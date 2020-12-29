Indoor Flooring Market Size 2020, End-User Segment To Showcase Significant Growth Up To 2026 | Armstrong Flooring, Inc., Beaulieu International Group

“

The report titled Global Indoor Flooring Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Indoor Flooring market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Indoor Flooring market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Indoor Flooring market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Indoor Flooring market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Indoor Flooring report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Indoor Flooring report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Indoor Flooring market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Indoor Flooring market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Indoor Flooring market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Indoor Flooring market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Indoor Flooring market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Armstrong Flooring, Inc., Beaulieu International Group, Ecore International, Forbo International SA, Interface, Inc., Mats Inc., Mohawk Industries, Inc., Shaw Industries Group, Inc., Tarkett and Toli Corporation

Market Segmentation by Product: Ceramic Tiles

Carpet

Wood & Laminate

Vinyl, Linoleum & Rubber

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Residential

Commercial & Industrial



The Indoor Flooring Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Indoor Flooring market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Indoor Flooring market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Indoor Flooring market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Indoor Flooring industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Indoor Flooring market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Indoor Flooring market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Indoor Flooring market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Indoor Flooring Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Indoor Flooring Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Ceramic Tiles

1.4.3 Carpet

1.2.4 Wood & Laminate

1.2.5 Vinyl, Linoleum & Rubber

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by End-Users

1.3.1 Global Indoor Flooring Market Size Growth Rate by End-Users

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial & Industrial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Indoor Flooring Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Indoor Flooring Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Indoor Flooring Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Indoor Flooring, Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Indoor Flooring Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Indoor Flooring Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Indoor Flooring Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Indoor Flooring Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Indoor Flooring Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Indoor Flooring Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Indoor Flooring Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Indoor Flooring Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Key Indoor Flooring Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Indoor Flooring Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Indoor Flooring Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Indoor Flooring Revenue in 2019

3.2.6 Global Indoor Flooring Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Indoor Flooring Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.4 Indoor Flooring Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.4.1 Indoor Flooring Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Indoor Flooring Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Indoor Flooring Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Indoor Flooring Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Indoor Flooring Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Indoor Flooring Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Indoor Flooring Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Indoor Flooring Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Indoor Flooring Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Indoor Flooring Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Indoor Flooring Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Indoor Flooring Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by End-Users (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Indoor Flooring Market Size by End-Users (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Indoor Flooring Sales by End-Users (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Indoor Flooring Revenue by End-Users (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Indoor Flooring Price by End-Users (2015-2020)

5.2 Indoor Flooring Market Size Forecast by End-Users (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Indoor Flooring Sales Forecast by End-Users (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Indoor Flooring Revenue Forecast by End-Users (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Indoor Flooring Price Forecast by End-Users (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Indoor Flooring Market Facts & Figures by Country

6.1.1 North America Indoor Flooring Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Indoor Flooring Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Indoor Flooring Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Indoor Flooring Market Facts & Figures by End-Users

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Indoor Flooring Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.1.1 Europe Indoor Flooring Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Indoor Flooring Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Indoor Flooring Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Indoor Flooring Market Facts & Figures by End-Users

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Indoor Flooring Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Indoor Flooring Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Indoor Flooring Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Indoor Flooring Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Indoor Flooring Market Facts & Figures by End-Users

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Indoor Flooring Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Indoor Flooring Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Indoor Flooring Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Indoor Flooring Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Indoor Flooring Market Facts & Figures by End-Users

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Indoor Flooring Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Indoor Flooring Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Indoor Flooring Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Indoor Flooring Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Indoor Flooring Market Facts & Figures by End-Users

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Armstrong Flooring, Inc.

11.1.1 Armstrong Flooring, Inc. Corporation Information

11.1.2 Armstrong Flooring, Inc. Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Armstrong Flooring, Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Armstrong Flooring, Inc. Indoor Flooring Products Offered

11.1.5 Armstrong Flooring, Inc. Related Developments

11.2 Beaulieu International Group

11.2.1 Beaulieu International Group Corporation Information

11.2.2 Beaulieu International Group Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Beaulieu International Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Beaulieu International Group Indoor Flooring Products Offered

11.2.5 Beaulieu International Group Related Developments

11.3 Ecore International

11.3.1 Ecore International Corporation Information

11.3.2 Ecore International Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Ecore International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Ecore International Indoor Flooring Products Offered

11.3.5 Ecore International Related Developments

11.4 Forbo International SA

11.4.1 Forbo International SA Corporation Information

11.4.2 Forbo International SA Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Forbo International SA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Forbo International SA Indoor Flooring Products Offered

11.4.5 Forbo International SA Related Developments

11.5 Interface, Inc.

11.5.1 Interface, Inc. Corporation Information

11.5.2 Interface, Inc. Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Interface, Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Interface, Inc. Indoor Flooring Products Offered

11.5.5 Interface, Inc. Related Developments

11.6 Mats Inc.

11.6.1 Mats Inc. Corporation Information

11.6.2 Mats Inc. Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Mats Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Mats Inc. Indoor Flooring Products Offered

11.6.5 Mats Inc. Related Developments

11.7 Mohawk Industries, Inc.

11.7.1 Mohawk Industries, Inc. Corporation Information

11.7.2 Mohawk Industries, Inc. Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Mohawk Industries, Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Mohawk Industries, Inc. Indoor Flooring Products Offered

11.7.5 Mohawk Industries, Inc. Related Developments

11.8 Shaw Industries Group, Inc.

11.8.1 Shaw Industries Group, Inc. Corporation Information

11.8.2 Shaw Industries Group, Inc. Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Shaw Industries Group, Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Shaw Industries Group, Inc. Indoor Flooring Products Offered

11.8.5 Shaw Industries Group, Inc. Related Developments

11.9 Tarkett and Toli Corporation

11.9.1 Tarkett and Toli Corporation Corporation Information

11.9.2 Tarkett and Toli Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Tarkett and Toli Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Tarkett and Toli Corporation Indoor Flooring Products Offered

11.9.5 Tarkett and Toli Corporation Related Developments

12 Market Forecast by Regions (Country)

12.1 Indoor Flooring Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Indoor Flooring Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

12.1.2 Global Indoor Flooring Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

12.2 North America Indoor Flooring Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Indoor Flooring Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Indoor Flooring Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Indoor Flooring Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Indoor Flooring Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Indoor Flooring Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Indoor Flooring Market Challenges

13.3 Indoor Flooring Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Indoor Flooring Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Indoor Flooring Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Indoor Flooring Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”