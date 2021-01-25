Indocyanine Green Market Growth Analysis,Size,Insight,Share And Outlook By 2027PULSION Medical Systems AG, Diagnostic Green, SERB

Indocyanine green (ICG) a cyanine dye used in medical diagnostics to determine cardiac output, hepatic function, and liver blood flow, and for ophthalmic angiography. It is a sterile, lyophilized green powder with a peak spectral absorption at 800 nm. These infrared frequencies penetrate retinal layers, allowing ICG angiography to image deeper patterns of circulation than fluorescein angiography. Akorn is the dominate producer of indocyanine green, the production was 536.6 K NOS in 2015, accounting for about 25.80% of the total amount, followed by PULSION Medical Systems AG, with the production market share of 16.19%.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Indocyanine Green Market The global Indocyanine Green market size is projected to reach US$ 59 million by 2026, from US$ 46 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2026.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2618670/global-indocyanine-green-market

:

Global Indocyanine Green Scope and Segment Indocyanine Green market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Indocyanine Green market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Akorn, PULSION Medical Systems AG, Diagnostic Green, SERB, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Aurolab, Yichuang, Eisai

Indocyanine Green Breakdown Data by Type

Type I, Type II

Indocyanine Green Breakdown Data by Application

Ophthalmology, Neurosurgery, Liver Diseases, Others Regional and Country-level Analysis The Indocyanine Green market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Indocyanine Green market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Indocyanine Green Market Share Analysis

Get Full Report In Your Inbox Within 24 Hours at USD(4900):

https://www.https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/cdba1a25c0b48f55d93a6eb3a09d4245,0,1,global-indocyanine-green-market

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Indocyanine Green Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Indocyanine Green Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Type I

1.4.3 Type II 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Indocyanine Green Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Ophthalmology

1.3.3 Neurosurgery

1.3.4 Liver Diseases

1.3.5 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global Indocyanine Green Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 2.2 Global Indocyanine Green Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 2.3 Global Indocyanine Green Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.4 Global Top Indocyanine Green Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Indocyanine Green Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Indocyanine Green Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 2.5 Global Top Indocyanine Green Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Indocyanine Green Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Indocyanine Green Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 2.6 North America 2.7 Europe 2.8 Asia-Pacific 2.9 Latin America 2.10 Middle East & Africa 3 Competition by Manufacturers 3.1 Global Indocyanine Green Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Indocyanine Green Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Indocyanine Green Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Indocyanine Green Sales in 2020 3.2 Global Indocyanine Green Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Indocyanine Green Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Indocyanine Green Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Indocyanine Green Revenue in 2020 3.3 Global Indocyanine Green Sales Price by Manufacturers 3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Indocyanine Green Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Indocyanine Green Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type 4.1 Global Indocyanine Green Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Indocyanine Green Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Indocyanine Green Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Indocyanine Green Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 4.2 Global Indocyanine Green Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Indocyanine Green Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Indocyanine Green Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Indocyanine Green Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 4.3 Global Indocyanine Green Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Indocyanine Green Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Indocyanine Green Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Market Size by Application 5.1 Global Indocyanine Green Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Indocyanine Green Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Indocyanine Green Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Indocyanine Green Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Indocyanine Green Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Indocyanine Green Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Indocyanine Green Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Indocyanine Green Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Indocyanine Green Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Indocyanine Green Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Indocyanine Green Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America Indocyanine Green Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Indocyanine Green Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Indocyanine Green Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 6.2 North America Indocyanine Green Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Indocyanine Green Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Indocyanine Green Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 North America Indocyanine Green Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Indocyanine Green Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Indocyanine Green Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Indocyanine Green Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Indocyanine Green Sales by Type (2017-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Indocyanine Green Revenue by Type (2017-2027) 7.2 Europe Indocyanine Green Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Indocyanine Green Sales by Application (2017-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Indocyanine Green Revenue by Application (2017-2027) 7.3 Europe Indocyanine Green Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Indocyanine Green Sales by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Indocyanine Green Revenue by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific 8.1 Asia Pacific Indocyanine Green Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Indocyanine Green Sales by Type (2018-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Indocyanine Green Revenue by Type (2018-2027) 8.2 Asia Pacific Indocyanine Green Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Indocyanine Green Sales by Application (2018-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Indocyanine Green Revenue by Application (2018-2027) 8.3 Asia Pacific Indocyanine Green Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Indocyanine Green Sales by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Indocyanine Green Revenue by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Indocyanine Green Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Indocyanine Green Sales by Type (2019-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Indocyanine Green Revenue by Type (2019-2027) 9.2 Latin America Indocyanine Green Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Indocyanine Green Sales by Application (2019-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Indocyanine Green Revenue by Application (2019-2027) 9.3 Latin America Indocyanine Green Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Indocyanine Green Sales by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Indocyanine Green Revenue by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina 6 Middle East and Africa 6.1 Middle East and Africa Indocyanine Green Market Size by Type

6.1.1 Middle East and Africa Indocyanine Green Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 Middle East and Africa Indocyanine Green Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 6.2 Middle East and Africa Indocyanine Green Market Size by Application

6.2.1 Middle East and Africa Indocyanine Green Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 Middle East and Africa Indocyanine Green Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Middle East and Africa Indocyanine Green Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Middle East and Africa Indocyanine Green Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 Middle East and Africa Indocyanine Green Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 Turkey

6.3.4 Saudi Arabia

6.3.5 U.A.E 11 Company Profiles 11.1 Akorn

11.1.1 Akorn Corporation Information

11.1.2 Akorn Overview

11.1.3 Akorn Indocyanine Green Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Akorn Indocyanine Green Product Description

11.1.5 Akorn Related Developments 11.2 PULSION Medical Systems AG

11.2.1 PULSION Medical Systems AG Corporation Information

11.2.2 PULSION Medical Systems AG Overview

11.2.3 PULSION Medical Systems AG Indocyanine Green Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 PULSION Medical Systems AG Indocyanine Green Product Description

11.2.5 PULSION Medical Systems AG Related Developments 11.3 Diagnostic Green

11.3.1 Diagnostic Green Corporation Information

11.3.2 Diagnostic Green Overview

11.3.3 Diagnostic Green Indocyanine Green Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Diagnostic Green Indocyanine Green Product Description

11.3.5 Diagnostic Green Related Developments 11.4 SERB

11.4.1 SERB Corporation Information

11.4.2 SERB Overview

11.4.3 SERB Indocyanine Green Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 SERB Indocyanine Green Product Description

11.4.5 SERB Related Developments 11.5 Daiichi Sankyo Company

11.5.1 Daiichi Sankyo Company Corporation Information

11.5.2 Daiichi Sankyo Company Overview

11.5.3 Daiichi Sankyo Company Indocyanine Green Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Daiichi Sankyo Company Indocyanine Green Product Description

11.5.5 Daiichi Sankyo Company Related Developments 11.6 Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

11.6.1 Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

11.6.2 Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Overview

11.6.3 Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Indocyanine Green Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Indocyanine Green Product Description

11.6.5 Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Related Developments 11.7 Aurolab

11.7.1 Aurolab Corporation Information

11.7.2 Aurolab Overview

11.7.3 Aurolab Indocyanine Green Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Aurolab Indocyanine Green Product Description

11.7.5 Aurolab Related Developments 11.8 Yichuang

11.8.1 Yichuang Corporation Information

11.8.2 Yichuang Overview

11.8.3 Yichuang Indocyanine Green Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Yichuang Indocyanine Green Product Description

11.8.5 Yichuang Related Developments 11.9 Eisai

11.9.1 Eisai Corporation Information

11.9.2 Eisai Overview

11.9.3 Eisai Indocyanine Green Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Eisai Indocyanine Green Product Description

11.9.5 Eisai Related Developments 11.1 Akorn

11.1.1 Akorn Corporation Information

11.1.2 Akorn Overview

11.1.3 Akorn Indocyanine Green Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Akorn Indocyanine Green Product Description

11.1.5 Akorn Related Developments 12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 12.1 Indocyanine Green Value Chain Analysis 12.2 Indocyanine Green Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 12.3 Indocyanine Green Production Mode & Process 12.4 Indocyanine Green Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Indocyanine Green Sales Channels

12.4.2 Indocyanine Green Distributors 12.5 Indocyanine Green Customers 13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 13.1 Indocyanine Green Industry Trends 13.2 Indocyanine Green Market Drivers 13.3 Indocyanine Green Market Challenges 13.4 Indocyanine Green Market Restraints 14 Key Findings in The Global Indocyanine Green Study 15 Appendix 15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source 15.2 Author Details 15.3 Disclaimer

About Us