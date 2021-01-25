Industrial Chillers Market 2021: Key Manufactures, Market Demands, Industry Growth and Forecast to 2027 | Carrier, Daikin Industries, Ingersoll Rand

“

The report titled Global Industrial Chillers Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Industrial Chillers market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Industrial Chillers market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Industrial Chillers market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Industrial Chillers market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Industrial Chillers report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Industrial Chillers report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Industrial Chillers market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Industrial Chillers market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Industrial Chillers market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Industrial Chillers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Industrial Chillers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Carrier, Daikin Industries, Ingersoll Rand, Johnson Controls, Mitsubishi Electric, Airedale Cooling Services, Blue Star, Fujitsu General, Haier, Midea, Panasonic, Sansung, Smardt Chiller, Thermax

Market Segmentation by Product: Air chiller

Water chillers

Evaporative condensed chiller



Market Segmentation by Application: Plastic

Food and beverage

Chemical and petrochemical

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology



The Industrial Chillers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Industrial Chillers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Industrial Chillers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Industrial Chillers market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Industrial Chillers industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Industrial Chillers market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Industrial Chillers market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Industrial Chillers market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Industrial Chillers Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Industrial Chillers Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Air chiller

1.2.3 Water chillers

1.2.4 Evaporative condensed chiller

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Industrial Chillers Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Plastic

1.3.3 Food and beverage

1.3.4 Chemical and petrochemical

1.3.5 Pharmaceutical and biotechnology

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Industrial Chillers Production

2.1 Global Industrial Chillers Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Industrial Chillers Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Industrial Chillers Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Industrial Chillers Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Industrial Chillers Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Industrial Chillers Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Industrial Chillers Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Industrial Chillers Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Industrial Chillers Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Industrial Chillers Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Industrial Chillers Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Industrial Chillers Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Industrial Chillers Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Industrial Chillers Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Industrial Chillers Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Industrial Chillers Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Industrial Chillers Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Industrial Chillers Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Industrial Chillers Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Industrial Chillers Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Industrial Chillers Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Industrial Chillers Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Industrial Chillers Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Industrial Chillers Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Industrial Chillers Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Industrial Chillers Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Industrial Chillers Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Industrial Chillers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Industrial Chillers Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Industrial Chillers Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Industrial Chillers Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Industrial Chillers Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Industrial Chillers Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Industrial Chillers Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Industrial Chillers Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Industrial Chillers Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Industrial Chillers Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Industrial Chillers Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Industrial Chillers Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Industrial Chillers Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Industrial Chillers Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Industrial Chillers Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Industrial Chillers Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Industrial Chillers Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Industrial Chillers Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Industrial Chillers Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Industrial Chillers Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Industrial Chillers Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Industrial Chillers Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Industrial Chillers Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Industrial Chillers Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Industrial Chillers Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Industrial Chillers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Industrial Chillers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Industrial Chillers Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Industrial Chillers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Industrial Chillers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Industrial Chillers Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Industrial Chillers Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Industrial Chillers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Industrial Chillers Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Industrial Chillers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Industrial Chillers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Industrial Chillers Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Industrial Chillers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Industrial Chillers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Industrial Chillers Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Industrial Chillers Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Industrial Chillers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Chillers Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Chillers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Chillers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Chillers Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Chillers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Chillers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Industrial Chillers Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Chillers Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Chillers Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Industrial Chillers Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Industrial Chillers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Industrial Chillers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Industrial Chillers Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Industrial Chillers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Industrial Chillers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Industrial Chillers Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Industrial Chillers Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Industrial Chillers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Chillers Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Chillers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Chillers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Chillers Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Chillers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Chillers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Industrial Chillers Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Chillers Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Chillers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Carrier

12.1.1 Carrier Corporation Information

12.1.2 Carrier Overview

12.1.3 Carrier Industrial Chillers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Carrier Industrial Chillers Product Description

12.1.5 Carrier Related Developments

12.2 Daikin Industries

12.2.1 Daikin Industries Corporation Information

12.2.2 Daikin Industries Overview

12.2.3 Daikin Industries Industrial Chillers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Daikin Industries Industrial Chillers Product Description

12.2.5 Daikin Industries Related Developments

12.3 Ingersoll Rand

12.3.1 Ingersoll Rand Corporation Information

12.3.2 Ingersoll Rand Overview

12.3.3 Ingersoll Rand Industrial Chillers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Ingersoll Rand Industrial Chillers Product Description

12.3.5 Ingersoll Rand Related Developments

12.4 Johnson Controls

12.4.1 Johnson Controls Corporation Information

12.4.2 Johnson Controls Overview

12.4.3 Johnson Controls Industrial Chillers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Johnson Controls Industrial Chillers Product Description

12.4.5 Johnson Controls Related Developments

12.5 Mitsubishi Electric

12.5.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Information

12.5.2 Mitsubishi Electric Overview

12.5.3 Mitsubishi Electric Industrial Chillers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Mitsubishi Electric Industrial Chillers Product Description

12.5.5 Mitsubishi Electric Related Developments

12.6 Airedale Cooling Services

12.6.1 Airedale Cooling Services Corporation Information

12.6.2 Airedale Cooling Services Overview

12.6.3 Airedale Cooling Services Industrial Chillers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Airedale Cooling Services Industrial Chillers Product Description

12.6.5 Airedale Cooling Services Related Developments

12.7 Blue Star

12.7.1 Blue Star Corporation Information

12.7.2 Blue Star Overview

12.7.3 Blue Star Industrial Chillers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Blue Star Industrial Chillers Product Description

12.7.5 Blue Star Related Developments

12.8 Fujitsu General

12.8.1 Fujitsu General Corporation Information

12.8.2 Fujitsu General Overview

12.8.3 Fujitsu General Industrial Chillers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Fujitsu General Industrial Chillers Product Description

12.8.5 Fujitsu General Related Developments

12.9 Haier

12.9.1 Haier Corporation Information

12.9.2 Haier Overview

12.9.3 Haier Industrial Chillers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Haier Industrial Chillers Product Description

12.9.5 Haier Related Developments

12.10 Midea

12.10.1 Midea Corporation Information

12.10.2 Midea Overview

12.10.3 Midea Industrial Chillers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Midea Industrial Chillers Product Description

12.10.5 Midea Related Developments

12.11 Panasonic

12.11.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

12.11.2 Panasonic Overview

12.11.3 Panasonic Industrial Chillers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Panasonic Industrial Chillers Product Description

12.11.5 Panasonic Related Developments

12.12 Sansung

12.12.1 Sansung Corporation Information

12.12.2 Sansung Overview

12.12.3 Sansung Industrial Chillers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Sansung Industrial Chillers Product Description

12.12.5 Sansung Related Developments

12.13 Smardt Chiller

12.13.1 Smardt Chiller Corporation Information

12.13.2 Smardt Chiller Overview

12.13.3 Smardt Chiller Industrial Chillers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Smardt Chiller Industrial Chillers Product Description

12.13.5 Smardt Chiller Related Developments

12.14 Thermax

12.14.1 Thermax Corporation Information

12.14.2 Thermax Overview

12.14.3 Thermax Industrial Chillers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Thermax Industrial Chillers Product Description

12.14.5 Thermax Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Industrial Chillers Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Industrial Chillers Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Industrial Chillers Production Mode & Process

13.4 Industrial Chillers Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Industrial Chillers Sales Channels

13.4.2 Industrial Chillers Distributors

13.5 Industrial Chillers Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Industrial Chillers Industry Trends

14.2 Industrial Chillers Market Drivers

14.3 Industrial Chillers Market Challenges

14.4 Industrial Chillers Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Industrial Chillers Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

”