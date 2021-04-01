Indoor Plant Market Size, Incredible Possibilities and Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2027 | Dümmen Orange, Syngenta Flowers, Finlays, Beekenkamp

“

The report titled Global Indoor Plant Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Indoor Plant market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Indoor Plant market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Indoor Plant market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Indoor Plant market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Indoor Plant report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Indoor Plant report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Indoor Plant market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Indoor Plant market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Indoor Plant market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Indoor Plant market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Indoor Plant market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Dümmen Orange, Syngenta Flowers, Finlays, Beekenkamp, Washington Bulb, Karen Roses, Harvest Flower, Queens Group, Ball Horticultural, Afriflora, Double H, Ambius, Totally Plants, Floricoltura Zardi, Marconi Antonio & Figlio

Market Segmentation by Product: Succulent Plants

Berbaceous Plants

Woody Plants

Hydroponic Plants



Market Segmentation by Application: Commercial

Household



The Indoor Plant Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Indoor Plant market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Indoor Plant market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Indoor Plant market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Indoor Plant industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Indoor Plant market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Indoor Plant market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Indoor Plant market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Indoor Plant Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Succulent Plants

1.2.3 Berbaceous Plants

1.2.4 Woody Plants

1.2.5 Hydroponic Plants

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Indoor Plant Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Household

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Indoor Plant Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Indoor Plant Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Indoor Plant Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Indoor Plant Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Indoor Plant Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Indoor Plant Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Indoor Plant Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Indoor Plant Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Indoor Plant Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Indoor Plant Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Indoor Plant Industry Trends

2.5.1 Indoor Plant Market Trends

2.5.2 Indoor Plant Market Drivers

2.5.3 Indoor Plant Market Challenges

2.5.4 Indoor Plant Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Indoor Plant Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Indoor Plant Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Indoor Plant Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Indoor Plant Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Indoor Plant by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Indoor Plant Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Indoor Plant Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Indoor Plant Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Indoor Plant Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Indoor Plant as of 2020)

3.4 Global Indoor Plant Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Indoor Plant Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Indoor Plant Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Indoor Plant Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Indoor Plant Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Indoor Plant Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Indoor Plant Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Indoor Plant Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Indoor Plant Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Indoor Plant Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Indoor Plant Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Indoor Plant Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Indoor Plant Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Indoor Plant Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Indoor Plant Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Indoor Plant Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Indoor Plant Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Indoor Plant Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Indoor Plant Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Indoor Plant Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Indoor Plant Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Indoor Plant Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Indoor Plant Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Indoor Plant Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Indoor Plant Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Indoor Plant Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Indoor Plant Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Indoor Plant Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Indoor Plant Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Indoor Plant Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Indoor Plant Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Indoor Plant Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Indoor Plant Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Indoor Plant Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Indoor Plant Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Indoor Plant Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Indoor Plant Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Indoor Plant Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Indoor Plant Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Indoor Plant Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Indoor Plant Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Indoor Plant Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Indoor Plant Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Indoor Plant Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Indoor Plant Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Indoor Plant Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Indoor Plant Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Indoor Plant Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Indoor Plant Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Indoor Plant Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Indoor Plant Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Indoor Plant Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Indoor Plant Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Indoor Plant Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Indoor Plant Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Indoor Plant Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Indoor Plant Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Indoor Plant Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Indoor Plant Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Indoor Plant Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Indoor Plant Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Indoor Plant Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Indoor Plant Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Indoor Plant Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Indoor Plant Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Indoor Plant Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Indoor Plant Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Indoor Plant Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Indoor Plant Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Indoor Plant Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Indoor Plant Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Indoor Plant Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Indoor Plant Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Indoor Plant Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Indoor Plant Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Indoor Plant Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Indoor Plant Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Indoor Plant Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Indoor Plant Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Indoor Plant Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Indoor Plant Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Indoor Plant Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Dümmen Orange

11.1.1 Dümmen Orange Corporation Information

11.1.2 Dümmen Orange Overview

11.1.3 Dümmen Orange Indoor Plant Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Dümmen Orange Indoor Plant Products and Services

11.1.5 Dümmen Orange Indoor Plant SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Dümmen Orange Recent Developments

11.2 Syngenta Flowers

11.2.1 Syngenta Flowers Corporation Information

11.2.2 Syngenta Flowers Overview

11.2.3 Syngenta Flowers Indoor Plant Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Syngenta Flowers Indoor Plant Products and Services

11.2.5 Syngenta Flowers Indoor Plant SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Syngenta Flowers Recent Developments

11.3 Finlays

11.3.1 Finlays Corporation Information

11.3.2 Finlays Overview

11.3.3 Finlays Indoor Plant Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Finlays Indoor Plant Products and Services

11.3.5 Finlays Indoor Plant SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Finlays Recent Developments

11.4 Beekenkamp

11.4.1 Beekenkamp Corporation Information

11.4.2 Beekenkamp Overview

11.4.3 Beekenkamp Indoor Plant Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Beekenkamp Indoor Plant Products and Services

11.4.5 Beekenkamp Indoor Plant SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Beekenkamp Recent Developments

11.5 Washington Bulb

11.5.1 Washington Bulb Corporation Information

11.5.2 Washington Bulb Overview

11.5.3 Washington Bulb Indoor Plant Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Washington Bulb Indoor Plant Products and Services

11.5.5 Washington Bulb Indoor Plant SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Washington Bulb Recent Developments

11.6 Karen Roses

11.6.1 Karen Roses Corporation Information

11.6.2 Karen Roses Overview

11.6.3 Karen Roses Indoor Plant Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Karen Roses Indoor Plant Products and Services

11.6.5 Karen Roses Indoor Plant SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Karen Roses Recent Developments

11.7 Harvest Flower

11.7.1 Harvest Flower Corporation Information

11.7.2 Harvest Flower Overview

11.7.3 Harvest Flower Indoor Plant Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Harvest Flower Indoor Plant Products and Services

11.7.5 Harvest Flower Indoor Plant SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Harvest Flower Recent Developments

11.8 Queens Group

11.8.1 Queens Group Corporation Information

11.8.2 Queens Group Overview

11.8.3 Queens Group Indoor Plant Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Queens Group Indoor Plant Products and Services

11.8.5 Queens Group Indoor Plant SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Queens Group Recent Developments

11.9 Ball Horticultural

11.9.1 Ball Horticultural Corporation Information

11.9.2 Ball Horticultural Overview

11.9.3 Ball Horticultural Indoor Plant Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Ball Horticultural Indoor Plant Products and Services

11.9.5 Ball Horticultural Indoor Plant SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Ball Horticultural Recent Developments

11.10 Afriflora

11.10.1 Afriflora Corporation Information

11.10.2 Afriflora Overview

11.10.3 Afriflora Indoor Plant Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Afriflora Indoor Plant Products and Services

11.10.5 Afriflora Indoor Plant SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Afriflora Recent Developments

11.11 Double H

11.11.1 Double H Corporation Information

11.11.2 Double H Overview

11.11.3 Double H Indoor Plant Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Double H Indoor Plant Products and Services

11.11.5 Double H Recent Developments

11.12 Ambius

11.12.1 Ambius Corporation Information

11.12.2 Ambius Overview

11.12.3 Ambius Indoor Plant Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Ambius Indoor Plant Products and Services

11.12.5 Ambius Recent Developments

11.13 Totally Plants

11.13.1 Totally Plants Corporation Information

11.13.2 Totally Plants Overview

11.13.3 Totally Plants Indoor Plant Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Totally Plants Indoor Plant Products and Services

11.13.5 Totally Plants Recent Developments

11.14 Floricoltura Zardi

11.14.1 Floricoltura Zardi Corporation Information

11.14.2 Floricoltura Zardi Overview

11.14.3 Floricoltura Zardi Indoor Plant Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Floricoltura Zardi Indoor Plant Products and Services

11.14.5 Floricoltura Zardi Recent Developments

11.15 Marconi Antonio & Figlio

11.15.1 Marconi Antonio & Figlio Corporation Information

11.15.2 Marconi Antonio & Figlio Overview

11.15.3 Marconi Antonio & Figlio Indoor Plant Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Marconi Antonio & Figlio Indoor Plant Products and Services

11.15.5 Marconi Antonio & Figlio Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Indoor Plant Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Indoor Plant Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Indoor Plant Production Mode & Process

12.4 Indoor Plant Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Indoor Plant Sales Channels

12.4.2 Indoor Plant Distributors

12.5 Indoor Plant Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

