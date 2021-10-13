Industrial Chillers Market Growth Evolution, Trends Innovation, Major Product Segment and Forecasts Report 2027 | Johnson Controls, Mitsubshi, Daikin

“

The report titled Global Industrial Chillers Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Industrial Chillers market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Industrial Chillers market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Industrial Chillers market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Industrial Chillers market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Industrial Chillers report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Industrial Chillers report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Industrial Chillers market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Industrial Chillers market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Industrial Chillers market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Industrial Chillers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Industrial Chillers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Johnson Controls, Mitsubshi, Daikin, Trane (Ingersoll-Rand), Parker Hannifin, Dunham-Bush, Bosch, Dimplex Thermal Solutions, Orion Machinery, Legacy Chillers, Inc.

Market Segmentation by Product:

Outlet Temperature: -25℃ ~ -5℃

Outlet Temperature: -25℃ ~ -45℃

Outlet Temperature: Lower than -45℃



Market Segmentation by Application:

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Food and Beverage



The Industrial Chillers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Industrial Chillers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Industrial Chillers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Industrial Chillers market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Industrial Chillers industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Industrial Chillers market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Industrial Chillers market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Industrial Chillers market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Industrial Chillers Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Outlet Temperature

1.2.1 Global Industrial Chillers Market Size Growth Rate by Outlet Temperature

1.2.2 Outlet Temperature: -25℃ ~ -5℃

1.2.3 Outlet Temperature: -25℃ ~ -45℃

1.2.4 Outlet Temperature: Lower than -45℃

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Industrial Chillers Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Chemical

1.3.3 Pharmaceutical

1.3.4 Food and Beverage

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Industrial Chillers Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Industrial Chillers Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Industrial Chillers Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Industrial Chillers Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Industrial Chillers Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Industrial Chillers Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Industrial Chillers Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Industrial Chillers Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Industrial Chillers Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Industrial Chillers Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global Industrial Chillers Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.3 Global Industrial Chillers Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

3 Global Industrial Chillers by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Industrial Chillers Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Industrial Chillers Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Industrial Chillers Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Industrial Chillers Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Industrial Chillers Revenue by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Industrial Chillers Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Industrial Chillers Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Key Industrial Chillers Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.4.2 Global Industrial Chillers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) & (2016-2021)

3.4.3 Global Industrial Chillers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.5 Global Industrial Chillers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.5.1 Industrial Chillers Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.5.2 Manufacturers Industrial Chillers Product Type

3.5.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Industrial Chillers Market

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Company Profiles

4.1 Johnson Controls

4.1.1 Johnson Controls Corporation Information

4.1.2 Johnson Controls Description, Business Overview

4.1.3 Johnson Controls Industrial Chillers Products Offered

4.1.4 Johnson Controls Industrial Chillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.1.5 Johnson Controls Industrial Chillers Revenue by Product

4.1.6 Johnson Controls Industrial Chillers Revenue by Application

4.1.7 Johnson Controls Industrial Chillers Revenue by Geographic Area

4.1.8 Johnson Controls Industrial Chillers Revenue by Sales Channel

4.1.9 Johnson Controls Recent Development

4.2 Mitsubshi

4.2.1 Mitsubshi Corporation Information

4.2.2 Mitsubshi Description, Business Overview

4.2.3 Mitsubshi Industrial Chillers Products Offered

4.2.4 Mitsubshi Industrial Chillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.2.5 Mitsubshi Industrial Chillers Revenue by Product

4.2.6 Mitsubshi Industrial Chillers Revenue by Application

4.2.7 Mitsubshi Industrial Chillers Revenue by Geographic Area

4.2.8 Mitsubshi Industrial Chillers Revenue by Sales Channel

4.2.9 Mitsubshi Recent Development

4.3 Daikin

4.3.1 Daikin Corporation Information

4.3.2 Daikin Description, Business Overview

4.3.3 Daikin Industrial Chillers Products Offered

4.3.4 Daikin Industrial Chillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Daikin Industrial Chillers Revenue by Product

4.3.6 Daikin Industrial Chillers Revenue by Application

4.3.7 Daikin Industrial Chillers Revenue by Geographic Area

4.3.8 Daikin Industrial Chillers Revenue by Sales Channel

4.3.9 Daikin Recent Development

4.4 Trane (Ingersoll-Rand)

4.4.1 Trane (Ingersoll-Rand) Corporation Information

4.4.2 Trane (Ingersoll-Rand) Description, Business Overview

4.4.3 Trane (Ingersoll-Rand) Industrial Chillers Products Offered

4.4.4 Trane (Ingersoll-Rand) Industrial Chillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.4.5 Trane (Ingersoll-Rand) Industrial Chillers Revenue by Product

4.4.6 Trane (Ingersoll-Rand) Industrial Chillers Revenue by Application

4.4.7 Trane (Ingersoll-Rand) Industrial Chillers Revenue by Geographic Area

4.4.8 Trane (Ingersoll-Rand) Industrial Chillers Revenue by Sales Channel

4.4.9 Trane (Ingersoll-Rand) Recent Development

4.5 Parker Hannifin

4.5.1 Parker Hannifin Corporation Information

4.5.2 Parker Hannifin Description, Business Overview

4.5.3 Parker Hannifin Industrial Chillers Products Offered

4.5.4 Parker Hannifin Industrial Chillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.5.5 Parker Hannifin Industrial Chillers Revenue by Product

4.5.6 Parker Hannifin Industrial Chillers Revenue by Application

4.5.7 Parker Hannifin Industrial Chillers Revenue by Geographic Area

4.5.8 Parker Hannifin Industrial Chillers Revenue by Sales Channel

4.5.9 Parker Hannifin Recent Development

4.6 Dunham-Bush

4.6.1 Dunham-Bush Corporation Information

4.6.2 Dunham-Bush Description, Business Overview

4.6.3 Dunham-Bush Industrial Chillers Products Offered

4.6.4 Dunham-Bush Industrial Chillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.6.5 Dunham-Bush Industrial Chillers Revenue by Product

4.6.6 Dunham-Bush Industrial Chillers Revenue by Application

4.6.7 Dunham-Bush Industrial Chillers Revenue by Geographic Area

4.6.8 Dunham-Bush Recent Development

4.7 Bosch

4.7.1 Bosch Corporation Information

4.7.2 Bosch Description, Business Overview

4.7.3 Bosch Industrial Chillers Products Offered

4.7.4 Bosch Industrial Chillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.7.5 Bosch Industrial Chillers Revenue by Product

4.7.6 Bosch Industrial Chillers Revenue by Application

4.7.7 Bosch Industrial Chillers Revenue by Geographic Area

4.7.8 Bosch Recent Development

4.8 Dimplex Thermal Solutions

4.8.1 Dimplex Thermal Solutions Corporation Information

4.8.2 Dimplex Thermal Solutions Description, Business Overview

4.8.3 Dimplex Thermal Solutions Industrial Chillers Products Offered

4.8.4 Dimplex Thermal Solutions Industrial Chillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.8.5 Dimplex Thermal Solutions Industrial Chillers Revenue by Product

4.8.6 Dimplex Thermal Solutions Industrial Chillers Revenue by Application

4.8.7 Dimplex Thermal Solutions Industrial Chillers Revenue by Geographic Area

4.8.8 Dimplex Thermal Solutions Recent Development

4.9 Orion Machinery

4.9.1 Orion Machinery Corporation Information

4.9.2 Orion Machinery Description, Business Overview

4.9.3 Orion Machinery Industrial Chillers Products Offered

4.9.4 Orion Machinery Industrial Chillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.9.5 Orion Machinery Industrial Chillers Revenue by Product

4.9.6 Orion Machinery Industrial Chillers Revenue by Application

4.9.7 Orion Machinery Industrial Chillers Revenue by Geographic Area

4.9.8 Orion Machinery Recent Development

4.10 Legacy Chillers, Inc.

4.10.1 Legacy Chillers, Inc. Corporation Information

4.10.2 Legacy Chillers, Inc. Description, Business Overview

4.10.3 Legacy Chillers, Inc. Industrial Chillers Products Offered

4.10.4 Legacy Chillers, Inc. Industrial Chillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.10.5 Legacy Chillers, Inc. Industrial Chillers Revenue by Product

4.10.6 Legacy Chillers, Inc. Industrial Chillers Revenue by Application

4.10.7 Legacy Chillers, Inc. Industrial Chillers Revenue by Geographic Area

4.10.8 Legacy Chillers, Inc. Recent Development

5 Breakdown Data by Type

5.1 Global Industrial Chillers Sales by Outlet Temperature (2016-2027)

5.1.1 Global Industrial Chillers Sales by Outlet Temperature (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Industrial Chillers Sales Forecast by Outlet Temperature (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Industrial Chillers Sales Market Share by Outlet Temperature (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Industrial Chillers Revenue Forecast by Outlet Temperature (2016-2027)

5.2.1 Global Industrial Chillers Revenue by Outlet Temperature (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Industrial Chillers Revenue Forecast by Outlet Temperature (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Industrial Chillers Revenue Market Share by Outlet Temperature (2016-2027)

5.3 Industrial Chillers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Outlet Temperature (2016-2027)

6 Breakdown Data by Application

6.1 Global Industrial Chillers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.1.1 Global Industrial Chillers Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Industrial Chillers Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Industrial Chillers Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Industrial Chillers Revenue Forecast by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.1 Global Industrial Chillers Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Industrial Chillers Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Industrial Chillers Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Industrial Chillers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Industrial Chillers Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Industrial Chillers Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Industrial Chillers Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Industrial Chillers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Industrial Chillers Sales by Outlet Temperature

7.4 North America Industrial Chillers Sales by Application

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Chillers Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Chillers Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Chillers Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Chillers Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Industrial Chillers Sales by Outlet Temperature

8.4 Asia-Pacific Industrial Chillers Sales by Application

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Industrial Chillers Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Industrial Chillers Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Industrial Chillers Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Europe Industrial Chillers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3 Europe Industrial Chillers Sales by Outlet Temperature

9.4 Europe Industrial Chillers Sales by Application

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Industrial Chillers Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Industrial Chillers Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Industrial Chillers Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Industrial Chillers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Industrial Chillers Sales by Outlet Temperature

10.4 Latin America Industrial Chillers Sales by Application

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Chillers Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Chillers Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Chillers Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Chillers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Industrial Chillers Sales by Outlet Temperature

11.4 Middle East and Africa Industrial Chillers Sales by Application

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channel Analysis

12.1 Industrial Chillers Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Industrial Chillers Key Raw Materials and Upstream Suppliers

12.3 Industrial Chillers Clients Analysis

12.4 Industrial Chillers Sales Channel and Sales Model Analysis

12.4.1 Industrial Chillers Distribution Channel Analysis: Indirect Sales VS Direct Sales

12.4.2 Industrial Chillers Distribution Channel Analysis: Online Sales VS Offline Sales

12.4.3 Industrial Chillers Distributors

13 Market Dynamics

13.1 Industrial Chillers Market Drivers

13.2 Industrial Chillers Market Opportunities

13.3 Industrial Chillers Market Challenges

13.4 Industrial Chillers Market Restraints

13.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”