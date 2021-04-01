Immunoassay Market Analysis, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Rate, Forecast 2027|Roche, Abbott Laboratories, Siemens

This research study is one of the most detailed and accurate ones that solely focus on the global Immunoassay market. It sheds light on critical factors that impact the growth of the global Immunoassay market on several fronts. Market participants can use the report to gain a sound understanding of the competitive landscape and strategies adopted by leading players of the global Immunoassay market. The authors of the report segment the global Immunoassay market according to a type of product, application, and region. The segments studied in the report are analyzed on the basis of market share, consumption, production, market attractiveness, and other vital factors.
The geographical analysis of the global Immunoassay market provided in the research study is an intelligent tool that interested parties can use to identify lucrative regional markets. It helps readers to become aware of the characteristics of different regional markets and how they are progressing in terms of growth. The report also offers a deep analysis of Immunoassay market dynamics, including drivers, challenges, restraints, trends and opportunities, and market influence factors. It provides a statistical analysis of the global Immunoassay market, which includes CAGR, revenue, volume, market shares, and other important figures. On the whole, it comes out as a complete package of various market intelligence studies focusing on the global Immunoassay market.
Major Players Cited in the Report
Roche, Abbott Laboratories, Siemens, Danaher, DiaSorin, Sysmex, BioMerieux, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, QIAGEN, Thermo Fisher, Becton, Dickinson, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Mindray, Perkinelmer, Quidel, Merck, Bio-Techne
Global Immunoassay Market Size Estimation
In order to estimate and validate the size of the global Immunoassay market, our researchers used bottom-up as well as top-down approaches. These methods were also used to project the Immunoassay market size of segments and sub-segments included in the report.
We used secondary sources to determine all breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares and completed their verification with the help of primary sources. We used both primary and secondary research processes to estimate the global Immunoassay market size vis-à-vis value and analyze the supply chain of the industry. In addition, extensive secondary research was conducted to identify key players in the global Immunoassay market.
Global Immunoassay Market by Product
ELISA
Rapid Tests
Western Blotting
ELISPOT
Immuno-PCR
Other Technologies
Global Immunoassay Market by Application
Hospitals
Clinical Laboratories
Blood Banks
Research & Academic Laboratories
Other End Users
Report Objectives
– Tracking and analyzing competitive developments in the global Immunoassay market, including research and development, merger and acquisition, collaboration, and product launch
– Analyzing core competencies and market shares of leading companies in a comprehensive manner
– Forecasting the growth of the overall global Immunoassay market and its important segments on the basis of revenue and volume
– Pinpointing market opportunities for stakeholders, vendors, market players, and other interested parties
– Strategically analyzing microeconomic and macroeconomic factors and their influence on future prospects and growth trends of the global Immunoassay market
TOC
Table of Contents 1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Immunoassay Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Immunoassay Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 ELISA
1.4.3 Rapid Tests
1.4.4 Western Blotting
1.4.5 ELISPOT
1.4.6 Immuno-PCR
1.4.7 Other Technologies
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Immunoassay Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Hospitals
1.5.3 Clinical Laboratories
1.5.4 Blood Banks
1.5.5 Research & Academic Laboratories
1.5.6 Other End Users
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Immunoassay Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Immunoassay Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Immunoassay Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Immunoassay Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Immunoassay Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Immunoassay Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Immunoassay Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Immunoassay Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Immunoassay Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Immunoassay Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global Immunoassay Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.2 Global Immunoassay Market Concentration Ratio
3.2.1 Global Immunoassay Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Immunoassay Revenue in 2019
3.3 Immunoassay Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.4 Key Players Immunoassay Product Solution and Service
3.5 Date of Enter into Immunoassay Market
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Immunoassay Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Immunoassay Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Immunoassay Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Immunoassay Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Immunoassay Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America
6.1 North America Immunoassay Market Size (2015-2020)
6.2 Immunoassay Key Players in North America (2019-2020)
6.3 North America Immunoassay Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Immunoassay Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Immunoassay Market Size (2015-2020)
7.2 Immunoassay Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)
7.3 Europe Immunoassay Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Immunoassay Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China
8.1 China Immunoassay Market Size (2015-2020)
8.2 Immunoassay Key Players in China (2019-2020)
8.3 China Immunoassay Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.4 China Immunoassay Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan
9.1 Japan Immunoassay Market Size (2015-2020)
9.2 Immunoassay Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)
9.3 Japan Immunoassay Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Immunoassay Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Immunoassay Market Size (2015-2020)
10.2 Immunoassay Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Immunoassay Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Immunoassay Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India
11.1 India Immunoassay Market Size (2015-2020)
11.2 Immunoassay Key Players in India (2019-2020)
11.3 India Immunoassay Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
11.4 India Immunoassay Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America
12.1 Central & South America Immunoassay Market Size (2015-2020)
12.2 Immunoassay Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)
12.3 Central & South America Immunoassay Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
12.4 Central & South America Immunoassay Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13 Key Players Profiles
13.1 Roche
13.1.1 Roche Company Details
13.1.2 Roche Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 Roche Immunoassay Introduction
13.1.4 Roche Revenue in Immunoassay Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Roche Recent Development
13.2 Abbott Laboratories
13.2.1 Abbott Laboratories Company Details
13.2.2 Abbott Laboratories Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 Abbott Laboratories Immunoassay Introduction
13.2.4 Abbott Laboratories Revenue in Immunoassay Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Abbott Laboratories Recent Development
13.3 Siemens
13.3.1 Siemens Company Details
13.3.2 Siemens Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Siemens Immunoassay Introduction
13.3.4 Siemens Revenue in Immunoassay Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Siemens Recent Development
13.4 Danaher
13.4.1 Danaher Company Details
13.4.2 Danaher Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 Danaher Immunoassay Introduction
13.4.4 Danaher Revenue in Immunoassay Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Danaher Recent Development
13.5 DiaSorin
13.5.1 DiaSorin Company Details
13.5.2 DiaSorin Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 DiaSorin Immunoassay Introduction
13.5.4 DiaSorin Revenue in Immunoassay Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 DiaSorin Recent Development
13.6 Sysmex
13.6.1 Sysmex Company Details
13.6.2 Sysmex Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 Sysmex Immunoassay Introduction
13.6.4 Sysmex Revenue in Immunoassay Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Sysmex Recent Development
13.7 BioMerieux
13.7.1 BioMerieux Company Details
13.7.2 BioMerieux Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 BioMerieux Immunoassay Introduction
13.7.4 BioMerieux Revenue in Immunoassay Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 BioMerieux Recent Development
13.8 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
13.8.1 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Details
13.8.2 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Immunoassay Introduction
13.8.4 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Revenue in Immunoassay Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Recent Development
13.9 QIAGEN
13.9.1 QIAGEN Company Details
13.9.2 QIAGEN Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 QIAGEN Immunoassay Introduction
13.9.4 QIAGEN Revenue in Immunoassay Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 QIAGEN Recent Development
13.10 Thermo Fisher
13.10.1 Thermo Fisher Company Details
13.10.2 Thermo Fisher Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 Thermo Fisher Immunoassay Introduction
13.10.4 Thermo Fisher Revenue in Immunoassay Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 Thermo Fisher Recent Development
13.11 Becton, Dickinson
10.11.1 Becton, Dickinson Company Details
10.11.2 Becton, Dickinson Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.11.3 Becton, Dickinson Immunoassay Introduction
10.11.4 Becton, Dickinson Revenue in Immunoassay Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 Becton, Dickinson Recent Development
13.12 Bio-Rad Laboratories
10.12.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Details
10.12.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.12.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories Immunoassay Introduction
10.12.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories Revenue in Immunoassay Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories Recent Development
13.13 Agilent Technologies
10.13.1 Agilent Technologies Company Details
10.13.2 Agilent Technologies Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.13.3 Agilent Technologies Immunoassay Introduction
10.13.4 Agilent Technologies Revenue in Immunoassay Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 Agilent Technologies Recent Development
13.14 Mindray
10.14.1 Mindray Company Details
10.14.2 Mindray Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.14.3 Mindray Immunoassay Introduction
10.14.4 Mindray Revenue in Immunoassay Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 Mindray Recent Development
13.15 Perkinelmer
10.15.1 Perkinelmer Company Details
10.15.2 Perkinelmer Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.15.3 Perkinelmer Immunoassay Introduction
10.15.4 Perkinelmer Revenue in Immunoassay Business (2015-2020)
10.15.5 Perkinelmer Recent Development
13.16 Quidel
10.16.1 Quidel Company Details
10.16.2 Quidel Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.16.3 Quidel Immunoassay Introduction
10.16.4 Quidel Revenue in Immunoassay Business (2015-2020)
10.16.5 Quidel Recent Development
13.17 Merck
10.17.1 Merck Company Details
10.17.2 Merck Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.17.3 Merck Immunoassay Introduction
10.17.4 Merck Revenue in Immunoassay Business (2015-2020)
10.17.5 Merck Recent Development
13.18 Bio-Techne
10.18.1 Bio-Techne Company Details
10.18.2 Bio-Techne Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.18.3 Bio-Techne Immunoassay Introduction
10.18.4 Bio-Techne Revenue in Immunoassay Business (2015-2020)
10.18.5 Bio-Techne Recent Development 14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
