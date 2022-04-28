Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Market Size 2022 Manufacturers, Suppliers, Export Research Report and Forecast to 2028 | Prysmian, LS Cable & System, Lutze

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Industrial Automation Cables and Wires market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Industrial Automation Cables and Wires market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2022-2028 and historical period 2017-2021. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the global Industrial Automation Cables and Wires market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Industrial Automation Cables and Wires market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

With an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, the authors of the Industrial Automation Cables and Wires market report have made a brilliant attempt to explore key developments, pricing and business tactics, and future plans of leading companies. Besides the Industrial Automation Cables and Wires market performance of players in terms of revenue and sales, the analysts shed light on their production, areas served, gross margin, and other important factors. In addition, the Industrial Automation Cables and Wires report helps players to gain an upper hand in the market competition as it deeply analyzes the market positioning, market growth, and product portfolio of their competitors.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Market Research Report: Prysmian

LS Cable & System

Lutze

Nexans

Belden

Molex

BizLink

Oki Electric

TKH Group

LAPP

SAB Brockskes

Helukabel

Wanma Cable

TPC Wire & Cable

Elettrotek Kabel

Eland Cables

MotionCables

Lorom Industrial

Zhejiang Zhaolong



Global Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Market Segmentation by Product: Sensor Cable

Bus Cable

Power Cable

Others



Global Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive

Electronics and Electrical

Chemical

Food and Beverage

Medical

Oil and Gas

Others



The report is the best compilation of different types of segmental analysis of the global Industrial Automation Cables and Wires market conducted from different angles. The pragmatic approach taken by analysts to study various market segments and the top-down and bottom-up approaches adopted to forecast their market sizes make Industrial Automation Cables and Wires research study unique and accurate. For validation and revalidation of market figures and other findings, reliable primary sources such as technology and innovation directors, MDs, VPs, CEOs, and supply-side and demand-side industry experts were consulted. Secondary sources such as Bloomberg, databases, white papers, press releases, and company reports were used to collect market information and data.

This research study can be used by all participants of the global Industrial Automation Cables and Wires market as it covers every major and minor aspect of the current and future market competition. Even for stakeholders, it can prove highly beneficial, considering the range of studies offered along with detailed analysis of growth strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years. New entrants or players looking to make a foray into the global Industrial Automation Cables and Wires market can gather useful information and effective advice from the report. On the other hand, established companies can use the Industrial Automation Cables and Wires report to stay updated about current and future market scenarios and plan out their future business moves.

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Product Introduction

1.2 Global Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Industrial Automation Cables and Wires in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Industry Trends

1.5.2 Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Market Drivers

1.5.3 Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Market Challenges

1.5.4 Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Sensor Cable

2.1.2 Bus Cable

2.1.3 Power Cable

2.1.4 Others

2.2 Global Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Automotive

3.1.2 Electronics and Electrical

3.1.3 Chemical

3.1.4 Food and Beverage

3.1.5 Medical

3.1.6 Oil and Gas

3.1.7 Others

3.2 Global Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Industrial Automation Cables and Wires in 2021

4.2.3 Global Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Prysmian

7.1.1 Prysmian Corporation Information

7.1.2 Prysmian Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Prysmian Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Prysmian Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Products Offered

7.1.5 Prysmian Recent Development

7.2 LS Cable & System

7.2.1 LS Cable & System Corporation Information

7.2.2 LS Cable & System Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 LS Cable & System Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 LS Cable & System Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Products Offered

7.2.5 LS Cable & System Recent Development

7.3 Lutze

7.3.1 Lutze Corporation Information

7.3.2 Lutze Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Lutze Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Lutze Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Products Offered

7.3.5 Lutze Recent Development

7.4 Nexans

7.4.1 Nexans Corporation Information

7.4.2 Nexans Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Nexans Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Nexans Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Products Offered

7.4.5 Nexans Recent Development

7.5 Belden

7.5.1 Belden Corporation Information

7.5.2 Belden Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Belden Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Belden Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Products Offered

7.5.5 Belden Recent Development

7.6 Molex

7.6.1 Molex Corporation Information

7.6.2 Molex Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Molex Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Molex Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Products Offered

7.6.5 Molex Recent Development

7.7 BizLink

7.7.1 BizLink Corporation Information

7.7.2 BizLink Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 BizLink Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 BizLink Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Products Offered

7.7.5 BizLink Recent Development

7.8 Oki Electric

7.8.1 Oki Electric Corporation Information

7.8.2 Oki Electric Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Oki Electric Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Oki Electric Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Products Offered

7.8.5 Oki Electric Recent Development

7.9 TKH Group

7.9.1 TKH Group Corporation Information

7.9.2 TKH Group Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 TKH Group Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 TKH Group Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Products Offered

7.9.5 TKH Group Recent Development

7.10 LAPP

7.10.1 LAPP Corporation Information

7.10.2 LAPP Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 LAPP Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 LAPP Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Products Offered

7.10.5 LAPP Recent Development

7.11 SAB Brockskes

7.11.1 SAB Brockskes Corporation Information

7.11.2 SAB Brockskes Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 SAB Brockskes Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 SAB Brockskes Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Products Offered

7.11.5 SAB Brockskes Recent Development

7.12 Helukabel

7.12.1 Helukabel Corporation Information

7.12.2 Helukabel Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Helukabel Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Helukabel Products Offered

7.12.5 Helukabel Recent Development

7.13 Wanma Cable

7.13.1 Wanma Cable Corporation Information

7.13.2 Wanma Cable Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Wanma Cable Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Wanma Cable Products Offered

7.13.5 Wanma Cable Recent Development

7.14 TPC Wire & Cable

7.14.1 TPC Wire & Cable Corporation Information

7.14.2 TPC Wire & Cable Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 TPC Wire & Cable Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 TPC Wire & Cable Products Offered

7.14.5 TPC Wire & Cable Recent Development

7.15 Elettrotek Kabel

7.15.1 Elettrotek Kabel Corporation Information

7.15.2 Elettrotek Kabel Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Elettrotek Kabel Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Elettrotek Kabel Products Offered

7.15.5 Elettrotek Kabel Recent Development

7.16 Eland Cables

7.16.1 Eland Cables Corporation Information

7.16.2 Eland Cables Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Eland Cables Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Eland Cables Products Offered

7.16.5 Eland Cables Recent Development

7.17 MotionCables

7.17.1 MotionCables Corporation Information

7.17.2 MotionCables Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 MotionCables Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 MotionCables Products Offered

7.17.5 MotionCables Recent Development

7.18 Lorom Industrial

7.18.1 Lorom Industrial Corporation Information

7.18.2 Lorom Industrial Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Lorom Industrial Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Lorom Industrial Products Offered

7.18.5 Lorom Industrial Recent Development

7.19 Zhejiang Zhaolong

7.19.1 Zhejiang Zhaolong Corporation Information

7.19.2 Zhejiang Zhaolong Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Zhejiang Zhaolong Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Zhejiang Zhaolong Products Offered

7.19.5 Zhejiang Zhaolong Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Distributors

8.3 Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Production Mode & Process

8.4 Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Sales Channels

8.4.2 Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Distributors

8.5 Industrial Automation Cables and Wires Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

