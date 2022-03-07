Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Market Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Global Review 2022-2028 | ABB Ltd., Azbil Corporation, Bharat Heavy Electrical Ltd

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

ABB Ltd., Azbil Corporation, Bharat Heavy Electrical Ltd, Danaher Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., Fanuc Corp., General Electric Co., Hitachi, Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls Inc, Metso Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nextnine Ltd, NovaTech Process Solutions LLC, Omron Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc., Samsung Electronics, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd., Yaskawa Electric Corp., Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Market Segmentation by Product:

Power Transmission Equipment

Motors and Motor Controls



Market Segmentation by Application:

Oil & Gas

Automotive & Transportation

Mining & Metals

Machine Manufacturing

Energy and Power

Electrical & Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Chemical Industry

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages



The Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) market expansion?

What will be the global Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Product Introduction

1.2 Global Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Industry Trends

1.5.2 Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Market Drivers

1.5.3 Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Market Challenges

1.5.4 Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Power Transmission Equipment

2.1.2 Motors and Motor Controls

2.2 Global Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Oil & Gas

3.1.2 Automotive & Transportation

3.1.3 Mining & Metals

3.1.4 Machine Manufacturing

3.1.5 Energy and Power

3.1.6 Electrical & Electronics

3.1.7 Aerospace & Defense

3.1.8 Chemical Industry

3.1.9 Pharmaceuticals

3.1.10 Food & Beverages

3.2 Global Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) in 2021

4.2.3 Global Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 U.A.E

7 Company Profiles

7.1 ABB Ltd.

7.1.1 ABB Ltd. Corporation Information

7.1.2 ABB Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 ABB Ltd. Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 ABB Ltd. Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Products Offered

7.1.5 ABB Ltd. Recent Development

7.2 Azbil Corporation

7.2.1 Azbil Corporation Corporation Information

7.2.2 Azbil Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Azbil Corporation Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Azbil Corporation Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Products Offered

7.2.5 Azbil Corporation Recent Development

7.3 Bharat Heavy Electrical Ltd

7.3.1 Bharat Heavy Electrical Ltd Corporation Information

7.3.2 Bharat Heavy Electrical Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Bharat Heavy Electrical Ltd Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Bharat Heavy Electrical Ltd Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Products Offered

7.3.5 Bharat Heavy Electrical Ltd Recent Development

7.4 Danaher Corporation

7.4.1 Danaher Corporation Corporation Information

7.4.2 Danaher Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Danaher Corporation Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Danaher Corporation Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Products Offered

7.4.5 Danaher Corporation Recent Development

7.5 Emerson Electric Co.

7.5.1 Emerson Electric Co. Corporation Information

7.5.2 Emerson Electric Co. Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Emerson Electric Co. Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Emerson Electric Co. Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Products Offered

7.5.5 Emerson Electric Co. Recent Development

7.6 Fanuc Corp.

7.6.1 Fanuc Corp. Corporation Information

7.6.2 Fanuc Corp. Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Fanuc Corp. Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Fanuc Corp. Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Products Offered

7.6.5 Fanuc Corp. Recent Development

7.7 General Electric Co.

7.7.1 General Electric Co. Corporation Information

7.7.2 General Electric Co. Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 General Electric Co. Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 General Electric Co. Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Products Offered

7.7.5 General Electric Co. Recent Development

7.8 Hitachi, Ltd.

7.8.1 Hitachi, Ltd. Corporation Information

7.8.2 Hitachi, Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Hitachi, Ltd. Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Hitachi, Ltd. Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Products Offered

7.8.5 Hitachi, Ltd. Recent Development

7.9 Honeywell International Inc.

7.9.1 Honeywell International Inc. Corporation Information

7.9.2 Honeywell International Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Honeywell International Inc. Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Honeywell International Inc. Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Products Offered

7.9.5 Honeywell International Inc. Recent Development

7.10 Johnson Controls Inc

7.10.1 Johnson Controls Inc Corporation Information

7.10.2 Johnson Controls Inc Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Johnson Controls Inc Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Johnson Controls Inc Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Products Offered

7.10.5 Johnson Controls Inc Recent Development

7.11 Metso Corporation

7.11.1 Metso Corporation Corporation Information

7.11.2 Metso Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Metso Corporation Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Metso Corporation Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Products Offered

7.11.5 Metso Corporation Recent Development

7.12 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

7.12.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corp. Corporation Information

7.12.2 Mitsubishi Electric Corp. Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Mitsubishi Electric Corp. Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Mitsubishi Electric Corp. Products Offered

7.12.5 Mitsubishi Electric Corp. Recent Development

7.13 Nextnine Ltd

7.13.1 Nextnine Ltd Corporation Information

7.13.2 Nextnine Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Nextnine Ltd Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Nextnine Ltd Products Offered

7.13.5 Nextnine Ltd Recent Development

7.14 NovaTech Process Solutions LLC

7.14.1 NovaTech Process Solutions LLC Corporation Information

7.14.2 NovaTech Process Solutions LLC Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 NovaTech Process Solutions LLC Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 NovaTech Process Solutions LLC Products Offered

7.14.5 NovaTech Process Solutions LLC Recent Development

7.15 Omron Corporation

7.15.1 Omron Corporation Corporation Information

7.15.2 Omron Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Omron Corporation Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Omron Corporation Products Offered

7.15.5 Omron Corporation Recent Development

7.16 Rockwell Automation Inc.

7.16.1 Rockwell Automation Inc. Corporation Information

7.16.2 Rockwell Automation Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Rockwell Automation Inc. Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Rockwell Automation Inc. Products Offered

7.16.5 Rockwell Automation Inc. Recent Development

7.17 Samsung Electronics

7.17.1 Samsung Electronics Corporation Information

7.17.2 Samsung Electronics Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Samsung Electronics Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Samsung Electronics Products Offered

7.17.5 Samsung Electronics Recent Development

7.18 Schneider Electric SE

7.18.1 Schneider Electric SE Corporation Information

7.18.2 Schneider Electric SE Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Schneider Electric SE Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Schneider Electric SE Products Offered

7.18.5 Schneider Electric SE Recent Development

7.19 Siemens AG

7.19.1 Siemens AG Corporation Information

7.19.2 Siemens AG Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Siemens AG Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Siemens AG Products Offered

7.19.5 Siemens AG Recent Development

7.20 Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.

7.20.1 Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.20.2 Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd. Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd. Products Offered

7.20.5 Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.21 Yaskawa Electric Corp.

7.21.1 Yaskawa Electric Corp. Corporation Information

7.21.2 Yaskawa Electric Corp. Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Yaskawa Electric Corp. Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Yaskawa Electric Corp. Products Offered

7.21.5 Yaskawa Electric Corp. Recent Development

7.22 Yokogawa Electric Corporation

7.22.1 Yokogawa Electric Corporation Corporation Information

7.22.2 Yokogawa Electric Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Yokogawa Electric Corporation Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Yokogawa Electric Corporation Products Offered

7.22.5 Yokogawa Electric Corporation Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Distributors

8.3 Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Production Mode & Process

8.4 Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Sales Channels

8.4.2 Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Distributors

8.5 Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

