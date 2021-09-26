Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Market Size, Key Trends, Challenges and Standardization, Research, Key Players, Economic Impact and Forecast to 2028| Google, Apple, Microsoft

Complete study of the global Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Key companies operating in the global Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation market include _, Google, Apple, Microsoft, Cisco Systems, HERE Maps, Aisle411, Broadcom, Qualcomm, IndoorAtlas, Senion, Acuity Brands(ByteLight), Wifarer, Skyhook(TruePosition), Insiteo, Shopkick, Ekahau (J2 Global), Ericsson, Point Inside, Zonith, Locata, Ubisense, Sensewhere, TRX Systems, URadio Systems
Segmental Analysis
The report has classified the global Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation industry.
Global Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Market Segment By Type:
Software
Hardware
Service Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation
Global Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Market Segment By Application:
Offices and Commercial Buildings
Government
Public Safety and Urban Security
Healthcare
Travel and Hospitality
Aviation
Academia and Education
Oil
Gas and Mining
Manufacturing
Distribution and Logistics
Competitive Landscape
It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.
What is the growth potential of the Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation market?
Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation industry in the years to come?
What are the key challenges that the global Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation market may face in future?
Which are the leading companies in the global Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation market?
Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation market?
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Software
1.2.3 Hardware
1.2.4 Service
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Offices and Commercial Buildings
1.3.3 Government, Public Safety and Urban Security
1.3.4 Healthcare
1.3.5 Travel and Hospitality
1.3.6 Aviation
1.3.7 Academia and Education
1.3.8 Oil, Gas and Mining
1.3.9 Manufacturing, Distribution and Logistics
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Market Perspective (2016-2027)
2.2 Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)
2.3 Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Market Trends
2.3.2 Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Market Drivers
2.3.3 Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Market Challenges
2.3.4 Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Revenue
3.4 Global Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Revenue in 2020
3.5 Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.6 Key Players Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Global Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America
6.1 North America Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Market Size (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Market Size by Type
6.2.1 North America Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
6.2.3 North America Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Market Size by Application
6.3.1 North America Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
6.3.3 North America Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
6.4 North America Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
6.4.2 North America Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
6.4.3 United States
6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Market Size (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Market Size by Type
7.2.1 Europe Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
7.2.3 Europe Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Market Size by Application
7.3.1 Europe Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
7.3.3 Europe Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 Europe Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
7.4.2 Europe Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific
8.1 Asia-Pacific Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Market Size (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia-Pacific Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia-Pacific Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Asia-Pacific Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Market Size by Region
8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Market Size by Region (2022-2027)
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 Southeast Asia
8.4.7 India
8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Market Size (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Latin America Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Latin America Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
9.2.3 Latin America Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Latin America Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Latin America Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
9.3.3 Latin America Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Latin America Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
9.4.2 Latin America Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa
10.1 Middle East & Africa Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Market Size (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East & Africa Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East & Africa Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Middle East & Africa Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 Google
11.1.1 Google Company Details
11.1.2 Google Business Overview
11.1.3 Google Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Introduction
11.1.4 Google Revenue in Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Business (2016-2021)
11.1.5 Google Recent Development
11.2 Apple
11.2.1 Apple Company Details
11.2.2 Apple Business Overview
11.2.3 Apple Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Introduction
11.2.4 Apple Revenue in Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Business (2016-2021)
11.2.5 Apple Recent Development
11.3 Microsoft
11.3.1 Microsoft Company Details
11.3.2 Microsoft Business Overview
11.3.3 Microsoft Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Introduction
11.3.4 Microsoft Revenue in Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Business (2016-2021)
11.3.5 Microsoft Recent Development
11.4 Cisco Systems
11.4.1 Cisco Systems Company Details
11.4.2 Cisco Systems Business Overview
11.4.3 Cisco Systems Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Introduction
11.4.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Business (2016-2021)
11.4.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development
11.5 HERE Maps
11.5.1 HERE Maps Company Details
11.5.2 HERE Maps Business Overview
11.5.3 HERE Maps Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Introduction
11.5.4 HERE Maps Revenue in Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Business (2016-2021)
11.5.5 HERE Maps Recent Development
11.6 Aisle411
11.6.1 Aisle411 Company Details
11.6.2 Aisle411 Business Overview
11.6.3 Aisle411 Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Introduction
11.6.4 Aisle411 Revenue in Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Business (2016-2021)
11.6.5 Aisle411 Recent Development
11.7 Broadcom
11.7.1 Broadcom Company Details
11.7.2 Broadcom Business Overview
11.7.3 Broadcom Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Introduction
11.7.4 Broadcom Revenue in Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Business (2016-2021)
11.7.5 Broadcom Recent Development
11.8 Qualcomm
11.8.1 Qualcomm Company Details
11.8.2 Qualcomm Business Overview
11.8.3 Qualcomm Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Introduction
11.8.4 Qualcomm Revenue in Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Business (2016-2021)
11.8.5 Qualcomm Recent Development
11.9 IndoorAtlas
11.9.1 IndoorAtlas Company Details
11.9.2 IndoorAtlas Business Overview
11.9.3 IndoorAtlas Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Introduction
11.9.4 IndoorAtlas Revenue in Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Business (2016-2021)
11.9.5 IndoorAtlas Recent Development
11.10 Senion
11.10.1 Senion Company Details
11.10.2 Senion Business Overview
11.10.3 Senion Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Introduction
11.10.4 Senion Revenue in Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Business (2016-2021)
11.10.5 Senion Recent Development
11.11 Acuity Brands(ByteLight)
11.11.1 Acuity Brands(ByteLight) Company Details
11.11.2 Acuity Brands(ByteLight) Business Overview
11.11.3 Acuity Brands(ByteLight) Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Introduction
11.11.4 Acuity Brands(ByteLight) Revenue in Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Business (2016-2021)
11.11.5 Acuity Brands(ByteLight) Recent Development
11.12 Wifarer
11.12.1 Wifarer Company Details
11.12.2 Wifarer Business Overview
11.12.3 Wifarer Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Introduction
11.12.4 Wifarer Revenue in Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Business (2016-2021)
11.12.5 Wifarer Recent Development
11.13 Skyhook(TruePosition)
11.13.1 Skyhook(TruePosition) Company Details
11.13.2 Skyhook(TruePosition) Business Overview
11.13.3 Skyhook(TruePosition) Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Introduction
11.13.4 Skyhook(TruePosition) Revenue in Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Business (2016-2021)
11.13.5 Skyhook(TruePosition) Recent Development
11.14 Insiteo
11.14.1 Insiteo Company Details
11.14.2 Insiteo Business Overview
11.14.3 Insiteo Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Introduction
11.14.4 Insiteo Revenue in Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Business (2016-2021)
11.14.5 Insiteo Recent Development
11.15 Shopkick
11.15.1 Shopkick Company Details
11.15.2 Shopkick Business Overview
11.15.3 Shopkick Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Introduction
11.15.4 Shopkick Revenue in Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Business (2016-2021)
11.15.5 Shopkick Recent Development
11.16 Ekahau (J2 Global)
11.16.1 Ekahau (J2 Global) Company Details
11.16.2 Ekahau (J2 Global) Business Overview
11.16.3 Ekahau (J2 Global) Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Introduction
11.16.4 Ekahau (J2 Global) Revenue in Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Business (2016-2021)
11.16.5 Ekahau (J2 Global) Recent Development
11.17 Ericsson
11.17.1 Ericsson Company Details
11.17.2 Ericsson Business Overview
11.17.3 Ericsson Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Introduction
11.17.4 Ericsson Revenue in Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Business (2016-2021)
11.17.5 Ericsson Recent Development
11.18 Point Inside
11.18.1 Point Inside Company Details
11.18.2 Point Inside Business Overview
11.18.3 Point Inside Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Introduction
11.18.4 Point Inside Revenue in Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Business (2016-2021)
11.18.5 Point Inside Recent Development
11.18 Zonith
.1 Zonith Company Details
.2 Zonith Business Overview
.3 Zonith Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Introduction
.4 Zonith Revenue in Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Business (2016-2021)
.5 Zonith Recent Development
11.20 Locata
11.20.1 Locata Company Details
11.20.2 Locata Business Overview
11.20.3 Locata Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Introduction
11.20.4 Locata Revenue in Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Business (2016-2021)
11.20.5 Locata Recent Development
11.21 Ubisense
11.21.1 Ubisense Company Details
11.21.2 Ubisense Business Overview
11.21.3 Ubisense Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Introduction
11.21.4 Ubisense Revenue in Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Business (2016-2021)
11.21.5 Ubisense Recent Development
11.22 Sensewhere
11.22.1 Sensewhere Company Details
11.22.2 Sensewhere Business Overview
11.22.3 Sensewhere Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Introduction
11.22.4 Sensewhere Revenue in Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Business (2016-2021)
11.22.5 Sensewhere Recent Development
11.23 TRX Systems
11.23.1 TRX Systems Company Details
11.23.2 TRX Systems Business Overview
11.23.3 TRX Systems Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Introduction
11.23.4 TRX Systems Revenue in Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Business (2016-2021)
11.23.5 TRX Systems Recent Development
11.24 URadio Systems
11.24.1 URadio Systems Company Details
11.24.2 URadio Systems Business Overview
11.24.3 URadio Systems Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Introduction
11.24.4 URadio Systems Revenue in Indoor Positioning Systems and Navigation Business (2016-2021)
11.24.5 URadio Systems Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Disclaimer
13.3 Author Details
