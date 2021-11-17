Industrial Articulated Robotics Market Trends, Opportunities, Drivers, Challenges And Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 2021-2027 | ABB, KUKA, Mitsubishi Electric

“

The report titled Global Industrial Articulated Robotics Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Industrial Articulated Robotics market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Industrial Articulated Robotics market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Industrial Articulated Robotics market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Industrial Articulated Robotics market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Industrial Articulated Robotics report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Industrial Articulated Robotics report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Industrial Articulated Robotics market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Industrial Articulated Robotics market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Industrial Articulated Robotics market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Industrial Articulated Robotics market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Industrial Articulated Robotics market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

ABB, KUKA, Mitsubishi Electric, Fanuc, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Denso, Omron, Universal Robots, Yaskawa, Seiko Epson

Market Segmentation by Product:

Handling

Welding

Dispensing

Assembly

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Metal & Machinery

Food & Beverages

Others



The Industrial Articulated Robotics Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Industrial Articulated Robotics market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Industrial Articulated Robotics market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Industrial Articulated Robotics market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Industrial Articulated Robotics industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Industrial Articulated Robotics market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Industrial Articulated Robotics market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Industrial Articulated Robotics market?

Table of Contents:

1 Industrial Articulated Robotics Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Industrial Articulated Robotics

1.2 Industrial Articulated Robotics Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Industrial Articulated Robotics Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Handling

1.2.3 Welding

1.2.4 Dispensing

1.2.5 Assembly

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Industrial Articulated Robotics Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Industrial Articulated Robotics Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Electrical & Electronics

1.3.4 Metal & Machinery

1.3.5 Food & Beverages

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Industrial Articulated Robotics Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Industrial Articulated Robotics Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Industrial Articulated Robotics Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Industrial Articulated Robotics Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Industrial Articulated Robotics Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Industrial Articulated Robotics Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Industrial Articulated Robotics Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Industrial Articulated Robotics Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Industrial Articulated Robotics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Industrial Articulated Robotics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Industrial Articulated Robotics Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Industrial Articulated Robotics Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Industrial Articulated Robotics Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Industrial Articulated Robotics Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Industrial Articulated Robotics Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Industrial Articulated Robotics Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Industrial Articulated Robotics Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Industrial Articulated Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Industrial Articulated Robotics Production

3.4.1 North America Industrial Articulated Robotics Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Industrial Articulated Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Industrial Articulated Robotics Production

3.5.1 Europe Industrial Articulated Robotics Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Industrial Articulated Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Industrial Articulated Robotics Production

3.6.1 China Industrial Articulated Robotics Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Industrial Articulated Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Industrial Articulated Robotics Production

3.7.1 Japan Industrial Articulated Robotics Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Industrial Articulated Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Industrial Articulated Robotics Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Industrial Articulated Robotics Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Industrial Articulated Robotics Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Industrial Articulated Robotics Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Industrial Articulated Robotics Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Industrial Articulated Robotics Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Articulated Robotics Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Industrial Articulated Robotics Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Industrial Articulated Robotics Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Industrial Articulated Robotics Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Industrial Articulated Robotics Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Industrial Articulated Robotics Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Industrial Articulated Robotics Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 ABB

7.1.1 ABB Industrial Articulated Robotics Corporation Information

7.1.2 ABB Industrial Articulated Robotics Product Portfolio

7.1.3 ABB Industrial Articulated Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 ABB Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 ABB Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 KUKA

7.2.1 KUKA Industrial Articulated Robotics Corporation Information

7.2.2 KUKA Industrial Articulated Robotics Product Portfolio

7.2.3 KUKA Industrial Articulated Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 KUKA Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 KUKA Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Mitsubishi Electric

7.3.1 Mitsubishi Electric Industrial Articulated Robotics Corporation Information

7.3.2 Mitsubishi Electric Industrial Articulated Robotics Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Mitsubishi Electric Industrial Articulated Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Mitsubishi Electric Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Fanuc

7.4.1 Fanuc Industrial Articulated Robotics Corporation Information

7.4.2 Fanuc Industrial Articulated Robotics Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Fanuc Industrial Articulated Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Fanuc Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Fanuc Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Kawasaki Heavy Industries

7.5.1 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Industrial Articulated Robotics Corporation Information

7.5.2 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Industrial Articulated Robotics Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Industrial Articulated Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Denso

7.6.1 Denso Industrial Articulated Robotics Corporation Information

7.6.2 Denso Industrial Articulated Robotics Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Denso Industrial Articulated Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Denso Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Denso Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Omron

7.7.1 Omron Industrial Articulated Robotics Corporation Information

7.7.2 Omron Industrial Articulated Robotics Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Omron Industrial Articulated Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Omron Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Omron Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Universal Robots

7.8.1 Universal Robots Industrial Articulated Robotics Corporation Information

7.8.2 Universal Robots Industrial Articulated Robotics Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Universal Robots Industrial Articulated Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Universal Robots Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Universal Robots Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Yaskawa

7.9.1 Yaskawa Industrial Articulated Robotics Corporation Information

7.9.2 Yaskawa Industrial Articulated Robotics Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Yaskawa Industrial Articulated Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Yaskawa Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Yaskawa Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Seiko Epson

7.10.1 Seiko Epson Industrial Articulated Robotics Corporation Information

7.10.2 Seiko Epson Industrial Articulated Robotics Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Seiko Epson Industrial Articulated Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Seiko Epson Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Seiko Epson Recent Developments/Updates

8 Industrial Articulated Robotics Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Industrial Articulated Robotics Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Industrial Articulated Robotics

8.4 Industrial Articulated Robotics Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Industrial Articulated Robotics Distributors List

9.3 Industrial Articulated Robotics Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Industrial Articulated Robotics Industry Trends

10.2 Industrial Articulated Robotics Growth Drivers

10.3 Industrial Articulated Robotics Market Challenges

10.4 Industrial Articulated Robotics Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Industrial Articulated Robotics by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Industrial Articulated Robotics Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Industrial Articulated Robotics Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Industrial Articulated Robotics Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Industrial Articulated Robotics Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Industrial Articulated Robotics

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Industrial Articulated Robotics by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Industrial Articulated Robotics by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Industrial Articulated Robotics by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Industrial Articulated Robotics by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Industrial Articulated Robotics by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Industrial Articulated Robotics by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Industrial Articulated Robotics by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Industrial Articulated Robotics by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”