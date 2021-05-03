Industrial Air Curtains Market Size 2027 – Global Industry Sales, Revenue, Price trends and Forecast Analysis 2021-2027 | FläktGroup, Panasonic, Mars Air Systems

“

The report titled Global Industrial Air Curtains Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Industrial Air Curtains market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Industrial Air Curtains market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Industrial Air Curtains market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Industrial Air Curtains market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Industrial Air Curtains report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Industrial Air Curtains report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Industrial Air Curtains market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Industrial Air Curtains market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Industrial Air Curtains market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Industrial Air Curtains market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Industrial Air Curtains market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: FläktGroup, Panasonic, Mars Air Systems, Toshiba, Mitsubishi Electric, 2VV s.r.o., Envirotec, Powered Aire, Rosenberg, Berner, Teplomash, Nedfon, Biddle, Theodoor, Airtecnics, GREE, S&P, Aleco, Ying Ge Shi

Market Segmentation by Product: Below 1000mm

1000mm-1500mm

1500mm-2000mm

Above 2000mm



Market Segmentation by Application: Warehouse

Manufacturing Plant



The Industrial Air Curtains Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Industrial Air Curtains market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Industrial Air Curtains market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Industrial Air Curtains market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Industrial Air Curtains industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Industrial Air Curtains market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Industrial Air Curtains market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Industrial Air Curtains market?

Table of Contents:

1 Industrial Air Curtains Market Overview

1.1 Industrial Air Curtains Product Overview

1.2 Industrial Air Curtains Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Below 1000mm

1.2.2 1000mm-1500mm

1.2.3 1500mm-2000mm

1.2.4 Above 2000mm

1.3 Global Industrial Air Curtains Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Industrial Air Curtains Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Industrial Air Curtains Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Industrial Air Curtains Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Industrial Air Curtains Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Industrial Air Curtains Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Industrial Air Curtains Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Industrial Air Curtains Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Industrial Air Curtains Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Industrial Air Curtains Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Industrial Air Curtains Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Industrial Air Curtains Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Industrial Air Curtains Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Industrial Air Curtains Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Industrial Air Curtains Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Industrial Air Curtains Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Industrial Air Curtains Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Industrial Air Curtains Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Industrial Air Curtains Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Industrial Air Curtains Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Industrial Air Curtains Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Industrial Air Curtains Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Industrial Air Curtains Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Industrial Air Curtains as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Industrial Air Curtains Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Industrial Air Curtains Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Industrial Air Curtains Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Industrial Air Curtains Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Industrial Air Curtains Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Industrial Air Curtains Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Industrial Air Curtains Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Industrial Air Curtains Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Industrial Air Curtains Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Industrial Air Curtains Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Industrial Air Curtains Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Industrial Air Curtains Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Industrial Air Curtains by Application

4.1 Industrial Air Curtains Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Warehouse

4.1.2 Manufacturing Plant

4.2 Global Industrial Air Curtains Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Industrial Air Curtains Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Industrial Air Curtains Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Industrial Air Curtains Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Industrial Air Curtains Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Industrial Air Curtains Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Industrial Air Curtains Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Industrial Air Curtains Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Industrial Air Curtains Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Industrial Air Curtains Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Industrial Air Curtains Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Industrial Air Curtains Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Industrial Air Curtains Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Industrial Air Curtains Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Industrial Air Curtains Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Industrial Air Curtains by Country

5.1 North America Industrial Air Curtains Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Industrial Air Curtains Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Industrial Air Curtains Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Industrial Air Curtains Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Industrial Air Curtains Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Industrial Air Curtains Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Industrial Air Curtains by Country

6.1 Europe Industrial Air Curtains Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Industrial Air Curtains Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Industrial Air Curtains Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Industrial Air Curtains Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Industrial Air Curtains Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Industrial Air Curtains Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Industrial Air Curtains by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Air Curtains Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Air Curtains Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Air Curtains Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Air Curtains Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Air Curtains Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Air Curtains Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Industrial Air Curtains by Country

8.1 Latin America Industrial Air Curtains Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Industrial Air Curtains Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Industrial Air Curtains Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Industrial Air Curtains Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Industrial Air Curtains Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Industrial Air Curtains Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Industrial Air Curtains by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Air Curtains Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Air Curtains Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Air Curtains Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Air Curtains Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Air Curtains Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Air Curtains Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Industrial Air Curtains Business

10.1 FläktGroup

10.1.1 FläktGroup Corporation Information

10.1.2 FläktGroup Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 FläktGroup Industrial Air Curtains Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 FläktGroup Industrial Air Curtains Products Offered

10.1.5 FläktGroup Recent Development

10.2 Panasonic

10.2.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

10.2.2 Panasonic Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Panasonic Industrial Air Curtains Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 FläktGroup Industrial Air Curtains Products Offered

10.2.5 Panasonic Recent Development

10.3 Mars Air Systems

10.3.1 Mars Air Systems Corporation Information

10.3.2 Mars Air Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Mars Air Systems Industrial Air Curtains Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Mars Air Systems Industrial Air Curtains Products Offered

10.3.5 Mars Air Systems Recent Development

10.4 Toshiba

10.4.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

10.4.2 Toshiba Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Toshiba Industrial Air Curtains Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Toshiba Industrial Air Curtains Products Offered

10.4.5 Toshiba Recent Development

10.5 Mitsubishi Electric

10.5.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Information

10.5.2 Mitsubishi Electric Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Mitsubishi Electric Industrial Air Curtains Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Mitsubishi Electric Industrial Air Curtains Products Offered

10.5.5 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Development

10.6 2VV s.r.o.

10.6.1 2VV s.r.o. Corporation Information

10.6.2 2VV s.r.o. Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 2VV s.r.o. Industrial Air Curtains Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 2VV s.r.o. Industrial Air Curtains Products Offered

10.6.5 2VV s.r.o. Recent Development

10.7 Envirotec

10.7.1 Envirotec Corporation Information

10.7.2 Envirotec Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Envirotec Industrial Air Curtains Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Envirotec Industrial Air Curtains Products Offered

10.7.5 Envirotec Recent Development

10.8 Powered Aire

10.8.1 Powered Aire Corporation Information

10.8.2 Powered Aire Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Powered Aire Industrial Air Curtains Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Powered Aire Industrial Air Curtains Products Offered

10.8.5 Powered Aire Recent Development

10.9 Rosenberg

10.9.1 Rosenberg Corporation Information

10.9.2 Rosenberg Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Rosenberg Industrial Air Curtains Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Rosenberg Industrial Air Curtains Products Offered

10.9.5 Rosenberg Recent Development

10.10 Berner

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Industrial Air Curtains Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Berner Industrial Air Curtains Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Berner Recent Development

10.11 Teplomash

10.11.1 Teplomash Corporation Information

10.11.2 Teplomash Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Teplomash Industrial Air Curtains Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Teplomash Industrial Air Curtains Products Offered

10.11.5 Teplomash Recent Development

10.12 Nedfon

10.12.1 Nedfon Corporation Information

10.12.2 Nedfon Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Nedfon Industrial Air Curtains Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Nedfon Industrial Air Curtains Products Offered

10.12.5 Nedfon Recent Development

10.13 Biddle

10.13.1 Biddle Corporation Information

10.13.2 Biddle Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Biddle Industrial Air Curtains Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Biddle Industrial Air Curtains Products Offered

10.13.5 Biddle Recent Development

10.14 Theodoor

10.14.1 Theodoor Corporation Information

10.14.2 Theodoor Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Theodoor Industrial Air Curtains Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Theodoor Industrial Air Curtains Products Offered

10.14.5 Theodoor Recent Development

10.15 Airtecnics

10.15.1 Airtecnics Corporation Information

10.15.2 Airtecnics Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Airtecnics Industrial Air Curtains Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Airtecnics Industrial Air Curtains Products Offered

10.15.5 Airtecnics Recent Development

10.16 GREE

10.16.1 GREE Corporation Information

10.16.2 GREE Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 GREE Industrial Air Curtains Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 GREE Industrial Air Curtains Products Offered

10.16.5 GREE Recent Development

10.17 S&P

10.17.1 S&P Corporation Information

10.17.2 S&P Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 S&P Industrial Air Curtains Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 S&P Industrial Air Curtains Products Offered

10.17.5 S&P Recent Development

10.18 Aleco

10.18.1 Aleco Corporation Information

10.18.2 Aleco Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Aleco Industrial Air Curtains Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Aleco Industrial Air Curtains Products Offered

10.18.5 Aleco Recent Development

10.19 Ying Ge Shi

10.19.1 Ying Ge Shi Corporation Information

10.19.2 Ying Ge Shi Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Ying Ge Shi Industrial Air Curtains Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Ying Ge Shi Industrial Air Curtains Products Offered

10.19.5 Ying Ge Shi Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Industrial Air Curtains Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Industrial Air Curtains Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Industrial Air Curtains Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Industrial Air Curtains Distributors

12.3 Industrial Air Curtains Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”