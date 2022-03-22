Industrial Clutches and Brakes Market Analysis, Opportunity, Growth Driver, Application, Regional Demand, Forecasts, 2028 | Altra., Andantex, Boston Gear

“
LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Industrial Clutches and Brakes market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Industrial Clutches and Brakes market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2022-2028 and historical period 2015-2021. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the global Industrial Clutches and Brakes market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Industrial Clutches and Brakes market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.
Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2545225/global-industrial-clutches-and-brakes-market
With an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, the authors of the Industrial Clutches and Brakes market report have made a brilliant attempt to explore key developments, pricing and business tactics, and future plans of leading companies. Besides the Industrial Clutches and Brakes market performance of players in terms of revenue and sales, the analysts shed light on their production, areas served, gross margin, and other important factors. In addition, the Industrial Clutches and Brakes report helps players to gain an upper hand in the market competition as it deeply analyzes the market positioning, market growth, and product portfolio of their competitors.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Industrial Clutches and Brakes Market Research Report: Altra., Andantex, Boston Gear, Dayton, Electroid, Formsprag Clutch, Hilliard, Inertia Dynamics, INTORQ, KEB Automation, Lenze, Magnetic Technologies, Magtrol, Marland Clutch, Merobel, Ogura Clutch, Placid Industries, Redex Andantex, Regal Power Transmission Solutions, Rexnord, Sjogren Industries, Stromag, Warner Electric
Global Industrial Clutches and Brakes Market Segmentation by Product: Electric
Mechanical
Pneumatic & Hydraulic
Electromagnetic
Global Industrial Clutches and Brakes Market Segmentation by Application: Mining & Metallurgy Industry
Construction Industry
Power Generation Industry
Industrial Production
Commercial
Logistics and Material Handling Industry
The report is the best compilation of different types of segmental analysis of the global Industrial Clutches and Brakes market conducted from different angles. The pragmatic approach taken by analysts to study various market segments and the top-down and bottom-up approaches adopted to forecast their market sizes make Industrial Clutches and Brakes research study unique and accurate. For validation and revalidation of market figures and other findings, reliable primary sources such as technology and innovation directors, MDs, VPs, CEOs, and supply-side and demand-side industry experts were consulted. Secondary sources such as Bloomberg, databases, white papers, press releases, and company reports were used to collect market information and data.
This research study can be used by all participants of the global Industrial Clutches and Brakes market as it covers every major and minor aspect of the current and future market competition. Even for stakeholders, it can prove highly beneficial, considering the range of studies offered along with detailed analysis of growth strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years. New entrants or players looking to make a foray into the global Industrial Clutches and Brakes market can gather useful information and effective advice from the report. On the other hand, established companies can use the Industrial Clutches and Brakes report to stay updated about current and future market scenarios and plan out their future business moves.
Reasons to Procure this Report: –
(A) The research would help top administration/policymakers/professionals/product advancements/sales managers and stakeholders in this market in the following ways.
(B) The report provides Industrial Clutches and Brakes market revenues at the worldwide, regional, and country-level with a complete analysis to 2028 permitting companies to analyze their market share and analyze projections, and find new markets to aim.
(C) The research includes the Industrial Clutches and Brakes market split by different types, applications, technologies, and end-uses. This segmentation helps leaders plan their products and finances based on the upcoming development rates of each segment.
(D) Industrial Clutches and Brakes market analysis benefits investors by knowing the scope and position of the market giving them information on key drivers, challenges, restraints, and expansion chances of the market and moderate threats.
(E) This report would help to understand competition better with a detailed analysis and key strategies of their competitors and plan their position in the business.
(F) The study helps evaluate Industrial Clutches and Brakes business predictions by region, key countries, and top companies’ information to channel their investments.
Key Questions Answered in the Report Include:
(1) This report gives all the information about the industry analysis, revenue, and overview, of this market.
(2) What will be the rate of increase in market size and growth rate by the end of the forecast period?
(3) What are the major global Industrial Clutches and Brakes market trends influencing the development of the market?
(4) What are the vital results of SWOT analysis of the major players operating in the Industrial Clutches and Brakes market?
(5) What are the potential growth opportunities and threats faced by Major competitors in the market?
(6) What are the market opportunities and threats faced by vendors in the Global Industrial Clutches and Brakes market?
Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2545225/global-industrial-clutches-and-brakes-market
Table of Content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Industrial Clutches and Brakes Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Industrial Clutches and Brakes Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Electric
1.2.3 Mechanical
1.2.4 Pneumatic & Hydraulic
1.2.5 Electromagnetic
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Industrial Clutches and Brakes Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Mining & Metallurgy Industry
1.3.3 Construction Industry
1.3.4 Power Generation Industry
1.3.5 Industrial Production
1.3.6 Commercial
1.3.7 Logistics and Material Handling Industry
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Industrial Clutches and Brakes Production
2.1 Global Industrial Clutches and Brakes Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Industrial Clutches and Brakes Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Industrial Clutches and Brakes Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Industrial Clutches and Brakes Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Industrial Clutches and Brakes Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Industrial Clutches and Brakes Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Industrial Clutches and Brakes Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Industrial Clutches and Brakes Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Industrial Clutches and Brakes Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Industrial Clutches and Brakes Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Industrial Clutches and Brakes Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Industrial Clutches and Brakes Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Industrial Clutches and Brakes Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Industrial Clutches and Brakes Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Industrial Clutches and Brakes Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Industrial Clutches and Brakes Supply by Manufacturers
4.1.1 Global Top Industrial Clutches and Brakes Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)
4.1.2 Global Top Industrial Clutches and Brakes Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Industrial Clutches and Brakes Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Industrial Clutches and Brakes Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Industrial Clutches and Brakes Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Industrial Clutches and Brakes Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Industrial Clutches and Brakes Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Industrial Clutches and Brakes Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Industrial Clutches and Brakes Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Industrial Clutches and Brakes Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Industrial Clutches and Brakes Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Industrial Clutches and Brakes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Industrial Clutches and Brakes Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global Industrial Clutches and Brakes Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Industrial Clutches and Brakes Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Industrial Clutches and Brakes Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Industrial Clutches and Brakes Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Industrial Clutches and Brakes Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Industrial Clutches and Brakes Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Industrial Clutches and Brakes Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Industrial Clutches and Brakes Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Industrial Clutches and Brakes Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Industrial Clutches and Brakes Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Industrial Clutches and Brakes Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Industrial Clutches and Brakes Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Industrial Clutches and Brakes Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Industrial Clutches and Brakes Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Industrial Clutches and Brakes Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Industrial Clutches and Brakes Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Industrial Clutches and Brakes Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Industrial Clutches and Brakes Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Industrial Clutches and Brakes Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Industrial Clutches and Brakes Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Industrial Clutches and Brakes Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Industrial Clutches and Brakes Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Industrial Clutches and Brakes Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Industrial Clutches and Brakes Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Industrial Clutches and Brakes Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 North America Industrial Clutches and Brakes Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Industrial Clutches and Brakes Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Industrial Clutches and Brakes Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Industrial Clutches and Brakes Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Industrial Clutches and Brakes Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Industrial Clutches and Brakes Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Industrial Clutches and Brakes Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Industrial Clutches and Brakes Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Industrial Clutches and Brakes Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Europe Industrial Clutches and Brakes Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Industrial Clutches and Brakes Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Industrial Clutches and Brakes Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Industrial Clutches and Brakes Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Industrial Clutches and Brakes Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Industrial Clutches and Brakes Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Clutches and Brakes Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Clutches and Brakes Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Clutches and Brakes Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Clutches and Brakes Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Clutches and Brakes Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Clutches and Brakes Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Industrial Clutches and Brakes Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Clutches and Brakes Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Clutches and Brakes Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
9.3.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Industrial Clutches and Brakes Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Industrial Clutches and Brakes Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Industrial Clutches and Brakes Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Latin America Industrial Clutches and Brakes Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Industrial Clutches and Brakes Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Industrial Clutches and Brakes Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Industrial Clutches and Brakes Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Industrial Clutches and Brakes Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Industrial Clutches and Brakes Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Clutches and Brakes Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Clutches and Brakes Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Clutches and Brakes Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Clutches and Brakes Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Clutches and Brakes Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Clutches and Brakes Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Industrial Clutches and Brakes Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Clutches and Brakes Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Clutches and Brakes Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 U.A.E
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 Altra.
12.1.1 Altra. Corporation Information
12.1.2 Altra. Overview
12.1.3 Altra. Industrial Clutches and Brakes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Altra. Industrial Clutches and Brakes Product Description
12.1.5 Altra. Related Developments
12.2 Andantex
12.2.1 Andantex Corporation Information
12.2.2 Andantex Overview
12.2.3 Andantex Industrial Clutches and Brakes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Andantex Industrial Clutches and Brakes Product Description
12.2.5 Andantex Related Developments
12.3 Boston Gear
12.3.1 Boston Gear Corporation Information
12.3.2 Boston Gear Overview
12.3.3 Boston Gear Industrial Clutches and Brakes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Boston Gear Industrial Clutches and Brakes Product Description
12.3.5 Boston Gear Related Developments
12.4 Dayton
12.4.1 Dayton Corporation Information
12.4.2 Dayton Overview
12.4.3 Dayton Industrial Clutches and Brakes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Dayton Industrial Clutches and Brakes Product Description
12.4.5 Dayton Related Developments
12.5 Electroid
12.5.1 Electroid Corporation Information
12.5.2 Electroid Overview
12.5.3 Electroid Industrial Clutches and Brakes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Electroid Industrial Clutches and Brakes Product Description
12.5.5 Electroid Related Developments
12.6 Formsprag Clutch
12.6.1 Formsprag Clutch Corporation Information
12.6.2 Formsprag Clutch Overview
12.6.3 Formsprag Clutch Industrial Clutches and Brakes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Formsprag Clutch Industrial Clutches and Brakes Product Description
12.6.5 Formsprag Clutch Related Developments
12.7 Hilliard
12.7.1 Hilliard Corporation Information
12.7.2 Hilliard Overview
12.7.3 Hilliard Industrial Clutches and Brakes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Hilliard Industrial Clutches and Brakes Product Description
12.7.5 Hilliard Related Developments
12.8 Inertia Dynamics
12.8.1 Inertia Dynamics Corporation Information
12.8.2 Inertia Dynamics Overview
12.8.3 Inertia Dynamics Industrial Clutches and Brakes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Inertia Dynamics Industrial Clutches and Brakes Product Description
12.8.5 Inertia Dynamics Related Developments
12.9 INTORQ
12.9.1 INTORQ Corporation Information
12.9.2 INTORQ Overview
12.9.3 INTORQ Industrial Clutches and Brakes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 INTORQ Industrial Clutches and Brakes Product Description
12.9.5 INTORQ Related Developments
12.10 KEB Automation
12.10.1 KEB Automation Corporation Information
12.10.2 KEB Automation Overview
12.10.3 KEB Automation Industrial Clutches and Brakes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 KEB Automation Industrial Clutches and Brakes Product Description
12.10.5 KEB Automation Related Developments
12.11 Lenze
12.11.1 Lenze Corporation Information
12.11.2 Lenze Overview
12.11.3 Lenze Industrial Clutches and Brakes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Lenze Industrial Clutches and Brakes Product Description
12.11.5 Lenze Related Developments
12.12 Magnetic Technologies
12.12.1 Magnetic Technologies Corporation Information
12.12.2 Magnetic Technologies Overview
12.12.3 Magnetic Technologies Industrial Clutches and Brakes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Magnetic Technologies Industrial Clutches and Brakes Product Description
12.12.5 Magnetic Technologies Related Developments
12.13 Magtrol
12.13.1 Magtrol Corporation Information
12.13.2 Magtrol Overview
12.13.3 Magtrol Industrial Clutches and Brakes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Magtrol Industrial Clutches and Brakes Product Description
12.13.5 Magtrol Related Developments
12.14 Marland Clutch
12.14.1 Marland Clutch Corporation Information
12.14.2 Marland Clutch Overview
12.14.3 Marland Clutch Industrial Clutches and Brakes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Marland Clutch Industrial Clutches and Brakes Product Description
12.14.5 Marland Clutch Related Developments
12.15 Merobel
12.15.1 Merobel Corporation Information
12.15.2 Merobel Overview
12.15.3 Merobel Industrial Clutches and Brakes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Merobel Industrial Clutches and Brakes Product Description
12.15.5 Merobel Related Developments
12.16 Ogura Clutch
12.16.1 Ogura Clutch Corporation Information
12.16.2 Ogura Clutch Overview
12.16.3 Ogura Clutch Industrial Clutches and Brakes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Ogura Clutch Industrial Clutches and Brakes Product Description
12.16.5 Ogura Clutch Related Developments
12.17 Placid Industries
12.17.1 Placid Industries Corporation Information
12.17.2 Placid Industries Overview
12.17.3 Placid Industries Industrial Clutches and Brakes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Placid Industries Industrial Clutches and Brakes Product Description
12.17.5 Placid Industries Related Developments
12.18 Redex Andantex
12.18.1 Redex Andantex Corporation Information
12.18.2 Redex Andantex Overview
12.18.3 Redex Andantex Industrial Clutches and Brakes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Redex Andantex Industrial Clutches and Brakes Product Description
12.18.5 Redex Andantex Related Developments
12.19 Regal Power Transmission Solutions
12.19.1 Regal Power Transmission Solutions Corporation Information
12.19.2 Regal Power Transmission Solutions Overview
12.19.3 Regal Power Transmission Solutions Industrial Clutches and Brakes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Regal Power Transmission Solutions Industrial Clutches and Brakes Product Description
12.19.5 Regal Power Transmission Solutions Related Developments
12.20 Rexnord
12.20.1 Rexnord Corporation Information
12.20.2 Rexnord Overview
12.20.3 Rexnord Industrial Clutches and Brakes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Rexnord Industrial Clutches and Brakes Product Description
12.20.5 Rexnord Related Developments
8.21 Sjogren Industries
12.21.1 Sjogren Industries Corporation Information
12.21.2 Sjogren Industries Overview
12.21.3 Sjogren Industries Industrial Clutches and Brakes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 Sjogren Industries Industrial Clutches and Brakes Product Description
12.21.5 Sjogren Industries Related Developments
12.22 Stromag
12.22.1 Stromag Corporation Information
12.22.2 Stromag Overview
12.22.3 Stromag Industrial Clutches and Brakes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.22.4 Stromag Industrial Clutches and Brakes Product Description
12.22.5 Stromag Related Developments
12.23 Warner Electric
12.23.1 Warner Electric Corporation Information
12.23.2 Warner Electric Overview
12.23.3 Warner Electric Industrial Clutches and Brakes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.23.4 Warner Electric Industrial Clutches and Brakes Product Description
12.23.5 Warner Electric Related Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Industrial Clutches and Brakes Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Industrial Clutches and Brakes Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Industrial Clutches and Brakes Production Mode & Process
13.4 Industrial Clutches and Brakes Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Industrial Clutches and Brakes Sales Channels
13.4.2 Industrial Clutches and Brakes Distributors
13.5 Industrial Clutches and Brakes Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 Industrial Clutches and Brakes Industry Trends
14.2 Industrial Clutches and Brakes Market Drivers
14.3 Industrial Clutches and Brakes Market Challenges
14.4 Industrial Clutches and Brakes Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global Industrial Clutches and Brakes Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.”