RPM International Inc Industrial Coating Powder Products Offered 4.9.4 RPM International Inc Industrial Coating Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 4.9.5 RPM International Inc Industrial Coating Powder Revenue by Product 4.9.6 RPM International Inc Industrial Coating Powder Revenue by Application 4.9.7 RPM International Inc Industrial Coating Powder Revenue by Geographic Area 4.9.8 RPM International Inc Recent Development 4.10 Sherwin-Williams 4.10.1 Sherwin-Williams Corporation Information 4.10.2 Sherwin-Williams Description, Business Overview 4.10.3 Sherwin-Williams Industrial Coating Powder Products Offered 4.10.4 Sherwin-Williams Industrial Coating Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 4.10.5 Sherwin-Williams Industrial Coating Powder Revenue by Product 4.10.6 Sherwin-Williams Industrial Coating Powder Revenue by Application 4.10.7 Sherwin-Williams Industrial Coating Powder Revenue by Geographic Area 4.10.8 Sherwin-Williams Recent Development 5 Breakdown Data by Type 5.1 Global Industrial Coating Powder Sales by Type (2015-2026) 5.1.1 Global Industrial Coating Powder Sales by Type (2015-2020) 5.1.2 Global Industrial Coating Powder Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5.1.3 Global Industrial Coating Powder Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2026) 5.2 Global Industrial Coating Powder Revenue Forecast by Type (2015-2026) 5.2.1 Global Industrial Coating Powder Revenue by Type (2015-2020) 5.2.2 Global Industrial Coating Powder Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5.2.3 Global Industrial Coating Powder Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2026) 5.3 Industrial Coating Powder Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026) 6 Breakdown Data by Application 6.1 Global Industrial Coating Powder Sales by Application (2015-2026) 6.1.1 Global Industrial Coating Powder Sales by Application (2015-2020) 6.1.2 Global Industrial Coating Powder Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6.1.3 Global Industrial Coating Powder Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2026) 6.2 Global Industrial Coating Powder Revenue Forecast by Application (2015-2026) 6.2.1 Global Industrial Coating Powder Revenue by Application (2015-2020) 6.2.2 Global Industrial Coating Powder Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6.2.3 Global Industrial Coating Powder Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2026) 6.3 Industrial Coating Powder Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2015-2026) 7 North America 7.1 North America Industrial Coating Powder Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 7.2 North America Industrial Coating Powder Market Facts & Figures by Country 7.2.1 North America Industrial Coating Powder Sales by Country (2015-2026) 7.2.2 North America Industrial Coating Powder Revenue by Country (2015-2026) 7.3 North America Industrial Coating Powder Sales by Type 7.4 North America Industrial Coating Powder Sales by Application 8 Asia-Pacific 8.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Coating Powder Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 8.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Coating Powder Market Facts & Figures by Region 8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Coating Powder Sales by Region (2015-2026) 8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Coating Powder Revenue by Region (2015-2026) 8.3 Asia-Pacific Industrial Coating Powder Sales by Type 8.4 Asia-Pacific Industrial Coating Powder Sales by Application 9 Europe 9.1 Europe Industrial Coating Powder Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 9.2 Europe Industrial Coating Powder Market Facts & Figures by Country 9.2.1 Europe Industrial Coating Powder Sales by Country (2015-2026) 9.2.2 Europe Industrial Coating Powder Revenue by Country (2015-2026) 9.3 Europe Industrial Coating Powder Sales by Type 9.4 Europe Industrial Coating Powder Sales by Application 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Industrial Coating Powder Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 10.2 Latin America Industrial Coating Powder Market Facts & Figures by Country 10.2.1 Latin America Industrial Coating Powder Sales by Country (2015-2026) 10.2.2 Latin America Industrial Coating Powder Revenue by Country (2015-2026) 10.3 Latin America Industrial Coating Powder Sales by Type 10.4 Latin America Industrial Coating Powder Sales by Application 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Coating Powder Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 11.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Coating Powder Market Facts & Figures by Country 11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Coating Powder Sales by Country (2015-2026) 11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Coating Powder Revenue by Country (2015-2026) 11.3 Middle East and Africa Industrial Coating Powder Sales by Type 11.4 Middle East and Africa Industrial Coating Powder Sales by Application 12 Supply Chain and Sales Channel Analysis 12.1 Industrial Coating Powder Supply Chain Analysis 12.2 Industrial Coating Powder Key Raw Materials and Upstream Suppliers 12.3 Industrial Coating Powder Clients Analysis 12.4 Industrial Coating Powder Sales Channel and Sales Model Analysis 12.4.1 Industrial Coating Powder Distribution Channel Analysis: Indirect Sales VS Direct Sales 12.4.2 Industrial Coating Powder Distribution Channel Analysis: Online Sales VS Offline Sales 12.4.3 Industrial Coating Powder Distributors 13 Market Dynamics 13.1 Industrial Coating Powder Market Drivers 13.2 Industrial Coating Powder Market Opportunities 13.3 Industrial Coating Powder Market Challenges 13.4 Industrial Coating Powder Market Restraints 13.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 14 Research Findings and Conclusion 15 Appendix 15.1 Research Methodology 15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 15.1.2 Data Source 15.2 Author Details 15.3 Disclaimer

”