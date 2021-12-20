Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market Rapid Growth, Industry Competition Outlook And Future Scope 2027 | BASF SE, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd.

“

A newly published report titled “(Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

BASF SE, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd., Gulbrandsen, Nippon Light Metal Co., Base Metal Group, Chemtex Specialty Limited, Weifang JS trading co., Ltd, Seabert Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., SOMATCO, Umiya Group of Companies, NIKE CHEMICAL INDIA, Anmol Chloro Chem, Upra Chem Pvt. Ltd., AVI-CHEM INDUSTRIES, PRAKASH CHEMICALS AGENCIES PVT. LTD.

Market Segmentation by Product:

Powder Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride

Granules Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride



Market Segmentation by Application:

Dyestuff and Pigments

Hydrocarbon Resins

Pharmaceuticals

Fragrances



The Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride

1.2 Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Powder Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride

1.2.3 Granules Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride

1.3 Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Dyestuff and Pigments

1.3.3 Hydrocarbon Resins

1.3.4 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.5 Fragrances

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Production

3.4.1 North America Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Production

3.5.1 Europe Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Production

3.6.1 China Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Production

3.7.1 Japan Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 BASF SE

7.1.1 BASF SE Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Corporation Information

7.1.2 BASF SE Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Product Portfolio

7.1.3 BASF SE Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 BASF SE Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 BASF SE Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Aditya Birla Chemicals

7.2.1 Aditya Birla Chemicals Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Corporation Information

7.2.2 Aditya Birla Chemicals Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Aditya Birla Chemicals Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Aditya Birla Chemicals Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Aditya Birla Chemicals Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd.

7.3.1 Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd. Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Corporation Information

7.3.2 Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd. Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd. Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Gulbrandsen

7.4.1 Gulbrandsen Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Corporation Information

7.4.2 Gulbrandsen Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Gulbrandsen Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Gulbrandsen Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Gulbrandsen Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Nippon Light Metal Co.

7.5.1 Nippon Light Metal Co. Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Corporation Information

7.5.2 Nippon Light Metal Co. Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Nippon Light Metal Co. Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Nippon Light Metal Co. Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Nippon Light Metal Co. Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Base Metal Group

7.6.1 Base Metal Group Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Corporation Information

7.6.2 Base Metal Group Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Base Metal Group Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Base Metal Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Base Metal Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Chemtex Specialty Limited

7.7.1 Chemtex Specialty Limited Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Corporation Information

7.7.2 Chemtex Specialty Limited Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Chemtex Specialty Limited Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Chemtex Specialty Limited Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Chemtex Specialty Limited Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Weifang JS trading co., Ltd

7.8.1 Weifang JS trading co., Ltd Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Corporation Information

7.8.2 Weifang JS trading co., Ltd Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Weifang JS trading co., Ltd Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Weifang JS trading co., Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Weifang JS trading co., Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Seabert Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

7.9.1 Seabert Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Corporation Information

7.9.2 Seabert Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Seabert Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Seabert Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Seabert Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 SOMATCO

7.10.1 SOMATCO Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Corporation Information

7.10.2 SOMATCO Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Product Portfolio

7.10.3 SOMATCO Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 SOMATCO Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 SOMATCO Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Umiya Group of Companies

7.11.1 Umiya Group of Companies Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Corporation Information

7.11.2 Umiya Group of Companies Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Umiya Group of Companies Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Umiya Group of Companies Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Umiya Group of Companies Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 NIKE CHEMICAL INDIA

7.12.1 NIKE CHEMICAL INDIA Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Corporation Information

7.12.2 NIKE CHEMICAL INDIA Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Product Portfolio

7.12.3 NIKE CHEMICAL INDIA Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 NIKE CHEMICAL INDIA Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 NIKE CHEMICAL INDIA Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Anmol Chloro Chem

7.13.1 Anmol Chloro Chem Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Corporation Information

7.13.2 Anmol Chloro Chem Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Anmol Chloro Chem Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Anmol Chloro Chem Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Anmol Chloro Chem Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Upra Chem Pvt. Ltd.

7.14.1 Upra Chem Pvt. Ltd. Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Corporation Information

7.14.2 Upra Chem Pvt. Ltd. Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Upra Chem Pvt. Ltd. Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Upra Chem Pvt. Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Upra Chem Pvt. Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 AVI-CHEM INDUSTRIES

7.15.1 AVI-CHEM INDUSTRIES Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Corporation Information

7.15.2 AVI-CHEM INDUSTRIES Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Product Portfolio

7.15.3 AVI-CHEM INDUSTRIES Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 AVI-CHEM INDUSTRIES Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 AVI-CHEM INDUSTRIES Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 PRAKASH CHEMICALS AGENCIES PVT. LTD.

7.16.1 PRAKASH CHEMICALS AGENCIES PVT. LTD. Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Corporation Information

7.16.2 PRAKASH CHEMICALS AGENCIES PVT. LTD. Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Product Portfolio

7.16.3 PRAKASH CHEMICALS AGENCIES PVT. LTD. Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 PRAKASH CHEMICALS AGENCIES PVT. LTD. Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 PRAKASH CHEMICALS AGENCIES PVT. LTD. Recent Developments/Updates

8 Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride

8.4 Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Distributors List

9.3 Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Industry Trends

10.2 Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Growth Drivers

10.3 Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market Challenges

10.4 Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

