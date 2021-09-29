Induction Furnace (IF) Market Size 2021, Worldwide Survey by Applications, Solutions and SWOT Analysis by 2027 | OTTO JUNKER, Inductotherm Group, ABP Induction Systems

“
The report titled Global Induction Furnace (IF) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Induction Furnace (IF) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Induction Furnace (IF) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Induction Furnace (IF) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Induction Furnace (IF) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Induction Furnace (IF) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Induction Furnace (IF) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Induction Furnace (IF) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Induction Furnace (IF) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Induction Furnace (IF) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Induction Furnace (IF) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Induction Furnace (IF) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
OTTO JUNKER, Inductotherm Group, ABP Induction Systems, ECM Technologies, Electrotherm, EFD Induction, SMS, Ajax Tocco, Indotherm, Megatherm, Ningbo Haishun Electronic Co., Ltd, Ningbo Shenguang Electric Furnace Co., Ltd, Retech Systems LLC, Hebei YUANTUO, Dai-ichi Kiden Co.,Ltd, Jinlai Electromechanical, Agni Electrical, Shenzhen Shuangping
Market Segmentation by Product:
Induction Melting Furnace
Induction Heating Furnace
Market Segmentation by Application:
Non-Ferrous
Ferrous
Specialty Melting
The Induction Furnace (IF) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Induction Furnace (IF) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Induction Furnace (IF) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Induction Furnace (IF) market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Induction Furnace (IF) industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Induction Furnace (IF) market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Induction Furnace (IF) market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Induction Furnace (IF) market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Induction Furnace (IF) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Induction Furnace (IF) Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Induction Melting Furnace
1.2.3 Induction Heating Furnace
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Induction Furnace (IF) Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Non-Ferrous
1.3.3 Ferrous
1.3.4 Specialty Melting
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Induction Furnace (IF) Production
2.1 Global Induction Furnace (IF) Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Induction Furnace (IF) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Induction Furnace (IF) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Induction Furnace (IF) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Induction Furnace (IF) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 China
2.6 India
2.7 Europe
3 Global Induction Furnace (IF) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Induction Furnace (IF) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Induction Furnace (IF) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Induction Furnace (IF) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Induction Furnace (IF) Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Induction Furnace (IF) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Induction Furnace (IF) Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Induction Furnace (IF) Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Induction Furnace (IF) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Induction Furnace (IF) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Induction Furnace (IF) Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Induction Furnace (IF) Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Induction Furnace (IF) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Induction Furnace (IF) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Induction Furnace (IF) Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Induction Furnace (IF) Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Induction Furnace (IF) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Induction Furnace (IF) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Induction Furnace (IF) Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Induction Furnace (IF) Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Induction Furnace (IF) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Induction Furnace (IF) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global Induction Furnace (IF) Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Induction Furnace (IF) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Induction Furnace (IF) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Induction Furnace (IF) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Induction Furnace (IF) Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Induction Furnace (IF) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Induction Furnace (IF) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Induction Furnace (IF) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Induction Furnace (IF) Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Induction Furnace (IF) Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Induction Furnace (IF) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Induction Furnace (IF) Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Induction Furnace (IF) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Induction Furnace (IF) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Induction Furnace (IF) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Induction Furnace (IF) Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Induction Furnace (IF) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Induction Furnace (IF) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Induction Furnace (IF) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Induction Furnace (IF) Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Induction Furnace (IF) Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Induction Furnace (IF) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Induction Furnace (IF) Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Induction Furnace (IF) Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Induction Furnace (IF) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 North America Induction Furnace (IF) Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Induction Furnace (IF) Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Induction Furnace (IF) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Induction Furnace (IF) Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Induction Furnace (IF) Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Induction Furnace (IF) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Induction Furnace (IF) Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Induction Furnace (IF) Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Induction Furnace (IF) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Europe Induction Furnace (IF) Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Induction Furnace (IF) Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Induction Furnace (IF) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Induction Furnace (IF) Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Induction Furnace (IF) Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Induction Furnace (IF) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Induction Furnace (IF) Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Induction Furnace (IF) Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Induction Furnace (IF) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Asia Pacific Induction Furnace (IF) Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Induction Furnace (IF) Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Induction Furnace (IF) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Induction Furnace (IF) Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Induction Furnace (IF) Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Induction Furnace (IF) Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
9.3.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Induction Furnace (IF) Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Induction Furnace (IF) Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Induction Furnace (IF) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Latin America Induction Furnace (IF) Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Induction Furnace (IF) Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Induction Furnace (IF) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Induction Furnace (IF) Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Induction Furnace (IF) Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Induction Furnace (IF) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Induction Furnace (IF) Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Induction Furnace (IF) Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Induction Furnace (IF) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Induction Furnace (IF) Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Induction Furnace (IF) Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Induction Furnace (IF) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Induction Furnace (IF) Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Induction Furnace (IF) Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Induction Furnace (IF) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 UAE
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 OTTO JUNKER
12.1.1 OTTO JUNKER Corporation Information
12.1.2 OTTO JUNKER Overview
12.1.3 OTTO JUNKER Induction Furnace (IF) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 OTTO JUNKER Induction Furnace (IF) Product Description
12.1.5 OTTO JUNKER Recent Developments
12.2 Inductotherm Group
12.2.1 Inductotherm Group Corporation Information
12.2.2 Inductotherm Group Overview
12.2.3 Inductotherm Group Induction Furnace (IF) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Inductotherm Group Induction Furnace (IF) Product Description
12.2.5 Inductotherm Group Recent Developments
12.3 ABP Induction Systems
12.3.1 ABP Induction Systems Corporation Information
12.3.2 ABP Induction Systems Overview
12.3.3 ABP Induction Systems Induction Furnace (IF) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 ABP Induction Systems Induction Furnace (IF) Product Description
12.3.5 ABP Induction Systems Recent Developments
12.4 ECM Technologies
12.4.1 ECM Technologies Corporation Information
12.4.2 ECM Technologies Overview
12.4.3 ECM Technologies Induction Furnace (IF) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 ECM Technologies Induction Furnace (IF) Product Description
12.4.5 ECM Technologies Recent Developments
12.5 Electrotherm
12.5.1 Electrotherm Corporation Information
12.5.2 Electrotherm Overview
12.5.3 Electrotherm Induction Furnace (IF) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Electrotherm Induction Furnace (IF) Product Description
12.5.5 Electrotherm Recent Developments
12.6 EFD Induction
12.6.1 EFD Induction Corporation Information
12.6.2 EFD Induction Overview
12.6.3 EFD Induction Induction Furnace (IF) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 EFD Induction Induction Furnace (IF) Product Description
12.6.5 EFD Induction Recent Developments
12.7 SMS
12.7.1 SMS Corporation Information
12.7.2 SMS Overview
12.7.3 SMS Induction Furnace (IF) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 SMS Induction Furnace (IF) Product Description
12.7.5 SMS Recent Developments
12.8 Ajax Tocco
12.8.1 Ajax Tocco Corporation Information
12.8.2 Ajax Tocco Overview
12.8.3 Ajax Tocco Induction Furnace (IF) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Ajax Tocco Induction Furnace (IF) Product Description
12.8.5 Ajax Tocco Recent Developments
12.9 Indotherm
12.9.1 Indotherm Corporation Information
12.9.2 Indotherm Overview
12.9.3 Indotherm Induction Furnace (IF) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Indotherm Induction Furnace (IF) Product Description
12.9.5 Indotherm Recent Developments
12.10 Megatherm
12.10.1 Megatherm Corporation Information
12.10.2 Megatherm Overview
12.10.3 Megatherm Induction Furnace (IF) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Megatherm Induction Furnace (IF) Product Description
12.10.5 Megatherm Recent Developments
12.11 Ningbo Haishun Electronic Co., Ltd
12.11.1 Ningbo Haishun Electronic Co., Ltd Corporation Information
12.11.2 Ningbo Haishun Electronic Co., Ltd Overview
12.11.3 Ningbo Haishun Electronic Co., Ltd Induction Furnace (IF) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Ningbo Haishun Electronic Co., Ltd Induction Furnace (IF) Product Description
12.11.5 Ningbo Haishun Electronic Co., Ltd Recent Developments
12.12 Ningbo Shenguang Electric Furnace Co., Ltd
12.12.1 Ningbo Shenguang Electric Furnace Co., Ltd Corporation Information
12.12.2 Ningbo Shenguang Electric Furnace Co., Ltd Overview
12.12.3 Ningbo Shenguang Electric Furnace Co., Ltd Induction Furnace (IF) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Ningbo Shenguang Electric Furnace Co., Ltd Induction Furnace (IF) Product Description
12.12.5 Ningbo Shenguang Electric Furnace Co., Ltd Recent Developments
12.13 Retech Systems LLC
12.13.1 Retech Systems LLC Corporation Information
12.13.2 Retech Systems LLC Overview
12.13.3 Retech Systems LLC Induction Furnace (IF) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Retech Systems LLC Induction Furnace (IF) Product Description
12.13.5 Retech Systems LLC Recent Developments
12.14 Hebei YUANTUO
12.14.1 Hebei YUANTUO Corporation Information
12.14.2 Hebei YUANTUO Overview
12.14.3 Hebei YUANTUO Induction Furnace (IF) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Hebei YUANTUO Induction Furnace (IF) Product Description
12.14.5 Hebei YUANTUO Recent Developments
12.15 Dai-ichi Kiden Co.,Ltd
12.15.1 Dai-ichi Kiden Co.,Ltd Corporation Information
12.15.2 Dai-ichi Kiden Co.,Ltd Overview
12.15.3 Dai-ichi Kiden Co.,Ltd Induction Furnace (IF) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Dai-ichi Kiden Co.,Ltd Induction Furnace (IF) Product Description
12.15.5 Dai-ichi Kiden Co.,Ltd Recent Developments
12.16 Jinlai Electromechanical
12.16.1 Jinlai Electromechanical Corporation Information
12.16.2 Jinlai Electromechanical Overview
12.16.3 Jinlai Electromechanical Induction Furnace (IF) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Jinlai Electromechanical Induction Furnace (IF) Product Description
12.16.5 Jinlai Electromechanical Recent Developments
12.17 Agni Electrical
12.17.1 Agni Electrical Corporation Information
12.17.2 Agni Electrical Overview
12.17.3 Agni Electrical Induction Furnace (IF) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Agni Electrical Induction Furnace (IF) Product Description
12.17.5 Agni Electrical Recent Developments
12.18 Shenzhen Shuangping
12.18.1 Shenzhen Shuangping Corporation Information
12.18.2 Shenzhen Shuangping Overview
12.18.3 Shenzhen Shuangping Induction Furnace (IF) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Shenzhen Shuangping Induction Furnace (IF) Product Description
12.18.5 Shenzhen Shuangping Recent Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Induction Furnace (IF) Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Induction Furnace (IF) Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Induction Furnace (IF) Production Mode & Process
13.4 Induction Furnace (IF) Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Induction Furnace (IF) Sales Channels
13.4.2 Induction Furnace (IF) Distributors
13.5 Induction Furnace (IF) Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 Induction Furnace (IF) Industry Trends
14.2 Induction Furnace (IF) Market Drivers
14.3 Induction Furnace (IF) Market Challenges
14.4 Induction Furnace (IF) Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global Induction Furnace (IF) Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
